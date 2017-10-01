₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 1st October 2017 by aieromon(m): 12:47pm
bayocanny:
Mukina2,what do you have to say about this?
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 1st October 2017 by justi4jesu(f): 12:48pm
BeeBeeOoh:
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 1st October 2017 by BeeBeeOoh(m): 12:50pm
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 1st October 2017 by bayocanny: 12:51pm
aieromon:U want him to develope HBP abi
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 1st October 2017 by Omooba77: 12:53pm
Nacho.....
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 1st October 2017 by tobsonkings: 12:54pm
Unimpressive football at the emirate as they have shown no ambition. Congratulations they still have a lead which could be overturned by BHA at anytime.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 1st October 2017 by Ejomax77(m): 12:56pm
alexistaiwo:Who be this one?
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 1st October 2017 by mukina2: 1:13pm
GOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAL
IWOBI
2 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 1st October 2017 by dotcomnamename: 1:16pm
Arsenal now level with Chelsea on points. Wow!
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 1st October 2017 by bakila: 1:18pm
BeeBeeOoh:Na so.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 1st October 2017 by mukina2: 1:18pm
CHAI
MORE GOALS guysssss
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 1st October 2017 by justi4jesu(f): 1:20pm
mukina2:
Na sure thing
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 1st October 2017 by Pidginwhisper: 1:22pm
The day wey Assanal thread enter page 15 I go kill Cow .. See thread as e dry like Mukina Coochie
2 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 1st October 2017 by anuoluwapo884: 1:23pm
tobsonkings:
Bad Belle in the building
4 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 1st October 2017 by djosh4(m): 1:23pm
That assist by Alexis. What a player!
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 1st October 2017 by mukina2: 1:25pm
aieromon:
holiday dey hungry am
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 1st October 2017 by collinometricx: 1:26pm
optional1 come and see football
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 1st October 2017 by ebk10(m): 1:32pm
#coyg
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 1st October 2017 by optional1(f): 1:36pm
collinometricx:
is her month again don't forget...
Happy Mama Mary Month...
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 1st October 2017 by Smooyis(m): 1:38pm
Congratulations to all gunners. You are now level up to Chelsea.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 1st October 2017 by collinometricx: 1:39pm
level with chelsea
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 1st October 2017 by collinometricx: 1:41pm
optional1:
I know
but nor b y I call u b dat
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 1st October 2017 by szen(m): 1:43pm
2-0...really? disappointed! Arsenal should be wiping the floor with this Brighton team
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 1st October 2017 by mukina2: 1:51pm
izzz ova
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 1st October 2017 by kingcollins008: 1:57pm
HAPPY NEW MONTH
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 1st October 2017 by Gotze1: 1:58pm
Pidginwhisper:Go use the thread collect 3points na
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 1st October 2017 by seunny4lif(m): 2:16pm
Charles4075:Lol
I just dey sleep since joooor
Hangover ooooooooh
|Re: Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 1st October 2017 by kenonze(f): 3:13pm
1️⃣️ clean sheet
2️⃣️ goals
3️⃣️ points
✅ job done
