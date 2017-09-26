₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Davido And Kim, His South African New Babe Loved Up Inside A Car by Kolababe: 9:29pm On Sep 25
"It's called love," Davido says in new video, as he frolics with his South. African new flame, Kim. He even took her friend along. The father of two from different women is seen kissing and touching the damsel in the video currently trending.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/davido-romances-his-south-african-new-babekim-inside-a-car
1 Like
|Re: Davido And Kim, His South African New Babe Loved Up Inside A Car by Kolababe: 9:30pm On Sep 25
Davido is a bad guy
Watch the video here>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/davido-romances-his-south-african-new-babekim-inside-a-car
|Re: Davido And Kim, His South African New Babe Loved Up Inside A Car by Wizzyflexx: 9:33pm On Sep 25
we don't give a Bleep here in china
26 Likes
|Re: Davido And Kim, His South African New Babe Loved Up Inside A Car by Tamass: 9:41pm On Sep 25
shebi its his babe waetin concern you,meanwhile you dey do waetin pass dat one...amebo bloggers!
|Re: Davido And Kim, His South African New Babe Loved Up Inside A Car by Tamass: 9:43pm On Sep 25
Wizzyflexx:Am sure it was "f*ck" you typed..that sh*t keeps changing..don't know what this nairaland mods are up to
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido And Kim, His South African New Babe Loved Up Inside A Car by LesbianBoy(m): 10:12pm On Sep 25
Davido is an idiot! I just pity him
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido And Kim, His South African New Babe Loved Up Inside A Car by opeyemiieblog(m): 10:18pm On Sep 25
Iwo lomo
|Re: Davido And Kim, His South African New Babe Loved Up Inside A Car by brainpulse: 10:19pm On Sep 25
''When a child sees monies that men controls, he misbehaves and looses his head"
11 Likes
|Re: Davido And Kim, His South African New Babe Loved Up Inside A Car by Financialfree: 10:19pm On Sep 25
.
|Re: Davido And Kim, His South African New Babe Loved Up Inside A Car by femo122: 10:19pm On Sep 25
|Re: Davido And Kim, His South African New Babe Loved Up Inside A Car by kekakuz(m): 10:19pm On Sep 25
well
i cant judge him
if i was him,i'll probably do worse
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido And Kim, His South African New Babe Loved Up Inside A Car by freeman95: 10:20pm On Sep 25
Ugly
|Re: Davido And Kim, His South African New Babe Loved Up Inside A Car by Financialfree: 10:21pm On Sep 25
Mpa umuaka
Eje amu
|Re: Davido And Kim, His South African New Babe Loved Up Inside A Car by 1nigeriamyfoot: 10:21pm On Sep 25
As far as am concerned, the overused olosho named Sofia is even fine pass this cheap things. Take it or leave it, na 4 dis same nairaland we go read news about how David Adeleke contacted HIV. No be sey I dey hate but here's an idiot wey no sabi use condom
2 Likes
|Re: Davido And Kim, His South African New Babe Loved Up Inside A Car by tellwisdom: 10:21pm On Sep 25
Story for kids..Spits
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Davido And Kim, His South African New Babe Loved Up Inside A Car by Flashh: 10:21pm On Sep 25
Tamass:I don type fúck, make Seūn come beat me.
10 Likes
|Re: Davido And Kim, His South African New Babe Loved Up Inside A Car by 3RNEST(m): 10:21pm On Sep 25
OK let's fry beans
|Re: Davido And Kim, His South African New Babe Loved Up Inside A Car by rasazee(m): 10:21pm On Sep 25
Now I believe Davido is cursed with kitten
|Re: Davido And Kim, His South African New Babe Loved Up Inside A Car by nototribalist: 10:21pm On Sep 25
This one na masquerade
1 Like
|Re: Davido And Kim, His South African New Babe Loved Up Inside A Car by congo4ka: 10:21pm On Sep 25
|Re: Davido And Kim, His South African New Babe Loved Up Inside A Car by Criis(m): 10:21pm On Sep 25
Love, the most abused word ever
That's lust, not love
5 Likes
|Re: Davido And Kim, His South African New Babe Loved Up Inside A Car by MiguelKingII(m): 10:22pm On Sep 25
Nawa ooh, see Poo Dadovi abi Davido no get taste at all
|Re: Davido And Kim, His South African New Babe Loved Up Inside A Car by Omoluabi16: 10:22pm On Sep 25
Davido do not forget south african has a very high HIV rate. Abeg easy with those girls.
|Re: Davido And Kim, His South African New Babe Loved Up Inside A Car by Olahh93: 10:22pm On Sep 25
Owosso ni koko
|Re: Davido And Kim, His South African New Babe Loved Up Inside A Car by BCISLTD: 10:23pm On Sep 25
keep knocking them up
|Re: Davido And Kim, His South African New Babe Loved Up Inside A Car by rasazee(m): 10:23pm On Sep 25
rasazee:. Mod wetin happen? No be kitten I typed o. Edokay
|Re: Davido And Kim, His South African New Babe Loved Up Inside A Car by Kebreal92(m): 10:24pm On Sep 25
THE STREAMLINE BETWEEN STUPIDITY AND COURAGE IS VERY THIN. IT TAKES A WISE MAN TO KNOW WHEN HE IS IN OR OUT.
|Re: Davido And Kim, His South African New Babe Loved Up Inside A Car by psp2pc(m): 10:24pm On Sep 25
what's my middle finger business?
|Re: Davido And Kim, His South African New Babe Loved Up Inside A Car by free2ryhme: 10:24pm On Sep 25
Kolababe:
Out of the trillions of sperm, THIS sperm made it to the egg. w h y?
|Re: Davido And Kim, His South African New Babe Loved Up Inside A Car by 1nigeriamyfoot: 10:26pm On Sep 25
free2ryhme:Ask Oldman Adeleke
|Re: Davido And Kim, His South African New Babe Loved Up Inside A Car by uvie66: 10:26pm On Sep 25
Bitches and money is like vultures and carcass
1 Like
