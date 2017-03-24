Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / My Partner Is Requesting I Buy A Wedding Dress Of At Least 500k For Her (5480 Views)

Witchcraft Is When You Are Being Offered 500k For Sex / Lady Wears Her Mother's 40-Year-Old Wedding Dress In Pre-Wedding Photos / Photo Of A Gun Pose By A Wedding Couple And Their Bridal Train Goes Viral (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)

Good day everyone, am presently confused as to what I shud do. I have had a court wedding early this year with my wife. She is based oversea with parents. Am a young Doctor in the NYSC. We are planning our traditional and church wedding here in Nigeria for December.



Meanwhile I realised when we started talking about how to plan and church what can of wedding we expecting. Shocking to me was when she asked me how much is her wedding dress. She asked me this after I told her I budgeted around 800k for the wedding.



She asked me how much do I want to buy her wedding dress. And I replied something around 50k at most. She wondered, and said what kind of dress is that. That her dressing is @ leaest 500k? I honestly became very weak. I tried explaining things to her but she just behaved like someone who doesn't understand the economic realities of the moment in Nigeria.



She dropped the call and I had to soul searched myself and came to the question, have I joined myself to the wrong person in life. What can I do at this moment? If I need a divorce for our court marriage, how do I go about it. Becos I don't understand the hell that she wants by asking me to raise 500k for just a dress u wear for one day. I know my future is bright and that's what am so much concerned about.





PS: am a young Doctor, NYSC. Just starting out my life

People should kindly advice and guide me on what to do. Thanks

Tell her you cannot afford it.

Don't complicate your long life.

If she cannot use the 50k gown, what happens when you don't have money to give her in marriage?



At this point, don't sugarcoat anything. Tell it as it is so she'll know whether she can be with you or not.



Again, what do I know? 45 Likes 2 Shares

I don't mean to be offensive, bro. But you got yourself a price tag as a fiancee.



She will plague your whole life with prices of worthless and irrelevant things. You want my advice?



Quit while you're ahead. 35 Likes

manofgod247:

Good day everyone, am presently confused as to what I shud do. I have had a court wedding early this year with my wife. She is based oversea with parents. Am a young Doctor in the NYSC. We are planning our traditional and church wedding here in Nigeria for December. Meanwhile I realised when we started talking about how to plan and church what can of wedding we expecting. Shocking to me was when she asked me how much is her wedding dress. She asked me this after I told her I budgeted around 800k for the wedding. She asked me how much do I want to buy her wedding dress. And I replied something around 50k at most. She wondered, and said what kind of dress is that. That her dressing is @ leaest 500k? I honestly became very weak. I tried explaining things to her but she just behaved like someone who doesn't understand the economic realities of the moment in Nigeria.

She dropped the call and I had to soul searched myself and came to the question, have I joined myself to the wrong person in life. What can I do at this moment? If I need a divorce for our court marriage, how do I go about it. Becos I don't understand the hell that she wants by asking me to raise 500k for just a dress u wear for one day. I know my future is bright and that's what am so much concernwd about.

PS: am a young Doctor, NYSC. Just starting out my life

People ahud kindly advice and guide me on what to do. Thanks

Young man!

I say Amen to your bright future.

Reality is that far cry

A lot with pry without placement

Pp pays peanuts

As to ur wife.

You ve time to be bargaining oo

Tell her to buy it when coming from abroad that you ll refund her. Simply

If 2 ppl are getting married. All hands must be on deck. She has to contribute.$

Iffa hear say I buy 500k wedding dress and I no use super glue wear am for her. I Bleep up Young man!I say Amen to your bright future.Reality is that far cryA lot with pry without placementPp pays peanutsAs to ur wife.You ve time to be bargaining ooTell her to buy it when coming from abroad that you ll refund her. SimplyIf 2 ppl are getting married. All hands must be on deck. She has to contribute.$Iffa hear say I buy 500k wedding dress and I no use super glue wear am for her. I Bleep up 21 Likes 1 Share

You got for yourself a material girl. She's not concerned if you don build house or bought a car, na cloth that she will wear for one day she wan buy for 500k. She didn't talk about her shoes and wedding ring? Its doubtful if the 300k balance will buy her shoes and wedding ring. Lol. Is she related to the biblical prodigal son? oh, what about her makeup for the wedding? 12 Likes

If she can't manage a hired gown, please dump her like a hot coal. Never enter into marriage with someone like that. Some aren't as lucky as you are in seeing the future today. If she can't manage a hired gown then how can she manage a Kia picanto? Better save yourself today than explain to your children why you want to divorce their mom cause they won't understand after their mother must have brainwashed them that you are a chronic womananizer who doesn't want to spend money on his family but with his numerous concubinesconcubines 8 Likes

Let her import her choice of cloth alongside when she is coming then by the time you calculate the money used to buy it and the flight down to naija is already 500k... Please include me in your grooms men... am sincere o... I will b glad if you consider this request... pls include me o biko nu 2 Likes

some people are funny o..it us not as if the woman does not know you a young doctor..abi you Dan go lie give am say you be medical director for one big hospital 10 Likes

Are you still waiting for me to tell you that you are about to walk in to A deep dark hole, continue waiting!!! 1 Like

Kids everywhere

Tell her to be reasonable and considerate. Even if you can afford it, it makes zero sense to spend so much on dress that she'll be wearing for only a few hours. 7 Likes

is she from a rich family 1 Like

All I can sense is that she's not in love with you, believe me your marriage is just gonna be the union of two people of different gender from different family but not union of lovers, imagine what this lad is going through when he is yet to marry her, I hope you have that bravery to call off the wedding, it's really gonna be a great escape for you. I still say it, I will never marry unless she's someone we're both in love. 1 Like

then she must wear it for the rest of her life 1 Like

, a woman wl either build or destroy u. Some women are problems indeed Hw much wl she use in preparing a pot of soup 4 u, a woman wl either build or destroy u. Some women are problems indeed 15 Likes

Good day to every one,am kayode by name, my brother the question is ?? Are you really sure if that is your wife, even if you have done court wedding before,open your mouth wide with due respect and tell her you don't have that kind of money, if buying a wedding gown of 500k will make her to change her mind , good for her,don't get scare of anything,you have a good profession @ hand, that is a very good back up for you in life,please don't go into conditional marriage with her. 1 Like

She never ready to marry

Wedding gown for 500k?

Something she is just gonna wear for few hours

She wants you to invest your life savings on an event of 6hours maximum



Op hope you know there is life after wedding?

Spend JUDICIOUSLY!



Sit her down and gently explain that you can't afford to spend that much on her gown,make her see reasons with you



If your wife insists on the 500k dress

Give her the 50k you budgeted for her gown, let her complete the remaining 450k and get the dress of her choice

If not, then let her make do with what you have



If she leaves because of this, then thank your stars because God might just be saving you from future hypertension and untimely grey hairs

Marriage no be beans!



Happy married life in advance bro! 10 Likes

If you marry this one, you are finished!!!

Why the rush? 1 Like

dhebo:

some people are funny o..it us not as if the woman does not know you a young doctor..abi you Dan go lie give am say you be medical director for one big hospital

@dhebo, not at all. I didn't lie to her. I explained everything to her and she knows my true financial status as per what corp members get paid @dhebo, not at all. I didn't lie to her. I explained everything to her and she knows my true financial status as per what corp members get paid

stephen033:

Good day to every one,am kayode by name, my brother the question is ?? Are you really sure if that is your wife, even if you have done court wedding before,open your mouth wide with due respect and tell her you don't have that kind of money, if buying a wedding gown of 500k will make her to change her mind , good for her,don't get scare of anything,you have a good profession @ hand, that is a very good back up for you in life,please don't go into conditional marriage with her.



@ Kayode, thanks. I told her straight away on the phone that I can't. Even wen she asked me how much do I want to spend on my suit and shoes, I said 40k but less than 50k. She sounded so surprise. @ Kayode, thanks. I told her straight away on the phone that I can't. Even wen she asked me how much do I want to spend on my suit and shoes, I said 40k but less than 50k. She sounded so surprise.

Tajbol4splend:

All I can sense is that she's not in love with you, believe me your marriage is just gonna be the union of two people of different gender from different family but not union of lovers, imagine what this lad is going through when he is yet to marry her, I hope you have that bravery to call off the wedding, it's really gonna be a great escape for you. I still say it, I will never marry unless she's someone we're both in love.

@ tajbol4splend, yeah, I will like to call it off but how do I . why I say how do I is becos. I have a good relationship with her parents esp. I know they are not the one who will stay with her later in life. How do I frankly say this and may be even request for a divorce from her. My mind isn't just at rest any longer with her demand and ostentatious lifestyle @ tajbol4splend, yeah, I will like to call it off but how do I . why I say how do I is becos. I have a good relationship with her parents esp. I know they are not the one who will stay with her later in life. How do I frankly say this and may be even request for a divorce from her. My mind isn't just at rest any longer with her demand and ostentatious lifestyle

Bro...,You must surely regret that marriage if you persist. Go on and dig your own grave in the purported marriage come December. Bro oo..., You will regret that fake Union if you go ahead. But I know you've made up your mind to marry her. Kwontinue

manofgod247:

Good day everyone, am presently confused as to what I shud do. I have had a court wedding early this year with my wife. She is based oversea with parents. Am a young Doctor in the NYSC. We are planning our traditional and church wedding here in Nigeria for December. Meanwhile I realised when we started talking about how to plan and church what can of wedding we expecting. Shocking to me was when she asked me how much is her wedding dress. She asked me this after I told her I budgeted around 800k for the wedding. She asked me how much do I want to buy her wedding dress. And I replied something around 50k at most. She wondered, and said what kind of dress is that. That her dressing is @ leaest 500k? I honestly became very weak. I tried explaining things to her but she just behaved like someone who doesn't understand the economic realities of the moment in Nigeria.

She dropped the call and I had to soul searched myself and came to the question, have I joined myself to the wrong person in life. What can I do at this moment? If I need a divorce for our court marriage, how do I go about it. Becos I don't understand the hell that she wants by asking me to raise 500k for just a dress u wear for one day. I know my future is bright and that's what am so much concernwd about.

PS: am a young Doctor, NYSC. Just starting out my life

People ahud kindly advice and guide me on what to do. Thanks



Just after the court wedding in Nigeria, the ring I gave her, she wasn't happy with it. She didn't use it thereafter, she wasn't wearing it until some months later when she told me she had bought a new ring which costs about 400k! I wasn't happy but I just felt its her thing. She used her money to get what she likes. Just after the court wedding in Nigeria, the ring I gave her, she wasn't happy with it. She didn't use it thereafter, she wasn't wearing it until some months later when she told me she had bought a new ring which costs about 400k! I wasn't happy but I just felt its her thing. She used her money to get what she likes.

she even replaced the wedding ring wit that of 400k and now want wedding gown of 500k. Brother quit that marriage for your own good. She will as well later replace your dick wit a beta one soon. *RUNFORYOURLIFE* Guy it seems you're not matured enough or you don't really understand what marriage is all aboutshe even replaced the wedding ring wit that of 400kand now want wedding gown of 500k. Brother quit that marriage for your own good. She will as well later replace your dick wit a beta one soon. *RUNFORYOURLIFE* 12 Likes 1 Share

Op.. I think nature is showing u her true self.. Don't be beclouded by u love her... Guy see ehhh one of d worst thing to happen to a man is marrying a materialistic woman.. U Don dig ur grave be that... Divorce her now.. Good u ve not spent money doing d normal marriage gbam gbam... Pls leave that materialistic woman.. As a growing young man u don't need such a bring make we dey chop only kind of woman. Be warned... Before u loss ur head..

That one is not your wife ooo! She's a home wrecker not a home manager. God even answered your prayer early, and showed you her real self

just saying some men do it

Men who can't .. can't afford it simple cause if you have why won't you want to make that day memorable for her .. some ladies the dress makes the wedding ..

Lol

Complaining is she not worth it





The question is if you have that type of money what is wrong in spending on your wife ? Someone spent that on one shoe for his wifejust saying some men do itMen who can't .. can't afford it simple cause if you have why won't you want to make that day memorable for her .. some ladies the dress makes the wedding ..LolComplaining is she not worth itThe question is if you have that type of money what is wrong in spending on your wife ? 1 Like

I wonder how guys come across such ladies sha 2 Likes 1 Share

communication is key. If you can't afford it let her know. she's just being a lady. Don't mind those saying she's materialistic.

And u'll marry that one sha? Someone who knows ur pocket and still wants u to go out of ur way? Look tell her and mean IT, YOU CAN NOT AFFORD IT!! If she still wants it then maybe she could get it from her own.l pocket..so after wedding, u guys would start depending on parents and relatives to survive? What type of wife is she? She's already sounding like one who has a big mouth....nawa o...i'll happily rock a 20k gown and Use the rest to invest in something better.than to rock a millionaire gown and start begging few weeks into marriage.. 2 Likes