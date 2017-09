Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Water Powered Trike Goes From 0-60 In 0.55 Seconds (video) (7213 Views)

Man And His Solar-Powered Keke Napep Spotted In Yaba, Lagos. Photos / Meet The World's Fastest N22m Go-kart That Goes 0-60 In 1.5 Seconds / World's First 3D Printed Supercar Is Unveiled - 0-60 In 2.2 Seconds, 700 HP Mot (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q1eQw4ycgQM





A 2.2 Seconds 0-60 time in a N330 million Porsche 918 Spyder is simply insane.. not to talk of a doing 0-60 in 0.55 seconds on a trike. The "5.13 g" G Force which you'll experience at launch alone is enough to make some people pass-out.. Just like being on a High g roller coaster.



This rocket trike was created by François Gissy and tested at Paul Ricard in France hitting 0-155 mph (250 km/h) in just 3 seconds.



Twale for this Gissy guy..



Can you take a ride on this water powered rocket trike? I doubt.



https://autojosh.com/unbelievable-water-powered-trike-goes-0-60-0-5-seconds-video/ A 2.2 Seconds 0-60 time in a N330 million Porsche 918 Spyder is simply insane.. not to talk of a doing 0-60 in 0.55 seconds on a trike. The "5.13 g" G Force which you'll experience at launch alone is enough to make some people pass-out.. Just like being on a High g roller coaster.This rocket trike was created by François Gissy and tested at Paul Ricard in France hitting 0-155 mph (250 km/h) in just 3 seconds.Twale for this Gissy guy..Can you take a ride on this water powered rocket trike? I doubt.





First to comment, Seun where is my medal? Honestly we need this on this our rocket trike dusty Nigeria jagajaga road, at least to be calming the dust after passing byFirst to comment, Seun where is my medal? 1 Like

Oyibo no kuku get problem... Their own na to find fast every thing. If na naija here, before u attain full acceleration u either meet bad road, speed bump or police checkpoint.. So no need, we'll stick with danfo, keke and Toyota brands. Even Honda dey hear weeeeen for our roads 14 Likes

1 Like

Okay

fp and no comment

Jeez!

White people and overhype

Omg

Wow! !!

Wow

Okay. So very soon, wster will become as expensive as furl and people will start hoarding and stealing it.

Just observing

Is alright we have seen it

Just another luxury that I don't like. Mostly because I can't afford it

Wasted my data to watch this!

That's jet propulsion at work so no surprises 1 Like

Nice one

kulrunsman79:

Wasted my data to watch this! 1 Like 1 Share

Shey this one go carry me go London from Ibadan?

Damn! When do we see such breathtaking acceleration on a car?



But it can't compete with the porsche in a curve or with any of the formula 1 cars though. Its power is restricted to a straight line.

[quote author=collinometricx post=60843205][/quote]✌

What the f*uck is that

I see

frenzydilz:

✌



FTC fighters jet FTC fighters jet

not in Nigeria oooo. May u no go kill persin pikin

ScotFree:

Okay. So very soon, wster will become as expensive as furl and people will start hoarding and stealing it. Just imagine technology progressing to a level when all automobiles will be powered by water instead of petroleum, I know Nigerian politicians will start locking people well and borehole that they should register it under the government Just imagine technology progressing to a level when all automobiles will be powered by water instead of petroleum, I know Nigerian politicians will start locking people well and borehole that they should register it under the government

Nbote:

Oyibo no kuku get problem... Their own na to find fast every thing. If na naija here, before u attain full acceleration u either meet bad road, speed bump or police checkpoint..

Our roads are speed limiting devies on their Own

Our roads are speed limiting devies on their Own 1 Like

But no-one will sponsor the invention.



NIGERIA, a fool @57.





Perfect Money/Payeer/Epay/Neteller: ituglobalfx.com.ng

Let's assume the water got compressed at 50,000 Litres into a cylinder fit for only 200 Litre and the pressure used as speed when released at 100%. Very smart guy but dangerous. Can't believe water has such force. Imagine what an Hydrogen-Bomb can do. Jeeezzz!