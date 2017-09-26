₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,885,001 members, 3,815,754 topics. Date: Tuesday, 26 September 2017 at 11:51 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday (4317 Views)
Jayden Franklin's 1st Birthday Party. Ubi Franklin & Lilian Esoro Celebrate Son / Missing Bangle: Ann Njemanze And Aduni Ade Exchange Words / Damilola & Hubby Chris Attoh Celebrate Son's Life With A Party In Ghana (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by Sakie: 8:45am
The beautiful actress celebrates her son's 10th birthday today and she took to intagram to do that with a heartfelt message.
Happy birthday little one
Cute boy....me likey
|Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by smardray(m): 9:20am
but we don't know his dad
3 Likes
|Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by sukkot: 11:10am
mmkayy
|Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by veekid(m): 11:10am
This aunty that has no boobz
|Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by YomzzyDBlogger: 11:10am
Ok
|Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by onyee25(f): 11:10am
Cute
|Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by LadiIshola(m): 11:11am
smardray:And how's that your business? The way you people scrutinize other people's lives ehn, whereas yours is not one we can bare to look at twice.
#Oshisco
5 Likes
|Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by SplendidE(f): 11:12am
cute he looks like his momma
|Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 11:12am
smardray:lol,nigerians ehn..wetin u wan use him papa do?
3 Likes
|Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by Pweetyjuddy(f): 11:13am
Is the child an half cast?
|Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by LifeofAirforce(m): 11:13am
Light skinned girls rock
|Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by SahmuelBolu(m): 11:13am
Let's face it. Kids just keep growing and growing! Who really has time to keep up with today's trends for their little ones and save money while they're at it? You do! Thanks to online shopping with africdeals.com, you can save more than you may think for brand names at amazingly deep discounted prices.
|Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by sleekyskillz(m): 11:14am
Omo lomo... ur mama is a slay mama
Meanwhile... Fifa 18 inna few days
|Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by 1miccza: 11:14am
Very beautiful mum and cute son.
1 Like
|Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by joeaz58: 11:15am
how e take concern me an...
|Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by edo3(m): 11:15am
smardray:Na me,,but pls don't tell anybody.
4 Likes
|Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by joeaz58: 11:15am
how e take concern me an....
|Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by Financialfree: 11:16am
.
|Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by iambabaG: 11:17am
Simply because.. It's none of you gadamn business!!
smardray:
|Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by abbeyafu(m): 11:18am
cute boi and mama...
|Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by Kobicove(m): 11:20am
veekid:
Says who?
|Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by emekaeneh: 11:22am
Who I the papa na
|Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by Abfinest007(m): 11:22am
cute.
|Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by dairo2: 11:22am
okay now
|Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by Contumely: 11:23am
Cute lad
|Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by DaBill001(m): 11:25am
LadiIshola:
Z diz nt more Dan scrutinize?
Dnt remuv dust frm sum1 eyes wen u haven't wiped urs.
|Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by Opiletool(m): 11:25am
veekid:
Eye dey pain u?
|Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by patadaeze: 11:26am
Cute boy
|Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by Victornezzar: 11:30am
LadiIshola:u replied him just 2 get cheap likes
(0) (Reply)
“our Make Up S*x Is Always Fire” – Joke Jigan Celebrates Husband's Birthday / Video;2011 Bet Awards Highlight And Afterparty / It's Official: Amber Rose 'not Coming To Nigeria'
Viewing this topic: memudyink, Sakie, ugochukwufrenzy(m), Malakh, Babarjide19(m), siraj1402(m), Oluwatobiloba96(m), teatealayour, Ctemi(f), Moyosola1810, IamYhudii(f), tkObserver(m), Dyt(f), MissBee2k13, Carducci, Brainzz40, LarrySmiles01, Mirabel14, ScreenDiva, huntamania(m), jendoslim(m), Chillity, porshuch, Boomz(f), DuchessR(f), Davidlekkzy(m), Omobolajiatanda(m), brewdave(m), kingsinhno1, fav444(f), akinboyo, ojayfrancis(m), Eleganza33(f), MrPresident1 and 67 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16