Jayden Franklin's 1st Birthday Party. Ubi Franklin & Lilian Esoro Celebrate Son / Missing Bangle: Ann Njemanze And Aduni Ade Exchange Words / Damilola & Hubby Chris Attoh Celebrate Son's Life With A Party In Ghana (photos)

Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by Sakie: 8:45am
The beautiful actress celebrates her son's 10th birthday today and she took to intagram to do that with a heartfelt message.
Happy birthday little one
Cute boy....me likey

Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by smardray(m): 9:20am
cry kiss undecided but we don't know his dad

3 Likes

Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by sukkot: 11:10am
mmkayy
Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by veekid(m): 11:10am
This aunty that has no boobz
Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by YomzzyDBlogger: 11:10am
Ok
Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by onyee25(f): 11:10am
Cute
Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by LadiIshola(m): 11:11am
smardray:
cry kiss undecided but we don't know his dad
And how's that your business? The way you people scrutinize other people's lives ehn, whereas yours is not one we can bare to look at twice.
#Oshisco undecided undecided

5 Likes

Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by SplendidE(f): 11:12am
cute he looks like his momma
Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 11:12am
smardray:
cry kiss undecided but we don't know his dad
lol,nigerians ehn..wetin u wan use him papa do?

3 Likes

Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by Pweetyjuddy(f): 11:13am
Is the child an half cast?
Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by LifeofAirforce(m): 11:13am
Light skinned girls rock
Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by SahmuelBolu(m): 11:13am
Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by sleekyskillz(m): 11:14am
Omo lomo... ur mama is a slay mama


Meanwhile... Fifa 18 inna few days
Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by 1miccza: 11:14am
Very beautiful mum and cute son.

1 Like

Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by joeaz58: 11:15am
how e take concern me an...
Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by edo3(m): 11:15am
smardray:
cry kiss undecided but we don't know his dad
Na me,,but pls don't tell anybody.

4 Likes

Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by joeaz58: 11:15am
how e take concern me an....
Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by Financialfree: 11:16am
.
Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by iambabaG: 11:17am
Simply because.. It's none of you gadamn business!!
smardray:
cry kiss undecided but we don't know his dad
Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by abbeyafu(m): 11:18am
cute boi and mama...
Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by Kobicove(m): 11:20am
veekid:
This aunty that has no boobz

Says who? grin
Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by emekaeneh: 11:22am
Who I the papa na
Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by Abfinest007(m): 11:22am
cute.
Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by dairo2: 11:22am
okay now
Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by Contumely: 11:23am
Cute lad
Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by DaBill001(m): 11:25am
LadiIshola:

And how's that your business? The way you people scrutinize other people's lives ehn, whereas yours is not one we can bare to look at twice.
#Oshisco undecided undecided

Z diz nt more Dan scrutinize?

Dnt remuv dust frm sum1 eyes wen u haven't wiped urs.

Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by Opiletool(m): 11:25am
veekid:
This aunty that has no boobz

Eye dey pain u?
Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by patadaeze: 11:26am
Cute boy
Re: Aduni Ade Celebrate's Son's 10th Birthday by Victornezzar: 11:30am
LadiIshola:

And how's that your business? The way you people scrutinize other people's lives ehn, whereas yours is not one we can bare to look at twice.
#Oshisco undecided undecided
u replied him just 2 get cheap likes

