₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,885,003 members, 3,815,756 topics. Date: Tuesday, 26 September 2017 at 11:52 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Runs From A Crocodile In Ibadan, Leaving Daughter Meraiah (20167 Views)
Stella Damasus Cheap Makeup Tricks Leaves Her Looking Like Chinese Ghost / Celebrities/omotola Leaves Fans In Suspense. Who She Is Her Bbnaija Finalist / Chika Ike Leaves Her Bra At Home, As She Steps Out In Denim Jumpsuit (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Runs From A Crocodile In Ibadan, Leaving Daughter Meraiah by streets2empire: 9:00am
Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade, her first daughter Mimi and stylist Dare went to a park in Ibadan yesterday. During their visit, they stopped over to hang out with one of the crocodiles but when the animal charged at them, they all took to their heels and Omotola left her daugther behind. LOOL, nobod wants to die!
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/omotola-leaves-her-daughter-behind-while-running-from-a-crocodile-in-ibadan
Watch Video: https://www.instagram.com/p/BZejGY4H_Q4/?hl=en&taken-by=realomosexy
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Runs From A Crocodile In Ibadan, Leaving Daughter Meraiah by streets2empire: 9:00am
LOOL, see more of their holiday pics here...http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/omotola-leaves-her-daughter-behind-while-running-from-a-crocodile-in-ibadan
1 Share
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Runs From A Crocodile In Ibadan, Leaving Daughter Meraiah by greatnaija01: 9:20am
yes na she can not come n die o
3 Likes
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Runs From A Crocodile In Ibadan, Leaving Daughter Meraiah by Michellla(f): 9:20am
every man for himself
6 Likes
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Runs From A Crocodile In Ibadan, Leaving Daughter Meraiah by ShayGirl(f): 9:28am
Na that time u go know say mama sabi run pass pikin sef... Who ready to die before?
6 Likes
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Runs From A Crocodile In Ibadan, Leaving Daughter Meraiah by wydmag(m): 9:29am
so you want her to wait for hurricane IRMA abi na Maria before she go run abi?
5 Likes
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Runs From A Crocodile In Ibadan, Leaving Daughter Meraiah by smardray(m): 9:32am
mtcheewww...crocodile want to comman greet our celebrity...she's running... oshi radarada
21 Likes
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Runs From A Crocodile In Ibadan, Leaving Daughter Meraiah by veekid(m): 10:33am
Wor do you expect in the first place?
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Runs From A Crocodile In Ibadan, Leaving Daughter Meraiah by MrMcJay(m): 10:33am
Michellla:
... God for us all.
10 Likes
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Runs From A Crocodile In Ibadan, Leaving Daughter Meraiah by ayxmania: 10:33am
Mother!!! Chai
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Runs From A Crocodile In Ibadan, Leaving Daughter Meraiah by Harbeyg09(m): 10:34am
Orisirisi
Different Different
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Runs From A Crocodile In Ibadan, Leaving Daughter Meraiah by maxiuc(m): 10:34am
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Runs From A Crocodile In Ibadan, Leaving Daughter Meraiah by Pweetyjuddy(f): 10:34am
Lol..she for wait na
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Runs From A Crocodile In Ibadan, Leaving Daughter Meraiah by Queenserah26(f): 10:34am
Nobody won die
1 Like
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Runs From A Crocodile In Ibadan, Leaving Daughter Meraiah by Pavore9: 10:34am
Osondu agwu ike!
1 Like
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Runs From A Crocodile In Ibadan, Leaving Daughter Meraiah by Moving4: 10:35am
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Runs From A Crocodile In Ibadan, Leaving Daughter Meraiah by FortifiedCity: 10:35am
What do you want me to do now.
Abeg lemme joor
1 Like
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Runs From A Crocodile In Ibadan, Leaving Daughter Meraiah by superfelix: 10:35am
who wan die?
1 Like
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Runs From A Crocodile In Ibadan, Leaving Daughter Meraiah by cescky(m): 10:35am
na so
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Runs From A Crocodile In Ibadan, Leaving Daughter Meraiah by midehi2(f): 10:35am
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Runs From A Crocodile In Ibadan, Leaving Daughter Meraiah by BlindAngel: 10:35am
Lol
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Runs From A Crocodile In Ibadan, Leaving Daughter Meraiah by emmabest2000(m): 10:35am
streets2empire:
To your tents O Israel !
1 Share
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Runs From A Crocodile In Ibadan, Leaving Daughter Meraiah by wunmi590(m): 10:35am
Do you think death knows family?
Save yourself first, before you try to save others
Very sharp mother
1 Like
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Runs From A Crocodile In Ibadan, Leaving Daughter Meraiah by UncutSk(m): 10:36am
And this is news
Hell am running from python dance
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Runs From A Crocodile In Ibadan, Leaving Daughter Meraiah by modelmike7(m): 10:37am
Hahaha, if na u nko?
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Runs From A Crocodile In Ibadan, Leaving Daughter Meraiah by hablink: 10:37am
so the crocodile cannot come and charge at you in peace bayi
my people fear cos dem no get liver!
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Runs From A Crocodile In Ibadan, Leaving Daughter Meraiah by lomprico(m): 10:37am
Is the daughter a toddler? She no get her own leg to run?
Mtchewwwwww!!
Was the animal not in an enclosure? Abi dem follow am sidon inside im cage? Mtchewwww again!
1 Like
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Runs From A Crocodile In Ibadan, Leaving Daughter Meraiah by Unbreakable007: 10:37am
Ok
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Runs From A Crocodile In Ibadan, Leaving Daughter Meraiah by Funkybabee(f): 10:38am
and what do u expect her to do yoruba says 'tina banjo yan to un jo omo eni tara eni lako gbon'
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Runs From A Crocodile In Ibadan, Leaving Daughter Meraiah by Politicalidiot: 10:38am
Lol. Reminds me of that scene in Lucifer where a Lecturer ran to get his suitcase from an exploding vehicle, leaving his student Uber driver to burn. Survival instincts no get family.
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Runs From A Crocodile In Ibadan, Leaving Daughter Meraiah by martineverest(m): 10:38am
yeye news
‘ Illuminati Approached Me Last Year ‘ – 2face Idibia. / Omoni Oboli Mourns Eunice Olawale: #JusticeForEuniceOlawale / Meet Eudoxie Yao The Lady With The Largest Butt In Africa
Viewing this topic: garnetty(m), Demainman1, hanassholesolo, wudpeka(m), bayoomtecky, babasoji, SirKriz(m), sisipelebe(f), obashegze(m), prittyboi(m), blackweaver(m), ekojoe(m), TariEnoch(m), sheypian(m), adajoe555(f), Carter007, magnetik(m), cashlurd(m), Trinity33(m), Ogbeniaustin(m), otosa(m), OlaSammie, doris4u(f), oladoja1(m), octoroon, lekyar(m), risos, gatsboi(m), highbee24(m), RSVP(m), Ksslib(m), Healthwellness0(m), carperlar(m), costandi(m), Omojudy, benny21704(m), jayloms, ebestman(m), tkovie2002(m), abbeyismaeel(m), hadedeji(m), divalindiway(f), ye2hundhey(f), nickybeing22, Teewhy2, Maxigrid, Donwizbro(m), Ella001(f), MissBee2k13, myquestion(m), omoga3(f), uyiekpenm(m), LeslieChow(m), GreatrAnalyst, lifefaith(m), Vizzim(m), Mantee(m), SHAKABOOM, Mirabel14, adajiboyy(m), billante(m), Nurayusuf12, Boomz(f), ademidedavid(m), PointZerom, tayo60(f), mebad(m), melodyirish(m), jernestar, anyicaleb(m), Ujay44, sharpboyus(m), MD512, Mercylix20(f) and 144 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 5