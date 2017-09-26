Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Runs From A Crocodile In Ibadan, Leaving Daughter Meraiah (20167 Views)

Stella Damasus Cheap Makeup Tricks Leaves Her Looking Like Chinese Ghost / Celebrities/omotola Leaves Fans In Suspense. Who She Is Her Bbnaija Finalist / Chika Ike Leaves Her Bra At Home, As She Steps Out In Denim Jumpsuit (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade, her first daughter Mimi and stylist Dare went to a park in Ibadan yesterday. During their visit, they stopped over to hang out with one of the crocodiles but when the animal charged at them, they all took to their heels and Omotola left her daugther behind. LOOL, nobod wants to die!



http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/omotola-leaves-her-daughter-behind-while-running-from-a-crocodile-in-ibadan



Watch Video: Watch Video: https://www.instagram.com/p/BZejGY4H_Q4/?hl=en&taken-by=realomosexy

LOOL, see more of their holiday pics here... http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/omotola-leaves-her-daughter-behind-while-running-from-a-crocodile-in-ibadan 1 Share

yes na she can not come n die o 3 Likes

every man for himself 6 Likes

Na that time u go know say mama sabi run pass pikin sef... Who ready to die before? 6 Likes

so you want her to wait for hurricane IRMA abi na Maria before she go run abi? 5 Likes

mtcheewww...crocodile want to comman greet our celebrity...she's running... oshi radarada 21 Likes

Wor do you expect in the first place?

Michellla:

every man for himself

... God for us all. 10 Likes

Mother!!! Chai

Orisirisi



Different Different

Lol..she for wait na

Nobody won die 1 Like

Osondu agwu ike! 1 Like





Abeg lemme joor What do you want me to do now.Abeg lemme joor 1 Like





who wan die? who wan die? 1 Like

na so

Lol

streets2empire:

LOOL, more pics here...

To your tents O Israel ! To your tents O Israel ! 1 Share





Save yourself first, before you try to save others





Very sharp mother Do you think death knows family?Save yourself first, before you try to save othersVery sharp mother 1 Like

And this is news

Hell am running from python dance

Hahaha, if na u nko?

so the crocodile cannot come and charge at you in peace bayi



my people fear cos dem no get liver!





Mtchewwwwww!!



Was the animal not in an enclosure? Abi dem follow am sidon inside im cage? Mtchewwww again! Is the daughter a toddler? She no get her own leg to run?Mtchewwwwww!!Was the animal not in an enclosure? Abi dem follow am sidon inside im cage? Mtchewwww again! 1 Like

Ok

and what do u expect her to do yoruba says 'tina banjo yan to un jo omo eni tara eni lako gbon' 1 Like 1 Share

Lol. Reminds me of that scene in Lucifer where a Lecturer ran to get his suitcase from an exploding vehicle, leaving his student Uber driver to burn. Survival instincts no get family.