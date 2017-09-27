₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|CSKA Moscow Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by doneyor(m): 9:45am On Sep 26
Pogba has not played since a Champions League win over Basel on 12 September because of a hamstring problem.
Carrick is also injured, while defender Phil Jones can play after a European suspension - but will not feature.
United, unbeaten in eight games this season, and CSKA both won their opening Group A games. While the Red Devils were beating Basel 3-0 at Old Trafford, the Russians won 2-1 away to Benfica in Portugal.
United boss Jose Mourinho said Fellaini's injury "could have been much worse" but expects the Belgium international to be back in action soon.
"Fellaini was lucky," he added.
Mourinho did not reveal what the injury was to 36-year-old Carrick, who has made just one appearance this season.
"I won't have Fellaini, I won't have Pogba, we won't have Carrick, so all three midfield players that we lose for this match," he said.
http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/41379682
|Re: CSKA Moscow Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by Jaybeee(m): 6:46pm
Go United.
1 Like
|Re: CSKA Moscow Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by Keneking: 6:46pm
0-4
|Re: CSKA Moscow Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by IkpuMmiri(f): 6:47pm
Man Abeg United Wet My Pvssy With Goals!
Remember: No Ashley Young ooo!
1 Like
|Re: CSKA Moscow Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by habbyy03: 6:47pm
ggmu
|Re: CSKA Moscow Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by Supersuave2(m): 6:48pm
Go REDS
|Re: CSKA Moscow Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by Adaumunocha(f): 6:49pm
Yes!!!! Man utd to win straight up
|Re: CSKA Moscow Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by MiguelKingII(m): 6:50pm
ok
|Re: CSKA Moscow Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by elog(m): 6:50pm
Man Utd has been in fantastic form
Squad tonight
|Re: CSKA Moscow Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by Khutie: 6:51pm
•••AndrewFarms yhu re needed here for the roll call hommie; we re winning this of course. GGMU til my granny starts wearing leggings
|Re: CSKA Moscow Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by enemyofprogress: 6:52pm
IkpuMmiri:pusssy wey don already turn to borehole
|Re: CSKA Moscow Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by Khutie: 6:53pm
•••Where's my baby girlie?? Bibidear! Come take yhur seat hun'
|Re: CSKA Moscow Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by Ivanlxi(m): 6:53pm
Man united to win 3-0
#ggmu
1 Like
|Re: CSKA Moscow Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by Sheun001(m): 6:53pm
Keneking:go steal am
|Re: CSKA Moscow Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by Jaybeee(m): 6:54pm
IkpuMmiri:jst imagine, dis early evening.
1 Like
|Re: CSKA Moscow Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by parzdor(m): 6:54pm
backing martial to � star with goals tonight
|Re: CSKA Moscow Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by edeXede: 6:55pm
If liverpool didn't win yesterday, man utd musnt, cant, in any way win. I sit on their glory tonight
|Re: CSKA Moscow Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by Sheun001(m): 6:55pm
enemyofprogress:
abi reservoir tank
|Re: CSKA Moscow Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by EverGlorious(m): 6:55pm
Lukaku oya do your thing
Best sign-in of the season
|Re: CSKA Moscow Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by ayourbamie: 6:56pm
Looks like a 3-5-2 formation
|Re: CSKA Moscow Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by demefa(m): 6:56pm
Manchester Urinated will lose badly. ALL GAY UNITED CURRENT, PAST AND FUTURE PLAYERS + ALL GAY UNITED CURRENT, RETIRED, FUTURE AND DEAD FANS + ALL GAY UNITED COACHES= KING MORATA
|Re: CSKA Moscow Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by Kyase(m): 6:59pm
IkpuMmiri:not again
|Re: CSKA Moscow Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by AndrewFarms(m): 6:59pm
Khutie:
Sup khutie......
Am right here and lemme get on with it......
ICYMI
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has chosen a three-man back-line of Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Chris Smalling for the Red Devils' Champions League clash with CSKA Moscow.
Man Utd XI: De Gea; Bailly, Lindelof, Smalling; Young (c), Herrera, Matic, Blind; Mkhitaryan, Martial; Lukaku
Substitutes: Romero, Darmian, Tuanzebe, Mata, McTominay, Lingard, Rashford
Where the Manchester United crew at........
cc
hardon monolisa185 desquad bmvees Alexchubee Apcmyheart bettercreature ammyluv2002 Crownadex ekhai aieromon Dominique Lesbianboy jusmudi gentle136 Lesbianboy hardon kyase monolisa185 seunny4lif desquad andrewfarms Tvegas hardeycute seunny4lif Proudlyngwa youdondeymad sirfee Geestunnar Ivanlxi don4ye
HERSLEY Lily4star Habiodunz Khutie Bibidear dfrost Keneking tripoli007 greatmarshall lomprico ztanleechima Tychamps oluwaseyi000 tolufase zinachidi Ivanlxi arejibadz myners007 jtigwell0 RRWraith Kabeeru abeliver Maximus85 Adaumunocha ibolomo CrEaToRmalden KingLennon iamharkinwaley mansakhalifa Omobolajiatanda Lh19 HamiidLyon chawtinz xynerise Nelsizzy architectHUrSH ottohan richybankx enemyofprogress KingLennon habbyy03 chiiraq802 akeeen haywhy28 HzRF Victornezzar szen offishialpablo ekhai nogoodadvice
Dabossman
iamharkinwaley
EverGlorious CaptPlanet
kstyle2
Lalasticla optional1 mukina2 ogbeche77
plus our dear haters, I haven't forgotten about you all also...... (Chelshit, Ass.anal, Liverfool and Man Shitty Fans)
Though since its the Champions League, I do want all English teams to come out victorious (liverpool can be such a buzz kill team.....)
Am hoping for another three point in the bag......
as usual 4-0
Let the midweek banter begin.....
|Re: CSKA Moscow Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by kstyle2(m): 7:01pm
Likely going to be a tight game but I tip my team, Utd to get all points. Hope Herrera is able to break into the first team again. Would love to see Aaron Samuel play for cska today. Tipping martial to score
|Re: CSKA Moscow Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by Victornezzar: 7:01pm
All ye united fans
Time 2 support our own
Btw I don't wanna see anyone here complaining on d amount of goals scored in dis match
what really matters is 3 solid point
|Re: CSKA Moscow Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by Kyase(m): 7:01pm
AndrewFarms:Present
Victornezzar, Bibidear,proudlyngwa where art thou?
|Re: CSKA Moscow Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by AndrewFarms(m): 7:04pm
Kyase:I miss proudlyngwa also....
|Re: CSKA Moscow Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by tayo4ng(m): 7:05pm
up United
|Re: CSKA Moscow Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by Victornezzar: 7:05pm
Kyase:baba I full ground
waiting for 7:45
|Re: CSKA Moscow Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by LesbianBoy(m): 7:06pm
Cska 0 vs Manchester United 6
|Re: CSKA Moscow Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by Victornezzar: 7:06pm
AndrewFarms:ur boi dey here
|Re: CSKA Moscow Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by enemyofprogress: 7:06pm
AndrewFarms:I'm here waiting for the match to start.
GGMU
Viewing this topic: ADEYHEMI, dejavumart3d, izzou(m), ibkgab001, SirElaw(m), adelaja70, HottestFire, moses93(m), bolasunkanmi, Victornezzar, AndrewFarms(m), Bibidear(f), LilSmith55(m), Ivanlxi(m), anuoluwapo884, NelsonNeo(m), Khutie, Relixy2k, Kyase(m) and 18 guest(s)
