|Man Graduates With 1st Class In Same City He Was Jailed For 4 Years by Holuwahyomzzy: 2:44pm
Not even a setback can prevent one who is determined from achieving success.
Twitter user, @Ybeeez, has shared an inspiring story of himself, recounting how he was imprisoned for imprisoned for 4 years but is today graduating with a first class in Economics, in the same city he served time.
He wrote;
“Graduated with a 1st class in economics in the same city they sentenced me in 4yrs prior. Give yourself a second chance even if they don’t.”
See his tweet below;
News Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/give-yourself-second-chance-twitter.html
|Re: Man Graduates With 1st Class In Same City He Was Jailed For 4 Years by Holuwahyomzzy: 2:45pm
|Re: Man Graduates With 1st Class In Same City He Was Jailed For 4 Years by smardray(m): 3:20pm
tell our mumu youths that are nt studying but busy fighting for Biafra, Arewa and others
|Re: Man Graduates With 1st Class In Same City He Was Jailed For 4 Years by OrestesDante(m): 3:41pm
smardray:
Who are the others?
|Re: Man Graduates With 1st Class In Same City He Was Jailed For 4 Years by Michellla(f): 3:43pm
Congrats.
Determination and hard work pays
|Re: Man Graduates With 1st Class In Same City He Was Jailed For 4 Years by smardray(m): 4:36pm
OrestesDante:o don't want wahala...I better leave it that way...cos hmm I'm a Yoruba too
|Re: Man Graduates With 1st Class In Same City He Was Jailed For 4 Years by OrestesDante(m): 4:39pm
smardray:
So I'm I.
|Re: Man Graduates With 1st Class In Same City He Was Jailed For 4 Years by Teewhy2: 4:41pm
Good one, many are not luck to have the second chance thou.
|Re: Man Graduates With 1st Class In Same City He Was Jailed For 4 Years by Evaberry(f): 4:42pm
|Re: Man Graduates With 1st Class In Same City He Was Jailed For 4 Years by kings09(m): 4:42pm
Weldone
|Re: Man Graduates With 1st Class In Same City He Was Jailed For 4 Years by Nostradamu(m): 4:42pm
That's commendable.
|Re: Man Graduates With 1st Class In Same City He Was Jailed For 4 Years by Chidimercy: 4:43pm
congrats
|Re: Man Graduates With 1st Class In Same City He Was Jailed For 4 Years by Amethyst101(m): 4:43pm
That statement doesn't mean he was sentenced for four years. He was probably referring to being sentenced 4 years ago.
Kudos to him, it's difficult to pick oneself up after a disappointment, but the joy is in rising over it and becoming victorious.
|Re: Man Graduates With 1st Class In Same City He Was Jailed For 4 Years by akom0908(m): 4:45pm
Evaberry:what is your problem?must you type?
|Re: Man Graduates With 1st Class In Same City He Was Jailed For 4 Years by latexxbro(m): 4:47pm
akom0908:I'm still trying to know what her problem is
|Re: Man Graduates With 1st Class In Same City He Was Jailed For 4 Years by IamSimi(m): 4:48pm
|Re: Man Graduates With 1st Class In Same City He Was Jailed For 4 Years by webbro007(m): 4:50pm
I need his age pls, besides na Yankee o,things easy there,if na naija cell, uncooked beans with stench smell of toilet go format u,full time,all d same congrats, he's a true dnki indeed.
|Re: Man Graduates With 1st Class In Same City He Was Jailed For 4 Years by kennyjam: 4:51pm
|Re: Man Graduates With 1st Class In Same City He Was Jailed For 4 Years by asawanathegreat(m): 4:51pm
My broda congrat God has already design ur future 4 u.
|Re: Man Graduates With 1st Class In Same City He Was Jailed For 4 Years by chloride6: 4:51pm
|Re: Man Graduates With 1st Class In Same City He Was Jailed For 4 Years by dlondonbadboy: 4:57pm
|Re: Man Graduates With 1st Class In Same City He Was Jailed For 4 Years by Daboywizzy: 5:09pm
|Re: Man Graduates With 1st Class In Same City He Was Jailed For 4 Years by Sirambassador(m): 5:10pm
|Re: Man Graduates With 1st Class In Same City He Was Jailed For 4 Years by chynie: 5:12pm
|Re: Man Graduates With 1st Class In Same City He Was Jailed For 4 Years by chynie: 5:13pm
smardray:u nko wey your degree even if is not first class
abi u don die, what have u achieved so far as u have lived
instead u will take the advice u are pushing it to others
|Re: Man Graduates With 1st Class In Same City He Was Jailed For 4 Years by Sunkyphil: 5:20pm
IT CAN ONLY BE OVERSEAS
