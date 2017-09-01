Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Man Graduates With 1st Class In Same City He Was Jailed For 4 Years (3175 Views)

Not even a setback can prevent one who is determined from achieving success.



Twitter user, @Ybeeez, has shared an inspiring story of himself, recounting how he was imprisoned for imprisoned for 4 years but is today graduating with a first class in Economics, in the same city he served time.



He wrote;



“Graduated with a 1st class in economics in the same city they sentenced me in 4yrs prior. Give yourself a second chance even if they don’t.”

See his tweet below;







tell our mumu youths that are nt studying but busy fighting for Biafra, Arewa and others 7 Likes

smardray:

tell our mumu youths that are nt studying but busy fighting for Biafra, Arewa and others

Who are the others? Who are the others?

Congrats.

Determination and hard work pays 4 Likes

OrestesDante:





Who are the others? o don't want wahala...I better leave it that way...cos hmm I'm a Yoruba too o don't want wahala...I better leave it that way...cos hmm I'm a Yoruba too

smardray:

o don't want wahala...I better leave it that way...cos hmm I'm a Yoruba too

So I'm I. So I'm I.

Good one, many are not luck to have the second chance thou.

Weldone

That's commendable.

congrats

That statement doesn't mean he was sentenced for four years. He was probably referring to being sentenced 4 years ago.



Kudos to him, it's difficult to pick oneself up after a disappointment, but the joy is in rising over it and becoming victorious.

Evaberry:

. what is your problem?must you type? what is your problem?must you type?

akom0908:

what is your problem?must you type? I'm still trying to know what her problem is I'm still trying to know what her problem is

Afonja

I need his age pls, besides na Yankee o,things easy there,if na naija cell, uncooked beans with stench smell of toilet go format u,full time,all d same congrats, he's a true dnki indeed.

My broda congrat God has already design ur future 4 u.

Nice shoes

smardray:

tell our mumu youths that are nt studying but busy fighting for Biafra, Arewa and others u nko wey your degree even if is not first class

abi u don die, what have u achieved so far as u have lived

instead u will take the advice u are pushing it to others u nko wey your degree even if is not first classabi u don die, what have u achieved so far as u have livedinstead u will take the advice u are pushing it to others