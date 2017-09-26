₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Uche Jombo Signs Deal With Oak Pensions Limited by GidifeedNews: 2:49pm
Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo, has just landed herself another endorsement deal as the actress has been appointed as the brand ambassador for Oak Pensions Limited.
This new deal comes with the fact that the actress will need to help use her celebrity status to help promote Oak Pensions brand to her large fan base.
See screenshot below....
http://news.nollyzone.com/actress-uche-jombo-signs-multi-million-naira-deal-oak-pensions-limited/
|Re: Uche Jombo Signs Deal With Oak Pensions Limited by NaijaCelebrity: 2:52pm
Congratulations
|Re: Uche Jombo Signs Deal With Oak Pensions Limited by Holuwahyomzzy: 2:52pm
Ok
|Re: Uche Jombo Signs Deal With Oak Pensions Limited by wydmag(m): 2:53pm
if club sign player, dem go announce how much them buy am. madam, how much dem sign u..................
3 Likes
|Re: Uche Jombo Signs Deal With Oak Pensions Limited by maxysmith(f): 3:05pm
Congrats
|Re: Uche Jombo Signs Deal With Oak Pensions Limited by elvischukie(m): 3:21pm
nice one
|Re: Uche Jombo Signs Deal With Oak Pensions Limited by olaolulazio(m): 4:10pm
Where's her husband?
|Re: Uche Jombo Signs Deal With Oak Pensions Limited by Badonasty(m): 4:10pm
GidifeedNews:
where my share?
|Re: Uche Jombo Signs Deal With Oak Pensions Limited by Stethaine: 4:10pm
For what she want to be pension worker
|Re: Uche Jombo Signs Deal With Oak Pensions Limited by Teewhy2: 4:10pm
congratulations to her, but why the rich keeps getting richer.
they no endorse person way be i never chop
|Re: Uche Jombo Signs Deal With Oak Pensions Limited by rentAcock(m): 4:11pm
She needs to lose some weight first. I've never seen the point of using any human brain to promote a product or service. I for one do not patronize a business simply because some so called celebrity endorses it, what a stupid strategy. That's money flushed down the toilet, I will not patronize oak pension or whatever.
4 Likes
|Re: Uche Jombo Signs Deal With Oak Pensions Limited by Vivos: 4:11pm
OK
|Re: Uche Jombo Signs Deal With Oak Pensions Limited by asawanathegreat(m): 4:12pm
Thank God 4 her, Nolly wood no dey pay well again nah.
|Re: Uche Jombo Signs Deal With Oak Pensions Limited by ItsAnderson: 4:13pm
Oak of life
|Re: Uche Jombo Signs Deal With Oak Pensions Limited by MiguelKingII(m): 4:13pm
The only Nigerian Actress I love seeing on scene, you deserve it dear
|Re: Uche Jombo Signs Deal With Oak Pensions Limited by midehi2(f): 4:14pm
wow wow wow
|Re: Uche Jombo Signs Deal With Oak Pensions Limited by flatbros: 4:15pm
elvischukie:
|Re: Uche Jombo Signs Deal With Oak Pensions Limited by Deyhmee(f): 4:16pm
Congrats
|Re: Uche Jombo Signs Deal With Oak Pensions Limited by rattlesnake(m): 4:18pm
fake
|Re: Uche Jombo Signs Deal With Oak Pensions Limited by nwakibie3(m): 4:19pm
employ graduates they wont even if they do, their salary will be mere 30k but here they are wasting millions of naira on one useless endorsement.
I don't know why I was born in this country
2 Likes
|Re: Uche Jombo Signs Deal With Oak Pensions Limited by anonyguy: 4:20pm
Congrats dear
By the way,
|Re: Uche Jombo Signs Deal With Oak Pensions Limited by besticality: 4:24pm
I don't understand her roles with regards to pension. All these organizations signing celebrities with millions of Naira whereas their staff are grossly unpaid. It beats my imagination why a loyal staff would be working his ass for the company but the management will decide to give out "endorsement" to people who are already rich. Are the management not supposed to motivate their staff for them to put in more?
|Re: Uche Jombo Signs Deal With Oak Pensions Limited by Queenserah26(f): 4:27pm
Congrats ma'am
|Re: Uche Jombo Signs Deal With Oak Pensions Limited by cokiek(f): 4:39pm
Good for her
|Re: Uche Jombo Signs Deal With Oak Pensions Limited by walegees(m): 5:01pm
besticality:Moreover,this organizations have in their custody savings of dead clients (just like banks) whose families aren't even aware, they dear not contact them.
Nigerians and celebrity nonsense I don't understand.
|Re: Uche Jombo Signs Deal With Oak Pensions Limited by santricedupas(m): 5:07pm
useless sets of companies. they will post vacancies for graduate On getting there for interview and assessment they will tell you salary 30k with a clause of 10 million naira sales within a month after failing not to meet target sack letter fall on you Insurance and pensions firm are scammers
