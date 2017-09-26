Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Uche Jombo Signs Deal With Oak Pensions Limited (4726 Views)

This new deal comes with the fact that the actress will need to help use her celebrity status to help promote Oak Pensions brand to her large fan base.



See screenshot below....





Congratulations

Ok

if club sign player, dem go announce how much them buy am. madam, how much dem sign u.................. 3 Likes

Congrats

nice one

Where's her husband?

GidifeedNews:

where my share? where my share?

For what she want to be pension worker

congratulations to her, but why the rich keeps getting richer.

they no endorse person way be i never chop

She needs to lose some weight first. I've never seen the point of using any human brain to promote a product or service. I for one do not patronize a business simply because some so called celebrity endorses it, what a stupid strategy. That's money flushed down the toilet, I will not patronize oak pension or whatever. 4 Likes

OK

Thank God 4 her, Nolly wood no dey pay well again nah.

Oak of life

The only Nigerian Actress I love seeing on scene, you deserve it dear

wow wow wow

elvischukie:

nice one

Congrats

fake





I don't know why I was born in this country employ graduates they wont even if they do, their salary will be mere 30k but here they are wasting millions of naira on one useless endorsement.I don't know why I was born in this country 2 Likes







By the way,



I don't understand her roles with regards to pension. All these organizations signing celebrities with millions of Naira whereas their staff are grossly unpaid. It beats my imagination why a loyal staff would be working his ass for the company but the management will decide to give out "endorsement" to people who are already rich. Are the management not supposed to motivate their staff for them to put in more?

Congrats ma'am

Good for her

besticality:

I don't understand her roles with regards to pension. All these organizations signing celebrities with millions of Naira whereas their staff are grossly unpaid. It beats my imagination why a loyal staff would be working his ass for the company but the management will decide to give out "endorsement" to people who are already rich. Are the management not supposed to motivate their staff for them to put in more? Moreover,this organizations have in their custody savings of dead clients (just like banks) whose families aren't even aware, they dear not contact them.



Nigerians and celebrity nonsense I don't understand. Moreover,this organizations have in their custody savings of dead clients (just like banks) whose families aren't even aware, they dear not contact them.Nigerians and celebrity nonsenseI don't understand.