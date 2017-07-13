₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,885,308 members, 3,816,901 topics. Date: Tuesday, 26 September 2017 at 10:06 PM

Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged (16757 Views)

Queen Nwokoma Is Engaged To Prince Allison (Photo, Video) / Lynxxx And Munachi Abii Are Engaged? See This / Linda Ikeji Is Engaged, Set To Marry This Year (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by celebsnest(m): 6:50pm
Long-term lovers Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are engaged..




Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are set to wed after reportedly getting engaged over the summer.

The former Game of Thrones co-stars, who met on the set of the hit HBO show back in 2012, are yet to set a date but are thought to have told friends and family.

“They're yet to set a date, but told friends and family last week that they've got engaged,” a source told The Sun.

“Kit's known for ages he's wanted to marry Rose but he wanted them to get a house and settle down a bit first.”

The stars recently revealed that they had finally moved in together after five years of dating, having bought a £1.75 million house in East Anglia.


“I've moved in with my other best friend Rose, so I'm very happy," Harington told James Corden in June.

“It's going well, so she's got all sorts of ideas for the house."

He added: “I said to her, cause she's moved into my house, 'Look darling, it's important that this is our space. That it feels like our space. That you haven't just moved into mine. Move anything you want around, change anything, chuck anything out.'”


Although the couple didn’t go public with their relationship for a number of years, Harington has since spoken candidly about falling in love with his former co-star.

Talking about the moment he fell for Leslie, he said: “The three weeks in Iceland when we were shooting the second season. Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love.

"If you're already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it's becomes very easy to fall in love.”

Harington is gearing up to film the final season of Game of Thrones while Leslie is currently starring in the TV show The Good Fight.

https://www.standard.co.uk/showbiz/celebrity-news/game-of-thrones-costars-kit-harington-and-rose-leslie-engaged-after-five-years-of-dating-a3643611.html

6 Likes

Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by divinehand2003(m): 7:13pm
"You know nothing John Snow", Ygritte.

114 Likes 12 Shares

Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by sirusX(m): 7:53pm
Na to dey act am for house nah

6 Likes

Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by handsomebanana(m): 7:53pm
Make sense.

I sure say there don yansh tire. There get nice tonguing skills. Issorite. I jst hope say d guy don dey know book small small

2 Likes

Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by Teewhy2: 7:53pm
Congrats to them. They are definition of " na where person dey work e dey chop" the people we move with and location we hangout most determines the kind of people we meet.


Considering doing a roof parapet?
check out price comparison between a concrete cast in suite against polystyrene parapet.
Polystyrene parapet is light weight and doesn't have much impact on the land.
excellent usage on swampy environment.
click below for more details.

http://www.nairaland.com/3726763/alternative-building-material-expanded-polystyrene/4

10 Likes

Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by paulbets: 7:53pm
Lord Snow cheesy

2 Likes

Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by ShawttySoFyne(f): 7:54pm
So they would be engaged for another five years

13 Likes

Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by dingbang(m): 7:54pm
Wow..that wildling girl...



Awww

15 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by Dalek(m): 7:54pm
came here to say "you know nothing Jon snow..

i know y'all want to grin

17 Likes

Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by coldsummer: 7:55pm
You know Nothing, Jon Snow

10 Likes

Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by frubben(m): 7:55pm
D only name I know is Jon snow. Nice one from my nigga
Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by Semper247(m): 7:55pm
So undecided
Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by vicky3(m): 7:55pm
good for them

1 Like

Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by nobodysmanrob(m): 7:55pm
http://www.nairaland.com/4070252/download-pray-elsam-song-nigerian
Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by Kenneth205(m): 7:55pm
All the best!

1 Like

Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by akaahs(m): 7:55pm
As no what watch game of throne nko, how i go take sabi them?

5 Likes

Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by Michellla(f): 7:55pm
dingbang:
Wow..that wildling girl...



Awww
No wonder their makeout session that season was so passionate

17 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by mhizdessy(f): 7:56pm
I hope it last..happy engagement winkI hope it last..happy engagement
Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by Tamarapetty(f): 7:56pm
WTF
Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by willbayo(m): 7:56pm
Still remember when he was going down on her in GOT

2 Likes

Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by swaggss: 7:56pm
Someone will comment about her flat frontyard grin grin grin

1 Like

Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by madgoat(m): 7:56pm
She's UGLY cry

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by Ololade1999: 7:57pm
That was before. He knows everything now cheesy cheesy cheesy

1 Like

Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by Achillesdam500(m): 7:57pm
And she'd also get to see john Bleep danearys right cry cry?

1 Like

Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by MasterKim: 7:57pm
There are about 3 couples in that TV series
Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by CaroLyner(f): 7:57pm
Jon snow
True heir to the iron throne

11 Likes

Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by iamharkinwaley: 7:59pm
You Know Nothing Jon Snow

I still don't understand why Yritte told John Snow this two different times.

Anybody pls?

And pls am a bit confuse, isn't Aegon And Deaneary Targaryen related, I mean brother sister relationship ? Coz they bleep.
Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by Exponental(m): 7:59pm
This is an abuse of front page!!!!!!!

3 Likes

Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by sod09(m): 7:59pm
You know nothing Jon cheesy

1 Like

Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by MasterKim: 8:00pm
madgoat:
She's UGLY cry
True.
Even me dat is dating arya sef no put am for news. All dz small boys of nowadays sef

3 Likes

Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by Antoeni(m): 8:00pm
The King in the North

4 Likes

Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by fabulousfortune(m): 8:01pm
Wow...... dats so sweet grin buh d babe dry o undecided

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

‘ Illuminati Approached Me Last Year ‘ – 2face Idibia. / Omoni Oboli Mourns Eunice Olawale: #JusticeForEuniceOlawale / Where Is Uche Jumbo?

Viewing this topic: Fuckadict(m), lekantruth, nairaminds(m), fantasti, imma2(m), lordinoh(m), LastMumu, brownlolly(m), Giyerte(m), teemie(m), realoscar84(m), BLESSMME, kinggogo, dwey(m), chokovirus, paule, deardevil, lukfame(m), kingkakaone(m), Dclique(m), LordSir1, Mykellio, toondey, oluwashola4me(m), Fabulous7(m), ViVaMadrid, Igerizee, McAustin92(m), Swashi007(m), IQman, koreat(m), DeepLearning, Abidex001, DTalented(m), kenkel, mjoo(m), samrepublic, shang002, Amplitron, NwaAnambra(m), Lemzkyd, Sinmi53(m), Eze2000(m), Chuksemi(m), prinzeepule, pweetyoge(f), ellagal(f), rush2mac(m), IBNgemini, ekamaobobaro891(f), DKBLUES(m), 1zynnvn(m), semoly(m), sindyko(m), Dudu111, thedondada(m), MickyMozay(m), peabody, yomalex(m), salihuali1(m), Jayboltz(m), nikki44, Maccollins21(m), Lieyel09(m), samstradam, femakin(m), Horlawoomey(m), TimePiece(f), vincixpresso, kuuljay(m), fecosequence(m), bbsugar, aktolly54(m), Biggty(m), Troygod(m), luc26(f), bonetalk(m), ib4real95(m), Donpre, slimiyke(m), Ojix85, Engrmustyboss(m), besticality, GangnamStyle(m), Ibime(m), dayoemmy(m), dwag, Mekateka, dammyblaze, Tolumiide, Erg2000(m), fikhayo(m), PineyMikey, sasteve(m) and 88 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.