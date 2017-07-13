₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by celebsnest(m): 6:50pm
Long-term lovers Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are engaged..
https://www.standard.co.uk/showbiz/celebrity-news/game-of-thrones-costars-kit-harington-and-rose-leslie-engaged-after-five-years-of-dating-a3643611.html
|Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by divinehand2003(m): 7:13pm
"You know nothing John Snow", Ygritte.
|Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by sirusX(m): 7:53pm
Na to dey act am for house nah
|Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by handsomebanana(m): 7:53pm
Make sense.
I sure say there don yansh tire. There get nice tonguing skills. Issorite. I jst hope say d guy don dey know book small small
|Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by Teewhy2: 7:53pm
Congrats to them. They are definition of " na where person dey work e dey chop" the people we move with and location we hangout most determines the kind of people we meet.
|Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by paulbets: 7:53pm
Lord Snow
|Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by ShawttySoFyne(f): 7:54pm
So they would be engaged for another five years
|Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by dingbang(m): 7:54pm
Wow..that wildling girl...
Awww
|Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by Dalek(m): 7:54pm
came here to say "you know nothing Jon snow..
i know y'all want to
|Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by coldsummer: 7:55pm
You know Nothing, Jon Snow
|Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by frubben(m): 7:55pm
D only name I know is Jon snow. Nice one from my nigga
|Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by Semper247(m): 7:55pm
So
|Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by vicky3(m): 7:55pm
good for them
|Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by nobodysmanrob(m): 7:55pm
|Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by Kenneth205(m): 7:55pm
All the best!
|Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by akaahs(m): 7:55pm
As no what watch game of throne nko, how i go take sabi them?
|Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by Michellla(f): 7:55pm
dingbang:No wonder their makeout session that season was so passionate
|Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by mhizdessy(f): 7:56pm
I hope it last..happy engagement I hope it last..happy engagement
|Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by Tamarapetty(f): 7:56pm
WTF
|Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by willbayo(m): 7:56pm
Still remember when he was going down on her in GOT
|Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by swaggss: 7:56pm
Someone will comment about her flat frontyard
|Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by madgoat(m): 7:56pm
She's UGLY
|Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by Ololade1999: 7:57pm
That was before. He knows everything now
|Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by Achillesdam500(m): 7:57pm
And she'd also get to see john Bleep danearys right ?
|Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by MasterKim: 7:57pm
There are about 3 couples in that TV series
|Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by CaroLyner(f): 7:57pm
Jon snow
True heir to the iron throne
|Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by iamharkinwaley: 7:59pm
You Know Nothing Jon Snow
I still don't understand why Yritte told John Snow this two different times.
Anybody pls?
And pls am a bit confuse, isn't Aegon And Deaneary Targaryen related, I mean brother sister relationship ? Coz they bleep.
|Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by Exponental(m): 7:59pm
This is an abuse of front page!!!!!!!
|Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by sod09(m): 7:59pm
You know nothing Jon
|Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by MasterKim: 8:00pm
madgoat:True.
Even me dat is dating arya sef no put am for news. All dz small boys of nowadays sef
|Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by Antoeni(m): 8:00pm
The King in the North
|Re: Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Engaged by fabulousfortune(m): 8:01pm
Wow...... dats so sweet buh d babe dry o
