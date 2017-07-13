Long-term lovers Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are engaged..









Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are set to wed after reportedly getting engaged over the summer.



The former Game of Thrones co-stars, who met on the set of the hit HBO show back in 2012, are yet to set a date but are thought to have told friends and family.



“They're yet to set a date, but told friends and family last week that they've got engaged,” a source told The Sun.



“Kit's known for ages he's wanted to marry Rose but he wanted them to get a house and settle down a bit first.”



The stars recently revealed that they had finally moved in together after five years of dating, having bought a £1.75 million house in East Anglia.





“I've moved in with my other best friend Rose, so I'm very happy," Harington told James Corden in June.



“It's going well, so she's got all sorts of ideas for the house."



He added: “I said to her, cause she's moved into my house, 'Look darling, it's important that this is our space. That it feels like our space. That you haven't just moved into mine. Move anything you want around, change anything, chuck anything out.'”





Although the couple didn’t go public with their relationship for a number of years, Harington has since spoken candidly about falling in love with his former co-star.



Talking about the moment he fell for Leslie, he said: “The three weeks in Iceland when we were shooting the second season. Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love.



"If you're already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it's becomes very easy to fall in love.”



Harington is gearing up to film the final season of Game of Thrones while Leslie is currently starring in the TV show The Good Fight.

