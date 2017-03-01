₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mercy Aigbe Looks Gangsta In New Photo by faseblex(f): 7:25pm
The actress showed off her gangsta side as she shoots a new movie titled 77 bullets.You can tell hse's going to be bad.
http://trendinghelm.blogspot.com/2017/09/mercy-aigbe-looks-gangsta-in-new-photo.html
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Looks Gangsta In New Photo by Silvertrinity(f): 7:30pm
am coming let me fry beans
4 Likes
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Looks Gangsta In New Photo by Oluwasaeon(m): 7:32pm
See head like Camp Nou
26 Likes
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Looks Gangsta In New Photo by Davash222(m): 7:38pm
Fresh Thighs that's all I see.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Looks Gangsta In New Photo by ReorxTohGan(m): 8:00pm
Gangsta Or A RiffRaff..rehdeh rehdeh!!!
4 Likes
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Looks Gangsta In New Photo by DanielsParker(m): 8:01pm
okay
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Looks Gangsta In New Photo by JayJohnson: 8:02pm
We
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Looks Gangsta In New Photo by Ebuka478(m): 8:03pm
Ndi gangstas
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Looks Gangsta In New Photo by johnwizey: 8:04pm
See face lyk poo
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Looks Gangsta In New Photo by rentAcock(m): 8:04pm
We play too much in this country. She took a picture in the toilet and she thinks she's a gangsta?
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Looks Gangsta In New Photo by Financialfree: 8:04pm
.
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Looks Gangsta In New Photo by lacoach: 8:05pm
Even when her face is brighter than her future lol
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Looks Gangsta In New Photo by ademasta(m): 8:05pm
Is she shitting?
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Looks Gangsta In New Photo by Teewhy2: 8:05pm
I hope she doesn't display some of the characters in her home.
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Looks Gangsta In New Photo by sthecy(f): 8:05pm
shez still learning...not even fierce
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Looks Gangsta In New Photo by adenine02: 8:05pm
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Looks Gangsta In New Photo by zolapower: 8:06pm
Hmm mercy aigbe to gbe Jade oo
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Looks Gangsta In New Photo by GreenMavro: 8:06pm
6 Likes
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Looks Gangsta In New Photo by zolapower: 8:06pm
Hmm mercy aigbe ti gbe Jade oo
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Looks Gangsta In New Photo by habex050: 8:07pm
toilet gangster
ok oooo
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Looks Gangsta In New Photo by olamitiwale(m): 8:07pm
Land for sale!
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Looks Gangsta In New Photo by bellazz(m): 8:08pm
OK.... kwantinu
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Looks Gangsta In New Photo by MarkBlessing: 8:09pm
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Looks Gangsta In New Photo by HOHPEHYERMIE(m): 8:13pm
rentAcock:She is in the living room. Take a look at the water dispenser behind her
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Looks Gangsta In New Photo by iluvpomo(m): 8:14pm
more like bad hair day ..
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Looks Gangsta In New Photo by enemyofprogress: 8:17pm
All I see is her mouth odour
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Looks Gangsta In New Photo by RuralFinest7(m): 8:17pm
Davash222:why won't you see fresh thigh
Vaseline user sighted
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Looks Gangsta In New Photo by rentAcock(m): 8:25pm
HOHPEHYERMIE:
No, she's on a toilet seat with her pants down.
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Looks Gangsta In New Photo by janedearie: 8:26pm
her hairline tho �
2 Likes
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Looks Gangsta In New Photo by Pweetyjuddy(f): 8:27pm
So I should do what??
