Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by Ndlistic(m): 7:28pm
Shame On You, Bleep You, Bring Your Coffin: All The Things Psquare Told Each Other

The viral video of the Okoye brother’s arguing heatedly in Peter‘s lawyer’s office has left fans shocked at the anger and hatred that seemed to overwhelm the twins and their brother Jude.

The video opens with Jude saying ‘Carry your coffin come!’ Peter who was recording with a phone telling Paul to repeat what he just said. Paul then goes on to say to his face, ‘Shame on you. Peter, Paul says shame on you!’

In a flash, tempers had flared and Jude and come around the table to beat the shouting Peter.

Bleep you, Bleep you!, he screams as other people in the room hold them off from going at each other.


Fans have expressed their disappointment at the ‘show of shame’.


Paul on his part, has taken the fight a step further and mocked his brother ‘accusing him of releasing the almighty video’ which exposed his brothers.

The three brothers have decided to keep mum in the on going saga and have ignored all phone calls and text messages put accross to them by NET.

http://thenet.ng/2017/09/shame-on-you-Bleep-you-bring-your-coffin-all-the-things-psquare-told-each-other/



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HRkLBalDjO0

Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by Silvertrinity(f): 7:33pm
Psquare topic everywhere
Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by Ndlistic(m): 7:38pm
Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by softwerk(f): 7:46pm
I pray they also break up with their wives so I can claim my dear Peter for myself cool

I learnt he has a BIG cassava kiss

Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by lovingyouhun: 8:16pm
This is really sad, I hate family fights. I pray that God almighty will restore peace to their family in Jesus name Amen

Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by Damilare5882(m): 8:17pm
Make e no be sey this guy's do jazz ooo.... And they are kinda facing the repercussion.... I'm still wondering why twins will fight??...

Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by Daeylar(f): 8:17pm
It's Psquare's time on nairaland, they are now the reigning topic
Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by folajoko(m): 8:18pm
Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by Haychay(m): 8:19pm
softwerk:
I pray they also break up with their wives so I can claim my dear Peter for myself cool

I learnt he has a BIG cassava kiss
shocked shocked shame on you grin cheesy.... no be only cassava

Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by ShawttySoFyne(f): 8:19pm
Guess we won't have enough of the psquare news today

Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by KankOfLife(m): 8:19pm
awful video, i wonder how they got 2 this level,
Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by wisefizz(m): 8:19pm
When watching the vidi, I was like

Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by GogobiriLalas: 8:19pm
It's IPOB people...throw Money in their midst, they will curse god to his face.

Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by adioolayi(m): 8:19pm
Here we go..the readable version of the video incase you are deaf to hear...lol This Linda sef. ..amebo no dey tire you

Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by martineverest(m): 8:19pm
3 mumus...3 idiots

Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by Zita55(f): 8:20pm
Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by martineverest(m): 8:20pm
instead of him to be by his wife's side after giving birth, he is here fighting his broda...idiots

Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by Adicsonbaba(m): 8:21pm
We don hear jare. It is getting too much. na only dem dey for news.
Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by sucreblazing(m): 8:21pm
there case....There problem



how e wan take give me money
Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by mascot87(m): 8:21pm
softwerk:
I pray they also break up with their wives so I can claim my dear Peter for myself cool

I learnt he has a BIG cassava kiss

Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by project2022(m): 8:21pm
Lie Mohamad
Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by NwaliE01(m): 8:21pm
since morning. Person don tire for this p square saga.
Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by CaroLyner(f): 8:22pm
The jude bloke ought to be ashamed.
He failed woefully in the elder brother department

Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by enemyofprogress: 8:22pm
I am happy all this happened between them





It's our work o(witches work) grin grin tongue


Next is lala and seun

Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by Sleyanya1(m): 8:22pm
This one is too strong to be physical o. There's a spiritual force behind.


Who hold money better find way hold God too in all your dealings.

Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by Kenneth205(m): 8:23pm
Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by folakemigeh(f): 8:24pm
Awwwn..... I don't know if I'm weird but i get so turned on when i see two guys fighting.. now seeing two blood brothers and twins!!!!!! Double turn on.....

cry cry



Lemmie comean be going before dey descend on me

Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by femo122: 8:24pm
grin stunt see traffic
Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by snoopylinus(m): 8:24pm
Wetin be this Nonsense na!!!psquare everywhere...make una take time o..i'm warning you for the last time....

Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by VickyRotex(f): 8:24pm
ʇunʇs ʎʇᴉɔᴉlqnԀ undecided undecided undecided

Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by enemyofprogress: 8:24pm
softwerk:
I pray they also break up with their wives so I can claim my dear Peter for myself cool

I learnt he has a BIG cassava kiss
walahi you don craze finish grin grin

I like your sense of humour. Thumbs up

