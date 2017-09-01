Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details (23272 Views)

Shame On You, Bleep You, Bring Your Coffin: All The Things Psquare Told Each Other



The viral video of the Okoye brother’s arguing heatedly in Peter‘s lawyer’s office has left fans shocked at the anger and hatred that seemed to overwhelm the twins and their brother Jude.



The video opens with Jude saying ‘Carry your coffin come!’ Peter who was recording with a phone telling Paul to repeat what he just said. Paul then goes on to say to his face, ‘Shame on you. Peter, Paul says shame on you!’



In a flash, tempers had flared and Jude and come around the table to beat the shouting Peter.



Bleep you, Bleep you!, he screams as other people in the room hold them off from going at each other.





Fans have expressed their disappointment at the ‘show of shame’.





Paul on his part, has taken the fight a step further and mocked his brother ‘accusing him of releasing the almighty video’ which exposed his brothers.



The three brothers have decided to keep mum in the on going saga and have ignored all phone calls and text messages put accross to them by NET.



http://thenet.ng/2017/09/shame-on-you-Bleep-you-bring-your-coffin-all-the-things-psquare-told-each-other/







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HRkLBalDjO0 1 Like

Psquare topic everywhere

I learnt he has a BIG cassava I pray they also break up with their wives so I can claim my dear Peter for myselfI learnt he has a BIG cassava 30 Likes 1 Share

This is really sad, I hate family fights. I pray that God almighty will restore peace to their family in Jesus name Amen 31 Likes 3 Shares

Make e no be sey this guy's do jazz ooo.... And they are kinda facing the repercussion.... I'm still wondering why twins will fight??... 10 Likes 1 Share

It's Psquare's time on nairaland, they are now the reigning topic

softwerk:

I pray they also break up with their wives so I can claim my dear Peter for myself



I learnt he has a BIG cassava shame on you .... no be only cassava shame on you.... no be only cassava 11 Likes

Guess we won't have enough of the psquare news today 3 Likes

awful video, i wonder how they got 2 this level,

When watching the vidi, I was like 10 Likes

It's IPOB people...throw Money in their midst, they will curse god to his face. 5 Likes

Here we go..the readable version of the video incase you are deaf to hear...lol This Linda sef. ..amebo no dey tire you 1 Like 2 Shares

3 mumus...3 idiots 5 Likes 2 Shares

Ok. 4 Likes 1 Share

instead of him to be by his wife's side after giving birth, he is here fighting his broda...idiots 5 Likes 1 Share

We don hear jare. It is getting too much. na only dem dey for news.

softwerk:

I pray they also break up with their wives so I can claim my dear Peter for myself



I learnt he has a BIG cassava

My cassava fall on you My cassava fall on you

since morning. Person don tire for this p square saga.

The jude bloke ought to be ashamed.

He failed woefully in the elder brother department 25 Likes 3 Shares













It's our work o(witches work)





Next is lala and seun I am happy all this happened between themIt's our work o(witches work)Next is lala and seun 2 Likes

This one is too strong to be physical o. There's a spiritual force behind.





Who hold money better find way hold God too in all your dealings. 6 Likes 1 Share

Awwwn..... I don't know if I'm weird but i get so turned on when i see two guys fighting.. now seeing two blood brothers and twins!!!!!! Double turn on.....











Lemmie comean be going before dey descend on me 3 Likes

Wetin be this Nonsense na!!!psquare everywhere...make una take time o..i'm warning you for the last time.... 1 Like

ʇunʇs ʎʇᴉɔᴉlqnԀ 2 Likes 1 Share