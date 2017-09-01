₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by Ndlistic(m): 7:28pm
Shame On You, Bleep You, Bring Your Coffin: All The Things Psquare Told Each Other
http://thenet.ng/2017/09/shame-on-you-Bleep-you-bring-your-coffin-all-the-things-psquare-told-each-other/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HRkLBalDjO0
1 Like
|Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by Silvertrinity(f): 7:33pm
Psquare topic everywhere
|Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by Ndlistic(m): 7:38pm
Cc lalasticlala
|Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by softwerk(f): 7:46pm
I pray they also break up with their wives so I can claim my dear Peter for myself
I learnt he has a BIG cassava
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by lovingyouhun: 8:16pm
This is really sad, I hate family fights. I pray that God almighty will restore peace to their family in Jesus name Amen
31 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by Damilare5882(m): 8:17pm
Make e no be sey this guy's do jazz ooo.... And they are kinda facing the repercussion.... I'm still wondering why twins will fight??...
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by Daeylar(f): 8:17pm
It's Psquare's time on nairaland, they are now the reigning topic
|Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by folajoko(m): 8:18pm
. K . K
|Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by Haychay(m): 8:19pm
softwerk:shame on you .... no be only cassava
11 Likes
|Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by ShawttySoFyne(f): 8:19pm
Guess we won't have enough of the psquare news today
3 Likes
|Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by KankOfLife(m): 8:19pm
awful video, i wonder how they got 2 this level,
|Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by wisefizz(m): 8:19pm
When watching the vidi, I was like
10 Likes
|Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by GogobiriLalas: 8:19pm
It's IPOB people...throw Money in their midst, they will curse god to his face.
5 Likes
|Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by adioolayi(m): 8:19pm
Here we go..the readable version of the video incase you are deaf to hear...lol This Linda sef. ..amebo no dey tire you
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by martineverest(m): 8:19pm
3 mumus...3 idiots
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by Zita55(f): 8:20pm
Ok.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by martineverest(m): 8:20pm
instead of him to be by his wife's side after giving birth, he is here fighting his broda...idiots
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by Adicsonbaba(m): 8:21pm
We don hear jare. It is getting too much. na only dem dey for news.
|Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by sucreblazing(m): 8:21pm
there case....There problem
how e wan take give me money
|Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by mascot87(m): 8:21pm
softwerk:
My cassava fall on you
|Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by project2022(m): 8:21pm
Lie Mohamad
|Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by NwaliE01(m): 8:21pm
since morning. Person don tire for this p square saga.
|Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by CaroLyner(f): 8:22pm
The jude bloke ought to be ashamed.
He failed woefully in the elder brother department
25 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by enemyofprogress: 8:22pm
I am happy all this happened between them
It's our work o(witches work)
Next is lala and seun
2 Likes
|Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by Sleyanya1(m): 8:22pm
This one is too strong to be physical o. There's a spiritual force behind.
Who hold money better find way hold God too in all your dealings.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by Kenneth205(m): 8:23pm
|Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by folakemigeh(f): 8:24pm
Awwwn..... I don't know if I'm weird but i get so turned on when i see two guys fighting.. now seeing two blood brothers and twins!!!!!! Double turn on.....
Lemmie comean be going before dey descend on me
3 Likes
|Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by femo122: 8:24pm
stunt see traffic
|Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by snoopylinus(m): 8:24pm
Wetin be this Nonsense na!!!psquare everywhere...make una take time o..i'm warning you for the last time....
1 Like
|Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by VickyRotex(f): 8:24pm
ʇunʇs ʎʇᴉɔᴉlqnԀ
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bring Your Coffin: P'square Fight Video Details by enemyofprogress: 8:24pm
softwerk:walahi you don craze finish
I like your sense of humour. Thumbs up
