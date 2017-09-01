Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tonto Dikeh & Kenneth Okonkwo Stage A Walk To Promote Peace & One Nigeria (Pics) (8533 Views)

I stand for UNITY

What a huge success it was on Saturday.YOUTHS OF PEACE walk championed by Nollywood actor Kenneth Okonkwo and a host of other peace loving patriots,former first lady of Kogi State Amb. Aisha Audu, A-list Actors Tonto Dike, Sani Danja and a host of others came to take a stand for peace too.They staged a walk to promote peace in Nigeria.

LONG LIVE THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA! PEACEFUL AND UNITED





Peace can't be actualized without Justice . 15 Likes

Hmmm, uncle Kenneth it am jejely oh 1 Like 1 Share

Nigeria is a shame, the most painful part of it is that its citizen are confused 1 Like

Keneth okonkwo u are a fool... i have always known u to be a fool.

U couldnt speak out abt ur innocent igbo brothers were murdered in cold blood in abia...whos only crime was "asking for freedom" and Their corpses are still there in mogue.



Yet u are first to stage in the street for peace...what nonsense peace.. when there is no justice.



Funny enuff after all this eye service they will still call SE bad names....



Andy okeke u ar an idiot!!

Yeah, when there is peace there is progress. Thank for sharing 1 Like

do they have peace in their heart, homes within themselves... All for the cameras just show peace indeeddo they have peace in their heart, homes within themselves... All for the cameras just show 2 Likes

Nigeria is a shame, the most painful part of it is that its citizen are confused

No be this same Toto Decay get swollen eyes the other day when she woke up ni?? Bloody attention seeking fellow. 4 Likes

I wonder if it is by force to stay together.

Political correctness

Since the life of people are used to play politics in this part of the country, there can never be equal peace i must confess.....



Since some cabals in some regions believe it's their birth right and verdict to prepare who governs and who doesn't, Nigerias peace is as far as Kigali from Senegal.



Since some people structured the constitution of this nation to their selfish interests, abeg kindly tell them that having peace with the former is forbidden...

Looking for bubus approval

I look at our leaders and icons and their response to issues and I shudder. How can anyone think walking for peace or unity in Nigeria will achieve peace and unity? I strongly believe we all know exactly what to do to achieve peace and unity here but our bias wouldn't allow us do it. 1 Like

fuckers why not walk for restructuring? and a better nigeria?

I wonder if it is by force to stay together. nobody forced you to stay together, in fact you are on your own nobody hold you bikonu nobody forced you to stay together, in fact you are on your own nobody hold you bikonu 1 Like

Blessed are the peacemakers like Uncle Kenneth and Auntie Tonto.

The youths are in need of patriotic role models not those paid by opposition to tear Nigeria apart because they lost the presidential election.

God bless PMB and Nigeria 1 Like

Tonto dikeh shared her story when she was blind but didn't update us when she received her sight

do they have peace in their heart, homes within themselves... All for the cameras just show peace indeeddo they have peace in their heart, homes within themselves... All for the cameras just show You can go and choose HATE , but remember those that choose hate always dance to phyton You can go and choose HATE , but remember those that choose hate always dance to phyton 1 Like

fuckers why not walk for restructuring? and a better nigeria? Why don't you do your own walk after all your infirmities isn't that of crippled legs Why don't you do your own walk after all your infirmities isn't that of crippled legs

innocent civillians and labelled them terrorists while the real ones are negotiated with and set free

Live with them (Igbo's)...no, let them go...no!!! Suppression, oppression, blackmail, marginalisation etc cannot stop the will and wish of the people. Instead it grows and gains ground as time goes on. All Igbos' are IPOB directly or indirectly but cannot be referred to as terrorists. Only their politicians come out to say the opposite because of the looting going on within their domain.



The ones that died knew they could die fighting to be free but they knew their dream will one day be actualized. Their brothers have seen their dead bodies and

believe me, the hatred keeps growing from generation to generation. It's only a matter on time before others will rise...



Little wonder the White man sees us the blacks as inferior beings... as long as we hide under descrimination, tribalism, sectionalism etc to condemn and laugh

over the massacre of civilians (Igbos') in cold blood...it shall never be well such a person or tribe...never!!!



NB: Look again at the pictures below objectively and tell me how u will feel if one or two of them is ur direct younger brother(s)... ##Istand4Peace&justice## How do u expect there to be peace when the government killedand labelled them terrorists while the real ones are negotiated with and set freeLive with them (Igbo's)...no, let them go...no!!! Suppression, oppression, blackmail, marginalisation etc cannot stop the will and wish of the people. Instead it grows and gains ground as time goes on.but cannot be referred to as terrorists. Only their politicians come out to say the opposite because of the looting going on within their domain.The ones that died knew they could die fighting to be free but they knew their dream will one day be actualized. Their brothers have seen their dead bodies andbelieve me, the hatred keeps growing from generation to generation. It's only a matter on time before others will rise...Little wonder the White man sees us the blacks as inferior beings... as long as we hide underetc to condemn and laughover the massacre of civilians (Igbos')...it shall never be well such a person or tribe...never!!!: Look again at the pictures below objectively and tell me how u will feel if one or two of them is ur direct younger brother(s)... 1 Like

Peace start from home. Within you to be precise.

Its good to promote peace. We need to start promoting seriousness regardless of what is happening in the world, war or no war, we should start planing to be the survivors. Innovations need to start coming out of Nigeria. It is not only nigerians abroad that can be intelligent and impactful,

it can still be Nigerians in Nigeria, Nigerians home based/abroad based collabo, However, Nigeria needs credible team work news in tech, fashion, agriculture, infrastructure, machinery, etc



To be honest my hope for Nigeria is beyond shaking, at this point it is yawing. Trust yourselves.