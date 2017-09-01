₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,885,367 members, 3,817,100 topics. Date: Wednesday, 27 September 2017 at 02:08 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tonto Dikeh & Kenneth Okonkwo Stage A Walk To Promote Peace & One Nigeria (Pics) (8533 Views)
Regina Daniels Meets Kenneth Okonkwo, Gentle Jack, Charles Inojie / Kenneth Okonkwo In Court As Nnamdi Kanu's Trial Resumes. Photos / Kenneth Okonkwo And His Sisters, Anita And Princess At Enugu High Court (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tonto Dikeh & Kenneth Okonkwo Stage A Walk To Promote Peace & One Nigeria (Pics) by zoba88: 8:21pm On Sep 26
I stand for PEACE
I stand for UNITY
What a huge success it was on Saturday.YOUTHS OF PEACE walk championed by Nollywood actor Kenneth Okonkwo and a host of other peace loving patriots,former first lady of Kogi State Amb. Aisha Audu, A-list Actors Tonto Dike, Sani Danja and a host of others came to take a stand for peace too.They staged a walk to promote peace in Nigeria.
LONG LIVE THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA! PEACEFUL AND UNITED
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/tonto-dikehkenneth-okonkwoothers-staged.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh & Kenneth Okonkwo Stage A Walk To Promote Peace & One Nigeria (Pics) by zoba88: 8:21pm On Sep 26
|Re: Tonto Dikeh & Kenneth Okonkwo Stage A Walk To Promote Peace & One Nigeria (Pics) by Davash222(m): 8:26pm On Sep 26
Peace can't be actualized without Justice .
15 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh & Kenneth Okonkwo Stage A Walk To Promote Peace & One Nigeria (Pics) by Evablizin(f): 8:27pm On Sep 26
Okay.
Happy walking.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh & Kenneth Okonkwo Stage A Walk To Promote Peace & One Nigeria (Pics) by adajoe555(f): 8:41pm On Sep 26
Hmmm, uncle Kenneth it am jejely oh
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh & Kenneth Okonkwo Stage A Walk To Promote Peace & One Nigeria (Pics) by Mrjo(m): 8:44pm On Sep 26
Nigeria is a shame, the most painful part of it is that its citizen are confused
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh & Kenneth Okonkwo Stage A Walk To Promote Peace & One Nigeria (Pics) by CaptainG00D: 8:45pm On Sep 26
Keneth okonkwo u are a fool... i have always known u to be a fool.
U couldnt speak out abt ur innocent igbo brothers were murdered in cold blood in abia...whos only crime was "asking for freedom" and Their corpses are still there in mogue.
Yet u are first to stage in the street for peace...what nonsense peace.. when there is no justice.
Funny enuff after all this eye service they will still call SE bad names....
Andy okeke u ar an idiot!!
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh & Kenneth Okonkwo Stage A Walk To Promote Peace & One Nigeria (Pics) by Lakside1955: 10:10pm On Sep 26
Ok
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh & Kenneth Okonkwo Stage A Walk To Promote Peace & One Nigeria (Pics) by Naijashortcode(m): 10:10pm On Sep 26
Yeah, when there is peace there is progress. Thank for sharing
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh & Kenneth Okonkwo Stage A Walk To Promote Peace & One Nigeria (Pics) by vicky6: 10:10pm On Sep 26
peace indeed do they have peace in their heart, homes within themselves... All for the cameras just show
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh & Kenneth Okonkwo Stage A Walk To Promote Peace & One Nigeria (Pics) by ymee(m): 10:10pm On Sep 26
Mrjo:
|Re: Tonto Dikeh & Kenneth Okonkwo Stage A Walk To Promote Peace & One Nigeria (Pics) by DickDastardLION(m): 10:11pm On Sep 26
|Re: Tonto Dikeh & Kenneth Okonkwo Stage A Walk To Promote Peace & One Nigeria (Pics) by Nonsua30(m): 10:11pm On Sep 26
Scam
|Re: Tonto Dikeh & Kenneth Okonkwo Stage A Walk To Promote Peace & One Nigeria (Pics) by adekennis(m): 10:11pm On Sep 26
No be this same Toto Decay get swollen eyes the other day when she woke up ni?? Bloody attention seeking fellow.
4 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh & Kenneth Okonkwo Stage A Walk To Promote Peace & One Nigeria (Pics) by Turtle3Dove(m): 10:11pm On Sep 26
I wonder if it is by force to stay together.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh & Kenneth Okonkwo Stage A Walk To Promote Peace & One Nigeria (Pics) by UnknownT: 10:14pm On Sep 26
Political correctness
|Re: Tonto Dikeh & Kenneth Okonkwo Stage A Walk To Promote Peace & One Nigeria (Pics) by ZeroUnity: 10:15pm On Sep 26
Since the life of people are used to play politics in this part of the country, there can never be equal peace i must confess.....
Since some cabals in some regions believe it's their birth right and verdict to prepare who governs and who doesn't, Nigerias peace is as far as Kigali from Senegal.
Since some people structured the constitution of this nation to their selfish interests, abeg kindly tell them that having peace with the former is forbidden...
|Re: Tonto Dikeh & Kenneth Okonkwo Stage A Walk To Promote Peace & One Nigeria (Pics) by Contumely: 10:16pm On Sep 26
Looking for bubus approval
|Re: Tonto Dikeh & Kenneth Okonkwo Stage A Walk To Promote Peace & One Nigeria (Pics) by Sapiosexuality(m): 10:17pm On Sep 26
I look at our leaders and icons and their response to issues and I shudder. How can anyone think walking for peace or unity in Nigeria will achieve peace and unity? I strongly believe we all know exactly what to do to achieve peace and unity here but our bias wouldn't allow us do it.
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh & Kenneth Okonkwo Stage A Walk To Promote Peace & One Nigeria (Pics) by ibietela2(m): 10:18pm On Sep 26
fuckers why not walk for restructuring? and a better nigeria?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh & Kenneth Okonkwo Stage A Walk To Promote Peace & One Nigeria (Pics) by msylva2147(m): 10:22pm On Sep 26
Turtle3Dove:nobody forced you to stay together, in fact you are on your own nobody hold you bikonu
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh & Kenneth Okonkwo Stage A Walk To Promote Peace & One Nigeria (Pics) by Businessideas: 10:27pm On Sep 26
Blessed are the peacemakers like Uncle Kenneth and Auntie Tonto.
The youths are in need of patriotic role models not those paid by opposition to tear Nigeria apart because they lost the presidential election.
God bless PMB and Nigeria
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh & Kenneth Okonkwo Stage A Walk To Promote Peace & One Nigeria (Pics) by Magnifik18: 10:30pm On Sep 26
Tonto dikeh shared her story when she was blind but didn't update us when she received her sight
|Re: Tonto Dikeh & Kenneth Okonkwo Stage A Walk To Promote Peace & One Nigeria (Pics) by Temidayo9(m): 10:31pm On Sep 26
vicky6:You can go and choose HATE , but remember those that choose hate always dance to phyton
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh & Kenneth Okonkwo Stage A Walk To Promote Peace & One Nigeria (Pics) by Businessideas: 10:34pm On Sep 26
ibietela2:Why don't you do your own walk after all your infirmities isn't that of crippled legs
|Re: Tonto Dikeh & Kenneth Okonkwo Stage A Walk To Promote Peace & One Nigeria (Pics) by yaqq: 10:47pm On Sep 26
pure nonsense abegg
|Re: Tonto Dikeh & Kenneth Okonkwo Stage A Walk To Promote Peace & One Nigeria (Pics) by dukeolumde(m): 10:47pm On Sep 26
How do u expect there to be peace when the government killed innocent civillians and labelled them terrorists while the real ones are negotiated with and set free
Live with them (Igbo's)...no, let them go...no!!! Suppression, oppression, blackmail, marginalisation etc cannot stop the will and wish of the people. Instead it grows and gains ground as time goes on. All Igbos' are IPOB directly or indirectly but cannot be referred to as terrorists. Only their politicians come out to say the opposite because of the looting going on within their domain.
The ones that died knew they could die fighting to be free but they knew their dream will one day be actualized. Their brothers have seen their dead bodies and
believe me, the hatred keeps growing from generation to generation. It's only a matter on time before others will rise...
Little wonder the White man sees us the blacks as inferior beings... as long as we hide under descrimination, tribalism, sectionalism etc to condemn and laugh
over the massacre of civilians (Igbos') in cold blood...it shall never be well such a person or tribe...never!!!
NB: Look again at the pictures below objectively and tell me how u will feel if one or two of them is ur direct younger brother(s)... ##Istand4Peace&justice##
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh & Kenneth Okonkwo Stage A Walk To Promote Peace & One Nigeria (Pics) by YomzzyDBlogger: 10:49pm On Sep 26
Ok
|Re: Tonto Dikeh & Kenneth Okonkwo Stage A Walk To Promote Peace & One Nigeria (Pics) by immaq8(f): 10:50pm On Sep 26
Peace start from home. Within you to be precise.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh & Kenneth Okonkwo Stage A Walk To Promote Peace & One Nigeria (Pics) by Erifenz: 11:05pm On Sep 26
Useless drama celebrity
|Re: Tonto Dikeh & Kenneth Okonkwo Stage A Walk To Promote Peace & One Nigeria (Pics) by vioment: 11:06pm On Sep 26
Its good to promote peace. We need to start promoting seriousness regardless of what is happening in the world, war or no war, we should start planing to be the survivors. Innovations need to start coming out of Nigeria. It is not only nigerians abroad that can be intelligent and impactful,
it can still be Nigerians in Nigeria, Nigerians home based/abroad based collabo, However, Nigeria needs credible team work news in tech, fashion, agriculture, infrastructure, machinery, etc
To be honest my hope for Nigeria is beyond shaking, at this point it is yawing. Trust yourselves.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh & Kenneth Okonkwo Stage A Walk To Promote Peace & One Nigeria (Pics) by Giannakopoulos(f): 11:16pm On Sep 26
show of shame. who will the walk help. people busy seeking attention.
Breaking News!!! Tonto Dike Insults Genevieve!!! / This Lady Says She Has The ‘cuties Natural’ B’utt In Africa (see Photos) / Recent Picture Of Wizkid Kissing Rihana
Viewing this topic: dunkem21(m) and 16 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9