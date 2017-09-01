₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Debbie Rise "RAGE" Tour In Abuja In Pictures by Yomzzyblog: 8:37pm On Sep 26
Big Brother Naija's 3rd Runner Up, Deborah Olurishe Ebunoluwa aka Debbie Rise who recently released her music video 'Here to stay' has been touring the country since she announced her Nationwide tour tagged 'RAGE' (Rise Above General Expectations) to the ‘Risers Nation’.
The tour which commenced in Ekiti State on the 1st of September which is expected to feature in 17 States across the country from the 1st of September to the 7th of November.
She will also be visiting and empowering secondary school students as part of activities for the tour.
The "RAGE" tour which happened on Sunday, September 24th, drew crowds in numbers at Abuja and in attendance where the likes of Ice Prince, AY Comedian, Swanky Jerry, Seyi law amongst others.
Don't miss out!!, Next up is Kaduna State.
See some photos below;
News Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/photos-from-debie-rises-rage-tour-in.html?m=1
|Re: Debbie Rise "RAGE" Tour In Abuja In Pictures by Yomzzyblog: 8:37pm On Sep 26
|Re: Debbie Rise "RAGE" Tour In Abuja In Pictures by biacan(f): 8:57pm On Sep 26
she look so beautiful just like me
for those of you quoting me please just allow a queen to live her life in peace......am really hungry so don't quote cause I might eat you....
|Re: Debbie Rise "RAGE" Tour In Abuja In Pictures by mogboyelade(f): 9:27pm On Sep 26
The rise nation.
|Re: Debbie Rise "RAGE" Tour In Abuja In Pictures by aktolly54(m): 10:19pm On Sep 26
Ok
|Re: Debbie Rise "RAGE" Tour In Abuja In Pictures by nairavsdollars: 10:20pm On Sep 26
Who she epp?
|Re: Debbie Rise "RAGE" Tour In Abuja In Pictures by dubemnaija: 10:20pm On Sep 26
AY go still kpansh her this nite
Condom fall on yhu
|Re: Debbie Rise "RAGE" Tour In Abuja In Pictures by fuckerstard: 10:20pm On Sep 26
Na wah o, Debbie rise dey do tour
|Re: Debbie Rise "RAGE" Tour In Abuja In Pictures by solid3(m): 10:20pm On Sep 26
And where is Efe?
|Re: Debbie Rise "RAGE" Tour In Abuja In Pictures by somto10: 10:20pm On Sep 26
no network here in sambisa to see her chest abeg Una get network??
|Re: Debbie Rise "RAGE" Tour In Abuja In Pictures by DaudaAbu(m): 10:20pm On Sep 26
Debbie rice, where the crowd dat watched the show
|Re: Debbie Rise "RAGE" Tour In Abuja In Pictures by masada: 10:21pm On Sep 26
the rise and rise of Debbie rise
God bless ur hustle
|Re: Debbie Rise "RAGE" Tour In Abuja In Pictures by salbis(m): 10:22pm On Sep 26
This girl is surely Rising. Na only me dey see how dis girl face dey change?
|Re: Debbie Rise "RAGE" Tour In Abuja In Pictures by Oyindidi(f): 10:22pm On Sep 26
Debbie
|Re: Debbie Rise "RAGE" Tour In Abuja In Pictures by bayocanny: 10:22pm On Sep 26
If those boobs fall down ehn...I no dey there o
|Re: Debbie Rise "RAGE" Tour In Abuja In Pictures by lebete3000: 10:22pm On Sep 26
biacan:
Lol...
|Re: Debbie Rise "RAGE" Tour In Abuja In Pictures by spidey77: 10:22pm On Sep 26
wow
|Re: Debbie Rise "RAGE" Tour In Abuja In Pictures by WeddingConcierg(f): 10:23pm On Sep 26
Ice Prince and his love for Debbie
|Re: Debbie Rise "RAGE" Tour In Abuja In Pictures by Leakdaddy: 10:24pm On Sep 26
Ice Prince don take style tell her say he needs only 5 rounds.
See his hands
|Re: Debbie Rise "RAGE" Tour In Abuja In Pictures by davodyguy: 10:25pm On Sep 26
Rush to see you and confirm, but you no dey
biacan:
How we go confirm?
|Re: Debbie Rise "RAGE" Tour In Abuja In Pictures by rattlesnake(m): 10:28pm On Sep 26
trash
|Re: Debbie Rise "RAGE" Tour In Abuja In Pictures by Romanreign2: 10:37pm On Sep 26
solid3:He is busy in the studio cookin up anoda quack song as usual
|Re: Debbie Rise "RAGE" Tour In Abuja In Pictures by MustiizRaja(m): 10:39pm On Sep 26
hmmmmm kushe
|Re: Debbie Rise "RAGE" Tour In Abuja In Pictures by Maniashow: 10:41pm On Sep 26
biacan:Ran to check your picture
It's not on ur profile.
|Re: Debbie Rise "RAGE" Tour In Abuja In Pictures by yaqq: 10:44pm On Sep 26
even the last runner up will be richer and famous than that warri base on logistic guy
|Re: Debbie Rise "RAGE" Tour In Abuja In Pictures by MrBigiman: 10:50pm On Sep 26
Where she see money?
|Re: Debbie Rise "RAGE" Tour In Abuja In Pictures by enemyofprogress: 10:54pm On Sep 26
Her only problem is her body odour
|Re: Debbie Rise "RAGE" Tour In Abuja In Pictures by jeyselassie(m): 10:57pm On Sep 26
biacan:quiet joo
|Re: Debbie Rise "RAGE" Tour In Abuja In Pictures by Divay22(f): 10:58pm On Sep 26
Indeed she's here to stay...
Go RISE
|Re: Debbie Rise "RAGE" Tour In Abuja In Pictures by Divay22(f): 10:59pm On Sep 26
enemyofprogress:Please use it
|Re: Debbie Rise "RAGE" Tour In Abuja In Pictures by King4Roller: 11:05pm On Sep 26
Must Ay hold her by the waist? Mabel really needs to caution that dude
