Big Brother Naija's 3rd Runner Up, Deborah Olurishe Ebunoluwa aka Debbie Rise who recently released her music video 'Here to stay' has been touring the country since she announced her Nationwide tour tagged 'RAGE' (Rise Above General Expectations) to the ‘Risers Nation’.



The tour which commenced in Ekiti State on the 1st of September which is expected to feature in 17 States across the country from the 1st of September to the 7th of November.



She will also be visiting and empowering secondary school students as part of activities for the tour.



The "RAGE" tour which happened on Sunday, September 24th, drew crowds in numbers at Abuja and in attendance where the likes of Ice Prince, AY Comedian, Swanky Jerry, Seyi law amongst others.



Don't miss out!!, Next up is Kaduna State.



See some photos below;



















she look so beautiful just like me























for those of you quoting me please just allow a queen to live her life in peace......am really hungry so don't quote cause I might eat you.... 4 Likes

The rise nation. 6 Likes

Ok

Who she epp? 2 Likes 1 Share





Condom fall on yhu AY go still kpansh her this niteCondom fall on yhu

Na wah o, Debbie rise dey do tour 12 Likes

And where is Efe? 4 Likes

no network here in sambisa to see her chest abeg Una get network??

Debbie rice, where the crowd dat watched the show

the rise and rise of Debbie rise



God bless ur hustle 4 Likes

This girl is surely Rising. Na only me dey see how dis girl face dey change? 4 Likes

Debbie 2 Likes

If those boobs fall down ehn...I no dey there o

biacan:

she look so beautiful just like me

Lol... Lol...

wow

Ice Prince and his love for Debbie 3 Likes



See his hands Ice Prince don take style tell her say he needs only 5 rounds.See his hands

biacan:

she look so beautiful just like me

How we go confirm? Rush to see you and confirm, but you no deyHow we go confirm? 1 Like

trash

solid3:

And where is Efe? He is busy in the studio cookin up anoda quack song as usual He is busy in the studio cookin up anoda quack song as usual 4 Likes

hmmmmm kushe

biacan:

she look so beautiful just like me Ran to check your picture

It's not on ur profile. Ran to check your pictureIt's not on ur profile.

even the last runner up will be richer and famous than that warri base on logistic guy 2 Likes

Where she see money?

Her only problem is her body odour

biacan:

she look so beautiful just like me quiet joo quiet joo



Go RISE Indeed she's here to stay...Go RISE

enemyofprogress:

Her only problem is her body odour Please use it Please use it 1 Like