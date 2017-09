Big Brother Naija's 3rd Runner Up, Deborah Olurishe Ebunoluwa aka Debbie Rise who recently released her music video 'Here to stay' has been touring the country since she announced her Nationwide tour tagged 'RAGE' (Rise Above General Expectations) to the ‘Risers Nation’.



The tour which commenced in Ekiti State on the 1st of September which is expected to feature in 17 States across the country from the 1st of September to the 7th of November.



She will also be visiting and empowering secondary school students as part of activities for the tour.



The "RAGE" tour which happened on Sunday, September 24th, drew crowds in numbers at Abuja and in attendance where the likes of Ice Prince, AY Comedian, Swanky Jerry, Seyi law amongst others.



Don't miss out!!, Next up is Kaduna State.



See some photos below;



















