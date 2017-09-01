₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,885,576 members, 3,817,774 topics. Date: Wednesday, 27 September 2017 at 11:00 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Salihu Dasuki Is Youngest Senior Lecturer At Sheffield Hallam University UK (18407 Views)
APPLY 2017 Phd Scholarships At Sheffield Hallam University, UK / Samuel Olorunfemi-Adams, UniAbuja Lecturer, Accused Of Victimization (pics) / Sheffield Hallam University Scholarships 2015 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Salihu Dasuki Is Youngest Senior Lecturer At Sheffield Hallam University UK by bumi10: 9:02pm On Sep 26
What a remarkable achievement. Salihu Dasuki has made Nigeria proud once again as he becomes the youngest senior lecturer at Sheffield Hallam University in the United Kingdom. The 29-year-old Nigerian gratefully announced his resumption to work as a senior lecturer of Information Systems yesterday, Monday, September 25 on Twitter.
He made the announcement with the following words:
"By Allah's grace, not only am I the youngest, I resume teaching as a senior lecturer of computing at Sheffield Hallam University, UK"
Dasuki in another tweet says he was an assistant professor at the age of 24 when he was in Nigeria for five years.
Dasuki also has a brilliant academic records in foreign universities. He graduated with a first class degree in Information Technology from Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), North Cyprus at 21. He went further to have his Master’s degree at Brunel University, UK and bagged his PhD in the same university in 2012. At this time, he was reportedly the youngest PhD holder in the Northern Nigeria.
Since he tweeted his new academic status, Nigerians have been praising and congratulating the young academic on his achievement. Even the Spokesperson to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mallam Garba Shehu was so impressed that he retweeted Dasuki's tweet.
In 2016, Dasuki was among the 100 Arewa's people of the year due to his academic records.
What an achiever.. Congrats
more @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/09/a-nigerian-salihu-dasuki-becomes.html
15 Likes
|Re: Salihu Dasuki Is Youngest Senior Lecturer At Sheffield Hallam University UK by Deadprez: 9:05pm On Sep 26
I'm I the only one seeing Dasuki? Well congrats to him.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Salihu Dasuki Is Youngest Senior Lecturer At Sheffield Hallam University UK by IamProdigy: 9:38pm On Sep 26
Wow....
In 7years one can go through 100 level to PhD...abroad
That's where education is the key!
Not here that its the padlock...
Goodluck chap, I tap into your success
84 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Salihu Dasuki Is Youngest Senior Lecturer At Sheffield Hallam University UK by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 9:45pm On Sep 26
My 2.1 for unilorin pass that one degree
i can make a first class in any school abroad
my 2.1 pass him first class
ever wondered why naijas go there and make the results??
34 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Salihu Dasuki Is Youngest Senior Lecturer At Sheffield Hallam University UK by DckPssy(f): 11:40pm On Sep 26
Deaddddd
2 Likes
|Re: Salihu Dasuki Is Youngest Senior Lecturer At Sheffield Hallam University UK by 9japrof(m): 5:37am
Nigerians always Excell abroad either in crime or in their careers
Those who Excell in their professional fields had a good platform because they were well educated and all that
Those who excel in crime are because they were desperate to make it and be an internet sensation...
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Salihu Dasuki Is Youngest Senior Lecturer At Sheffield Hallam University UK by salam1(m): 6:33am
CROWNWEALTH019:
|Re: Salihu Dasuki Is Youngest Senior Lecturer At Sheffield Hallam University UK by malton: 7:38am
CROWNWEALTH019:
Oga detractor, weh done, sir!
8 Likes
|Re: Salihu Dasuki Is Youngest Senior Lecturer At Sheffield Hallam University UK by Sleekydee(m): 8:25am
CROWNWEALTH019:
Oga jealous small, praise small...u hear?
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Salihu Dasuki Is Youngest Senior Lecturer At Sheffield Hallam University UK by MustiizRaja(m): 9:09am
me sef be the youngest employee for FAAN
|Re: Salihu Dasuki Is Youngest Senior Lecturer At Sheffield Hallam University UK by Pheals(f): 9:10am
make it in life.... first ! major aim for youth... impressive
|Re: Salihu Dasuki Is Youngest Senior Lecturer At Sheffield Hallam University UK by saydfact(m): 9:11am
great
|Re: Salihu Dasuki Is Youngest Senior Lecturer At Sheffield Hallam University UK by Azam101: 9:12am
Congratulations the real Dasuki not the disgraced Dasuki.
|Re: Salihu Dasuki Is Youngest Senior Lecturer At Sheffield Hallam University UK by lafuria1(m): 9:12am
my uni, congrat
|Re: Salihu Dasuki Is Youngest Senior Lecturer At Sheffield Hallam University UK by eluquenson(m): 9:12am
Kudos to you as you make us proud
One Nigeria
|Re: Salihu Dasuki Is Youngest Senior Lecturer At Sheffield Hallam University UK by NafeesaAA(f): 9:12am
Good one from Arewa
1 Like
|Re: Salihu Dasuki Is Youngest Senior Lecturer At Sheffield Hallam University UK by modelmike7(m): 9:13am
UP NIGERIA
|Re: Salihu Dasuki Is Youngest Senior Lecturer At Sheffield Hallam University UK by NafeesaAA(f): 9:13am
Do they use quota system in UK?/
|Re: Salihu Dasuki Is Youngest Senior Lecturer At Sheffield Hallam University UK by Harbeyg09(m): 9:13am
Nice one
My own brain here is melting
|Re: Salihu Dasuki Is Youngest Senior Lecturer At Sheffield Hallam University UK by argon500: 9:13am
Wow... That's nice
|Re: Salihu Dasuki Is Youngest Senior Lecturer At Sheffield Hallam University UK by modelmike7(m): 9:14am
NafeesaAA:
Nigeria is Nigeria, when will you guys stop all this trash?!
Deadprez:
NafeesaAA:
Nigeria is Nigeria, when will you guys stop all this trash?!
2 Likes
|Re: Salihu Dasuki Is Youngest Senior Lecturer At Sheffield Hallam University UK by MARYchiells(f): 9:14am
CROWNWEALTH019:
OGA, will your 2.1 disappear if you congratulate him? He's not the person that held you down.
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Salihu Dasuki Is Youngest Senior Lecturer At Sheffield Hallam University UK by iambabaG: 9:15am
Later, they'll be calling them names..
If only we had a functional educational system!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Salihu Dasuki Is Youngest Senior Lecturer At Sheffield Hallam University UK by SensualMan: 9:15am
LOVELY.
NIGERIANS MAKING NIGERIANS PROUD OUTSIDE NIGERIA.
THAT COUNTRY IS CURSED FOR CHRIST SAKE.
CONGRATS ABOKI
|Re: Salihu Dasuki Is Youngest Senior Lecturer At Sheffield Hallam University UK by Adaumunocha(f): 9:15am
Commendable.
|Re: Salihu Dasuki Is Youngest Senior Lecturer At Sheffield Hallam University UK by Hectorshady: 9:15am
More power , l tap into it in Jesus name
1 Like
|Re: Salihu Dasuki Is Youngest Senior Lecturer At Sheffield Hallam University UK by Abdulkatcha(m): 9:16am
Congrats man
|Re: Salihu Dasuki Is Youngest Senior Lecturer At Sheffield Hallam University UK by modelmike7(m): 9:16am
MARYchiells:
Hahaha. EPIC!!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Salihu Dasuki Is Youngest Senior Lecturer At Sheffield Hallam University UK by nasslick: 9:16am
Congratulations
What Was Your Nickname In School And Why? / Kogi State University Pume Results 2011/2012 / Requirements For Collection Of Original Waec Certificate
Viewing this topic: Dabigbroda(m), jerryjohn727, VICTORCIZA(m), Tomics(m), emonkey(m), Valkyr, excelinfotech, whyeray, kizking, jovialswag(m), Willy7(m), doladon, WellingtonCoker, prof2016, Nuhu4(m), Panucci16, Hidorano(m), GeneralOjukwu, hisbiollee, bro1010, UKTAFIA(m), Darklite(m), damola1, babaskool(m), AAU88, pepemendy(m), ahmkhad, sheunflexy(m), Yomicee, donlucabrazi(m), Odigokogadi, Luketen, MostSoughtAfte(f), firebrand, Ladobzy(m), 36STATES, Maxcole, Bobsky(m), atiteb4, Theben(m), Almustee(m), Emmacious07, fascia(m), martinsrichie, Touchey, rhetorical17, highlyfavouredo(m), Divine501, katme, okonja(m), Oyinda32(m), Hakdejisco, udeanaruagu, osmosis4sure, cindylee, auwalyau, Dottore, laketech and 103 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26