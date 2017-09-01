Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Salihu Dasuki Is Youngest Senior Lecturer At Sheffield Hallam University UK (18407 Views)

APPLY 2017 Phd Scholarships At Sheffield Hallam University, UK / Samuel Olorunfemi-Adams, UniAbuja Lecturer, Accused Of Victimization (pics) / Sheffield Hallam University Scholarships 2015 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





He made the announcement with the following words:



"By Allah's grace, not only am I the youngest, I resume teaching as a senior lecturer of computing at Sheffield Hallam University, UK"



Dasuki in another tweet says he was an assistant professor at the age of 24 when he was in Nigeria for five years.



Dasuki also has a brilliant academic records in foreign universities. He graduated with a first class degree in Information Technology from Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), North Cyprus at 21. He went further to have his Master’s degree at Brunel University, UK and bagged his PhD in the same university in 2012. At this time, he was reportedly the youngest PhD holder in the Northern Nigeria.



Since he tweeted his new academic status, Nigerians have been praising and congratulating the young academic on his achievement. Even the Spokesperson to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mallam Garba Shehu was so impressed that he retweeted Dasuki's tweet.



In 2016, Dasuki was among the 100 Arewa's people of the year due to his academic records.



What an achiever.. Congrats







more @ What a remarkable achievement. Salihu Dasuki has made Nigeria proud once again as he becomes the youngest senior lecturer at Sheffield Hallam University in the United Kingdom. The 29-year-old Nigerian gratefully announced his resumption to work as a senior lecturer of Information Systems yesterday, Monday, September 25 on Twitter.He made the announcement with the following words:Dasuki in another tweet says he was an assistant professor at the age of 24 when he was in Nigeria for five years.Dasuki also has a brilliant academic records in foreign universities. He graduated with a first class degree in Information Technology from Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), North Cyprus at 21. He went further to have his Master’s degree at Brunel University, UK and bagged his PhD in the same university in 2012. At this time, he was reportedly the youngest PhD holder in the Northern Nigeria.Since he tweeted his new academic status, Nigerians have been praising and congratulating the young academic on his achievement. Even the Spokesperson to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mallam Garba Shehu was so impressed that he retweeted Dasuki's tweet.In 2016, Dasuki was among the 100 Arewa's people of the year due to his academic records.What an achiever.. Congratsmore @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/09/a-nigerian-salihu-dasuki-becomes.html 15 Likes

I'm I the only one seeing Dasuki? Well congrats to him. 10 Likes 1 Share

Wow....



In 7years one can go through 100 level to PhD...abroad



That's where education is the key!

Not here that its the padlock...



Goodluck chap, I tap into your success 84 Likes 4 Shares

My 2.1 for unilorin pass that one degree





i can make a first class in any school abroad







my 2.1 pass him first class



ever wondered why naijas go there and make the results?? 34 Likes 3 Shares

Deaddddd 2 Likes

Nigerians always Excell abroad either in crime or in their careers



Those who Excell in their professional fields had a good platform because they were well educated and all that



Those who excel in crime are because they were desperate to make it and be an internet sensation... 9 Likes 1 Share

CROWNWEALTH019:

My 2.1 for unilorin pass that one degree





i can make a first class in any school abroad







my 2.1 pass him first class



ever wondered why naijas go there and make the results??u r on your own ooo. Hmm 2.1 and u r braging wat do u want the first class do? Kill themselves?







CROWNWEALTH019:

My 2.1 for unilorin pass that one degree





i can make a first class in any school abroad







my 2.1 pass him first class



ever wondered why naijas go there and make the results??







Oga detractor, weh done, sir! Oga detractor, weh done, sir! 8 Likes

CROWNWEALTH019:

My 2.1 for unilorin pass that one degree





i can make a first class in any school abroad







my 2.1 pass him first class



ever wondered why naijas go there and make the results??









Oga jealous small, praise small...u hear? Oga jealous small, praise small...u hear? 23 Likes 1 Share

me sef be the youngest employee for FAAN

make it in life.... first ! major aim for youth... impressive

great

Congratulations the real Dasuki not the disgraced Dasuki.

my uni, congrat

Kudos to you as you make us proud



One Nigeria

Good one from Arewa 1 Like

UP NIGERIA

Do they use quota system in UK?/

Nice one



My own brain here is melting

Wow... That's nice

NafeesaAA:

Good one from Arewa

Nigeria is Nigeria, when will you guys stop all this trash?! Deadprez:

I'm I the only one seeing Dasuki? Well congrats to him. NafeesaAA:

Good one from Arewa

Nigeria is Nigeria, when will you guys stop all this trash?! Nigeria is Nigeria, when will you guys stop all this trash?!Nigeria is Nigeria, when will you guys stop all this trash?! 2 Likes

CROWNWEALTH019:

My 2.1 for unilorin pass that one degree





i can make a first class in any school abroad







my 2.1 pass him first class



ever wondered why naijas go there and make the results??

























OGA, will your 2.1 disappear if you congratulate him? He's not the person that held you down. OGA, will your 2.1 disappear if you congratulate him? He's not the person that held you down. 27 Likes 1 Share

Later, they'll be calling them names..

If only we had a functional educational system!! 1 Like 1 Share

LOVELY.

NIGERIANS MAKING NIGERIANS PROUD OUTSIDE NIGERIA.

THAT COUNTRY IS CURSED FOR CHRIST SAKE.

CONGRATS ABOKI

Commendable.

More power , l tap into it in Jesus name 1 Like

Congrats man

MARYchiells:























OGA, will your 2.1 disappear if you congratulate him? He's not the person that held you down.

Hahaha. EPIC!! Hahaha. EPIC!! 2 Likes 1 Share