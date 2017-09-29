Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Pastor Victor Ajisafe Arrested In Sierra Leone Over Hate Speech Against Islam (8028 Views)

Nigerian-born Evangelist, Pastor Victor Ajisafe has been arrested by the Sierra Leone Police force is currently been questioned for allegedly using hate speech.



His arrest comes after the famous preacher, founder and President of the Sanctuary Praise Church had blasted prominent Islamic scholar and Grand Mufti of Zimbabwe, Mufti Ismail Menk over alleged claims that Sierra Leone is an Islamic state.



Ajisafe described Mufti as “a liar and an angel of Darkness who have come to deceive Sierra Leoneans”. He further added that Islam as a “religion of terrorism”.



Recall that Mufti was in Freetown on a two-days visit (Islamic lecture) mission on from 21 -23 September. Menk landed at the Lungi International Airport on Thursday, 21 September on the invitation of the Foundation of Islamic Information Sierra Leone (FOISIL) and held an inspirational lecture at the jam-packed National Stadium on Friday and at the Freetown Central Mosque at Rokupa. It is worthy to note that over 50,000 people filled the National stadium during Multi’s lecture, a record which is the first of it’s kind in the history of Sierra Leone.



Multi, during his visit to President Koroma at the state house lodge in Freetown has said that part of the reasons why he has visited the country was to sympathize with the victims of the August 14th Mudslide and Flood disasters and also pray for those who lost their lives, as well as for the country.



However, Pastor Ajisafe has countered his claim and his religion describing Islam as a “religion of terrorism”. The man of God said that Mulfti’s preaching about Jesus is not true. He also added Sierra Leone does no have a trace of Islam. “You have idol worshiping and Christianity, those are the two religion here.”, Ajisafe added. He further alleged that Ex Late Sierra Leone President, Alhaji Tejan kabbah sold Sierra Leone out to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) through a back market.



The audio and video of Ajisafe’s preaching which is currently trending across WhatsApp and other social media platforms in Sierra Leone has been obtained by Sierra Leonean local website, Sierraloaded – [b]WATCH IT HERE[/b]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pd1Wkan8OvE



Meanwhile, mixed reactions has trailed the speech of the famous Evangelist. While many has described it as an hate speech which could bring up hatred in a religious tolerant country like Sierra Leone, others have supported him claiming that Imam’s and other Islamic leaders are also known to use hate speeches against Christians in the country.



Some sects have called for his deportation back to Nigeria while others have threatened to burn down his churches across Sierra Leone.

SOURCE: http://www.ngreporters.com/nigerian-pastor-trouble-hate-speech-islam-sierra-leone/

It shall be well

They are more interested in threatening people not to fuel religious crisis than they are interested in preaching to their dumb followers that if their god has any strength in him, let him fight for himself wen he is insulted.

Why must their so called powerful god unleash murderous humans to go on killing spree wenever he is insulted?

From my own point of view the pastor is correct, but its foolishness to voice out the truth in some environments





mtchwwew

Come to think of it, d pastor is right 10 Likes



Two religion of lies castigating themselves.

Abeg where is my chewing stick joor?



Doctufos: Adspiramen 16:1-6





1. There are two ways of destroying a million people--first is through violence and the other is through (false) peace.



2. Do you think destruction through violence is the more effective of the two? No, but it is the destruction through peace.



3. When you come with peace, your enemies shall accept you wholeheartedly and pose no resistance, but when you come with violence, you shall be met with much resistance.



4. And in the far future, I see two beliefs that shall be made to stand--the first shall stand through false peace and the second shall stand through violence.



5. And these two beliefs shall resist the development of this planet greatly, until a time when it would no more be possible to suppress development.



6. And the founders of these two beliefs shall be two of the sons of God. They shall not cease to upgrade their beliefs every now and then to suit the time.

Serria leone belongs to christ indeed...The country's Muslim population is close to 80% with the christains constituting a minority-essentially a Muslim Nation,and yet he openly disregards and spits at the face of his host.I blame the Serria leoneans for being too hospitable to these thieves. 25 Likes 1 Share

wisdom is profitable 2 direct... Shine ur light as a christain and let odas see... Ur lifestyle should preach d gospel. 1 Like

Oya CAN, go and rescue your member ooo 1 Like

daredevil Evangelist.. daredevil Evangelist.. 1 Like

Ajisafe.... AFONJA pastor



Abobakus causing trouble where ever they find their dirty scratchfaced coneheads. Always disrespecting their hosts where ever they go with their intolerance, hate and tribalism. Stupid fools



Just imagine what those slimy ewedu munching Dunderheads would be saying if the pastor were igbo 3 Likes 1 Share

It amuses me when i see people (especially blacks) who claim to be civilized argue on the superiority of one religion over another.. 7 Likes 1 Share

Interesting

it's one thing to disagree with mufti menk, it's another to disagree constructively with him

tartar9:

Serria leone belongs to christ indeed...The country's Muslim population is close to 80% with the christains constituting a minority-essentially a Muslim Nation,and yet he openly disregards and spits at the face of his host.I blame the Serria leoneans for being too hospitable to these thieves.

West African Creoles from southern Nigeria and a few other places birthed the nation known today as Sierra Leone.

And they were predominantly CHRISTIANS

Krio has even become the language of every sierra Leonian.



West African Creoles from southern Nigeria and a few other places birthed the nation known today as Sierra Leone.

And they were predominantly CHRISTIANS

Krio has even become the language of every sierra Leonian.

Come to think of it- everything the pastor said was right. Also, aren't your alfas and mallams here in Nigeria Bigger thieves?

post=60860995:





SOURCE: http://www.ngreporters.com/nigerian-pastor-trouble-hate-speech-islam-sierra-leone/

na who send am na who send am

Good for him. He thought he can speak anyhow in another man's land

Say no to Religious terrorism
and say yes to pussy terrorism

tartar9:

Are you one of the bigots?

zionmade1:

They are more interested in threatening people not to fuel religious crisis than they are interested in preaching to their dumb followers that if their god has any strength in him, let him fight for himself wen he is insulted.

Why must their so called powerful god unleash murderous humans to go on killing spree wenever he is insulted?

From my own point of view the pastor is correct, but its foolishness to voice out the truth in some environments





mtchwwew

you are guilty of the same offense the pastor was arrested for

Good!

They think it's Nigeria that they talk any how 5 Likes 1 Share

Serves him right 3 Likes 1 Share