Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Pastor Victor Ajisafe Arrested In Sierra Leone Over Hate Speech Against Islam
|Pastor Victor Ajisafe Arrested In Sierra Leone Over Hate Speech Against Islam by UltimatePals: 9:03pm On Sep 26
Nigerian-born Evangelist, Pastor Victor Ajisafe has been arrested by the Sierra Leone Police force is currently been questioned for allegedly using hate speech.
SOURCE: http://www.ngreporters.com/nigerian-pastor-trouble-hate-speech-islam-sierra-leone/
|Re: Pastor Victor Ajisafe Arrested In Sierra Leone Over Hate Speech Against Islam by UltimatePals: 9:05pm On Sep 26
|Re: Pastor Victor Ajisafe Arrested In Sierra Leone Over Hate Speech Against Islam by Nutase(f): 9:40pm On Sep 26
|Re: Pastor Victor Ajisafe Arrested In Sierra Leone Over Hate Speech Against Islam by Tosinex(m): 10:28pm On Sep 26
It shall be well
|Re: Pastor Victor Ajisafe Arrested In Sierra Leone Over Hate Speech Against Islam by zionmade1: 10:46pm On Sep 26
They are more interested in threatening people not to fuel religious crisis than they are interested in preaching to their dumb followers that if their god has any strength in him, let him fight for himself wen he is insulted.
Why must their so called powerful god unleash murderous humans to go on killing spree wenever he is insulted?
From my own point of view the pastor is correct, but its foolishness to voice out the truth in some environments
mtchwwew
|Re: Pastor Victor Ajisafe Arrested In Sierra Leone Over Hate Speech Against Islam by adadike281(f): 10:44am On Sep 27
Come to think of it, d pastor is right
|Re: Pastor Victor Ajisafe Arrested In Sierra Leone Over Hate Speech Against Islam by OtemSapien: 11:16am On Sep 27
Two religion of lies castigating themselves.
Abeg where is my chewing stick joor?
Doctufos: Adspiramen 16:1-6
http://www.nairaland.com/2938907/doctrine-ufos
|Re: Pastor Victor Ajisafe Arrested In Sierra Leone Over Hate Speech Against Islam by tartar9(m): 3:30pm On Sep 27
Serria leone belongs to christ indeed...The country's Muslim population is close to 80% with the christains constituting a minority-essentially a Muslim Nation,and yet he openly disregards and spits at the face of his host.I blame the Serria leoneans for being too hospitable to these thieves.
|Re: Pastor Victor Ajisafe Arrested In Sierra Leone Over Hate Speech Against Islam by InwehAkpevwe(m): 2:44pm
wisdom is profitable 2 direct... Shine ur light as a christain and let odas see... Ur lifestyle should preach d gospel.
|Re: Pastor Victor Ajisafe Arrested In Sierra Leone Over Hate Speech Against Islam by nairavsdollars: 2:44pm
Oya CAN, go and rescue your member ooo
|Re: Pastor Victor Ajisafe Arrested In Sierra Leone Over Hate Speech Against Islam by doctorkush(m): 2:44pm
daredevil Evangelist..
|Re: Pastor Victor Ajisafe Arrested In Sierra Leone Over Hate Speech Against Islam by melzabull(f): 2:45pm
Ajisafe.... AFONJA pastor
Abobakus causing trouble where ever they find their dirty scratchfaced coneheads. Always disrespecting their hosts where ever they go with their intolerance, hate and tribalism. Stupid fools
Just imagine what those slimy ewedu munching Dunderheads would be saying if the pastor were igbo
|Re: Pastor Victor Ajisafe Arrested In Sierra Leone Over Hate Speech Against Islam by mrlaw93(m): 2:45pm
It amuses me when i see people (especially blacks) who claim to be civilized argue on the superiority of one religion over another..
|Re: Pastor Victor Ajisafe Arrested In Sierra Leone Over Hate Speech Against Islam by melzabull(f): 2:45pm
Interesting
|Re: Pastor Victor Ajisafe Arrested In Sierra Leone Over Hate Speech Against Islam by Saheed9: 2:46pm
it's one thing to disagree with mufti menk, it's another to disagree constructively with him
|Re: Pastor Victor Ajisafe Arrested In Sierra Leone Over Hate Speech Against Islam by RussianICBM(m): 2:46pm
tartar9:
West African Creoles from southern Nigeria and a few other places birthed the nation known today as Sierra Leone.
And they were predominantly CHRISTIANS
Krio has even become the language of every sierra Leonian.
Come to think of it- everything the pastor said was right. Also, aren't your alfas and mallams here in Nigeria Bigger thieves?
|Re: Pastor Victor Ajisafe Arrested In Sierra Leone Over Hate Speech Against Islam by free2ryhme: 2:47pm
post=60860995:
na who send am
|Re: Pastor Victor Ajisafe Arrested In Sierra Leone Over Hate Speech Against Islam by Originality007: 2:47pm
|Re: Pastor Victor Ajisafe Arrested In Sierra Leone Over Hate Speech Against Islam by jegz25(m): 2:47pm
Good for him. He thought he can speak anyhow in another man's land
|Re: Pastor Victor Ajisafe Arrested In Sierra Leone Over Hate Speech Against Islam by ILoveToFuCcK: 2:47pm
Say no to Religious terrorism and say yes to pussy terrorism
|Re: Pastor Victor Ajisafe Arrested In Sierra Leone Over Hate Speech Against Islam by aycorporat(m): 2:48pm
tartar9:Are you one of the bigots?
|Re: Pastor Victor Ajisafe Arrested In Sierra Leone Over Hate Speech Against Islam by olusledge: 2:48pm
zionmade1:you are guilty of the same offense the pastor was arrested for
|Re: Pastor Victor Ajisafe Arrested In Sierra Leone Over Hate Speech Against Islam by abdelrahman: 2:48pm
Good!
|Re: Pastor Victor Ajisafe Arrested In Sierra Leone Over Hate Speech Against Islam by Angelb4: 2:49pm
They think it's Nigeria that they talk any how
|Re: Pastor Victor Ajisafe Arrested In Sierra Leone Over Hate Speech Against Islam by Geoxplorer: 2:49pm
Serves him right
|Re: Pastor Victor Ajisafe Arrested In Sierra Leone Over Hate Speech Against Islam by FortifiedCity: 2:49pm
|Re: Pastor Victor Ajisafe Arrested In Sierra Leone Over Hate Speech Against Islam by tuoyoojo(m): 2:49pm
excerpts from the interview could not be put better
its important that Christians rise and and speak for Christ
its important we go back to go old evangelism for Jesus
