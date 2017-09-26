₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,885,367 members, 3,817,100 topics. Date: Wednesday, 27 September 2017 at 02:08 AM

Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment (6711 Views)

Protest In Jigawa Over 'Harassment Of Sule Lamido By Jigawa State Governor(pics) / Ekiti Lawmakers Protest Against Harassment Of Fayose By FG (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by ijustdey: 9:25pm On Sep 26
By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti


A widow, Mrs. Mercy Ilesanmi, has accused a member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Dare Pelemo, of sexual harassment and physical assault, saying Pelemo allegedly fondled her breasts on September 6 at the state Assembly complex.

Mrs Ilesanmi said miffed by the lawmaker’s imperious conduct, she raised the alarm and condemned the alleged act, but the lawmaker later allegedly mobilised thugs to beat her up.

Mrs. Ilesanmi, who spoke with journalists in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, said the brutality on her took place in the office of the Majority Leader, Mr. Tunji Akinyele, where she had gone to lodge a complaint on the alleged sexual harassment.

She alleged that the hoodlums gave her the beating of her life and tore her clothes to shreds.

To this end, the Legal Officer of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) in Ekiti, Mrs. Kemi Atitebi, disclosed Tuesday that the body received a complaint of sexual harassment and assault from Mrs. Ilesanmi against Pelemo.

Atitebi added that the lawmaker allegedly foiled the mediating process by shunning the invitation to come and defend himself against the allegation.

“FIDA Ekiti received the complaint of sexual harassment and assault against Hon. Dare Pelemo and the complainant is Mrs. Mercy Ilesanmi that she was assaulted and stripped Unclad right in the premises of the Assembly complex.

“FIDA wrote a letter to invite the respondent for us to hear his own side of the story and to mediate in the matter.

“The woman is a widow and mother of children and her dignity has been violated for the fact that she was stripped Unclad.

FIDA strongly condemns any form of assault against women in the state,” Atitebi said.

Speaking further, Mrs. Ilesanmi said: “I came to visit the honourable member representing my constituency, Hon. Samuel Omotoso, but I met his absence.

“On my way out, I met Hon. Dare Pelemo and we exchanged pleasantries.

Immediately, he fondled my breasts and I asked him what was the meaning of that? I am a married woman for that matter and I don’t like how he touched my breast.

“He now said that I am an enemy of government, that I do not suppose to come to the Assembly. I now asked him that, ‘is that the reason why you are touching my breasts, a married woman for that matter’? I challenged him that Pelemo, that one is too much for you.

“I went to report the matter to Hon. Akinyele and I met the Clerk in Hon. Akinyele’s office with two other visitors with him. He was on phone but I waited.

“Before I knew what was happening, Pelemo came in with some miscreants and they started beating me, destroying things in that office asking what am I doing in the House of Assembly complex that I am not supposed to be there, that I am an enemy of government.”

Lawyer to the victim, Mr. Adeoye Aribasoye, said he has forwarded a petition on the assault and sexual harassment of his client to the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Chafe.

Efforts to get Pelemo’s reaction to the allegation proved abortive as he has not answered several phone calls to his mobile line, while he has also not responded to text messages sent to him.


https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/09/26/widow-accuses-lawmaker-in-ekiti-of-sexual-harassment/


lalasticlala

1 Like

Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by nairavsdollars: 9:26pm On Sep 26
Picture or....

1 Like

Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by Nutase(f): 9:39pm On Sep 26
Strong allegations.

2 Likes

Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by veekid(m): 10:22pm On Sep 26
Land of fayose

2 Likes

Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by aktolly54(m): 10:22pm On Sep 26
Ok
Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by masada: 10:22pm On Sep 26
hope she gets the justice she wants

1 Like

Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by ruggedtimi(m): 10:23pm On Sep 26
“He now said that I am an enemy of government, that I do not suppose to come to the Assembly."...burst my head grin

3 Likes

Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by yaqq: 10:23pm On Sep 26
ogbeni! this one strong! 1st I was expecting some pictures, it seems u re truly an enemy of the government like an APC member in Ekiti state!
Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by OyinloyeBA: 10:24pm On Sep 26
veekid:
Land of fayose
Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by tosyne2much(m): 10:24pm On Sep 26
This is a derogatory accusations on the path of a "Lawmaker"

I just hope he gets out of this mess he has found himself

1 Like

Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by DickDastardLION(m): 10:27pm On Sep 26
angry sad
Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by kolnel: 10:29pm On Sep 26
Let’s see how it pans out
I don’t thing there’s human right in Nigeria
Most of the leaders are bunch of touts who have no respect for the office they represent
Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by ofuonyebi: 10:32pm On Sep 26
instead of blessing the poor woman with kindness and mercy he is harassing the poor woman for sex..

the devil will cut his joystick!
Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by canalily(m): 10:32pm On Sep 26
A window acusses a locker for massive failure in law school

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by josephine123: 10:35pm On Sep 26
Chei
Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by talk2percy(m): 10:38pm On Sep 26
Lady, be very careful, or this mad he goat will delete u. I know he fondled ur breast....how much damages are u claiming? My advice is u settle this amicably.
Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by Aadeyinka(m): 10:42pm On Sep 26
ijustdey:












https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/09/26/widow-accuses-lawmaker-in-ekiti-of-sexual-harassment/




too bad ,will he happy if his wife or sister were threaten like some ?.,nobody above the law i guess .bcoz nija law abide on poor masses while rich or highly connected one go scot free when against the law.
Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by OyinloyeBA: 10:43pm On Sep 26
Aadeyinka:
too bad ,will he happy if his wife or sister were threaten like some ?.,nobody above the law i guess .bcoz nija law abide on poor masses while rich or highly connected one go scot free when against the law.
So you concluded he is guilty as accused?
Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by OyinloyeBA: 10:45pm On Sep 26
ruggedtimi:
“He now said that I am an enemy of government, that I do not suppose to come to the Assembly."...burst my head grin
Something is missing in that explanation.
Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by Swissheart(f): 10:49pm On Sep 26
How does handling of boobs relate to being an enemy of the state.....? Ekiti State and Drama.

Btw the woman seems to know her way through to the so called honourable members.....visiting an honourable only to be harassed by another honourable, then she went to report to another honourable. Izzza honourable something
Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by Mindfulness: 11:08pm On Sep 26
kolnel:
Let’s see how it pans out
I don’t thing there’s human right in Nigeria
Most of the leaders are bunch of touts who have no respect for the office they represent

If the average citizen has no regard for human rights for all humans, then the government cannot. The government is a reflection of the collective mindset of the people.
Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by emperordelis(m): 12:09am
And you know all the law makers and thier offices.hmmm,another government house olosho!!
Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by Judgement12(m): 12:19am
how did you know she is poor?

instead of blessing the poor woman with kindness and mercy he is harassing the poor woman for sex..

the devil will cut his joystick![/quote]
Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by OyinloyeBA: 12:37am
Swissheart:
How does handling of boobs relate to being an enemy of the state.....? Ekiti State and Drama.

Btw the woman seems to know her way through to the so called honourable members.....visiting an honourable only to be harassed by another honourable, then she went to report to another honourable. Izzza honourable something
Sharp gurl
Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by Kellapaw: 1:00am
After The Successful Drop Of The #"EXEMPTION MIXTAPE Vol.1" Which Got Over 15,000 Downloads On Both Local And International Entertainment Blog... cheesy

The Award Winning And Sensational Video/Disk Jockey #VDJ SHEGZY #TBK His Set To Drop The Popular Demand EXEMPTION MIXTAPE Vol.2 Which Has The compilation of wave making tunes to light up your mood....

The Hot And Banging Mixtape Drops On #"OCTOBER 1ST"

You Need To Know More About The Beat Killer
Stay Glued And Get Ready To Update Your Playlist.

#Please Show Some Love By Using As Dp's,Status And Rebroadcast!!! Thanks

#Non Stop Music Ent
#Hype Cathedral
#Dj Instinct(LRR Official Dj)
#LRR
#Leadcity F.m
#321 Ent
#Ajb Ent
#Extreme Beatz
#KellaKoncepts
#CMS
#CBC
#Senior Citizens
#SRH
#BMH
#OYESource

Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by emrhyme(m): 1:03am
[font=Lucida Sans Unicode][/font]it is a big wa to diz people.
Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by 9jatatafo(m): 1:22am
The rich and famous in bosom temptation
Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by Flexherbal(m): 1:37am
This issue should be well investigated.
Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by planetuzor(m): 1:41am
its appalling
Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by Edu3Again: 2:04am
Thank goodness these two mumu tribes the Igbos & the Yorubas have not turned this into a tribal yabbies.
Yes its bad period.
Dem don dey get sense small by small

(0) (Reply)

Breaking News: Soludo Is Pdp Candidate - Supreme Court / Bomb Blasts: This Is My Story – Dokpesi / Biometrics Exercise In The Police, Brought The Wage Bill From N1.5 Billion Per Month To N500 M.

Viewing this topic: Edu3Again, tbaba1234, bumblebeee, Kalman(m), pegasusautos, dinana(m) and 9 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.