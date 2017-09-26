₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by ijustdey: 9:25pm On Sep 26
By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti
https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/09/26/widow-accuses-lawmaker-in-ekiti-of-sexual-harassment/
|Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by nairavsdollars: 9:26pm On Sep 26
Picture or....
|Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by Nutase(f): 9:39pm On Sep 26
Strong allegations.
|Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by veekid(m): 10:22pm On Sep 26
Land of fayose
|Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by aktolly54(m): 10:22pm On Sep 26
Ok
|Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by masada: 10:22pm On Sep 26
hope she gets the justice she wants
|Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by ruggedtimi(m): 10:23pm On Sep 26
“He now said that I am an enemy of government, that I do not suppose to come to the Assembly."...burst my head
|Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by yaqq: 10:23pm On Sep 26
ogbeni! this one strong! 1st I was expecting some pictures, it seems u re truly an enemy of the government like an APC member in Ekiti state!
|Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by OyinloyeBA: 10:24pm On Sep 26
veekid:
|Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by tosyne2much(m): 10:24pm On Sep 26
This is a derogatory accusations on the path of a "Lawmaker"
I just hope he gets out of this mess he has found himself
|Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by DickDastardLION(m): 10:27pm On Sep 26
|Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by kolnel: 10:29pm On Sep 26
Let’s see how it pans out
I don’t thing there’s human right in Nigeria
Most of the leaders are bunch of touts who have no respect for the office they represent
|Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by ofuonyebi: 10:32pm On Sep 26
instead of blessing the poor woman with kindness and mercy he is harassing the poor woman for sex..
the devil will cut his joystick!
|Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by canalily(m): 10:32pm On Sep 26
A window acusses a locker for massive failure in law school
|Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by josephine123: 10:35pm On Sep 26
Chei
|Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by talk2percy(m): 10:38pm On Sep 26
Lady, be very careful, or this mad he goat will delete u. I know he fondled ur breast....how much damages are u claiming? My advice is u settle this amicably.
|Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by Aadeyinka(m): 10:42pm On Sep 26
ijustdey:too bad ,will he happy if his wife or sister were threaten like some ?.,nobody above the law i guess .bcoz nija law abide on poor masses while rich or highly connected one go scot free when against the law.
|Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by OyinloyeBA: 10:43pm On Sep 26
Aadeyinka:So you concluded he is guilty as accused?
|Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by OyinloyeBA: 10:45pm On Sep 26
ruggedtimi:Something is missing in that explanation.
|Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by Swissheart(f): 10:49pm On Sep 26
How does handling of boobs relate to being an enemy of the state.....? Ekiti State and Drama.
Btw the woman seems to know her way through to the so called honourable members.....visiting an honourable only to be harassed by another honourable, then she went to report to another honourable. Izzza honourable something
|Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by Mindfulness: 11:08pm On Sep 26
kolnel:
If the average citizen has no regard for human rights for all humans, then the government cannot. The government is a reflection of the collective mindset of the people.
|Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by emperordelis(m): 12:09am
And you know all the law makers and thier offices.hmmm,another government house olosho!!
|Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by Judgement12(m): 12:19am
how did you know she is poor?
instead of blessing the poor woman with kindness and mercy he is harassing the poor woman for sex..
the devil will cut his joystick![/quote]
|Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by OyinloyeBA: 12:37am
Swissheart:Sharp gurl
|Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by emrhyme(m): 1:03am
[font=Lucida Sans Unicode][/font]it is a big wa to diz people.
|Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by 9jatatafo(m): 1:22am
The rich and famous in bosom temptation
|Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by Flexherbal(m): 1:37am
This issue should be well investigated.
|Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by planetuzor(m): 1:41am
its appalling
|Re: Widow Accuses Lawmaker In Ekiti Of Sexual Harassment by Edu3Again: 2:04am
Thank goodness these two mumu tribes the Igbos & the Yorubas have not turned this into a tribal yabbies.
Yes its bad period.
Dem don dey get sense small by small
