|Zodwa Wabantu Preaches In Church (Photos) by Kolababe: 9:42pm On Sep 26
Controversial south African socialite,Zodwa Wabantu who is reputed for always appearing in public pantless recently attended a church in Durban and stepped on the pulpit,but this time covered up.
The lady who has attained national prominence for her controversial lifestyle was recently blasted by President Robert Mugabe after she requested to see the aged man. Just hours ago, she even shared a video of herself swimming in a swimming pool completely unclad.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/sa-socialite-who-doesnt-wear-pants-in-public-preach-in-church
|Re: Zodwa Wabantu Preaches In Church (Photos) by Kolababe: 9:42pm On Sep 26
Zodwa Wabantu is mad!
Here's a video of her swimming completely unclad>>>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/sa-socialite-who-doesnt-wear-pants-in-public-preach-in-church
|Re: Zodwa Wabantu Preaches In Church (Photos) by LifeofAirforce(m): 9:44pm On Sep 26
She's an agent of darkness
I hope she repents soon else she's doomed
Stupid people parading themselves as pastors of God.
This one in picture is not a pastor but a prostitute ..
May God have mercy on her lost soul.
Oniranu
|Re: Zodwa Wabantu Preaches In Church (Photos) by Tolexander: 9:44pm On Sep 26
Thought the pictures of her pantless yansh will be posted!
|Re: Zodwa Wabantu Preaches In Church (Photos) by MasterKim: 10:03pm On Sep 26
Church go full dat day.
Pastor sef dey use style tap current
|Re: Zodwa Wabantu Preaches In Church (Photos) by MasterKim: 10:04pm On Sep 26
LifeofAirforce:Wetin she do Bro.
Eve wear pant, abi u fit mention anybody inside Bible wey wear pant
|Re: Zodwa Wabantu Preaches In Church (Photos) by OkuFaba(m): 10:05pm On Sep 26
How can i invite her to my church in Nigeria?? We also need to view her annoiting from the pulpit
|Re: Zodwa Wabantu Preaches In Church (Photos) by rosy1992(f): 10:07pm On Sep 26
End time
|Re: Zodwa Wabantu Preaches In Church (Photos) by MustiizRaja(m): 10:17pm On Sep 26
awon eyan FAWORAJA
|Re: Zodwa Wabantu Preaches In Church (Photos) by DickDastardLION(m): 10:17pm On Sep 26
|Re: Zodwa Wabantu Preaches In Church (Photos) by YomzzyDBlogger: 10:18pm On Sep 26
Ok
|Re: Zodwa Wabantu Preaches In Church (Photos) by josephine123: 10:18pm On Sep 26
See her dancing here
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QpFYHmrNNok
|Re: Zodwa Wabantu Preaches In Church (Photos) by mystrymanintown: 10:18pm On Sep 26
she is allergic to pant just like i am allergic to boxers
|Re: Zodwa Wabantu Preaches In Church (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 10:18pm On Sep 26
Make she come preach for my church in Ajegunle
|Re: Zodwa Wabantu Preaches In Church (Photos) by codedpee(m): 10:18pm On Sep 26
Church! Maybe a coded clubhouse
|Re: Zodwa Wabantu Preaches In Church (Photos) by Flashh: 10:19pm On Sep 26
Even those listeners to her preaching without avoiding the church, will all perish with her.
|Re: Zodwa Wabantu Preaches In Church (Photos) by yaqq: 10:19pm On Sep 26
ogbeni ruaf aregbesola!! that man be like "so she s not wearing pant like this "
what on earth is she telling the congregation?
|Re: Zodwa Wabantu Preaches In Church (Photos) by dabbyz(f): 10:19pm On Sep 26
hmm. what is she looking for in church?
|Re: Zodwa Wabantu Preaches In Church (Photos) by codedpee(m): 10:19pm On Sep 26
Churches are now ashawo dens
|Re: Zodwa Wabantu Preaches In Church (Photos) by rawpadgin(m): 10:19pm On Sep 26
pastor wen look like nnamdi kanu na pastor be that?
|Re: Zodwa Wabantu Preaches In Church (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 10:19pm On Sep 26
MasterKim:
|Re: Zodwa Wabantu Preaches In Church (Photos) by slendxy: 10:20pm On Sep 26
Lol this lady is famous for not wearing pants. Just that.
|Re: Zodwa Wabantu Preaches In Church (Photos) by publicenemy(m): 10:20pm On Sep 26
O boy... That ass is a killer.
|Re: Zodwa Wabantu Preaches In Church (Photos) by Yeligray(m): 10:21pm On Sep 26
She d collect breeze
|Re: Zodwa Wabantu Preaches In Church (Photos) by Chibuhealth(f): 10:21pm On Sep 26
this one pastor? make I hear word
|Re: Zodwa Wabantu Preaches In Church (Photos) by spidey77: 10:21pm On Sep 26
Hmm
|Re: Zodwa Wabantu Preaches In Church (Photos) by bigass123(m): 10:22pm On Sep 26
So much pollution going in the church these days..
In fact too much pollution and the sadly, The Holy Spirit won't have anything to do with pollution.
His standard cannot be negotiated!
|Re: Zodwa Wabantu Preaches In Church (Photos) by rayobaba(m): 10:22pm On Sep 26
Av been humming since. I dont even know if to laugh.
|Re: Zodwa Wabantu Preaches In Church (Photos) by DaudaAbu(m): 10:24pm On Sep 26
No be yam legs i dey see so?
Is she related to . . . . .
|Re: Zodwa Wabantu Preaches In Church (Photos) by sunshineG(m): 10:25pm On Sep 26
|Re: Zodwa Wabantu Preaches In Church (Photos) by hardywaltz(m): 10:26pm On Sep 26
Oga pastor choppings
|Re: Zodwa Wabantu Preaches In Church (Photos) by Randy91(m): 10:27pm On Sep 26
UKWU dar wears pant Up and down like Lalas247,is dar one UKWU??
This is d REAL UKWU, no pant,plentiful air
Cc:lefulefu
