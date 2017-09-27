₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Woman Kills Big Python, Sells It In Pieces In The Market (Photos) by Vill(f): 11:33pm On Sep 26
Big Python My Neighbor In The Market Killed(pics)
A very big Python was brought today by a neighbour of mine in the market. She said she killed it by her self in the bush. she even intended selling it in pieces as if it is a cow meat that she is selling .
|Re: Woman Kills Big Python, Sells It In Pieces In The Market (Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 11:35pm On Sep 26
Op u be butcher?
.
Unu nwere afo anu
|Re: Woman Kills Big Python, Sells It In Pieces In The Market (Photos) by Diegostan(m): 11:37pm On Sep 26
Lalasticlala be like!
"Kai... See balanced diet oo"
|Re: Woman Kills Big Python, Sells It In Pieces In The Market (Photos) by psalmson001: 11:37pm On Sep 26
Lalasticlala you no go come buy meat?
|Re: Woman Kills Big Python, Sells It In Pieces In The Market (Photos) by cosby02(m): 11:49pm On Sep 26
This kind of nonsense goes to Front page on Nairaland.
|Re: Woman Kills Big Python, Sells It In Pieces In The Market (Photos) by aanexplus(m): 11:53pm On Sep 26
Park bus here
|Re: Woman Kills Big Python, Sells It In Pieces In The Market (Photos) by Oluwaseyi00(m): 12:16am
Hmmm
|Re: Woman Kills Big Python, Sells It In Pieces In The Market (Photos) by Paperwhite(m): 6:28pm
Chai! I just checked on Lala only to see him viewing the thread already.Respect boss! You & snakes nawa
|Re: Woman Kills Big Python, Sells It In Pieces In The Market (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 6:29pm
Snake meat for sale!
|Re: Woman Kills Big Python, Sells It In Pieces In The Market (Photos) by samyyoung1(m): 6:29pm
Safe flight to fp
|Re: Woman Kills Big Python, Sells It In Pieces In The Market (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 6:29pm
This is not new
Check my signature for ongoing promo of our full capacity powerbank
|Re: Woman Kills Big Python, Sells It In Pieces In The Market (Photos) by IMASTEX: 6:30pm
Okay
|Re: Woman Kills Big Python, Sells It In Pieces In The Market (Photos) by omoyankee3(m): 6:30pm
Fresh meat
|Re: Woman Kills Big Python, Sells It In Pieces In The Market (Photos) by VoltageDivida(m): 6:30pm
Abeg how do I get my share of the meat?
|Re: Woman Kills Big Python, Sells It In Pieces In The Market (Photos) by Kenny4lyfe(m): 6:30pm
If I say lala... you say stick.... another man say lala
Omo na you sabi oh!
|Re: Woman Kills Big Python, Sells It In Pieces In The Market (Photos) by Pweetyjuddy(f): 6:30pm
Ewwww...waris dis
|Re: Woman Kills Big Python, Sells It In Pieces In The Market (Photos) by rifasenate11(m): 6:30pm
ok
|Re: Woman Kills Big Python, Sells It In Pieces In The Market (Photos) by obasivic: 6:30pm
Make i Park her
|Re: Woman Kills Big Python, Sells It In Pieces In The Market (Photos) by IMASTEX: 6:30pm
Business
|Re: Woman Kills Big Python, Sells It In Pieces In The Market (Photos) by chibike69: 6:30pm
lala is truly the snake eater
-Metal Gear Solid
|Re: Woman Kills Big Python, Sells It In Pieces In The Market (Photos) by obasivic: 6:30pm
Make i Park here
|Re: Woman Kills Big Python, Sells It In Pieces In The Market (Photos) by ediko5(m): 6:30pm
Lala oooo
|Re: Woman Kills Big Python, Sells It In Pieces In The Market (Photos) by netbeans1(m): 6:30pm
|Re: Woman Kills Big Python, Sells It In Pieces In The Market (Photos) by oka4ugoo: 6:30pm
Shall we all sing:
Lalalalalalalalalala...
Meanwhile in another news...
|Re: Woman Kills Big Python, Sells It In Pieces In The Market (Photos) by princepeter566: 6:31pm
please what is the past tense of rice ?
|Re: Woman Kills Big Python, Sells It In Pieces In The Market (Photos) by femi4: 6:31pm
Why are they killing all these domestic animals
|Re: Woman Kills Big Python, Sells It In Pieces In The Market (Photos) by boman2014: 6:32pm
b
|Re: Woman Kills Big Python, Sells It In Pieces In The Market (Photos) by hilroy: 6:32pm
Lala come see this woman wey dey butcher you friend into pieces
|Re: Woman Kills Big Python, Sells It In Pieces In The Market (Photos) by praiseneofingz(m): 6:32pm
ppl b screaming lala LA dis LA dat upandan
at sights of snake threads especially python meanyile una wey dey shout am, na una love snake die....
|Re: Woman Kills Big Python, Sells It In Pieces In The Market (Photos) by femi4: 6:32pm
princepeter566:riced
|Re: Woman Kills Big Python, Sells It In Pieces In The Market (Photos) by frenzyduchess: 6:32pm
Is this not the same python they butchered at abico market yesterday? , she only butchered it na, she wasn't the one that killed it
Vill:
