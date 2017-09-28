This writeup will set you free beyond your widest imaginations and after reading this revealing article,you will experiencing a new kind of peace that surpasses all human understanding.



This will reveal to the world the secret Satan has used for thousands of years to lead people to hell and it will also break that jinx that has held millions of people hell.



So here we go...I present to you 5 Great reasons why it is ridiculously easy to make heaven.



1.Hell was never created for us but for Satan and his demons:

Many Atheists have argued that why should a loving GOD create hell for his creation?,and have concluded that GOD must be mean to send people there.



The simple truth is that GOD does not want anyone in hell except Satan and the demons neither does GOD send anyone to hell BUT PEOPLE CHOSE TO END UP IN HELL. God has created a simple way out and that is by accepting Jesus as your lord and saviour.



Matthew 25:41

"Then he will say to those on his left, 'Depart from me, you who are cursed, into the eternal fire prepared for the devil and his angels.



2. No sin and even nothing can separate us from GOD but we are the ones who always choose to give up our salvation:



Do you know that once you have accepted Jesus as lord and saviour,you are very destined to be in heaven but many people willingly give up their salvation and end up in hell.



Please understand that the moment you accept Jesus as your saviour,nothing will ever separate you from the love of GOD except you. So don't give up your salvation no matter how sinful you are even after giving your life to Christ.



Romand 8 Verses 38 to 39

For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come,Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.



3.GOD is never hard on you



Many people are fond of giving their life to christ several times cos to them, being born again means living a sinless life so anytime they sin,they just disqualify themselves and conclude that they are no more saved lol!...



No matter how hard you try,you can not live a perfect life by your efforts but it is our faith in Jesus that automatically makes us righteous. So if you have ever accepted Jesus as your saviour at any tim in your life,then you are forever saved even if you find yourself committing sins afterwards.



God has made provision for our imperfections and all you need do is to ask for forgiveness anytime you sin but don't ever disqualify yourself or give up your salvation by thinking you can never be born again because you still commit sins. Salvation is a work in progress so keep trying.



1 John 2:1-2

My dear children, I write this to you so that you will not sin. But if anybody does sin, we have an advocate with the Father--Jesus Christ, the Righteous One.He is the atoning sacrifice for our sins, and not only for ours but also for the sins of the whole world.



4.Many people neglect the help of the Holy spirit.



This is the mistake many people make.



You can be truly born again and still smoke,

fornicate, steal and commit sins over and over again...YES you read right,you can be very born again and still sin and GOD will never condemn you but you will only be fooling yourself thinking you can overcome sins on your own.



The holy spirit is interested in perfecting our salvation and until you call him to help you out,you may just end up going round in circles.



You can't stop that addiction on your own,that sin you are struggling with will never go if you keep trying on your own...just go down on your kneels and sincerely cry out to the Holy spirit then watch the power of GOD as you will be totally free from such sins no matter how difficult it may seem.



Many people are in hell today because they never called on the spirit of GOD to help them and they ended up giving up their precious salvation because they kept falling back into sins and thinking they can overcome sins with their flimsy human efforts.



John 6:63

The Spirit is he that gives life; the flesh profits nothing; the words that I have spoken unto you, they are Spirit and they are life.



5.Making heaven is the simplest task ever because all you need to do is

A.Accept Jesus as saviour

B.Ask the holy spirit to come into you to fine tune your salvation.

C.Pray always for forgiveness of sins knowing you can not be sinless.



It is not your duty to struggle with sins...just take the first step by accepting Jesus as your saviour and call on the spirit of GOD to take care of the sins in your life...dont try to do it by your effort...you will fail if you do.



Galatians 5:16

“But I say, walk by the Spirit, and you will not gratify the desires of the flesh.”



6.GOD is a loving creator,no matter how many times you sin,as long as you keep asking for forgiveness,he will never stop forgiving you



Nevertheless,a true believer does not enjoy sinful acts. The moment your heart no longer Condemns you when you sin,know that you are totally enslaved to sin and you have totally taken the grace of GOD for granted which is not a good thing.You must be willing to allow the holy spirit perfect your salvation.



The bottom line is that no matter how hard you struggle with one sin or the other,always understand that GOD will never reject you and as long as you don't give up your salvation,GOD will never give up on you.



No matter what you do,never ever give up your salvation but strife to make it better with the help of the Holy spirit



John 6:37, 39

“All that the Father gives me will come to me, and whoever comes to me I will never cast out. And this is the will of him who sent me, that I should lose nothing of all that he has given me, but raise it up on the last day".



GOD BLESS YOU ALL. 49 Likes 10 Shares