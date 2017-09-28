₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|6 reasons why it is Easier to Make Heaven Than to end Up In Hell.(Must read) by Toks2008(m): 6:19am On Sep 27
This writeup will set you free beyond your widest imaginations and after reading this revealing article,you will experiencing a new kind of peace that surpasses all human understanding.
This will reveal to the world the secret Satan has used for thousands of years to lead people to hell and it will also break that jinx that has held millions of people hell.
So here we go...I present to you 5 Great reasons why it is ridiculously easy to make heaven.
1.Hell was never created for us but for Satan and his demons:
Many Atheists have argued that why should a loving GOD create hell for his creation?,and have concluded that GOD must be mean to send people there.
The simple truth is that GOD does not want anyone in hell except Satan and the demons neither does GOD send anyone to hell BUT PEOPLE CHOSE TO END UP IN HELL. God has created a simple way out and that is by accepting Jesus as your lord and saviour.
Matthew 25:41
"Then he will say to those on his left, 'Depart from me, you who are cursed, into the eternal fire prepared for the devil and his angels.
2. No sin and even nothing can separate us from GOD but we are the ones who always choose to give up our salvation:
Do you know that once you have accepted Jesus as lord and saviour,you are very destined to be in heaven but many people willingly give up their salvation and end up in hell.
Please understand that the moment you accept Jesus as your saviour,nothing will ever separate you from the love of GOD except you. So don't give up your salvation no matter how sinful you are even after giving your life to Christ.
Romand 8 Verses 38 to 39
For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come,Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.
3.GOD is never hard on you
Many people are fond of giving their life to christ several times cos to them, being born again means living a sinless life so anytime they sin,they just disqualify themselves and conclude that they are no more saved lol!...
No matter how hard you try,you can not live a perfect life by your efforts but it is our faith in Jesus that automatically makes us righteous. So if you have ever accepted Jesus as your saviour at any tim in your life,then you are forever saved even if you find yourself committing sins afterwards.
God has made provision for our imperfections and all you need do is to ask for forgiveness anytime you sin but don't ever disqualify yourself or give up your salvation by thinking you can never be born again because you still commit sins. Salvation is a work in progress so keep trying.
1 John 2:1-2
My dear children, I write this to you so that you will not sin. But if anybody does sin, we have an advocate with the Father--Jesus Christ, the Righteous One.He is the atoning sacrifice for our sins, and not only for ours but also for the sins of the whole world.
4.Many people neglect the help of the Holy spirit.
This is the mistake many people make.
You can be truly born again and still smoke,
fornicate, steal and commit sins over and over again...YES you read right,you can be very born again and still sin and GOD will never condemn you but you will only be fooling yourself thinking you can overcome sins on your own.
The holy spirit is interested in perfecting our salvation and until you call him to help you out,you may just end up going round in circles.
You can't stop that addiction on your own,that sin you are struggling with will never go if you keep trying on your own...just go down on your kneels and sincerely cry out to the Holy spirit then watch the power of GOD as you will be totally free from such sins no matter how difficult it may seem.
Many people are in hell today because they never called on the spirit of GOD to help them and they ended up giving up their precious salvation because they kept falling back into sins and thinking they can overcome sins with their flimsy human efforts.
John 6:63
The Spirit is he that gives life; the flesh profits nothing; the words that I have spoken unto you, they are Spirit and they are life.
5.Making heaven is the simplest task ever because all you need to do is
A.Accept Jesus as saviour
B.Ask the holy spirit to come into you to fine tune your salvation.
C.Pray always for forgiveness of sins knowing you can not be sinless.
It is not your duty to struggle with sins...just take the first step by accepting Jesus as your saviour and call on the spirit of GOD to take care of the sins in your life...dont try to do it by your effort...you will fail if you do.
Galatians 5:16
“But I say, walk by the Spirit, and you will not gratify the desires of the flesh.”
6.GOD is a loving creator,no matter how many times you sin,as long as you keep asking for forgiveness,he will never stop forgiving you
Nevertheless,a true believer does not enjoy sinful acts. The moment your heart no longer Condemns you when you sin,know that you are totally enslaved to sin and you have totally taken the grace of GOD for granted which is not a good thing.You must be willing to allow the holy spirit perfect your salvation.
The bottom line is that no matter how hard you struggle with one sin or the other,always understand that GOD will never reject you and as long as you don't give up your salvation,GOD will never give up on you.
No matter what you do,never ever give up your salvation but strife to make it better with the help of the Holy spirit
John 6:37, 39
“All that the Father gives me will come to me, and whoever comes to me I will never cast out. And this is the will of him who sent me, that I should lose nothing of all that he has given me, but raise it up on the last day".
GOD BLESS YOU ALL.
|Re: 6 reasons why it is Easier to Make Heaven Than to end Up In Hell.(Must read) by LastMumu: 6:48am On Sep 27
There is no heaven neither is there any hell. The only heaven I know is through a woman's tight punny, you are already living in hell if you live in shithole countries like Nigeria or any under-developed countries you unfortunately find yourself.
By the way what is this write up looking for in the romance section?
|Re: 6 reasons why it is Easier to Make Heaven Than to end Up In Hell.(Must read) by Blackhawk01: 6:52am On Sep 27
Make I buy land.
|Re: 6 reasons why it is Easier to Make Heaven Than to end Up In Hell.(Must read) by Supersuave2(m): 6:52am On Sep 27
LastMumu:That's your own opinion and I believe you do not expect everyone to agree with you just 'cause you said so.
|Re: 6 reasons why it is Easier to Make Heaven Than to end Up In Hell.(Must read) by dingbang(m): 6:57am On Sep 27
Toks don enter spiritual....
Brother, nothing good comes easy oo.. Even the bible says carry your cross and follow Jesus.
|Re: 6 reasons why it is Easier to Make Heaven Than to end Up In Hell.(Must read) by Oyindidi(f): 7:02am On Sep 27
Same gospel, thanks for the reminder
|Re: 6 reasons why it is Easier to Make Heaven Than to end Up In Hell.(Must read) by Toks2008(m): 7:03am On Sep 27
LastMumu:
I chose Romance section on purpose because it is a demonstration of GOD'S love.
After you are done reading this amazing piece,you will just sit back and smile because it will liberate you totally.
|Re: 6 reasons why it is Easier to Make Heaven Than to end Up In Hell.(Must read) by Toks2008(m): 7:06am On Sep 27
dingbang:
My #1 duty,job,profession, Ambition,career,dream,destiny is to win as many souls for the kingdom of GOD as possible and any other thing is secondary....
Just watch out for this amazing piece latter in the day.
Have a splendid day.
|Re: 6 reasons why it is Easier to Make Heaven Than to end Up In Hell.(Must read) by Oyindidi(f): 7:16am On Sep 27
Toks2008:Drop it now
|Re: 6 reasons why it is Easier to Make Heaven Than to end Up In Hell.(Must read) by Evaberry(f): 7:18am On Sep 27
from the way I'm seeing things hell will be lit. It will be the happening place.
|Re: 6 reasons why it is Easier to Make Heaven Than to end Up In Hell.(Must read) by H2Ossss(m): 7:18am On Sep 27
This land is not for sale.. Beware of tresspessers and my daughter makkydebbie
|Re: 6 reasons why it is Easier to Make Heaven Than to end Up In Hell.(Must read) by LastMumu: 7:25am On Sep 27
Supersuave2:
Anyone who doesn't listen to me is doomed! Dooooooooomed!
|Re: 6 reasons why it is Easier to Make Heaven Than to end Up In Hell.(Must read) by jashar(f): 7:27am On Sep 27
Make me sef Sidon book space.
|Re: 6 reasons why it is Easier to Make Heaven Than to end Up In Hell.(Must read) by Supersuave2(m): 7:28am On Sep 27
LastMumu:'Cause you're the prophet of doom I guess
|Re: 6 reasons why it is Easier to Make Heaven Than to end Up In Hell.(Must read) by Supersuave2(m): 7:31am On Sep 27
Evaberry:yea, it'll be lit when they light up bodies
|Re: 6 reasons why it is Easier to Make Heaven Than to end Up In Hell.(Must read) by Divay22(f): 7:35am On Sep 27
Na heaven sure pass for me o
|Re: 6 reasons why it is Easier to Make Heaven Than to end Up In Hell.(Must read) by Lalas247(f): 8:18am On Sep 27
I need coffee
|Re: 6 reasons why it is Easier to Make Heaven Than to end Up In Hell.(Must read) by WizAkzy: 8:23am On Sep 27
Booked
|Re: 6 reasons why it is Easier to Make Heaven Than to end Up In Hell.(Must read) by nikkypearl(f): 8:45am On Sep 27
Toks2008:no, you chose romance section coz you think there are lots of sinners here
|Re: 6 reasons why it is Easier to Make Heaven Than to end Up In Hell.(Must read) by Toks2008(m): 10:22pm On Sep 27
nikkypearl:
lol! not so.
|Re: 6 reasons why it is Easier to Make Heaven Than to end Up In Hell.(Must read) by Leakdaddy: 11:08pm On Sep 27
Evaberry:Hahahahahaha.
U no well
|Re: 6 reasons why it is Easier to Make Heaven Than to end Up In Hell.(Must read) by Toks2008(m): 6:34am
Oyindidi:
You are most welcome dearie.
|Re: 6 reasons why it is Easier to Make Heaven Than to end Up In Hell.(Must read) by tosyne2much(m): 6:45am
All I know is that hell will be more fun than heaven cos things will really be bubbling there
Jokes apart
Most times, I ask myself if God can be so cruel to subject his children to eternal pain by watching them burn in a fiery furnace for their misdeeds.
Sometimes, I even ask myself what is the happiness and joy in making heaven if my wife and children are burning in hell?
As a person, I find it hard to believe that an ever loving God would be very comfortable with such a thing, and I think that the concept of hell and heaven is what becomes a mystery till date
|Re: 6 reasons why it is Easier to Make Heaven Than to end Up In Hell.(Must read) by adegeye38(m): 7:26am
1- Christ did not die for you to be living and wallowing in that same sin he is trying to save you from
2- The process of salvation is three - CONFESSION OF SIN, DELIVERANCE FROM SIN AND VICTORY OVER SIN, if you have not achieved this you are not born again
3- you cant be born again and sin continues to be appealing to you, and you keep on being a slave to sin
4- the Bible says he that sins is of the devil, and the wages of sin is death, one of the beneifits of our salvation is to overcome sin completely, sin is not in God's nature its impossible for God to associate with you with sin in your life, once you sin, born again or not, satan automatically has a hold in your life, and you can do with u as he pleases, not to talk of you living in sin
5) Yes, you can live a life of Victory over Sin, its 100% possible, Jesus Christ showed this
Finally - If you claim you are born again and you are' still living and thriving in sin, then you are not born again at all, you cant serve God and the DEVIL at the same time
God's purpose cant be fufilled in your life, your spiritual growth will be zero (and you know the spiritual controls the physical), you will be vulnerable, you will be stagnant, you wont be exempted, physically you are getting destroyed, spiritually (that one is worse), thats why.....
God has provided everything necessary for you to live a life of Victory over Sin, his SON, his SPIRIT, his WORD and he HIMSELF!!!
what more could you possibly ask for??
You have no excuse.
|Re: 6 reasons why it is Easier to Make Heaven Than to end Up In Hell.(Must read) by Deicide: 7:58am
Na muslim Heaven sure pass o 72virgins
|Re: 6 reasons why it is Easier to Make Heaven Than to end Up In Hell.(Must read) by tundexweb: 6:07pm
Funny thread.@op,do you know that many christians will disagree with what u put up there?and that will shows that you are misinformed.
|Re: 6 reasons why it is Easier to Make Heaven Than to end Up In Hell.(Must read) by Toks2008(m): 8:33pm
tosyne2much:
Lol!
The first point I wrote on explains your comment.
|Re: 6 reasons why it is Easier to Make Heaven Than to end Up In Hell.(Must read) by Toks2008(m): 8:34pm
Lalas247:
Come get it.
|Re: 6 reasons why it is Easier to Make Heaven Than to end Up In Hell.(Must read) by Danielmoore(m): 8:37pm
Divay22:Am listening
|Re: 6 reasons why it is Easier to Make Heaven Than to end Up In Hell.(Must read) by tosyne2much(m): 8:55pm
Toks2008:Bro, to be very candid, if the prerequisite to make heaven is as true as it's written in the Bible, I can bet my life that 98% of the world will never find their ways there
|Re: 6 reasons why it is Easier to Make Heaven Than to end Up In Hell.(Must read) by mikool007(m): 9:36pm
K
