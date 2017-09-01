₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Efe Ejeba: How My Song 'Chidinma' Uplifted My Music Career by Yomzzyblog: 6:29am
Big Brother Naija 2017 Winner, Efe Ejeba who recently released 'Chidinma', a song he recorded sometimes in 2013 – long before the 2017 Big Brother Naija winner hit the spotlight.
He took to his Twitter handle to share an inspiring story on how the song 'Chidinma' helped uplift his music career back in 2013.
See what he wrote below;
It shows that hard work really pays.
|Re: Efe Ejeba: How My Song 'Chidinma' Uplifted My Music Career by Yomzzyblog: 6:29am
Hard work really pays..
|Re: Efe Ejeba: How My Song 'Chidinma' Uplifted My Music Career by Homeboiy(m): 6:35am
He use money buy am
|Re: Efe Ejeba: How My Song 'Chidinma' Uplifted My Music Career by wydmag(m): 6:40am
D song nor sweet jare. Poor mixing and mastering. Poor recording too.
|Re: Efe Ejeba: How My Song 'Chidinma' Uplifted My Music Career by BoyHuncho(m): 6:51am
The song is trash
That's my opinion tho..
I just remembered that I haven't deleted it..off to ma playlist
|Re: Efe Ejeba: How My Song 'Chidinma' Uplifted My Music Career by MustiizRaja(m): 6:54am
kushee eyan cidinma
bro to be sincere DESTINY BOY sings better than you I no even fit talk pato say na wetin u dey sing be dis
|Re: Efe Ejeba: How My Song 'Chidinma' Uplifted My Music Career by MustiizRaja(m): 6:55am
chidinma ma koorr
she dey make her heart go kekedike NIII
|Re: Efe Ejeba: How My Song 'Chidinma' Uplifted My Music Career by mrtomola(m): 7:27am
I beg which uplift ? Mr. Efe, you need to get right the definition of uplift o...D song wey i no even hear for Radio or trend for TV and you call am Uplift.
|Re: Efe Ejeba: How My Song 'Chidinma' Uplifted My Music Career by olamil34(m): 9:02am
liar u use money buy everything
|Re: Efe Ejeba: How My Song 'Chidinma' Uplifted My Music Career by SensualMan: 9:55am
TRASH. WHICH CAREER?
|Re: Efe Ejeba: How My Song 'Chidinma' Uplifted My Music Career by Naziridamos: 9:55am
O
|Re: Efe Ejeba: How My Song 'Chidinma' Uplifted My Music Career by mikeycharles(m): 9:57am
Does he even have a career to begin with
|Re: Efe Ejeba: How My Song 'Chidinma' Uplifted My Music Career by coldsummer: 9:57am
So his career has been uplifted now?
I didn't know that.
My two cents to you is save your money, bro pay school fees in a school in America, learn production and directing. Come back home and be great.
Stop looking yourself. Stop disturbing us. We already have P Square and and Tiwa disturbing us already. Don't add to it.
Lol
|Re: Efe Ejeba: How My Song 'Chidinma' Uplifted My Music Career by veekid(m): 9:57am
Who dey deceive this guy?
|Re: Efe Ejeba: How My Song 'Chidinma' Uplifted My Music Career by oviejnr(m): 9:58am
This guy is smart
|Re: Efe Ejeba: How My Song 'Chidinma' Uplifted My Music Career by mikeycharles(m): 9:58am
mrtomola:Abeg help me ask am
|Re: Efe Ejeba: How My Song 'Chidinma' Uplifted My Music Career by Benz4pimp(m): 9:58am
MustiizRaja:You are a very wicked person!!!
|Re: Efe Ejeba: How My Song 'Chidinma' Uplifted My Music Career by DanielsParker(m): 9:59am
|Re: Efe Ejeba: How My Song 'Chidinma' Uplifted My Music Career by Naijashortcode(m): 9:59am
|Re: Efe Ejeba: How My Song 'Chidinma' Uplifted My Music Career by GideonIdaboh(f): 10:00am
xxx0:This early morning? Who is this one again?
|Re: Efe Ejeba: How My Song 'Chidinma' Uplifted My Music Career by iamchybs(m): 10:00am
bro try invest the bar wey u get cuz honestly, this music thang... kolewerk... no be curse... na majority opinion.
u fit even try acting, u could have better chances there bro
|Re: Efe Ejeba: How My Song 'Chidinma' Uplifted My Music Career by RotrEmmanuel: 10:00am
xxx0:This doesn't make sense in any way.
|Re: Efe Ejeba: How My Song 'Chidinma' Uplifted My Music Career by AntiWailer: 10:01am
|Re: Efe Ejeba: How My Song 'Chidinma' Uplifted My Music Career by Kobicove(m): 10:01am
This guy has refused to read the handwriting on the wall!
|Re: Efe Ejeba: How My Song 'Chidinma' Uplifted My Music Career by leobrownish(m): 10:01am
the song ain't dope @ all, looks asif mosquito dey sing to my ear. sorry bro! music ain't ya way!!!
|Re: Efe Ejeba: How My Song 'Chidinma' Uplifted My Music Career by coldsummer: 10:02am
xxx0:
Pornograhy remove this please
|Re: Efe Ejeba: How My Song 'Chidinma' Uplifted My Music Career by Visman(m): 10:06am
This guy never start music him career don die already
