Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Efe Ejeba: How My Song 'Chidinma' Uplifted My Music Career (5405 Views)

Timi Dakolo Replies Twitter User Tired Of Seeing His Wife In His Music Videos / 2face Son, Nino, Working On His Music Talent / Wizkid Loses His Music And Backup Files (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Big Brother Naija 2017 Winner, Efe Ejeba who recently released 'Chidinma', a song he recorded sometimes in 2013 – long before the 2017 Big Brother Naija winner hit the spotlight.



He took to his Twitter handle to share an inspiring story on how the song 'Chidinma' helped uplift his music career back in 2013.



See what he wrote below;







It shows that hard work really pays.



Gist Via: Big Brother Naija 2017 Winner, Efe Ejeba who recently released 'Chidinma', a song he recorded sometimes in 2013 – long before the 2017 Big Brother Naija winner hit the spotlight.He took to his Twitter handle to share an inspiring story on how the song 'Chidinma' helped uplift his music career back in 2013.See what he wrote below;It shows that hard work really pays.Gist Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/big-brother-naijas-efe-shares-how-his.html?m=1 2 Likes





More >> Hard work really pays..More >> http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/big-brother-naijas-efe-shares-how-his.html?m=1

He use money buy am

D song nor sweet jare. Poor mixing and mastering. Poor recording too. 6 Likes





That's my opinion tho..



I just remembered that I haven't deleted it..off to ma playlist The song is trashThat's my opinion tho..I just remembered that I haven't deleted it..off to ma playlist 7 Likes

kushee eyan cidinma

bro to be sincere DESTINY BOY sings better than you I no even fit talk pato say na wetin u dey sing be dis 7 Likes

chidinma ma koorr

she dey make her heart go kekedike NIII 1 Like 1 Share

I beg which uplift ? Mr. Efe, you need to get right the definition of uplift o...D song wey i no even hear for Radio or trend for TV and you call am Uplift. 6 Likes

liar u use money buy everything

TRASH. WHICH CAREER? 1 Like

O

Does he even have a career to begin with 2 Likes

So his career has been uplifted now?















I didn't know that.







My two cents to you is save your money, bro pay school fees in a school in America, learn production and directing. Come back home and be great.



Stop looking yourself. Stop disturbing us. We already have P Square and and Tiwa disturbing us already. Don't add to it.





Lol 12 Likes

Who dey deceive this guy? 1 Like

This guy is smart

mrtomola:

I beg which uplift ? Mr. Efe, you need to get right the definition of uplift o...D song wey i no even hear for Radio or trend for TV and you call am Uplift. Abeg help me ask am Abeg help me ask am

MustiizRaja:

kushee

eyan cidinma



bro to be sincere DESTINY BOY sings better than you

I no even fit talk pato say na wetin u dey sing be dis You are a very wicked person!!! You are a very wicked person!!!

okay,

Ok

xxx0:

This early morning? Who is this one again? This early morning? Who is this one again?

bro try invest the bar wey u get cuz honestly, this music thang... kolewerk... no be curse... na majority opinion.



u fit even try acting, u could have better chances there bro 3 Likes

xxx0:

This doesn't make sense in any way. This doesn't make sense in any way.

ok

This guy has refused to read the handwriting on the wall!

the song ain't dope @ all, looks asif mosquito dey sing to my ear. sorry bro! music ain't ya way!!! 1 Like

xxx0:





Pornograhy remove this please Pornograhy remove this please