|KPMG Nigeria Fresh Graduate And Experience Job Recruitment (7 Positions) by woodrow1: 7:58am
KPMG Professional Services and KPMG Advisory Services are the KPMG member firm in Nigeria. The partners and people have been operating in Nigeria since 1978, providing multidisciplinary professional services to both local and international organisations within the Nigerian business community. Our vision is to build and sustain our reputation as the best firm to work with by ensuring our people, clients and communities achieve their full potential. At KPMG, we are committed to working with our clients to cut through complexities of the business world - finding solutions and adding value.
We are recruiting to fill the following positions below:
1.) Graduate Account Recievables Officer
Click Here To View Details
2.) Graduate Bank Reconciliation & Investments Accountant
Click Here To View Details
3.) Graduate Reporting Accountant
Click Here To View Details
4.) Manager - International Development Advisory Services (IDAS)
Click Here To View Details
5.) Experienced Audit Professional
Click Here To View Details
6.) Internal Audit, Risk & Compliance Consultant
Click Here To View Details
7.) KPMG Nigeria Audit Graduate Trainee Recruitment
Click Here To View Details
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
Source:https://www.ournewjobs.com/kpmg-fresh-graduate-experience-job-recruitment/
CC:Lalasticlala
|Re: KPMG Nigeria Fresh Graduate And Experience Job Recruitment (7 Positions) by veekid(m): 10:16am
Which position is Buhari applying for?
|Re: KPMG Nigeria Fresh Graduate And Experience Job Recruitment (7 Positions) by silasweb(m): 10:17am
Thanks
|Re: KPMG Nigeria Fresh Graduate And Experience Job Recruitment (7 Positions) by GeniusBitcoin: 10:17am
|Re: KPMG Nigeria Fresh Graduate And Experience Job Recruitment (7 Positions) by kingsley5884: 10:19am
thanks
|Re: KPMG Nigeria Fresh Graduate And Experience Job Recruitment (7 Positions) by mcquin(m): 10:19am
No openings for lawyers?
|Re: KPMG Nigeria Fresh Graduate And Experience Job Recruitment (7 Positions) by obinoral1179(m): 10:19am
GeniusBitcoin:stake fire....
|Re: KPMG Nigeria Fresh Graduate And Experience Job Recruitment (7 Positions) by Naff24(f): 10:20am
OK, we have hear
|Re: KPMG Nigeria Fresh Graduate And Experience Job Recruitment (7 Positions) by Samyokporua(m): 10:20am
Qualifications please?
|Re: KPMG Nigeria Fresh Graduate And Experience Job Recruitment (7 Positions) by Equal2DeTask: 10:21am
silasweb:
|Re: KPMG Nigeria Fresh Graduate And Experience Job Recruitment (7 Positions) by Samyokporua(m): 10:22am
GeniusBitcoin:How many times you don win? No go do the one wey lalasticlala go find you go 3rd mainland bridge ooo
|Re: KPMG Nigeria Fresh Graduate And Experience Job Recruitment (7 Positions) by Nostradamu(m): 10:41am
Seems area of professional competence they need is Accountancy. Out! Thanks for posting this anyway, don't know how many lives you're saving.
