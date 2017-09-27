₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by lalasticlala(m): 2:49pm
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has revealed he uses an Android-powered smartphone, rather than a Windows one.
http://www.bbc.com/news/technology-41399823
Microsoft's Windows Phone operating system was not widely adopted
|Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by WealthBuilder01: 2:51pm
Been watching in 7D. No way he won't dump
|Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by midehi2(f): 2:51pm
Most likely the same thing he can access jare
|Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by talk2saintify(m): 2:52pm
Windows Na phone?
5 Likes
|Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by eleojo23: 2:52pm
talk2saintify:
No na.
Windows are part of a building (house).
It is usually the other opening apart from the door that let's fresh air into the house.
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by dingbang(m): 2:53pm
The user interface is just annoying....
4 Likes
|Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by Dabigbroda(m): 2:57pm
Team android
|Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by tollytexy(m): 3:01pm
the same way im dropping my Tecno phone for Wizkid Phone
3 Likes
|Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by lekjons(m): 3:01pm
talk2saintify:No, na weed!
6 Likes
|Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by moscobabs(m): 3:02pm
when you discover that your work is outdated
yet without Bill Gate the world will be standstill
1 Like
|Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by misterh(m): 3:02pm
Android 1- 0 Apple.
|Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by MustiizRaja(m): 3:02pm
so as rich as he his wetin he don Gve me before dakun koshi kuro
|Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by eezeribe(m): 3:02pm
OK
|Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by voicelez: 3:03pm
Bill Gate, my role model
|Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by 9jvirgin(m): 3:03pm
Its about time.
|Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by lilcashking(m): 3:03pm
Ipod belike this is the handwork of Buhari and APC. They try to andriodnize Bill Gates of Microsoft.
|Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by oyb(m): 3:04pm
It is finished
|Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by bastien: 3:04pm
Welcome to the android community boss
|Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by besticality: 3:04pm
So? How does that reduce the price of ogogoro at the market?
|Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by biggerboyc(m): 3:04pm
Ok
|Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by Pascalville(m): 3:05pm
Bro Windows phone is poo......windows should rather be left for computer alone....
|Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by Newbiee: 3:05pm
Chai! Even the father himself?
|Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by smartty68(m): 3:07pm
Forget iOS! Forget Windows Phones! They're overhyped!
Android understands the people better
|Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by Ijaya123: 3:07pm
He will soon jump into iOS. It is inevitable.
|Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by nedu2000(m): 3:08pm
Shows that failure isnt beyond anyone
2 Likes
|Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by theophorus(m): 3:08pm
Good Thinking...
|Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by Greenbuoy(m): 3:08pm
Kilo wa kan mi?!
Make Gates pack because me I wantu go and wash feem in slifabed cinemo
|Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by EvilMetahuman: 3:08pm
misterh:Its android 1-0 ios.
Iphone woulda been lot better if there is less restriction on the os.
|Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by TecnoServe: 3:09pm
Androids taking over.
Same way Tecno will take over the market one day.
That's our aspiration and we won't relent.
|Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by EddyNumerouno(m): 3:09pm
O bou
|Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by Pavore9: 3:09pm
Eyah!
|Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by OrestesDante(m): 3:10pm
No no iPhone.
