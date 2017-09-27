₦airaland Forum

Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by lalasticlala(m): 2:49pm
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has revealed he uses an Android-powered smartphone, rather than a Windows one.
"Recently, I actually did switch to an Android phone," he said, speaking on Fox News Sunday.
Microsoft's own Windows-powered phones have failed to make a significant impact on the smartphone market, which is dominated by devices running Google's Android operating system.

However, Mr Gates said he had installed lots of Microsoft apps on his phone.
When asked whether he also had an iPhone, perhaps as a secondary device, he replied: "No, no iPhone."
He did not reveal which particular smartphone he currently uses.

Microsoft struggled to make a success of its own mobile operating system, Windows Phone.
In 2014, the software giant paid $7.2bn (£5.5bn) for Nokia's handset business, but Windows-powered phones accounted for fewer than 1% of global smartphone sales in 2016.

Microsoft's latest operating system, Windows 10, can power smartphones in addition to laptops, tablets and desktop computers. However, few Windows 10 smartphones have been released.

In April, Microsoft started selling a customised version of Samsung's Galaxy 8 smartphone in its US stores.
"Microsoft's strategy under its current chief executive Satya Nadella is to make Microsoft apps and services widely available on Android and iPhone," said Ian Fogg, an analyst at the tech consultancy IHS Markit.
"That's where their customers are these days."

The "Microsoft Edition" phone comes with the firm's apps such as Office, Outlook email and its voice assistant Cortana included.
"It used to be putting the Windows operating system on everyone's phone was a priority, but now it's about selling services such as Office and Outlook email," said Mr Fogg.
"To do that, you have to make those services available on every device."

http://www.bbc.com/news/technology-41399823



Microsoft's Windows Phone operating system was not widely adopted
Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by WealthBuilder01: 2:51pm
Been watching in 7D. No way he won't dump grin
Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by midehi2(f): 2:51pm
Most likely the same thing he can access jare
Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by talk2saintify(m): 2:52pm
Windows Na phone? embarassed embarassed embarassed

5 Likes

Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by eleojo23: 2:52pm
talk2saintify:
Windows Na phone? embarassed embarassed embarassed

No na.
Windows are part of a building (house).
It is usually the other opening apart from the door that let's fresh air into the house. grin

22 Likes 1 Share

Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by dingbang(m): 2:53pm
The user interface is just annoying....

4 Likes

Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by Dabigbroda(m): 2:57pm
Team android cool
Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by tollytexy(m): 3:01pm
the same way im dropping my Tecno phone for Wizkid Phone

3 Likes

Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by lekjons(m): 3:01pm
talk2saintify:
Windows Na phone? embarassed embarassed embarassed
No, na weed! undecided

6 Likes

Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by moscobabs(m): 3:02pm
grin

when you discover that your work is outdated


yet without Bill Gate the world will be standstill

1 Like

Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by misterh(m): 3:02pm
Android 1- 0 Apple.


grin grin grin
Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by MustiizRaja(m): 3:02pm
so as rich as he his wetin he don Gve me before dakun koshi kuro
Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by eezeribe(m): 3:02pm
OK
Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by voicelez: 3:03pm
Bill Gate, my role model
Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by 9jvirgin(m): 3:03pm
Its about time.
Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by lilcashking(m): 3:03pm
Ipod belike this is the handwork of Buhari and APC. They try to andriodnize Bill Gates of Microsoft.
Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by oyb(m): 3:04pm
It is finished
Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by bastien: 3:04pm
Welcome to the android community boss
Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by besticality: 3:04pm
So? How does that reduce the price of ogogoro at the market?
Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by biggerboyc(m): 3:04pm
Ok
Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by Pascalville(m): 3:05pm
Bro Windows phone is poo......windows should rather be left for computer alone....
Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by Newbiee: 3:05pm
Chai! Even the father himself?
Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by smartty68(m): 3:07pm
Forget iOS! Forget Windows Phones! They're overhyped!

Android understands the people better
Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by Ijaya123: 3:07pm
He will soon jump into iOS. It is inevitable.
Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by nedu2000(m): 3:08pm
Shows that failure isnt beyond anyone

2 Likes

Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by theophorus(m): 3:08pm
Good Thinking...
Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by Greenbuoy(m): 3:08pm
Kilo wa kan mi?!

Make Gates pack because me I wantu go and wash feem in slifabed cinemo

Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by EvilMetahuman: 3:08pm
misterh:
Android 1- 0 Apple.


grin grin grin
Its android 1-0 ios.


Iphone woulda been lot better if there is less restriction on the os.
Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by TecnoServe: 3:09pm
cheesy

Androids taking over.

Same way Tecno will take over the market one day.

That's our aspiration and we won't relent.
Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by EddyNumerouno(m): 3:09pm
O bou
Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by Pavore9: 3:09pm
Eyah! cheesy
Re: Bill Gates Switches To Android Phone, Dumps Windows Phone by OrestesDante(m): 3:10pm
No no iPhone. grin

