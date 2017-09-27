₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
THERE was real drama at a show in Pakare Paye,in Zimbabwe after a fight broke out over mischievous men who were rubbing their manhoods on ladies in Norton on Saturday.
HMetro reports that several men who accompanied their lovers to the fully packed Arts Centre were seen glued behind their loved ones after several incidents of men caught rubbing their manhood on ladies’ buttocks.
“Shamwari mukadzi wangu uyu haasipfambi yekubhawa wazvinzwa, why do you always think women found at shows are prostitutes, get away chii chaurikuita pamukadzi wangu,” one of the victims was heard saying as the perpetrator received a beating from the crowd.
It took the effort of the singer, Jah Prayzah who quickly changed his song and tuned to a peace song urging the crowd to remain peaceful as they enjoy the rhythms.
Partners had to remain clipped to each other as the crowd limited movements only to use hands in following proceedings.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/fights-break-out-at-event-as-men-rub-their-manhoods-over-others-spouse-photos
Another case of men thinking with their deeks
Rubbing manhood like who does that so pathetic when sex is the only thing that rules their mind what a shame ..
Well at least it's not Kenyans again
Mechie onu gi there jor!
I will report you
Won ti gba penalty wo throwing "in small doctor's voice"
BlaQWolf:Ogini kwanu
Zimbabwe again blame Buhari for this
Which one is sex being the only stuff going on our minds? That should be money not sex... raw sauce*
BlaQWolf:Exactly but unfortunately it's not the case ..
Just scroll through romance section .. no guy talking about making money or bettering themselves .. all they do is tell ladies how to live according to them, or start bs topic "I met this girl we banged so this morning bla bla bla " and bashing or putting ladies down
Yet 70% bank account looking depressed ...
Just look at that photo do they look like business men n ceo's with morals n are responsible humans .. look at it and tell me what u see
That's why u see most pre wed pics are not romanceland Guys
3 Likes
How can Africa develop, when all she thinks is "consumption".... More worse is that it been consumed in the most inhuman negative way!!!! Let Restructure Africa
Eh but there is a reason why that section is named romance, don't you think so ? What's your Igbo name sef and where in IMO are you from?
Lalas247:shebi dick Can Think. What Of pussy that Doesnt Have Brain,only Mouth To Open and Collect
Shameful
you expect finance to be discussed on romance section? Whatever happens to Finance section
Towncrier247:Sorry dear
Omg
hahahah
Na new thing for night club? Mtchew.
Perverts
Africans and stupidity be like filling station when scarcity dey, everybody wants a piece; The same africans and science and technology in the advanced stages be like fukashima plant right now, only inspectors dey there.
contactmorak:Oliver twist
that's how guys rub their dick on my big ass everyday I step out... so humiliating
Anoda bad update from zimbabwe
All these Zimbabweans abi na Zambians are so corrupt. Pervs tueh!
Smh 4 u
phintohlar:Fintola sounds Nice but strange
Good evening
Konji is a bastard. Kenya and Zimbabwe always harbor bad and weird news
