The Arua Municipality representative was spotted days ago urinating on the wall fence of Ministry of Finance building.



The legislator admitted that he indeed urinated on the wall because the call of nature got the better of his bladder. So he was forced to park his yellow Volkswagen and pee along the street.



“I was badly off”, he told The Observer. "Should I have kept the urine on myself? What is the problem with that?"



According to The Observer, he blamed media for spreading a hopeless pictures showing him urinating.



Meanwhile, Abiriga is famous for his love of the colour Yellow. The MP's life is colourfully painted in yellow.



He has a yellow car, loves wearing yellow neckties, stockings, caps, clothes, uses yellow bed sheets, sits on yellow chairs.



It is even said that his underwears are also yellow.



Check him out in other photos fighting with another Parliament member over God knows what...



Africa is blessed with weird lawmakers



If dem no fight for Parliament, na to dey piss piss for government property



What a continent





But its still beautiful being an African 16 Likes

That is original Africa's man 1 Like 1 Share

Africa is blessed with weird lawmakers



If dem no fight for Parliament, na to dey piss piss for government property



What a continent





But its still beautiful being an African How has that blessed us How has that blessed us 1 Like 1 Share

Looking like banana 3 Likes

Looking like banana

Epic comment Epic comment

How has that blessed us

They make us get more attention than Antarctica



That's a blessing if you ask me

They give us the more attention than Antarctica



That's a blessing if you ask me Haha well if compared to Antartica then we are blessed I guess

Hmm still pained we no longer largest economy sha .. Haha well if compared to Antartica then we are blessed I guessHmm still pained we no longer largest economy sha ..

Haha well if compared to Antartica then we are blessed I guess

Hmm still pained we no longer largest economy sha ..

You must have meant Nigeria



Why are you pained? I love it





Don't give me that weird look abeg

You must have meant Nigeria



Why are you pained? I love it





Don't give me that weird look abeg Yes I mean Nigeria .., was reading it yesterday and got depressed lol

Cause I live outside Nigeria, do u know how irritating it is to have other races/ countries looking down on us cause the ones back home don't know wt they are doing

But we all have to feel it .. anyway don't mind me was some economy debate with some Ghana ppl and white folks and I just wanted to cry at all the horrible things they were saying .. U won't understand

Lol maybe that's why ave been so off lately the tin pain me .. a Yes I mean Nigeria .., was reading it yesterday and got depressed lolCause I live outside Nigeria, do u know how irritating it is to have other races/ countries looking down on us cause the ones back home don't know wt they are doingBut we all have to feel it .. anyway don't mind me was some economy debate with some Ghana ppl and white folks and I just wanted to cry at all the horrible things they were saying .. U won't understandLol maybe that's why ave been so off lately the tin pain me .. a

more Na wa o yellow car Na wa o yellow car 1 Like

Yes I mean Nigeria .., was reading it yesterday and got depressed lol

Cause I live outside Nigeria, do u know how irritating it is to have other races/ countries looking down on us cause the ones back home don't know wt they are doing

But we all have to feel it .. anyway don't mind me was some economy debate with some Ghana ppl and white folks and I just wanted to cry at all the horrible things they were saying .. U won't understand

Lol maybe that's why ave been so off lately the tin pain me .. a

I have totally lost hope in Nigeria, and I wish sometimes that my unborn kids never have anything to do with this country



To you all who reside outside here, I really feel for you guys.





I have totally lost hope in Nigeria, and I wish sometimes that my unborn kids never have anything to do with this country



To you all who reside outside here, I really feel for you guys.



Lol do t want to derail op topic will chat later Lol do t want to derail op topic will chat later

Lol do t want to derail op topic will chat later

Aiit maam 1 Like

Aiit maam







Her she wo Her she wo



Where is MTN when you need them LolWhere is MTN when you need them

LMAO

About time we sold Buhari on OLX

Likes Yellow things like pastor fireman.....al*ra things on point.

Africa and yeye leaders

i will buy him if he got a big dick

i will buy him if he got a big dick

If na civilian now.... una go open eyes! Urinating along the road or anywhere that is not a toilet is gross indiscipline!!

I wonder why people keep doing it. Such matters are done privately and should be kept as such!!

About time we sold Buhari on OLX

We should do same with all our politicians starting with the Head.

i will buy him if he got a big dick Gay Alert Gay Alert

Yellow fever

wow