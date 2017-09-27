₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Ugandan Lawmaker Put Up For Sale On OLX After Urinating On Govt Property (photos by Towncrier247: 4:02pm
Honourable Ibrahim Abiriga, a famous member of the Ugada's Parliament has been put up for sale on OLX and he is affordable...lol.
The Arua Municipality representative was spotted days ago urinating on the wall fence of Ministry of Finance building.
The legislator admitted that he indeed urinated on the wall because the call of nature got the better of his bladder. So he was forced to park his yellow Volkswagen and pee along the street.
“I was badly off”, he told The Observer. "Should I have kept the urine on myself? What is the problem with that?"
According to The Observer, he blamed media for spreading a hopeless pictures showing him urinating.
Meanwhile, Abiriga is famous for his love of the colour Yellow. The MP's life is colourfully painted in yellow.
He has a yellow car, loves wearing yellow neckties, stockings, caps, clothes, uses yellow bed sheets, sits on yellow chairs.
It is even said that his underwears are also yellow.
Check him out in other photos fighting with another Parliament member over God knows what...
Re: Ugandan Lawmaker Put Up For Sale On OLX After Urinating On Govt Property (photos by Towncrier247: 4:02pm
Re: Ugandan Lawmaker Put Up For Sale On OLX After Urinating On Govt Property (photos by horlahsunbo225(m): 4:04pm
Re: Ugandan Lawmaker Put Up For Sale On OLX After Urinating On Govt Property (photos by izzou(m): 4:04pm
Africa is blessed with weird lawmakers
If dem no fight for Parliament, na to dey piss piss for government property
What a continent
But its still beautiful being an African
Re: Ugandan Lawmaker Put Up For Sale On OLX After Urinating On Govt Property (photos by Baawaa(m): 4:09pm
That is original Africa's man
Re: Ugandan Lawmaker Put Up For Sale On OLX After Urinating On Govt Property (photos by Lalas247(f): 4:13pm
izzou:How has that blessed us
Re: Ugandan Lawmaker Put Up For Sale On OLX After Urinating On Govt Property (photos by Lalas247(f): 4:14pm
Looking like banana
Re: Ugandan Lawmaker Put Up For Sale On OLX After Urinating On Govt Property (photos by Towncrier247: 4:15pm
Lalas247:
Epic comment
Re: Ugandan Lawmaker Put Up For Sale On OLX After Urinating On Govt Property (photos by izzou(m): 4:16pm
Lalas247:
They make us get more attention than Antarctica
That's a blessing if you ask me
Re: Ugandan Lawmaker Put Up For Sale On OLX After Urinating On Govt Property (photos by Lalas247(f): 4:18pm
izzou:Haha well if compared to Antartica then we are blessed I guess
Hmm still pained we no longer largest economy sha ..
Re: Ugandan Lawmaker Put Up For Sale On OLX After Urinating On Govt Property (photos by izzou(m): 4:21pm
Lalas247:
You must have meant Nigeria
Why are you pained? I love it
Don't give me that weird look abeg
Re: Ugandan Lawmaker Put Up For Sale On OLX After Urinating On Govt Property (photos by Lalas247(f): 4:24pm
izzou:Yes I mean Nigeria .., was reading it yesterday and got depressed lol
Cause I live outside Nigeria, do u know how irritating it is to have other races/ countries looking down on us cause the ones back home don't know wt they are doing
But we all have to feel it .. anyway don't mind me was some economy debate with some Ghana ppl and white folks and I just wanted to cry at all the horrible things they were saying .. U won't understand
Lol maybe that's why ave been so off lately the tin pain me .. a
Re: Ugandan Lawmaker Put Up For Sale On OLX After Urinating On Govt Property (photos by Lalas247(f): 4:25pm
Towncrier247:Na wa o yellow car
Re: Ugandan Lawmaker Put Up For Sale On OLX After Urinating On Govt Property (photos by izzou(m): 4:31pm
Lalas247:
I have totally lost hope in Nigeria, and I wish sometimes that my unborn kids never have anything to do with this country
To you all who reside outside here, I really feel for you guys.
Re: Ugandan Lawmaker Put Up For Sale On OLX After Urinating On Govt Property (photos by Lalas247(f): 4:38pm
izzou:Lol do t want to derail op topic will chat later
Re: Ugandan Lawmaker Put Up For Sale On OLX After Urinating On Govt Property (photos by izzou(m): 4:42pm
Lalas247:
Aiit maam
Re: Ugandan Lawmaker Put Up For Sale On OLX After Urinating On Govt Property (photos by comradespade(m): 5:03pm
izzou:
Her she wo
Re: Ugandan Lawmaker Put Up For Sale On OLX After Urinating On Govt Property (photos by Divay22(f): 5:09pm
Re: Ugandan Lawmaker Put Up For Sale On OLX After Urinating On Govt Property (photos by ikp120(m): 7:32pm
Re: Ugandan Lawmaker Put Up For Sale On OLX After Urinating On Govt Property (photos by lefulefu(m): 7:36pm
About time we sold Buhari on OLX
Re: Ugandan Lawmaker Put Up For Sale On OLX After Urinating On Govt Property (photos by sexybbstar(f): 9:03pm
Likes Yellow things like pastor fireman.....al*ra things on point.
Re: Ugandan Lawmaker Put Up For Sale On OLX After Urinating On Govt Property (photos by seunny4lif(m): 9:32pm
Africa and yeye leaders
Re: Ugandan Lawmaker Put Up For Sale On OLX After Urinating On Govt Property (photos by Intellad(m): 9:32pm
i will buy him if he got a big dick
Re: Ugandan Lawmaker Put Up For Sale On OLX After Urinating On Govt Property (photos by femo122: 9:33pm
Intellad:
Re: Ugandan Lawmaker Put Up For Sale On OLX After Urinating On Govt Property (photos by Ritajovy(f): 9:37pm
If na civilian now.... una go open eyes! Urinating along the road or anywhere that is not a toilet is gross indiscipline!!
I wonder why people keep doing it. Such matters are done privately and should be kept as such!!
Re: Ugandan Lawmaker Put Up For Sale On OLX After Urinating On Govt Property (photos by Bayajidda1: 9:40pm
lefulefu:
Re: Ugandan Lawmaker Put Up For Sale On OLX After Urinating On Govt Property (photos by sorom4: 9:40pm
We should do same with all our politicians starting with the Head.
Re: Ugandan Lawmaker Put Up For Sale On OLX After Urinating On Govt Property (photos by sorom4: 9:41pm
Intellad:Gay Alert
Re: Ugandan Lawmaker Put Up For Sale On OLX After Urinating On Govt Property (photos by joepentwo(m): 9:45pm
Yellow fever
Re: Ugandan Lawmaker Put Up For Sale On OLX After Urinating On Govt Property (photos by j4sure(m): 9:49pm
Re: Ugandan Lawmaker Put Up For Sale On OLX After Urinating On Govt Property (photos by mansakhalifa(m): 9:51pm
He must be an M#N brand ambassador. Meanwhile,when are we going to start auctioning off some of our own leaders because OLX will not do a good job.
