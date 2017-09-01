₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,885,869 members, 3,818,786 topics. Date: Wednesday, 27 September 2017 at 07:26 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Is Your Relationship At The Edge? Bring Back The Spark With These 5 Tips (3729 Views)
5 Tips To Bring Back The Spark In Your Relationship. / 5 Things That Are Hurting Your Partner And Killing Your Relationship. / Guys, Beware Of These 5 Types Of Ladies And Never Sleep With Them - Jtownconnect (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Is Your Relationship At The Edge? Bring Back The Spark With These 5 Tips by funmyade(f): 4:35pm
Things are different these days, with the constant work pressure and the constant race to earn money, we are losing connections with our loved ones. In today’s world, it’s hard to find time for one’s self let alone having quality time with our loved ones and this makes the relationship suffer.
It’s hard for couples to keep the relationship and work going at the same time. The struggle to keep both going most times leads to the collapse of the relationship.
Is your relationship on the verge of ending? Does it lack the spark it had earlier? Don’t lose hope as these five pieces of advice will help to revive your relationship.
Manage Your TIME: Try as much as you can to keep the work in office only and don’t bring it home. Once you are at home, your main focus should be on spending quality time with your spouse and children (if you are married). The short time you spend with your family would go a long way to save your relationship.
Learn to always APPRECIATE/COMPLIMENT: Every human being loves to be appreciated and complimented. Appreciation is the key to getting lost love. Both couples should appreciate and compliment each other whenever possible. Whether it’s on the dining table or on the bed, praise and compliment your partner for the good things he/she have been doing and this will definitely help you sail through.
Weekend FUN: Having fun with your partner/ family, goes a long way to rejuvenate the SPARK in your relationship. Plan a short trip with your partner and forget about work for some time. You don’t have to panic about the arrangement too. Just give the task to any travel agent and everything will be sorted out.
Try out NEW things: Of course, a dying relationship can be as a result of boredom and lack of adequate attention. This aspect must be considered in order to revive your relationship/marriage. You can relocate, go to birthday parties or a social organization together, just catch fun, try to bring back old memories from your stories and action, it will certainly help you to revive your relationship.
Lastly…
Get your partner a lovely gift: Have you ever had an argument with your partner and then tried to find the perfect gift to smoothen things over? While gifts are fun to give and receive, they also have much power to change the inner dynamics of a relationship. The new
TECNO Spark and other truly remarkable gifts, if given, can be bring back the spark in your relationship.
For instance, the TECNO Spark smartphone flaunts an amazing 13MP rear and 5MP front dual cameras with high-end presets and an eye-catching design. The TECNOSPARK smartphone also comes with the latest VISIDON optical technologies giving users breathtaking low-light capabilities. You know what makes this smartphone irresistible? The price with all the great features it offers! The device goes for a retail price between the N32, 000- N32, 800 region. Giving the Spark as a gift wouldn’t put a hole in your pocket-can you beat that?
I wish you well and the best in your effort to revive your relationship
2 Likes
|Re: Is Your Relationship At The Edge? Bring Back The Spark With These 5 Tips by AlexCk: 4:38pm
Oh, it's five tips this time around?.
Was expecting 3, or 7, or 10 tips o.
Oi vey.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is Your Relationship At The Edge? Bring Back The Spark With These 5 Tips by Ifakiland(m): 4:47pm
Tecno spark ko...tecno Shock ni
8 Likes
|Re: Is Your Relationship At The Edge? Bring Back The Spark With These 5 Tips by phintohlar(f): 5:18pm
Wat of me dat am a stylist, can i bring my wig home for finishing?
5 Likes
|Re: Is Your Relationship At The Edge? Bring Back The Spark With These 5 Tips by elog(m): 6:57pm
Tecno paid you for the post?
Buy better phone e
4 Likes
|Re: Is Your Relationship At The Edge? Bring Back The Spark With These 5 Tips by MhizzAJ(f): 6:57pm
Are u advertising Techno spark or what
Anyways am still single
1 Like
|Re: Is Your Relationship At The Edge? Bring Back The Spark With These 5 Tips by Intellad(m): 6:57pm
hate relationship, prefer one night stand
1 Like
|Re: Is Your Relationship At The Edge? Bring Back The Spark With These 5 Tips by DckPssy(f): 6:57pm
Chai
|Re: Is Your Relationship At The Edge? Bring Back The Spark With These 5 Tips by sukkot: 6:58pm
hmmm
|Re: Is Your Relationship At The Edge? Bring Back The Spark With These 5 Tips by Uyi168(m): 6:58pm
Beautiful tips..do not always work at all time
|Re: Is Your Relationship At The Edge? Bring Back The Spark With These 5 Tips by Papiikush: 6:58pm
All these bullshìt list don't work on 9ja ladies.
Just have money and big dick and watch your relationship spark like a life wire.
Even after having all these sef, the bìtch is still go'n cheat on you.
4 Likes
|Re: Is Your Relationship At The Edge? Bring Back The Spark With These 5 Tips by sauceandsound(m): 6:59pm
Did all of these but still got dumped.
|Re: Is Your Relationship At The Edge? Bring Back The Spark With These 5 Tips by MrRhymes101(m): 6:59pm
Just make more money and u will see d magic. if not, how will we coupe with d "weekend fun" up there??.... wedding MC
|Re: Is Your Relationship At The Edge? Bring Back The Spark With These 5 Tips by okonja(m): 7:00pm
lol...try new style bed
|Re: Is Your Relationship At The Edge? Bring Back The Spark With These 5 Tips by starwar(m): 7:00pm
how that one go make bet9ja pay me tonight?
2 Likes
|Re: Is Your Relationship At The Edge? Bring Back The Spark With These 5 Tips by rattlesnake(m): 7:00pm
Instead of u to post articles and make money on your blog u are wasting talent here..........are they paying u? hehehe
|Re: Is Your Relationship At The Edge? Bring Back The Spark With These 5 Tips by babkunlex(m): 7:00pm
Are you giving relationship advise or you're selling tecno shock? Ayam not getting your point of view
|Re: Is Your Relationship At The Edge? Bring Back The Spark With These 5 Tips by aljazirahnews: 7:00pm
Tips
Whoelse ubderstand those hard tips?
|Re: Is Your Relationship At The Edge? Bring Back The Spark With These 5 Tips by WizAkzy: 7:01pm
|Re: Is Your Relationship At The Edge? Bring Back The Spark With These 5 Tips by besticality: 7:02pm
Guy, kukuma talk say you want advertise your product. Don't deceive us
|Re: Is Your Relationship At The Edge? Bring Back The Spark With These 5 Tips by Evaberry(f): 7:03pm
..
|Re: Is Your Relationship At The Edge? Bring Back The Spark With These 5 Tips by besticality: 7:03pm
Guy, you harsh o
uote author=Papiikush post=60889046]All these bullshìt list don't work on 9ja ladies.
Just have money and big dick and watch your relationship spark like a life wire.
Even after having all these sef, the bìtch is still go'n cheat on you. [/quote]
1 Like
|Re: Is Your Relationship At The Edge? Bring Back The Spark With These 5 Tips by shollyBi(m): 7:04pm
Just don't be an ass, that's the point
|Re: Is Your Relationship At The Edge? Bring Back The Spark With These 5 Tips by elog(m): 7:05pm
You dinno add ready to mingle?
MhizzAJ:
|Re: Is Your Relationship At The Edge? Bring Back The Spark With These 5 Tips by Wizaugpet(m): 7:05pm
I couldn't see anythhing New here o,
|Re: Is Your Relationship At The Edge? Bring Back The Spark With These 5 Tips by IMASTEX: 7:06pm
Give her mind blowing pleasure in the other room.
Experiencing quick cum, weak attention, etc. Then use our natural herbal tea to get total correction without side effect. Check profile for details.
|Re: Is Your Relationship At The Edge? Bring Back The Spark With These 5 Tips by StamfordTraford: 7:06pm
These tips can't work on 9ja gals especially in this Buhari's period
|Re: Is Your Relationship At The Edge? Bring Back The Spark With These 5 Tips by Adaumunocha(f): 7:06pm
Nice list.
|Re: Is Your Relationship At The Edge? Bring Back The Spark With These 5 Tips by asawanathegreat(m): 7:07pm
Iso rite I will follow suit
|Re: Is Your Relationship At The Edge? Bring Back The Spark With These 5 Tips by MhizzAJ(f): 7:07pm
elog:
OK
Anyone interested can send me a PM
|Re: Is Your Relationship At The Edge? Bring Back The Spark With These 5 Tips by shollyBi(m): 7:11pm
MhizzAJ:
Why won't you be desperate now, when everybody was telling you to calm down and leave runs u no hear, now time is not on ur side.
Abeg no bring ur problem com spoil thread for person, next
Why Do Nigerian Boys Wink Their Eyes At Girls? / I'm Dating Again But: / 35 Things A Girl Probably Doesn't Know
Viewing this topic: OctobersVeryOwn, andycoal40(m), IDEKEALUMONA(m), basitayoola7, EniHolar(f), ruggedized1, sauceandsound(m), kaze4blues(m), omoarowolo12345, KeshiTDS(m), havilla(f), Darchangel(m), Olabanji011(m), Luckyomon(m), darltastic(m), tonykel1(m), Paretomaster(m), Mhizkel(f), laffpalace, Nobis23(f), Immunity1555, revelation2013, Jaytecq(m), eendy(f), lexrichy(m), mrsough(m), udoudo244, Goddy4real(m), Essquare(m), ehijoshua1960, pepsyoku, Moseslimz(m), azidomedogo, victme1(m), lmay18(f), wildcatter23(m), mrpassionate(m), theceo1602(m), BuzzyG(m), Synord, Amalision, goldbim(f), untainted, osumak2, michael142(m), Folarge06(m), bahausa, Ironlion1(m), ebenco2000, tonyeverready(m), zeekz(m), kendallwoods(m), udumosam23(m), CertifiedGee(m), monshow25(m), dalass(f), Josh44s(m), Edoblakky(m), dongozzy(m), GangnamStyle(m), Lilymax(f), greatsamist, pweetyface(f), amukejk, Gift10, Mannirem, khorlynz(m), Ekpekus(m), slimiyke(m), Pearlty, omolorlarh(f), hiteelong(f), sidneyeze, ImaIma1(f), Yourskills(m), quiverfull(m), fav444(f), Tokun40, IamOlusa(m), shabidu(m), aikluck007(m), lieutAliyu(m), Randy91(m), yomi007k(m), Danielmoore(m) and 136 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3