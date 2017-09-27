Tboss Sister, Goldie Idowu Gets 1000dollars As Winner Of #drawbigchurchchallenge



The much celebrated Draw Big Church Challenge has ended by midnight after the voting stopped by 11:50pm yesterday. The drawing competition for creative artists was initiated by the Chairman of Big Church Group, Dr. Olakunle Churchill to encourage and empower youths talented in drawing. Several contestants were involved in the exercise of drawing some images of him, with top 10 best selected for the final voting to determine the winner based on fans choices or preferences.



‎Goldie Idowu, @miss_goldilocks the look alike younger sister of popular ex-bbnaija housemate Tboss emerged the winner after gaining the highest vote in her artwork with total of 5,923 likes. Followed by @leye_moses and @kelionarts who came close as 1st and 2nd runner ups. Olakunle Churchill rewards the winner with a sum of 1000dollars while 600dollars and 400dollars for the other two. He further selected 4 other best artwork of his choice to be paid for as a way of compensating them for the creative display of art drawings.

‎The #DrawBigChurchChallenge‎ winners were selected strictly based on the highest likes of the top 10 artworks @bigchurchhaven page, which was closely monitored by the media team as nothing was stage managed or preference given to anyone. 2 Likes