|Goldie Idowu Gets $1000 As Winner Of #DrawBigChurchChallenge (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 5:01pm
Tboss Sister, Goldie Idowu Gets 1000dollars As Winner Of #drawbigchurchchallenge
The much celebrated Draw Big Church Challenge has ended by midnight after the voting stopped by 11:50pm yesterday. The drawing competition for creative artists was initiated by the Chairman of Big Church Group, Dr. Olakunle Churchill to encourage and empower youths talented in drawing. Several contestants were involved in the exercise of drawing some images of him, with top 10 best selected for the final voting to determine the winner based on fans choices or preferences.
Goldie Idowu, @miss_goldilocks the look alike younger sister of popular ex-bbnaija housemate Tboss emerged the winner after gaining the highest vote in her artwork with total of 5,923 likes. Followed by @leye_moses and @kelionarts who came close as 1st and 2nd runner ups. Olakunle Churchill rewards the winner with a sum of 1000dollars while 600dollars and 400dollars for the other two. He further selected 4 other best artwork of his choice to be paid for as a way of compensating them for the creative display of art drawings.
The #DrawBigChurchChallenge winners were selected strictly based on the highest likes of the top 10 artworks @bigchurchhaven page, which was closely monitored by the media team as nothing was stage managed or preference given to anyone.
2 Likes
|Re: Goldie Idowu Gets $1000 As Winner Of #DrawBigChurchChallenge (Photos) by divinehand2003(m): 5:04pm
She fine pass her sister.
She is even more talented ooooo. She would easily have outdone cry-cry-baby tboss on BBNaija.
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Goldie Idowu Gets $1000 As Winner Of #DrawBigChurchChallenge (Photos) by paiz(m): 5:07pm
She is talented
But she has bleached herself until she is now brighter than her future
9 Likes
|Re: Goldie Idowu Gets $1000 As Winner Of #DrawBigChurchChallenge (Photos) by sammyije(m): 5:08pm
dem sure say na she draw am
13 Likes
|Re: Goldie Idowu Gets $1000 As Winner Of #DrawBigChurchChallenge (Photos) by Hashimyussufamao(m): 5:09pm
come give the poster below me 20k out of it, hin go use am carry 5odds
2 Likes
|Re: Goldie Idowu Gets $1000 As Winner Of #DrawBigChurchChallenge (Photos) by Bayajidda1: 5:25pm
Since T-Boss kitten has eluded Churchill, he has decided to get it from her sister.
While boning her, he will be fantasizing that he is on top of T-Boss.
Hmmmm...... well it's a win win situation for Olakunle Churchill.
8 Likes
|Re: Goldie Idowu Gets $1000 As Winner Of #DrawBigChurchChallenge (Photos) by Nutase(f): 5:26pm
Tboss is strong o
|Re: Goldie Idowu Gets $1000 As Winner Of #DrawBigChurchChallenge (Photos) by Bayajidda1: 5:26pm
Hashimyussufamao:
8 Likes
|Re: Goldie Idowu Gets $1000 As Winner Of #DrawBigChurchChallenge (Photos) by Kobicove(m): 5:32pm
You expect us to believe she actually made that artwork?
How exactly did she earn the money?
1 Like
|Re: Goldie Idowu Gets $1000 As Winner Of #DrawBigChurchChallenge (Photos) by rossyc(f): 5:47pm
Nice..She did really well.
|Re: Goldie Idowu Gets $1000 As Winner Of #DrawBigChurchChallenge (Photos) by kenonze(f): 5:48pm
At least she earned it
|Re: Goldie Idowu Gets $1000 As Winner Of #DrawBigChurchChallenge (Photos) by Dutchey(m): 5:48pm
bank alert
|Re: Goldie Idowu Gets $1000 As Winner Of #DrawBigChurchChallenge (Photos) by bumi10: 5:48pm
good for her
|Re: Goldie Idowu Gets $1000 As Winner Of #DrawBigChurchChallenge (Photos) by Sunkyphil: 5:48pm
make tonto dike catch her
|Re: Goldie Idowu Gets $1000 As Winner Of #DrawBigChurchChallenge (Photos) by okonja(m): 5:48pm
Big Church Banana fall on her
|Re: Goldie Idowu Gets $1000 As Winner Of #DrawBigChurchChallenge (Photos) by Pweetyjuddy(f): 5:48pm
She's pretty..nice one
|Re: Goldie Idowu Gets $1000 As Winner Of #DrawBigChurchChallenge (Photos) by T0MMY: 5:48pm
What is this?
|Re: Goldie Idowu Gets $1000 As Winner Of #DrawBigChurchChallenge (Photos) by Bgorgeous: 5:48pm
why not
|Re: Goldie Idowu Gets $1000 As Winner Of #DrawBigChurchChallenge (Photos) by BreezyCB(m): 5:48pm
Ojoro
1 Like
|Re: Goldie Idowu Gets $1000 As Winner Of #DrawBigChurchChallenge (Photos) by Mrrpope: 5:48pm
I hate pu.ssy
|Re: Goldie Idowu Gets $1000 As Winner Of #DrawBigChurchChallenge (Photos) by kenneth348: 5:49pm
See fine girl, not fine girl-old mama. I hate T boss die
|Re: Goldie Idowu Gets $1000 As Winner Of #DrawBigChurchChallenge (Photos) by dotcomnamename: 5:49pm
Na because na woman
2 Likes
|Re: Goldie Idowu Gets $1000 As Winner Of #DrawBigChurchChallenge (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 5:49pm
Show us the work of the other contestants let's see if her work truly earned her the award or her sister's popularity did
14 Likes
|Re: Goldie Idowu Gets $1000 As Winner Of #DrawBigChurchChallenge (Photos) by Dexter247: 5:49pm
Like say na she draw am.. mago-mago
|Re: Goldie Idowu Gets $1000 As Winner Of #DrawBigChurchChallenge (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 5:50pm
HML to Church hill
E don marry 2nd wife like this
|Re: Goldie Idowu Gets $1000 As Winner Of #DrawBigChurchChallenge (Photos) by Silvertrinity(f): 5:50pm
The one that nairalander posted here is even more beautiful
|Re: Goldie Idowu Gets $1000 As Winner Of #DrawBigChurchChallenge (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 5:51pm
Who is TBOSS? Is it the lady that lied that private jets are owners like Tinubu, Atiku, Otedola are lining up to see her?
|Re: Goldie Idowu Gets $1000 As Winner Of #DrawBigChurchChallenge (Photos) by NaijaElba(m): 5:52pm
Until I see Tboss pic with her sister before i believe the lady in the pics above is not Tboss. The resemblance no be here.....
|Re: Goldie Idowu Gets $1000 As Winner Of #DrawBigChurchChallenge (Photos) by Intellad(m): 5:52pm
Mrrpope:ever since four men raped me, I state hating pu.ssy too
|Re: Goldie Idowu Gets $1000 As Winner Of #DrawBigChurchChallenge (Photos) by Sultty(m): 5:53pm
Next
