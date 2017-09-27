Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / I’m Not ‘Come And Chop’ Politicians Like APC Leaders – Prof. Sagay (2455 Views)

The war of words between the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, and Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-corruption (PACAC), Professor Itse Sagay (SAN), has continued unabated with both men resorting to derogatory words.



Sagay who reacted to his being labelled by the APC’s leadership as a “quintessential rogue elephant,” described Oyegun as a “come and chop’’ politician.



The APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, had in a statement last Monday labelled Sagay as “Rogue Elephant,” adding that in his sheer arrogance, the PACAC chairman forgot that it was impossible for him to call out the leadership of the party as “weak” and “unprincipled” without indicting the president, who is the leader of the party.







The party also denied that it’s leadership is not comprised of most unprincipled group of people” who are “encouraging and accepting rogues” in the party as alleged by the presidential aide.

But in his reaction yesterday, the constitutional lawyer said: “I am an accomplished man long before any appointment. I am not a “come and chop” politician like you lot.



“My loyalty is to the president and not to the party which has continued to fail under the leadership of Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.



“To start with, I am not a ‘come and chop’ person as you are. I did not come to ‘chop’; so the party is not doing me a favour. You are the ones that have come to ‘chop.’

“Secondly, my criticism of APC is not against President Muhammadu Buhari who I think is a man of great honour, integrity and whom I admire and who inspires me.



“I took this job because of Buhari and Osinbajo, who I admire greatly. The people I am referring to in my criticism are John Odigie-Oyegun and one Bolaji Abdullahi, who is (Senate President Bukola) Saraki’s Man Friday. They are dining with the devil who wants to destroy the party.



“They are appeasers, who are acting the way (former) British Prime Minister, Neville Chamberlain, appeased Adolf Hitler and in the process, they will destroy the party because they are weak and unable to confront evil and they will end up helping that Hitler to destroy the party.



“What is APC without Buhari, Osinbajo and Tinubu? The Oyegun-led executive, which is doing a policy of appeasement, will destroy the party.”



Come and Chop Politicians.Ma belle ooo Did you read that?Come and Chop Politicians.Ma belle ooo 8 Likes

Sagay should go and die

Who cares about Sagay?

Calm down for Sagay jarri. Calm down for Sagay jarri.

The packs of zombies will come after you, they know when they run out and when to stay back...



They don't mean well for this country and by God they will be exposed and removed

APC has gone to the Dogs

Everyone must not be a praise singer.....this is good for democracy. 2 Likes

Only you 3 posts? What's the difference between you and those greedy politicians? Fear God nah.



Sell one plot give me joor. Only you 3 posts? What's the difference between you and those greedy politicians? Fear God nah.Sell one plot give me joor. 5 Likes

Sagay insists presidency obeys court order and desist from politicizing Dasuki's bail.

Sagay lambasts APC leadership.

Sagay puts Oyegun in his place.

Sagay though a part of the presidency is not asslicking the presidency, learn Lauretta, learn.

I am loving Prof. Sagay. 3 Likes

Lol, it's official!



APC is come and chop party. - Prof. Itse Sagay(Sept, 2017)



This is good for democracy.

You can say that again.



Check my Signature: Complete Bulk SMS Website for N12,500 - Buy SMS Units at 73kobo Only.

This is obviously a knockout blow for APC Chairman, if I were him, I would resign this evening 1 Like

But in his reaction yesterday, the constitutional lawyer said: “I am an accomplished man long before any appointment. I am not a “come and chop” politician like you lot. Oga professor shebi APC be ya beautiful bride? Why this early divorce na



“My loyalty is to the president and not to the party which has continued to fail under the leadership of Chief John Odigie-Oyegun Keep deceiving yaself.



Who's the leader of the party Oga professor shebi APC be ya beautiful bride? Why this early divorce naKeep deceiving yaself.Who's the leader of the party





Sagay does not suffer fools gladly.. MMM (Moku Mogbe Modaran)... Omo see finishing .. This Sagay is Savage and evidently has no joy...Sagay does not suffer fools gladly..

This itsey sagay talks too much, and they say empty barrels make loudest noise. No be me talk am o, na proverb I quoted.

brilliant lawyer with brilliant words 2 Likes

I like this. At least someone within can say the truth 1 Like

Those who say time is money, how much is 7:24am i want to change it am broke.

Correct from the erudite professor and legal luminary.



This shows that President Buhari does not patch things. As in, he is not a 'come and chop' politician.



Not bad for demotocrazy.

Oga, e dey our blood both young n old to chop.. No surprise say you don do pass those wey dey there , so no talk anyhow... Chop na Chop!!! Lemme come n be going

Sagay is doing a 'Ali Modu Sheriff' on APC! 1 Like