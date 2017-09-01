₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by VastFinder: 7:57pm
On behalf of all twins in the world, Taiwo and Kehinde Adepeko have a message for Psquare
Lol! Apparently, all other twins in the world are not happy with Psquare's break up.
This viral video shows Nigerian Nollywood born twins, Taiwo and Kehinde Adepeko crying and speaking on behalf of other twins in the world informing Psqaure that their decision to break up is not a good one.
According to them, 'why are you people fighting? You people should stop all these, your mummy is not happy, almighty God is not happy'.
Watch the hilarious video below..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-BieMvozO9s
https://www.instagram.com/p/BZjl7AIFXnf/
Source: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/09/lol-apparently-all-other-twins-in-world.html?m=1
2 Likes
|Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by biacan(f): 8:02pm
who are this girl's
3 Likes
|Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by angelTI(f): 8:06pm
These ones are clearly jobless!
17 Likes
|Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by phintohlar(f): 8:15pm
biacan:they are muniru & ambali, means 2 mumus but they are going places tho abi no be uk dem dey so
2 Likes
|Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by biacan(f): 8:40pm
phintohlar:
ok
|Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by Florblu(f): 9:12pm
Everybody will be forming King Solomon on top P square matter
7 Likes
|Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by sexybbstar(f): 9:14pm
biacan:They are yoruba actresses.Their major roles in movies is either thugs or prostitutes.
16 Likes
|Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by biacan(f): 9:23pm
sexybbstar:
hmmmm now I understand
1 Like
|Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by H2omaster: 9:55pm
I hate how people keep giving these P-stupid attention, each time they fight some slowpoke from God know where will be crying for them not to split It really irks me to the bone. If anyone else ask them not to fight God will punish that person
Who their make-up or breakup help other than their brand/bank account?
Edit: I feel like giving those twins above one slap for their English accent
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by AngelicBeing: 9:55pm
Who cares, if they like they should break side or break west, next news jare
1 Like
|Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by slinkman(m): 9:55pm
Two idiots
1 Like
|Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by TosineGuy(m): 9:56pm
So because u are twins, u think dey will listen 2 u. P square are wetin for dangote or adenuga to settle their quarell. Who these yoruba twins epp?
3 Likes
|Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by crackhouse(m): 9:57pm
Ndi ara
1 Like
|Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by stanliwise(m): 9:57pm
ShOuld I say attention seeker or should I say they are making a little sense....
Anyway their opinion will reach places more than my opinion so what do I Know and what am I saying
let me come and be going
2 Likes
|Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by KKKWHITE(m): 9:57pm
Rubbish who cares
|Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by Yinabim(f): 9:58pm
it is well
|Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by richard870(m): 9:59pm
As if they are done solving their own problems.
|Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by Pavore9: 9:59pm
Many are using Psquare issue to "collect stsr".
1 Like
|Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by adonbilivit: 9:59pm
afonja begging ipob youths not to break up. #Unity beggars? lmao
2 Likes
|Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by FortifiedCity: 9:59pm
Abeg Neeeeeexxxxxxxxxtttttttttt!!
When I dey talk say my generator no gree bring light this nite.
|Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by Saint83(m): 10:00pm
another album....
|Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by Oyindidi(f): 10:00pm
angelTI:
|Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by Adaumunocha(f): 10:00pm
Blood is thicker than water. When all anger has been spent, reconciliation will take place.
|Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by sisisioge: 10:01pm
I'm offended by their unhealthy rivalry. I'm offended that they are making their mother turn in her grave...so sad. Whew!
|Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by DckPssy(f): 10:01pm
hahah
|Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by NLProblemChild(m): 10:02pm
Attention seeker oloshoo
|Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by Greystone(m): 10:02pm
please they should break up
everyone is facing his/her own challenge
i honestly don't give a f
|Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by BoyHuncho(m): 10:02pm
|Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by gaeul(f): 10:02pm
very funny lol
|Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by phameous(f): 10:02pm
Mtcheew
|Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by rawpadgin(m): 10:03pm
why did i book space sef!
nawa 4 me
|Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by tosyne2much(m): 10:03pm
sexybbstar:You don't mean it
