₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,885,951 members, 3,819,062 topics. Date: Wednesday, 27 September 2017 at 10:52 PM

Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) (7082 Views)

Wole Ojo And Kehinde Bankole Are In A Relationship? (Photo) / Aliko Dangote Visits P'square In Their New Home (Photos) / P'Square Debunks "P'Square Not Going To Church" Rumour (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by VastFinder: 7:57pm
On behalf of all twins in the world, Taiwo and Kehinde Adepeko have a message for Psquare

Lol! Apparently, all other twins in the world are not happy with Psquare's break up.



This viral video shows Nigerian Nollywood born twins, Taiwo and Kehinde Adepeko crying and speaking on behalf of other twins in the world informing Psqaure that their decision to break up is not a good one.



According to them, 'why are you people fighting? You people should stop all these, your mummy is not happy, almighty God is not happy'.



Watch the hilarious video below..


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-BieMvozO9s

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZjl7AIFXnf/

Source: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/09/lol-apparently-all-other-twins-in-world.html?m=1

2 Likes

Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by biacan(f): 8:02pm
shocked shocked who are this girl's

3 Likes

Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by angelTI(f): 8:06pm
These ones are clearly jobless!

17 Likes

Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by phintohlar(f): 8:15pm
biacan:
shocked shocked who are this girl's
they are muniru & ambali, means 2 mumus but they are going places tho abi no be uk dem dey so

2 Likes

Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by biacan(f): 8:40pm
phintohlar:
they are muniru & ambali, means 2 mumus but they are going places tho abi no be uk dem dey so

ok
Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by Florblu(f): 9:12pm
Everybody will be forming King Solomon on top P square matter

7 Likes

Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by sexybbstar(f): 9:14pm
biacan:
shocked shocked who are this girl's
They are yoruba actresses.Their major roles in movies is either thugs or prostitutes.

16 Likes

Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by biacan(f): 9:23pm
sexybbstar:

They are yoruba actresses.Their major roles in movies is either thugs or prostitutes.

hmmmm now I understand

1 Like

Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by H2omaster: 9:55pm
I hate how people keep giving these P-stupid attention, each time they fight some slowpoke from God know where will be crying for them not to split undecided It really irks me to the bone. If anyone else ask them not to fight God will punish that person

Who their make-up or breakup help other than their brand/bank account? undecided

Edit: I feel like giving those twins above one slap for their English accent undecided

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by AngelicBeing: 9:55pm
Who cares, if they like they should break side or break west, next news jare undecided

1 Like

Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by slinkman(m): 9:55pm
Two idiots

1 Like

Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by TosineGuy(m): 9:56pm
So because u are twins, u think dey will listen 2 u. P square are wetin for dangote or adenuga to settle their quarell. Who these yoruba twins epp?

3 Likes

Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by crackhouse(m): 9:57pm
Ndi ara

1 Like

Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by stanliwise(m): 9:57pm
ShOuld I say attention seeker or should I say they are making a little sense....

Anyway their opinion will reach places more than my opinion so what do I Know and what am I saying

let me come and be going

2 Likes

Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by KKKWHITE(m): 9:57pm
Rubbish who cares
Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by Yinabim(f): 9:58pm
it is well
Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by richard870(m): 9:59pm
As if they are done solving their own problems.
Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by Pavore9: 9:59pm
Many are using Psquare issue to "collect stsr".

1 Like

Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by adonbilivit: 9:59pm
afonja begging ipob youths not to break up. #Unity beggars? lmao

2 Likes

Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by FortifiedCity: 9:59pm
angry

Abeg Neeeeeexxxxxxxxxtttttttttt!!
When I dey talk say my generator no gree bring light this nite.
Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by Saint83(m): 10:00pm
another album....
Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by Oyindidi(f): 10:00pm
angelTI:
These ones are clearly jobless!
Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by Adaumunocha(f): 10:00pm
Blood is thicker than water. When all anger has been spent, reconciliation will take place.
Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by sisisioge: 10:01pm
I'm offended by their unhealthy rivalry. I'm offended that they are making their mother turn in her grave...so sad. Whew!
Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by DckPssy(f): 10:01pm
hahah
Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by NLProblemChild(m): 10:02pm
Attention seeker oloshoo
Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by Greystone(m): 10:02pm
please they should break up

everyone is facing his/her own challenge

i honestly don't give a fuck if they stay or seperate
Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by BoyHuncho(m): 10:02pm
Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by gaeul(f): 10:02pm
very funny lol
Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by phameous(f): 10:02pm
Mtcheew
Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by rawpadgin(m): 10:03pm
why did i book space sef!


nawa 4 me
Re: Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) by tosyne2much(m): 10:03pm
sexybbstar:

They are yoruba actresses.Their major roles in movies is either thugs or prostitutes.
You don't mean it cheesy

(0) (1) (Reply)

Picture Of Tonto Dike After Her Studio Recording........omg / 7 Unluckiest People In The World / Ur Last Hit Was When I Was In SS2 - Davido Responds To Waconzy's Insult

Viewing this topic: Hadeehart101(f), horlartayor(m), Ennyiyi(f), Rokafela(m), Topology, Bestrides, Alexk2(m), j4sure(m), carsonchuks(m), deledels(m), obynocute(m), Okiemuteomos, CheeBoo(m), DesmondLegend(m), ibizgirl(f), Optimist1998(m), cutieme(m), lekankolade(m), wagzyl, EmpressT(f), ellad2k4eva(m), cooncudee(m), sammie92, dagok(f), sKeetz(m), segmond(m), ajoskele(m), jonbat(m), conquerorb, shugacane(f), AngelJennifer, drfizzy, tempest01(m), SONofADAM(m), talkwitanny, fame12k(m), mcworld(m), yinkzzboy, damilareoye(m), chinonyinye, nice360, alacantra, Chron1cle(m), okitz4(m), Sultty(m) and 71 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 37
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.