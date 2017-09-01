Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Taiwo And Kehinde Adepeko Plead With P'square Not To Breakup (Video) (7082 Views)

Lol! Apparently, all other twins in the world are not happy with Psquare's break up.







This viral video shows Nigerian Nollywood born twins, Taiwo and Kehinde Adepeko crying and speaking on behalf of other twins in the world informing Psqaure that their decision to break up is not a good one.







According to them, 'why are you people fighting? You people should stop all these, your mummy is not happy, almighty God is not happy'.







Watch the hilarious video below..





Source: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/09/lol-apparently-all-other-twins-in-world.html?m=1

who are this girl's who are this girl's 3 Likes

These ones are clearly jobless! 17 Likes

biacan:

who are this girl's they are muniru & ambali, means 2 mumus but they are going places tho abi no be uk dem dey so they are muniru & ambali, means 2 mumus but they are going places tho abi no be uk dem dey so 2 Likes

phintohlar:

they are muniru & ambali, means 2 mumus but they are going places tho abi no be uk dem dey so

ok ok

Everybody will be forming King Solomon on top P square matter 7 Likes

biacan:

who are this girl's They are yoruba actresses.Their major roles in movies is either thugs or prostitutes. They are yoruba actresses.Their major roles in movies is either thugs or prostitutes. 16 Likes

sexybbstar:



They are yoruba actresses.Their major roles in movies is either thugs or prostitutes.

hmmmm now I understand hmmmm now I understand 1 Like

It really irks me to the bone. If anyone else ask them not to fight God will punish that person



Who their make-up or breakup help other than their brand/bank account?



Edit: I feel like giving those twins above one slap for their English accent I hate how people keep giving these P-stupid attention, each time they fight some slowpoke from God know where will be crying for them not to splitIt really irks me to the bone. If anyone else ask them not to fight God will punish that personWho their make-up or breakup help other than their brand/bank account?Edit: I feel like giving those twins above one slap for their English accent 7 Likes 1 Share

Who cares, if they like they should break side or break west, next news jare 1 Like

Two idiots 1 Like

So because u are twins, u think dey will listen 2 u. P square are wetin for dangote or adenuga to settle their quarell. Who these yoruba twins epp? 3 Likes

Ndi ara 1 Like

should I say they are making a little sense....



Anyway their opinion will reach places more than my opinion so what do I Know and what am I saying



let me come and be going ShOuld I say attention seeker orshould I say they are making a little sense....Anyway their opinion will reach places more than my opinion so what do I Know and what am I sayinglet me come and be going 2 Likes

who cares Rubbishwho cares

it is well

As if they are done solving their own problems.

Many are using Psquare issue to "collect stsr". 1 Like

afonja begging ipob youths not to break up. #Unity beggars? lmao 2 Likes





Abeg Neeeeeexxxxxxxxxtttttttttt!!

When I dey talk say my generator no gree bring light this nite. Abeg Neeeeeexxxxxxxxxtttttttttt!!When I dey talk say my generator no gree bring light this nite.

another album....

angelTI:

These ones are clearly jobless!

Blood is thicker than water. When all anger has been spent, reconciliation will take place.

I'm offended by their unhealthy rivalry. I'm offended that they are making their mother turn in her grave...so sad. Whew!

hahah

Attention seeker oloshoo

please they should break up



everyone is facing his/her own challenge



i honestly don't give a f u ck if they stay or seperate

very funny lol

Mtcheew

why did i book space sef!





nawa 4 me