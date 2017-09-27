Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / See Ten (10) Things To Check While Choosing A Husband In Nigeria (5041 Views)

Dear prettiest,

It is a good thing to decipher that prince charming if really he is husband material to avoid stumbling upon. There is this rampant saying that 'real men are difficult to find.' How true is this? Well, let's harness few things to check while choosing a male life partner, not just a male lover!

1. Am I a side-chick? Yes, dear ladies, you should ascertain your stance in the relationship so as to discover what really he sees you as.

2. What does he take me as? My dear, you might be an alternative to his boredom. Do check, check and check.

3. Is he ready? Is he, really? Does his readiness register in your IQ? Is he financially, emotionally, physically and spiritually ready? Or is he just trying to fulfil all righteousness, from maybe his family or likewise?

4. Are you ready? Suppose he is ready, are you, also? Are you looking up to married Amaka and also wants to be classified among the married? Are you jumping into marriage because of pressure? Maybe, because everyone is? Or perhaps, because you are of age? Don't compromise your future with mere thoughts.

5. What does he do to earn a living? Dear dear, don't let expensive gifts blind you as it may turn expensive poo. Check what he does for a living? Many ladies feel reluctant in this area. But I tell you dear, you are feeling reluctant for your future.

6. Where is he from? Does his people approve you? Do yours approve him? Do they? Check all these minors things to fuel your happiness, loveliest.

7. Does he love you? If you think it doesn't matter, sooner or later, you will know it does.

8. Do you love him? Please, always marry who you love and who could catch a grenade for you.

9. Does he have what I call 'marriage maturity?' I mean, does he know what he is jumping into? Will he tomorrow turn you into a punching sack? Will he tomorrow throw you out of his house? Study him.

10. Is he a drunk? Does he flirt? What are his bad characters? Figure these out! A drunk will make a bad companion. A flirt will still look outside for other skirts.

Dear beautiful, dating failures are usually marriage failures. - Richie.

Origin: http://chatinent.com.ng/index.php?showtopic=372&st=0&#entry712

assuming lola is waiting for okoye's family approval she no go marry Peter,she be sharp girl

If the lady go check all this,then she no go fit marry.assuming lola is waiting for okoye's family approval she no go marry Peter,she be sharp girl

you only need to be smart and alert make no woman no come collect your destiny husband.

The fear of God is very important.



Faith. 5 Likes

onyeezeigbo:

If the lady go check all this,then she no go fit marry.



assuming lola is waiting for okoye's family approval she no go marry Peter,she be sharp girl

you only need to be smart and alert make no woman no come collect your destiny husband.

This is funny, however, Lola was not after marriage but wealth; it's pellucid.

chatinent:



na her destiny joor

What about his Anger speedometer? 2 Likes

The only thing to check is



is he religious



does he have sense



is he a sexist/misogynist



is he business oriented



does he know how to save and manage money(cant have a husband who doesn't save it doesn't know how to manage our funds)



lastly does he like anime( I can't be watching anime and 1 human being will be complaining) 5 Likes

Evaberry:

The only thing to check is



is he religious



does he have sense



is he a sexist/misogynist



is he business oriented



does he know how to save and manage money(cant have a husband who doesn't save it doesn't know how to manage our funds)



lastly does he like anime( I can't be watching anime and 1 human being will be complaining)

and lastly does he have an ass as "fine" as pikoo





and lastly does he have an ass as "fine" as pikoo

for record i like ladies who love anime cos i love anime me self

a guy dat loves watching catoon

and not zeeworld

chatinent:

All right reserved.





5. What does he do to earn a living?



7. Does he love you?

8. Do you love him?

9. Does he have what I call 'marriage maturity?'







these are by far the most important

Make sure he's a Chelsea fan, not Bayern 2 Likes

thank God ball I no dey watch

ball

na only India film sohtey more reason why my wife will cherish me

If he's got all the good qualities.. He must be jesu

You better ensure you are not a slay queen for searching for these qualities and you better have something tangible to offer other than your beat-up puzzay, otherwise, the thunder that will faya you eh! will leave your village ppl feeling pity for you.







thepussyhunter:



11. Check his moniker



I believe the information could have provided more value if was coming from the op's experience.

Just like the way I post on my blog

Funny enough most women act on emotions and not cognitive intelligence. A lady gets attracted to a mans physical attributes and get emotional attached when he is funny, caring, mature and smart, they dont really ask for much information because they believe they are in love and before you know it, some old habits or influences start rearing its ugly head and the next thing they say is that "this was not the man i fell in love with"

I believe the information could have provided more value if was coming from the op's experience.

Just like the way I post on my blog www.realfitbody.com I try to make sure its not just assumptions, but my real life experience added too because in reality things are always different and may never go as planned even if you are follow the guidelines strictly.

I remain your favorite health blogger Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor

Isorite.

Above all, Let the Holy Spirit lead you.

He does it better..

Ok

Walahi na all this checks and balances na e aunty bisola dey do like play like play clock 40 years no husband. Now even if na wheel barrow pusher show now, aunty bisola dey ready to say yes so that she can answer Mrs.



All this rules and regulations wey OP dey give una, how many e don help. OP you wicked sha, you should have put an age bracket na. Your headline should be if your between 21 and 28, try this else accept any husband wey come your way.

How many likes for Chelsea Tonight. Make Altletico Madrid look ordinary

Kuku find a clay and mold him 1 Like

I choose any fine black man, with a big dick

Number 8...Catch Gre.... wetin? U dey Mad

Wen are we going to stop seeing dese sort of threads

MustiizRaja:

thank God ball I no dey watch

ball

na only India film sohtey more reason why my wife will cherish me

God help you, you get hooked to a woman like my ex, that's the beginning of your woes, babe likes soccer as almost as I do, at a point her interest was above mine, y'all need to go out more and meet people and stop the stereotyping of gender on some issues.

Oluwasaeon:

Omg!

Una no do tall, dark and handsome again? Or must own a car and a house in Abuja or Lagos.



Everybody don wise up, no body wan do...

Wahala dey o