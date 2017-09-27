₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|See Ten (10) Things To Check While Choosing A Husband In Nigeria by chatinent: 8:29pm
Dear prettiest,
It is a good thing to decipher that prince charming if really he is husband material to avoid stumbling upon. There is this rampant saying that 'real men are difficult to find.' How true is this? Well, let's harness few things to check while choosing a male life partner, not just a male lover!
1. Am I a side-chick? Yes, dear ladies, you should ascertain your stance in the relationship so as to discover what really he sees you as.
2. What does he take me as? My dear, you might be an alternative to his boredom. Do check, check and check.
3. Is he ready? Is he, really? Does his readiness register in your IQ? Is he financially, emotionally, physically and spiritually ready? Or is he just trying to fulfil all righteousness, from maybe his family or likewise?
4. Are you ready? Suppose he is ready, are you, also? Are you looking up to married Amaka and also wants to be classified among the married? Are you jumping into marriage because of pressure? Maybe, because everyone is? Or perhaps, because you are of age? Don't compromise your future with mere thoughts.
5. What does he do to earn a living? Dear dear, don't let expensive gifts blind you as it may turn expensive poo. Check what he does for a living? Many ladies feel reluctant in this area. But I tell you dear, you are feeling reluctant for your future.
6. Where is he from? Does his people approve you? Do yours approve him? Do they? Check all these minors things to fuel your happiness, loveliest.
7. Does he love you? If you think it doesn't matter, sooner or later, you will know it does.
8. Do you love him? Please, always marry who you love and who could catch a grenade for you.
9. Does he have what I call 'marriage maturity?' I mean, does he know what he is jumping into? Will he tomorrow turn you into a punching sack? Will he tomorrow throw you out of his house? Study him.
10. Is he a drunk? Does he flirt? What are his bad characters? Figure these out! A drunk will make a bad companion. A flirt will still look outside for other skirts.
Dear beautiful, dating failures are usually marriage failures. - Richie.
Origin: http://chatinent.com.ng/index.php?showtopic=372&st=0&#entry712
5 Likes
|Re: See Ten (10) Things To Check While Choosing A Husband In Nigeria by onyeezeigbo: 8:29pm
If the lady go check all this,then she no go fit marry.
assuming lola is waiting for okoye's family approval she no go marry Peter,she be sharp girl
you only need to be smart and alert make no woman no come collect your destiny husband.
11 Likes
|Re: See Ten (10) Things To Check While Choosing A Husband In Nigeria by Rokia2(f): 8:37pm
The fear of God is very important.
Faith.
5 Likes
|Re: See Ten (10) Things To Check While Choosing A Husband In Nigeria by chatinent: 8:51pm
onyeezeigbo:
This is funny, however, Lola was not after marriage but wealth; it's pellucid.
5 Likes
|Re: See Ten (10) Things To Check While Choosing A Husband In Nigeria by onyeezeigbo: 8:55pm
chatinent:na her destiny joor
|Re: See Ten (10) Things To Check While Choosing A Husband In Nigeria by Florblu(f): 9:00pm
What about his Anger speedometer?
2 Likes
|Re: See Ten (10) Things To Check While Choosing A Husband In Nigeria by Evaberry(f): 9:05pm
The only thing to check is
is he religious
does he have sense
is he a sexist/misogynist
is he business oriented
does he know how to save and manage money(cant have a husband who doesn't save it doesn't know how to manage our funds)
lastly does he like anime( I can't be watching anime and 1 human being will be complaining)
5 Likes
|Re: See Ten (10) Things To Check While Choosing A Husband In Nigeria by thepussyhunter: 9:35pm
Evaberry:
and lastly does he have an ass as "fine" as pikoo
for record i like ladies who love anime cos i love anime me self
|Re: See Ten (10) Things To Check While Choosing A Husband In Nigeria by mofeoluwadassah: 10:06pm
a guy dat loves watching catoon and not zeeworld
|Re: See Ten (10) Things To Check While Choosing A Husband In Nigeria by Greystone(m): 10:17pm
chatinent:
these are by far the most important
|Re: See Ten (10) Things To Check While Choosing A Husband In Nigeria by Oluwasaeon(m): 10:18pm
Make sure he's a Chelsea fan, not Bayern
2 Likes
|Re: See Ten (10) Things To Check While Choosing A Husband In Nigeria by MustiizRaja(m): 10:18pm
thank God ball I no dey watch
ball
na only India film sohtey more reason why my wife will cherish me
|Re: See Ten (10) Things To Check While Choosing A Husband In Nigeria by ernneyce(m): 10:18pm
If he's got all the good qualities.. He must be jesu
|Re: See Ten (10) Things To Check While Choosing A Husband In Nigeria by jayloms: 10:18pm
You better ensure you are not a slay queen for searching for these qualities and you better have something tangible to offer other than your beat-up puzzay, otherwise, the thunder that will faya you eh! will leave your village ppl feeling pity for you.
|Re: See Ten (10) Things To Check While Choosing A Husband In Nigeria by lekjons(m): 10:18pm
11. Check his moniker
thepussyhunter:
|Re: See Ten (10) Things To Check While Choosing A Husband In Nigeria by FitnessDoctor: 10:19pm
Funny enough most women act on emotions and not cognitive intelligence. A lady gets attracted to a mans physical attributes and get emotional attached when he is funny, caring, mature and smart, they dont really ask for much information because they believe they are in love and before you know it, some old habits or influences start rearing its ugly head and the next thing they say is that "this was not the man i fell in love with"
.
I believe the information could have provided more value if was coming from the op's experience.
.
Just like the way I post on my blog www.realfitbody.com I try to make sure its not just assumptions, but my real life experience added too because in reality things are always different and may never go as planned even if you are follow the guidelines strictly.
.
I remain your favorite health blogger Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor
|Re: See Ten (10) Things To Check While Choosing A Husband In Nigeria by Josephjnr(m): 10:19pm
Isorite.
|Re: See Ten (10) Things To Check While Choosing A Husband In Nigeria by Henrolla(m): 10:19pm
Above all, Let the Holy Spirit lead you.
He does it better..
|Re: See Ten (10) Things To Check While Choosing A Husband In Nigeria by Narldon(f): 10:19pm
Ok
|Re: See Ten (10) Things To Check While Choosing A Husband In Nigeria by 9japrof(m): 10:20pm
Walahi na all this checks and balances na e aunty bisola dey do like play like play clock 40 years no husband. Now even if na wheel barrow pusher show now, aunty bisola dey ready to say yes so that she can answer Mrs.
All this rules and regulations wey OP dey give una, how many e don help. OP you wicked sha, you should have put an age bracket na. Your headline should be if your between 21 and 28, try this else accept any husband wey come your way.
|Re: See Ten (10) Things To Check While Choosing A Husband In Nigeria by Eagle360: 10:20pm
When u shout Sai Buhari among IPOD .
How many likes for Chelsea Tonight. Make Altletico Madrid look ordinary
|Re: See Ten (10) Things To Check While Choosing A Husband In Nigeria by Neyoor(m): 10:20pm
Kuku find a clay and mold him
1 Like
|Re: See Ten (10) Things To Check While Choosing A Husband In Nigeria by fabulousfortune(m): 10:20pm
|Re: See Ten (10) Things To Check While Choosing A Husband In Nigeria by Intellad(m): 10:20pm
I choose any fine black man, with a big dick
|Re: See Ten (10) Things To Check While Choosing A Husband In Nigeria by moscobabs(m): 10:21pm
Y
|Re: See Ten (10) Things To Check While Choosing A Husband In Nigeria by joel1991(m): 10:21pm
Number 8...Catch Gre.... wetin? U dey Mad
|Re: See Ten (10) Things To Check While Choosing A Husband In Nigeria by fabulousfortune(m): 10:23pm
Wen are we going to stop seeing dese sort of threads
|Re: See Ten (10) Things To Check While Choosing A Husband In Nigeria by wizard007(m): 10:25pm
MustiizRaja:
God help you, you get hooked to a woman like my ex, that's the beginning of your woes, babe likes soccer as almost as I do, at a point her interest was above mine, y'all need to go out more and meet people and stop the stereotyping of gender on some issues.
|Re: See Ten (10) Things To Check While Choosing A Husband In Nigeria by AuroraB(f): 10:28pm
Oluwasaeon:Omg!
1 Like
|Re: See Ten (10) Things To Check While Choosing A Husband In Nigeria by lelvin(m): 10:31pm
Una no do tall, dark and handsome again? Or must own a car and a house in Abuja or Lagos.
Everybody don wise up, no body wan do...
|Re: See Ten (10) Things To Check While Choosing A Husband In Nigeria by Mznaett(f): 10:34pm
Wahala dey o
|Re: See Ten (10) Things To Check While Choosing A Husband In Nigeria by castrol180(m): 10:35pm
This pooh make front page instead of it to be dropped in the loo
