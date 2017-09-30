Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / A Huge Python Vomiting Out A Deer After It Was Obstructed (Graphic Video) (15367 Views)

Huge Python Killed In Otukpo Market, To Be Sold For N15,000 (Photos) / Huge Python Killed In Gbagada, Lagos By A Man (Photos) / Huge Python Killed At Ijebu Ode, Ogun State -photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



Here is the short video...







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rY5eJYTk3kQ The phyton was obstructed and has to vomit out it prey....Here is the short video...

lala lunch is ready



how can I be d 1st to comment again?



oya where my price? 4 1st to comment in 3 days 1 Like

Lala and dnake. Na im dey carry snake topic go FP

now this is a really BIG case of overfeeding

Na today I believe say Lala na snake master 5 Likes 1 Share

First to Comment

Wonderful creature, pythons are.



How their enzymes digest these animals' strong bones still baffle me. 12 Likes 2 Shares

snakes again

God created snake and other reptiles for what reason exactly? 12 Likes

I hate snake 2 Likes

Lala and family dancing



FP 4 Likes

Good day gone bad for the python

Lala ancestor

Kilode pelu oro ejo ni ojojumo,nairaland ti pada di ilu awon ejo 2 Likes









Barbecue and Pepper-soup things





With Goldberg and hot pepper sauce. Veggies beside wont be a bad idea too







LALALALALALALALALALLLALAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA 1 Like

Lala, Lala I no you will be interested

OK

pixtuk:

God created snake and other reptiles for what reason exactly? kwansumption...... snakes, crocodiles n tortoise has one the best meat ever! kwansumption...... snakes, crocodiles n tortoise has one the best meat ever!

See slickness at its best..



O boy I throwaway salute for God..

Akiak:

snakes again

Do the mods have a personal penchant for snakes? why do post concerning snakes make front page ɗaily?

pixtuk:

God created snake and other reptiles for what reason exactly? to be snakes and reptiles noni to be snakes and reptiles noni

A lot of Pythons have been dying since operation python dance 2 started.... 3 Likes

Chai nawa o

Guys i will be dropping my second official single titled HUSTLE DON PAY this october. Have gone back to the studio to do more homework and release a better song. 1 Share

My concern is that Antelope that almost fall prey to the crocodile �

Someone can not swallow deer in peace again without obstruction. Mtchew

Dear onlookers, I got good news for you. A

fter a successful vomiting, Mr. Snake be like...

pls how can i post news on nairaland?

i hv got news i wl like to move to FP

oboy