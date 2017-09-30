₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|A Huge Python Vomiting Out A Deer After It Was Obstructed (Graphic Video) by Naijjablog(m): 10:50pm On Sep 27
The phyton was obstructed and has to vomit out it prey....
Here is the short video...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rY5eJYTk3kQ
|Re: A Huge Python Vomiting Out A Deer After It Was Obstructed (Graphic Video) by pappy4real(m): 1:57pm On Sep 28
lala lunch is ready
how can I be d 1st to comment again?
oya where my price? 4 1st to comment in 3 days
|Re: A Huge Python Vomiting Out A Deer After It Was Obstructed (Graphic Video) by dirolad(m): 11:43am
Lala and dnake. Na im dey carry snake topic go FP
|Re: A Huge Python Vomiting Out A Deer After It Was Obstructed (Graphic Video) by dessz(m): 11:43am
now this is a really BIG case of overfeeding
|Re: A Huge Python Vomiting Out A Deer After It Was Obstructed (Graphic Video) by yettymuse(f): 11:43am
Na today I believe say Lala na snake master
|Re: A Huge Python Vomiting Out A Deer After It Was Obstructed (Graphic Video) by UDOKABESTLUV(m): 11:43am
First to Comment
|Re: A Huge Python Vomiting Out A Deer After It Was Obstructed (Graphic Video) by Tolexander: 11:43am
Wonderful creature, pythons are.
How their enzymes digest these animals' strong bones still baffle me.
|Re: A Huge Python Vomiting Out A Deer After It Was Obstructed (Graphic Video) by Akiak: 11:44am
snakes again
|Re: A Huge Python Vomiting Out A Deer After It Was Obstructed (Graphic Video) by pixtuk(m): 11:44am
God created snake and other reptiles for what reason exactly?
|Re: A Huge Python Vomiting Out A Deer After It Was Obstructed (Graphic Video) by emekaeneh: 11:44am
I hate snake
|Re: A Huge Python Vomiting Out A Deer After It Was Obstructed (Graphic Video) by Iseoluwani: 11:44am
Lala and family dancing
FP
|Re: A Huge Python Vomiting Out A Deer After It Was Obstructed (Graphic Video) by Abudu2000(m): 11:45am
Good day gone bad for the python
|Re: A Huge Python Vomiting Out A Deer After It Was Obstructed (Graphic Video) by michael142(m): 11:45am
Lala ancestor
|Re: A Huge Python Vomiting Out A Deer After It Was Obstructed (Graphic Video) by ADAMS0129(m): 11:45am
Kilode pelu oro ejo ni ojojumo,nairaland ti pada di ilu awon ejo
|Re: A Huge Python Vomiting Out A Deer After It Was Obstructed (Graphic Video) by Benekruku(m): 11:45am
Barbecue and Pepper-soup things
With Goldberg and hot pepper sauce. Veggies beside wont be a bad idea too
|Re: A Huge Python Vomiting Out A Deer After It Was Obstructed (Graphic Video) by manforgu: 11:46am
LALALALALALALALALALLLALAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
|Re: A Huge Python Vomiting Out A Deer After It Was Obstructed (Graphic Video) by Briteiyobo1(m): 11:46am
Lala, Lala I no you will be interested
|Re: A Huge Python Vomiting Out A Deer After It Was Obstructed (Graphic Video) by sotall(m): 11:46am
OK
|Re: A Huge Python Vomiting Out A Deer After It Was Obstructed (Graphic Video) by userplainly(m): 11:46am
pixtuk:kwansumption...... snakes, crocodiles n tortoise has one the best meat ever!
|Re: A Huge Python Vomiting Out A Deer After It Was Obstructed (Graphic Video) by LoveJesus87(m): 11:47am
See slickness at its best..
O boy I throwaway salute for God..
|Re: A Huge Python Vomiting Out A Deer After It Was Obstructed (Graphic Video) by zinxteba: 11:47am
Akiak:
|Re: A Huge Python Vomiting Out A Deer After It Was Obstructed (Graphic Video) by fuckjesus(m): 11:47am
Do the mods have a personal penchant for snakes? why do post concerning snakes make front page ɗaily?
|Re: A Huge Python Vomiting Out A Deer After It Was Obstructed (Graphic Video) by LoveJesus87(m): 11:47am
pixtuk:to be snakes and reptiles noni
|Re: A Huge Python Vomiting Out A Deer After It Was Obstructed (Graphic Video) by Nairalane: 11:47am
A lot of Pythons have been dying since operation python dance 2 started....
|Re: A Huge Python Vomiting Out A Deer After It Was Obstructed (Graphic Video) by Wanice: 11:47am
Chai nawa o
Guys i will be dropping my second official single titled HUSTLE DON PAY this october. Have gone back to the studio to do more homework and release a better song.
|Re: A Huge Python Vomiting Out A Deer After It Was Obstructed (Graphic Video) by Sijo01(f): 11:48am
My concern is that Antelope that almost fall prey to the crocodile �
|Re: A Huge Python Vomiting Out A Deer After It Was Obstructed (Graphic Video) by kevoh(m): 11:48am
Someone can not swallow deer in peace again without obstruction. Mtchew
|Re: A Huge Python Vomiting Out A Deer After It Was Obstructed (Graphic Video) by IgedeBushBoy(m): 11:48am
Dear onlookers, I got good news for you. A
fter a successful vomiting, Mr. Snake be like...
|Re: A Huge Python Vomiting Out A Deer After It Was Obstructed (Graphic Video) by Eze4tonyTc(m): 11:48am
pls how can i post news on nairaland?
i hv got news i wl like to move to FP
|Re: A Huge Python Vomiting Out A Deer After It Was Obstructed (Graphic Video) by exlinklodge: 11:49am
oboy
|Re: A Huge Python Vomiting Out A Deer After It Was Obstructed (Graphic Video) by sunmike065(m): 11:49am
Lala don suffer from dis guys
