|Peter Okoye Replies Fan Who Asked Which Song Will He Perform In His Show by Yomzzyblog: 10:41am
Peter Okoye Aka 'Mr P' who earlier announced he will be having a live performance in Dallas amongst other upcoming shows savagely replied a fan who asked which song will he be performing.
He replied;
"psquare songs..So call the police "
Gist Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/peter-okoye-replies-fan-who-asked-which.html
8 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Replies Fan Who Asked Which Song Will He Perform In His Show by Yomzzyblog: 10:42am
|Re: Peter Okoye Replies Fan Who Asked Which Song Will He Perform In His Show by eezeribe(m): 10:49am
OK
|Re: Peter Okoye Replies Fan Who Asked Which Song Will He Perform In His Show by TheControversy: 10:53am
Peter, Paul say you are *a* shameful!
28 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Replies Fan Who Asked Which Song Will He Perform In His Show by stGabrielo(m): 10:57am
shameless immature idiot
42 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Replies Fan Who Asked Which Song Will He Perform In His Show by Homeboiy(m): 11:12am
Who is Mr P?
A dancer or an artist
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Peter Okoye Replies Fan Who Asked Which Song Will He Perform In His Show by Micheezy7(m): 12:01pm
I give up on them .... Wetin woman go cause for this life ehn .
1 Like
|Re: Peter Okoye Replies Fan Who Asked Which Song Will He Perform In His Show by Hotfreeze: 12:01pm
Homeboiy:
Have you heard of Mr Bigg's
Exactly! Mr P is the younger brother of Mr Bigg's.
26 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Replies Fan Who Asked Which Song Will He Perform In His Show by DONSMITH123(m): 12:01pm
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Peter Okoye Replies Fan Who Asked Which Song Will He Perform In His Show by kennes10: 12:02pm
Peter is truly d shameless rude one
29 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Replies Fan Who Asked Which Song Will He Perform In His Show by uhuogba(m): 12:02pm
Maybe breaking up and making up is the new business strategy for these guys to make news headlines. They have been trending for days now which is good for their show business.
This could be two brothers fooling the world
7 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Replies Fan Who Asked Which Song Will He Perform In His Show by emmyasam0: 12:02pm
He will just go and dance for them!
Choreography on point
Mr P the Choreographist!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Replies Fan Who Asked Which Song Will He Perform In His Show by brixton: 12:02pm
This same idiot was the one that went to press last year. Today he's releasing video altercations between him and his brothers. Any man that is not even ashamed of how his children will feel about his acts is a pus.sy man.
22 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Replies Fan Who Asked Which Song Will He Perform In His Show by labrasky(f): 12:02pm
Mr p..d dancer
|Re: Peter Okoye Replies Fan Who Asked Which Song Will He Perform In His Show by nairavsdollars: 12:02pm
They are looking for one billionaire who will settle their fight. Maybe lalasticlala can volunteer
1 Like
|Re: Peter Okoye Replies Fan Who Asked Which Song Will He Perform In His Show by jocarfid(m): 12:02pm
His life
|Re: Peter Okoye Replies Fan Who Asked Which Song Will He Perform In His Show by vchykp(m): 12:02pm
Nigerians and kweshun tho..
shey nah zule zoo song you want make him perform??
mmmptchew..!
3 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Replies Fan Who Asked Which Song Will He Perform In His Show by Eazybay(m): 12:02pm
MR P be like PSQUARE we back again!!
6 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Replies Fan Who Asked Which Song Will He Perform In His Show by favourmic(m): 12:03pm
the real devil is our woman....
2 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Replies Fan Who Asked Which Song Will He Perform In His Show by koladebrainiac(m): 12:03pm
lol nice reply i like that
and that reply is to his brothers
3 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Replies Fan Who Asked Which Song Will He Perform In His Show by davedan88(m): 12:03pm
He is too matured for this nonsense talk.
|Re: Peter Okoye Replies Fan Who Asked Which Song Will He Perform In His Show by obajoey(m): 12:03pm
stripper.
Homeboiy:
1 Like
|Re: Peter Okoye Replies Fan Who Asked Which Song Will He Perform In His Show by biggerboyc(m): 12:03pm
Ok
|Re: Peter Okoye Replies Fan Who Asked Which Song Will He Perform In His Show by phantom02: 12:03pm
if paul is nw calld mr.p,wht will peter b called??
1 Like
|Re: Peter Okoye Replies Fan Who Asked Which Song Will He Perform In His Show by sirdjay1: 12:03pm
Idiot
|Re: Peter Okoye Replies Fan Who Asked Which Song Will He Perform In His Show by chenzen(m): 12:04pm
y'all re just being jealous... l bet non of ya'all can dance! call the police
1 Like
|Re: Peter Okoye Replies Fan Who Asked Which Song Will He Perform In His Show by DIKEnaWAR: 12:04pm
Ok
|Re: Peter Okoye Replies Fan Who Asked Which Song Will He Perform In His Show by collabo4me(m): 12:04pm
;D9ic reply from him. Enemies of progress
2 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Replies Fan Who Asked Which Song Will He Perform In His Show by rafabenitez: 12:04pm
If only mary slessor had not showed up.click like if u agree with me.
1 Like
|Re: Peter Okoye Replies Fan Who Asked Which Song Will He Perform In His Show by Miles300: 12:05pm
Peter ,Paul say shame on u !!
1 Like
|Re: Peter Okoye Replies Fan Who Asked Which Song Will He Perform In His Show by Oluwamuyeewa(m): 12:06pm
How old is this guy?
