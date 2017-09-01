Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Peter Okoye Replies Fan Who Asked Which Song Will He Perform In His Show (16405 Views)

Peter Okoye Aka 'Mr P' who earlier announced he will be having a live performance in Dallas amongst other upcoming shows savagely replied a fan who asked which song will he be performing.



He replied;



"psquare songs..So call the police "









OK

Peter, Paul say you are *a* shameful! 28 Likes

shameless immature idiot shameless immature idiot 42 Likes

Who is Mr P?



A dancer or an artist 24 Likes 1 Share

.... Wetin woman go cause for this life ehn . I give up on them.... Wetin woman go cause for this life ehn 1 Like

Homeboiy:

Who is Mr P?



A dancer or an artist

Have you heard of Mr Bigg's

Exactly! Mr P is the younger brother of Mr Bigg's. Have you heard of Mr Bigg'sExactly! Mr P is the younger brother of Mr Bigg's. 26 Likes

3 Likes 1 Share

Peter is truly d shameless rude one 29 Likes

Maybe breaking up and making up is the new business strategy for these guys to make news headlines. They have been trending for days now which is good for their show business.

This could be two brothers fooling the world 7 Likes

He will just go and dance for them!

Choreography on point

Mr P the Choreographist!!! 2 Likes

This same idiot was the one that went to press last year. Today he's releasing video altercations between him and his brothers. Any man that is not even ashamed of how his children will feel about his acts is a pus.sy man. 22 Likes

Mr p..d dancer

They are looking for one billionaire who will settle their fight. Maybe lalasticlala can volunteer 1 Like

His life

Nigerians and kweshun tho..



shey nah zule zoo song you want make him perform??



mmmptchew..! 3 Likes

MR P be like PSQUARE we back again!! 6 Likes

the real devil is our woman.... 2 Likes

lol nice reply i like that





and that reply is to his brothers 3 Likes

He is too matured for this nonsense talk.



Homeboiy:

Who is Mr P?



A dancer or an artist stripper. 1 Like

Ok

if paul is nw calld mr.p,wht will peter b called?? 1 Like

Idiot

y'all re just being jealous... l bet non of ya'all can dance! call the police 1 Like

Ok

;D9ic reply from him. Enemies of progress ;D9ic reply from him. Enemies of progress 2 Likes

If only mary slessor had not showed up.click like if u agree with me. 1 Like

Peter ,Paul say shame on u !! 1 Like