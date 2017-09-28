₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tiwa Savage Makes Bbc’s “100 Inspirational Women” List For 2017 by Mrsoundoro(m): 11:44am
The BBC has revealed its list of 100 inspirational and innovative women for 2017, and amongst the amazing women featured, Nigeria’s very own Tiwa Savage and Anne-Marie Imafidon make the list!
The annual series – which shines a light on issues affecting women all over the world – is this year encouraging women to make a change.
Also featuring on the list are 7 other Africans – Adelle Onyango (Kenya) Anita Nderu (Kenya) Chaima Lahsini (Morroco), Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (Liberia), Marieme Jamme (Senegal), Naomi Mwaura (Kenya) and Talent Jumo (Zimbabwe)
Speaking on the list BBC says:
This year, the women on the list will be part of the 100 Women Challenge, tackling some of the biggest problems facing women around the world.
Coming together in four teams, the women will share their experiences and create innovative ways to tackle:
The glass ceiling – #Teamlead
Female illiteracy – #Teamread
Street harassment – #Teamgo
Sexism in sport – #Teamplay
The list at the moment only has 60 names on it but as time progresses more women who have taken up the challenge in some way will be added to the list.
http://edition.soundoro.com/tiwa-savage-makes-bbcs-100-inspirational-women-list-2017/
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Makes Bbc’s “100 Inspirational Women” List For 2017 by H2omaster: 12:55pm
Repping Naija
|Re: Tiwa Savage Makes Bbc’s “100 Inspirational Women” List For 2017 by babyfaceafrica: 12:56pm
By smoking shisha abi?.....how has she inspired the youths
4 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Makes Bbc’s “100 Inspirational Women” List For 2017 by Neduzze5(m): 12:56pm
Congrats are in order to Marvins First Lady!!
I hope Simi makes the list too sometime in the nearest future.
Lemme go and play Simi's Joromi, her Angelina and her Gone for Good as well
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Makes Bbc’s “100 Inspirational Women” List For 2017 by seiyefa007(m): 12:56pm
|Re: Tiwa Savage Makes Bbc’s “100 Inspirational Women” List For 2017 by Pharrel22(m): 12:57pm
nice one my afonja sis
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Makes Bbc’s “100 Inspirational Women” List For 2017 by modelmike7(m): 12:57pm
TIWAONIBAJE!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Makes Bbc’s “100 Inspirational Women” List For 2017 by ITbomb(m): 12:57pm
Nominees are selected based on their followership
The state of any country is determined by the kind of people that influence them
Tiwa as inspiration means Nigerians are motivated by shaking yansh and bling life
|Re: Tiwa Savage Makes Bbc’s “100 Inspirational Women” List For 2017 by Christane(m): 12:57pm
every yr some bunch of confused people put up a list ..nd some jobless youth re happy abt it as if it add to their fanancial income ..may jah save us al.
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Makes Bbc’s “100 Inspirational Women” List For 2017 by dotcile28(f): 12:57pm
seen and heard
|Re: Tiwa Savage Makes Bbc’s “100 Inspirational Women” List For 2017 by modelmike7(m): 12:57pm
Pharrel22:smh
|Re: Tiwa Savage Makes Bbc’s “100 Inspirational Women” List For 2017 by motun2017(f): 12:57pm
congrats aunty Tiwa. iya Jamiu
|Re: Tiwa Savage Makes Bbc’s “100 Inspirational Women” List For 2017 by Badonasty(m): 12:57pm
Mrsoundoro:
Influencing youths with trashy songs
|Re: Tiwa Savage Makes Bbc’s “100 Inspirational Women” List For 2017 by ignis(f): 12:57pm
I love this lady...
|Re: Tiwa Savage Makes Bbc’s “100 Inspirational Women” List For 2017 by latexxbro(m): 12:58pm
babyfaceafrica:I still wonder
|Re: Tiwa Savage Makes Bbc’s “100 Inspirational Women” List For 2017 by babyfaceafrica: 12:59pm
latexxbro:no mind them...meaningless awards to yeye people..where is ASA and omotola..
|Re: Tiwa Savage Makes Bbc’s “100 Inspirational Women” List For 2017 by Drniyi4u(m): 12:59pm
Ok, Congrats.
Wehdone ma
|Re: Tiwa Savage Makes Bbc’s “100 Inspirational Women” List For 2017 by 9jakohai(m): 12:59pm
seiyefa007:
Oga, get a real job please.
Even cleaner, teacher, plumber, etc....get that job.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Makes Bbc’s “100 Inspirational Women” List For 2017 by Financialfree: 1:00pm
dadadadadbd
|Re: Tiwa Savage Makes Bbc’s “100 Inspirational Women” List For 2017 by KarisLam: 1:00pm
hmm
|Re: Tiwa Savage Makes Bbc’s “100 Inspirational Women” List For 2017 by robosky02(m): 1:00pm
u don mean it
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Makes Bbc’s “100 Inspirational Women” List For 2017 by Beehshorp(m): 1:01pm
There was a time yemi alade was compared to this woman, yeye dey smell
|Re: Tiwa Savage Makes Bbc’s “100 Inspirational Women” List For 2017 by itsandi(m): 1:01pm
Congratulations to my love!
|Re: Tiwa Savage Makes Bbc’s “100 Inspirational Women” List For 2017 by BoyHuncho(m): 1:02pm
congratulations dear
|Re: Tiwa Savage Makes Bbc’s “100 Inspirational Women” List For 2017 by stephen109(m): 1:02pm
goan and inspire your family first...I rep omotola
|Re: Tiwa Savage Makes Bbc’s “100 Inspirational Women” List For 2017 by Deckylicious(m): 1:05pm
|Re: Tiwa Savage Makes Bbc’s “100 Inspirational Women” List For 2017 by buffalowings: 1:07pm
I don't know any of her songs
Apart from eminado
|Re: Tiwa Savage Makes Bbc’s “100 Inspirational Women” List For 2017 by teamsynergy: 1:09pm
ITbomb:
beyonce , Kim k and rihanna are more influential ... what does that say about the US?,, I thought u truly an ITbomb, but now Its obvious u a village caveman
|Re: Tiwa Savage Makes Bbc’s “100 Inspirational Women” List For 2017 by Financialfree: 1:09pm
|Re: Tiwa Savage Makes Bbc’s “100 Inspirational Women” List For 2017 by teamsynergy: 1:11pm
Deckylicious:
Mr copy and paste, where is ur reference or source... men are as many as women.. not even 2:1 ...
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human_sex_ratio?_e_pi_=7%2CPAGE_ID10%2C7270219969
|Re: Tiwa Savage Makes Bbc’s “100 Inspirational Women” List For 2017 by Punchlines: 1:11pm
[color=#000099][/color]
Christane:
Your brain dey work optimally Ja re
