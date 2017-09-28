Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tiwa Savage Makes Bbc’s “100 Inspirational Women” List For 2017 (1140 Views)

Tiwa Savage Makes Funny Faces In Lovely Portrait Photos / 2 Nigerian Women Are On The BBC 100 Most Influential Women Of 2016 / Tiwa Savage Makes The 'triangle Sign' And Fan Accuses Her Of Joining ILLUMINATI (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)









The annual series – which shines a light on issues affecting women all over the world – is this year encouraging women to make a change.



Also featuring on the list are 7 other Africans – Adelle Onyango (Kenya) Anita Nderu (Kenya) Chaima Lahsini (Morroco), Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (Liberia), Marieme Jamme (Senegal), Naomi Mwaura (Kenya) and Talent Jumo (Zimbabwe)



Speaking on the list BBC says:



This year, the women on the list will be part of the 100 Women Challenge, tackling some of the biggest problems facing women around the world.



Coming together in four teams, the women will share their experiences and create innovative ways to tackle:



The glass ceiling – #Teamlead

Female illiteracy – #Teamread

Street harassment – #Teamgo

Sexism in sport – #Teamplay



The list at the moment only has 60 names on it but as time progresses more women who have taken up the challenge in some way will be added to the list.





http://edition.soundoro.com/tiwa-savage-makes-bbcs-100-inspirational-women-list-2017/ The BBC has revealed its list of 100 inspirational and innovative women for 2017, and amongst the amazing women featured, Nigeria’s very own Tiwa Savage and Anne-Marie Imafidon make the list!The annual series – which shines a light on issues affecting women all over the world – is this year encouraging women to make a change.Also featuring on the list are 7 other Africans – Adelle Onyango (Kenya) Anita Nderu (Kenya) Chaima Lahsini (Morroco), Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (Liberia), Marieme Jamme (Senegal), Naomi Mwaura (Kenya) and Talent Jumo (Zimbabwe)Speaking on the list BBC says:Coming together in four teams, the women will share their experiences and create innovative ways to tackle:The list at the moment only has 60 names on it but as time progresses more women who have taken up the challenge in some way will be added to the list. 1 Like

Repping Naija

By smoking shisha abi?.....how has she inspired the youths 4 Likes





I hope Simi makes the list too sometime in the nearest future.



Lemme go and play Simi's Joromi, her Angelina and her Gone for Good as well Congrats are in order to Marvins First Lady!!I hope Simi makes the list too sometime in the nearest future.Lemme go and play Simi's Joromi, her Angelina and her Gone for Good as well 1 Like

I just got $150, it is real. i withdrawed via western union. http://buqoredrka.loan/4105614164323/

nice one my afonja sis 1 Like

TIWAONIBAJE!!! 2 Likes

Nominees are selected based on their followership



The state of any country is determined by the kind of people that influence them



Tiwa as inspiration means Nigerians are motivated by shaking yansh and bling life

every yr some bunch of confused people put up a list ..nd some jobless youth re happy abt it as if it add to their fanancial income ..may jah save us al. 1 Like

seen and heard

Pharrel22:

nice one my afonja sis smh smh

congrats aunty Tiwa. iya Jamiu

Mrsoundoro:

The BBC has revealed its list of 100 inspirational and innovative women for 2017, and amongst the amazing women featured, Nigeria’s very own Tiwa Savage and Anne-Marie Imafidon make the list!







The annual series – which shines a light on issues affecting women all over the world – is this year encouraging women to make a change.



Also featuring on the list are 7 other Africans – Adelle Onyango (Kenya) Anita Nderu (Kenya) Chaima Lahsini (Morroco), Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (Liberia), Marieme Jamme (Senegal), Naomi Mwaura (Kenya) and Talent Jumo (Zimbabwe)



Speaking on the list BBC says:



This year, the women on the list will be part of the 100 Women Challenge, tackling some of the biggest problems facing women around the world.



Coming together in four teams, the women will share their experiences and create innovative ways to tackle:



The glass ceiling – #Teamlead

Female illiteracy – #Teamread

Street harassment – #Teamgo

Sexism in sport – #Teamplay



The list at the moment only has 60 names on it but as time progresses more women who have taken up the challenge in some way will be added to the list.





http://edition.soundoro.com/tiwa-savage-makes-bbcs-100-inspirational-women-list-2017/



Influencing youths with trashy songs Influencing youths with trashy songs

I love this lady...

babyfaceafrica:

By smoking shisha abi?.....how has she inspired the youths I still wonder I still wonder

latexxbro:

I still wonder no mind them...meaningless awards to yeye people..where is ASA and omotola.. no mind them...meaningless awards to yeye people..where is ASA and omotola..

Ok, Congrats.

Wehdone ma

seiyefa007:

I just got $150, it is real. i withdrawed via western union. http://buqoredrka.loan/4105614164323/

Oga, get a real job please.



Even cleaner, teacher, plumber, etc....get that job. Oga, get a real job please.Even cleaner, teacher, plumber, etc....get that job.

dadadadadbd

hmm

u don mean it 1 Like

There was a time yemi alade was compared to this woman, yeye dey smell

Congratulations to my love!

congratulations dear

goan and inspire your family first...I rep omotola

New world population statistics​ Population 7.8 billion people on planet earth. Women 5.6 billion​ Men 2.2 billion​ So baby gal think twice before saying NO​ to a man.! Of the 2.2bn 1bn are married already 200, 000 are in prison and mental institutions Leaving 1bn 500 million are jobless 5% are gay 3% are roman priests 10% are relatives The remainder are above 66years. Anyway I'm still single Incase you don't know.....dont feel shy inbox me let's talk over it

I don't know any of her songs



Apart from eminado

ITbomb:

Nominees are selected based on their followership



The state of any country is determined by the kind of people that influence them



Tiwa as inspiration means Nigerians are motivated by shaking yansh and bling life

beyonce , Kim k and rihanna are more influential ... what does that say about the US?,, I thought u truly an ITbomb, but now Its obvious u a village caveman beyonce , Kim k and rihanna are more influential ... what does that say about the US?,, I thought u truly an ITbomb, but now Its obvious u a village caveman

9jakohai:





Oga, get a real job please.



Even cleaner, teacher, plumber, etc....get that job. is real got my first withdrawal through bank transfer early this month. mine was $152 then but i withdraw more than $400 daily is real got my first withdrawal through bank transfer early this month. mine was $152 then but i withdraw more than $400 daily

Deckylicious:

New world population statistics​

Population 7.8 billion people on planet earth.

Women 5.6 billion​

Men 2.2 billion​

So baby gal think twice before saying NO​ to a man.!

Of the 2.2bn

1bn are married already

200, 000 are in prison and mental institutions

Leaving 1bn

500 million are jobless

5% are gay

3% are roman priests

10% are relatives

The remainder are above 66years.

Anyway I'm still single

Incase you don't know.....dont feel shy inbox me let's talk over it

Mr copy and paste, where is ur reference or source... men are as many as women.. not even 2:1 ...



https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human_sex_ratio?_e_pi_=7%2CPAGE_ID10%2C7270219969 Mr copy and paste, where is ur reference or source... men are as many as women.. not even 2:1 ...