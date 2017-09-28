₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Uche Jombo Wades Into Tonto Dikeh & Azuka Ogujiuba's Domestic Violence Squabble by Onyejemechimere(m): 11:46am
Uche Jombo has waded into the rift between her friend and colleague, Tonto Dikeh and media practitioner, Azuka Ogujiuba.
Recall yesterday, Tonto Dikeh placed a curse on Azuka for saying she lied about her husband in her interview with her, Azuka made a statement on Linda Ikeji's TV 'Hot Topics' that the marriage brouhaha of Tonto was not entirely her hubby's fault.
Reacting to their rift, Uche Jombo advised Tonto to let it go as she owes no one any explanation... She wrote;
http://www.lailasblog.com/tee-please-let-go-uche-jumbo-wades--azukas-brouhaha/
|Re: Uche Jombo Wades Into Tonto Dikeh & Azuka Ogujiuba's Domestic Violence Squabble by midehi2(f): 11:47am
hmm
|Re: Uche Jombo Wades Into Tonto Dikeh & Azuka Ogujiuba's Domestic Violence Squabble by robosky02(m): 11:50am
midehi2:
|Re: Uche Jombo Wades Into Tonto Dikeh & Azuka Ogujiuba's Domestic Violence Squabble by midehi2(f): 11:52am
robosky02:Abi, wetin you wan me talk, this their rift is getting too much, she should just ignore just as Uche said, nobody will ever understand/believe her explanation
How you dey today jare?
|Re: Uche Jombo Wades Into Tonto Dikeh & Azuka Ogujiuba's Domestic Violence Squabble by nikkypearl(f): 11:53am
So
|Re: Uche Jombo Wades Into Tonto Dikeh & Azuka Ogujiuba's Domestic Violence Squabble by LesbianBoy(m): 12:00pm
Mumus
|Re: Uche Jombo Wades Into Tonto Dikeh & Azuka Ogujiuba's Domestic Violence Squabble by lekjons(m): 1:01pm
Ok
|Re: Uche Jombo Wades Into Tonto Dikeh & Azuka Ogujiuba's Domestic Violence Squabble by modelmike7(m): 1:01pm
You better leave them alone!
|Re: Uche Jombo Wades Into Tonto Dikeh & Azuka Ogujiuba's Domestic Violence Squabble by Drniyi4u(m): 1:01pm
Enough of Tonto's drama please
Is she jealous of PSquare's current waves
|Re: Uche Jombo Wades Into Tonto Dikeh & Azuka Ogujiuba's Domestic Violence Squabble by Beehshorp(m): 1:02pm
Mods lets this go, nairalanders don't give a fvck
|Re: Uche Jombo Wades Into Tonto Dikeh & Azuka Ogujiuba's Domestic Violence Squabble by brenister10: 1:02pm
Like Uche jombo, like Tonto Dike... MOD please bring better news joor
|Re: Uche Jombo Wades Into Tonto Dikeh & Azuka Ogujiuba's Domestic Violence Squabble by CompereByMej: 1:05pm
Drama everywhere, everyday. What should the masses do?
Lol @ got brided. Please anyone getting brided soon should holla for MC services.
Thank me later.
|Re: Uche Jombo Wades Into Tonto Dikeh & Azuka Ogujiuba's Domestic Violence Squabble by AverageAnnie(f): 1:06pm
I feel for Tonto. ...
Ain't her fan but I think this lady heart has been toiled a lot. ... I'll be praying for you dear..same with other heart broken ladies in the world..
God z your strength
1 Like
|Re: Uche Jombo Wades Into Tonto Dikeh & Azuka Ogujiuba's Domestic Violence Squabble by Daviestunech(m): 1:06pm
Outta here
|Re: Uche Jombo Wades Into Tonto Dikeh & Azuka Ogujiuba's Domestic Violence Squabble by chyckxx(m): 1:08pm
But, who is Azuka?
|Re: Uche Jombo Wades Into Tonto Dikeh & Azuka Ogujiuba's Domestic Violence Squabble by dejonathan(m): 1:10pm
O
|Re: Uche Jombo Wades Into Tonto Dikeh & Azuka Ogujiuba's Domestic Violence Squabble by Queendoncom(f): 1:12pm
Nobody gives a fvck.
|Re: Uche Jombo Wades Into Tonto Dikeh & Azuka Ogujiuba's Domestic Violence Squabble by Deckylicious(m): 1:14pm
|Re: Uche Jombo Wades Into Tonto Dikeh & Azuka Ogujiuba's Domestic Violence Squabble by honniemail(f): 1:15pm
Tonto must u talk??if i slap u hehn ur owners go go d native way bfore u take dat ear hear word again..
