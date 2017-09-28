₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dr Amir Drags Kcee And Harrysong To Court by ipafricaStaff(m): 12:13pm
Former Five Star Music Producer Dr Amir Drags Kcee, Harrysong To Court
Harrysong has been slammed with another lawsuit, and Five Star records was also dragged in. The lawsuit comes from Dr. Amir who claims Harrysong's song 'Samankwe' was stolen and is demanding N45m.
Also, Dr Amir also filed a similar suit against Five Star Music artiste Kcee for unauthorized publishing of the song “Afro-shake” produced and written by him. It will be interesting to note that Dr Amir once worked at Five Star Music as a producer.
Source: http://ipubliciseafrica.com/2017/09/28/former-five-star-music-producer-dr-amir-drags-kcee-harrysong-court/
cc; Lalasticlala
1 Share
|Re: Dr Amir Drags Kcee And Harrysong To Court by Financialfree: 12:15pm
hahahahahahahaha
|Re: Dr Amir Drags Kcee And Harrysong To Court by majamajic(m): 12:15pm
them just dey ripe the guy off
bamboo dey work
may looking at harrysong u will know he is original ' copy & paste musician ',
|Re: Dr Amir Drags Kcee And Harrysong To Court by veekid(m): 1:06pm
Arabanko
|Re: Dr Amir Drags Kcee And Harrysong To Court by Terror666(m): 1:06pm
hunger has wired the Doctor...
|Re: Dr Amir Drags Kcee And Harrysong To Court by edlion57(m): 1:06pm
Pls leave this guy alone Na...Na by force to join una
|Re: Dr Amir Drags Kcee And Harrysong To Court by modelmike7(m): 1:07pm
Una Don chop belleful na
|Re: Dr Amir Drags Kcee And Harrysong To Court by oka4ugoo: 1:07pm
Hahahahahahahahahaha....
So Harrysong too na empty gallon after all... Alabanko!!!
|Re: Dr Amir Drags Kcee And Harrysong To Court by okenwaa(m): 1:07pm
Dia cup of burukutu
|Re: Dr Amir Drags Kcee And Harrysong To Court by Ikenna73(m): 1:07pm
Front page
|Re: Dr Amir Drags Kcee And Harrysong To Court by CompereByMej: 1:07pm
Hmmm!
Sha call me to MC your events after the court buhaha!
Thank me later
|Re: Dr Amir Drags Kcee And Harrysong To Court by dejonathan(m): 1:08pm
K
|Re: Dr Amir Drags Kcee And Harrysong To Court by H2omaster: 1:08pm
Pele, just forget about it
|Re: Dr Amir Drags Kcee And Harrysong To Court by kagari: 1:08pm
That is very bad, not good for business
|Re: Dr Amir Drags Kcee And Harrysong To Court by LesbianBoy(m): 1:08pm
|Re: Dr Amir Drags Kcee And Harrysong To Court by ignis(f): 1:08pm
Abeg make una leave my Harrysong for me....
|Re: Dr Amir Drags Kcee And Harrysong To Court by rossyc(f): 1:09pm
dragged to court? Issorite
|Re: Dr Amir Drags Kcee And Harrysong To Court by Miles300: 1:09pm
Harrysong and kcee ! Paul say shame on u ! U are shameful ! Shameful !!
|Re: Dr Amir Drags Kcee And Harrysong To Court by Drniyi4u(m): 1:09pm
I love Harry's songs (abi Harrysong's songs)
My n!gga right now.... "Why always me?"
|Re: Dr Amir Drags Kcee And Harrysong To Court by chyckxx(m): 1:10pm
Confused celebrities.
|Re: Dr Amir Drags Kcee And Harrysong To Court by Deckylicious(m): 1:10pm
2 Likes
|Re: Dr Amir Drags Kcee And Harrysong To Court by TDEMONEW: 1:11pm
I know harrisong will surely ARABANKO Dem
|Re: Dr Amir Drags Kcee And Harrysong To Court by ableguy(m): 1:11pm
|Re: Dr Amir Drags Kcee And Harrysong To Court by lyriclekidd(m): 1:11pm
all the best for them
|Re: Dr Amir Drags Kcee And Harrysong To Court by deb303(f): 1:12pm
stole money today,broken marriage tomorrow,domestic violence day after next... what the hell is wrong with nigerian entertaiment industry?
|Re: Dr Amir Drags Kcee And Harrysong To Court by nuelsam(m): 1:13pm
But why e con dey pain this guys like this na
|Re: Dr Amir Drags Kcee And Harrysong To Court by userplainly(m): 1:14pm
Deckylicious:
ALL corrupt! (sorry) CORRECT SIR!!
|Re: Dr Amir Drags Kcee And Harrysong To Court by SODIUM14: 1:14pm
FIVE STAR MUSIC HAS FAL
|Re: Dr Amir Drags Kcee And Harrysong To Court by SODIUM14: 1:15pm
FIVE STAR MUSIC HAS FALLEN
|Re: Dr Amir Drags Kcee And Harrysong To Court by pesinfada(m): 1:15pm
Chai
|Re: Dr Amir Drags Kcee And Harrysong To Court by BoyHuncho(m): 1:17pm
Viewing this topic: yinkeys(m), CaisyGidson(m), Bankoleodewunmi, idu1(m), okpunor(m), Blazinraj01(f), omololu251, obakore20(m), Chichilas, lexis(m), ORIGI(m), SameBoi(m), 1wolex85, akdjr(m), xtremeTall(m), handsomenonny(m), Naijaalive, SODIUM14, efinance1(m), Fairboy(m), carzeem1, Jatinzbusinessc(m), emy77, mozzti(m), Engineer123(m), Fuby85(m), positivelord, money121(m), shakswealth(m), nemelu123(m), whisper2esi(m), patfenda(m), Halib(m), edlion57(m), parrot4luk, njokuuche77(m), hushshinani(m), jodababa(m), luckypeace1980, Bisjosh(f), orjikuramo(m), nkayclement, itisco(m), Praiseamazing, ironempress(f), proudlyND(m), AlanTuringAI, Gwill86, Jessewizy(m), deb303(f), Ultimatesammie(m), typ58078posdz, mcthewills, lanshizzy(m), biggace(m), kaylieeb(f), bolajioginni, ForumGuyz, planetuzor(m), Tegasmoney(m), yommy78, Kizzy1(m), Ursino(f), Philosopher101, ayobamiakanbi, citygarden(m), BoyHuncho(m), anulos, Tobicrystal(m), Malakh, Ella001(f), sesekennedy(m), nehiz(m), OLLYMAX(m), chronique(m), santa007(m), sanmado(m), FitnessDoctor, latup4real(m), lordm, stefanweeks, Eniola7(m), ehinja, duabba, blackHAZE, Iamsammy(m), mhizbukkie(f), atlconsult and 124 guest(s)
