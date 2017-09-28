Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Dr Amir Drags Kcee And Harrysong To Court (1299 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Harrysong has been slammed with another lawsuit, and Five Star records was also dragged in. The lawsuit comes from Dr. Amir who claims Harrysong's song 'Samankwe' was stolen and is demanding N45m.



Also, Dr Amir also filed a similar suit against Five Star Music artiste Kcee for unauthorized publishing of the song “Afro-shake” produced and written by him. It will be interesting to note that Dr Amir once worked at Five Star Music as a producer.



Source:



cc; Lalasticlala Former Five Star Music Producer Dr Amir Drags Kcee, Harrysong To CourtHarrysong has been slammed with another lawsuit, and Five Star records was also dragged in. The lawsuit comes from Dr. Amir who claims Harrysong's song 'Samankwe' was stolen and is demanding N45m.Also, Dr Amir also filed a similar suit against Five Star Music artiste Kcee for unauthorized publishing of the song “Afro-shake” produced and written by him. It will be interesting to note that Dr Amir once worked at Five Star Music as a producer.Source: http://ipubliciseafrica.com/2017/09/28/former-five-star-music-producer-dr-amir-drags-kcee-harrysong-court/ cc; Lalasticlala 1 Share

hahahahahahahaha

them just dey ripe the guy off



bamboo dey work



may looking at harrysong u will know he is original ' copy & paste musician ',

Arabanko

hunger has wired the Doctor.. .

Pls leave this guy alone Na...Na by force to join una

Una Don chop belleful na

Hahahahahahahahahaha....



So Harrysong too na empty gallon after all... Alabanko!!!

Dia cup of burukutu

Front page





Sha call me to MC your events after the court buhaha!



Thank me later Hmmm!Sha call me to MC your events after the court buhaha!Thank me later

K

Pele, just forget about it

That is very bad, not good for business

Abeg make una leave my Harrysong for me....

dragged to court? Issorite

Harrysong and kcee ! Paul say shame on u ! U are shameful ! Shameful !!





My n!gga right now.... "Why always me?" I love Harry's songs (abi Harrysong's songs)My n!gga right now.... "Why always me?"

Confused celebrities.

New world population statistics​ Population 7.8 billion people on planet earth. Women 5.6 billion​ Men 2.2 billion​ So baby gal think twice before saying NO​ to a man.! Of the 2.2bn 1bn are married already 200, 000 are in prison and mental institutions Leaving 1bn 500 million are jobless 5% are gay 3% are roman priests 10% are relatives The remainder are above 66years. Anyway I'm still single Incase you don't know.....dont feel shy inbox me let's talk over it 2 Likes

I know harrisong will surely ARABANKO Dem

there is question bothering me and I want to share it with u guys may b u can help me out........... y is that UNILAG has many student on Facebook than the main school or is that they av another university here on Facebook abeg I want to apply oh there is question bothering me and I want to share it with u guys may b u can help me out........... y is that UNILAG has many student on Facebook than the main school or is that they av another university here on Facebook abeg I want to apply oh

all the best for them





Iphone 6s for sale call 08184495704

stole money today,broken marriage tomorrow,domestic violence day after next... what the hell is wrong with nigerian entertaiment industry?

But why e con dey pain this guys like this na

Deckylicious:

New world population statistics​

Population 7.8 billion people on planet earth.

Women 5.6 billion​

Men 2.2 billion​

So baby gal think twice before saying NO​ to a man.!

Of the 2.2bn

1bn are married already

200, 000 are in prison and mental institutions

Leaving 1bn

500 million are jobless

5% are gay

3% are roman priests

10% are relatives

The remainder are above 66years.

Anyway I'm still single

Incase you don't know.....dont feel shy inbox me let's talk over it

ALL corrupt! (sorry) CORRECT SIR!! ALL corrupt! (sorry) CORRECT SIR!!

FIVE STAR MUSIC HAS FAL

FIVE STAR MUSIC HAS FALLEN