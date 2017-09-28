₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,886,273 members, 3,820,208 topics. Date: Thursday, 28 September 2017 at 01:17 PM

FG Negotiates With US On Looted Funds - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FG Negotiates With US On Looted Funds (921 Views)

Ibe Kachikwu Negotiates $15Billion Oil Deal In India / If Buhari Negotiates With NDA We Will Have Another Civil War: Dr Junaid Mohammed / Hillarious(photo): Sick Child Negotiates With Doctors Over Injection (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

FG Negotiates With US On Looted Funds by ijustdey: 12:20pm
• Expects return of stolen money from UAE, Germany, others


From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja


The Federal Government has revealed plans to adopt a new approach to recover stolen funds stashed abroad.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, who briefed State House Correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, yesterday, said the approach was to negotiate directly with the Ministry or Department of Justice of the United States of America or other judicial agencies in the countries where looted funds from Nigeria were being kept, instead of hiring expensive lawyers.

He said other countries where the government has been working assiduously to repatriate stolen funds included the United Arab Emirates, Germany and Liechtenstein.

He, however, did not say how much money had been stolen from the country so far.
“It’s an ongoing thing, we have been discovering all the time because you see the sophistication that there is today in hiding money around the world is amazing, even western countries themselves have a lot of problems and it takes them a lot of time and they discovered about the Panama papers. Nobody knew about all those funds illegally stashed until you suddenly have the revelations under the Panama papers. So, it’s really an ongoing thing and then new ones coming up all the time.”

Asked what strategies were being put in place to recover the monies, the Foreign Affairs Minister said: “We cooperated with David Cameron when he was the prime minister of the UK to organise a global conference on anti-corruption.

You know for a very long period of time, it was not a priority for industrialised countries to worry about money flowing from developing countries into their banks because, as far as they are concerned, they have their own image of rulers of third world countries, so the president’s strategy was to put it on the front burner for them to buy into.”

The president had consistently expressed worries that despite strenuous efforts to retrieve monies stashed away various foreign bank accounts in Europe and America in particular, their governments were reluctant to assist in repatriating them.

Buhari is unhappy that the foreign governments were introducing various technicalities, which have caused a slow down in the effort to recover the monies.
He is also alarmed that despite the anti-corruption war of his administration, some governments we reportedly demanding for firm guarantee that the monies, if retrieved, would not be re-looted by corrupt officials in the country.

Part of the president’s agenda at the just concluded 72nd United Nations General Assembly in New York was to seek the cooperation of world leaders for the repatriation of the looted funds.

On why Buhari’s presentation skewed towards the international community, Onyeama explained that it was meant for a global audience, hence contained issues of global concern but, which also had implications for Nigeria’s wellbeing.

“First and foremost, he was speaking to the international audience on a global stage and the UN is there for global issues, so I think its absolutely in order because Nigeria is part of a global community addressing global issues. But he addressed all those issues covering also all the things that affect Nigeria as a country. When Mr. President came in, he outlined three priorities security, governance anti-corruption and the economy.

“On anti-corruption which is a priority for us he called on the international community to insist and maintain good governance and he himself talked about good governance being a priority for this country and wanted the international community to key into it because we are looking to these countries to help us get the stolen funds back.”


http://sunnewsonline.com/fg-negotiates-with-us-on-looted-funds/


lalasticlala
Re: FG Negotiates With US On Looted Funds by cosby02(m): 12:21pm
Ok
Re: FG Negotiates With US On Looted Funds by freeze001(f): 12:23pm
He is also alarmed that despite the anti-corruption war of his administration, some governments we reportedly demanding for firm guarantee that the monies, if retrieved, would not be re-looted by corrupt officials in the country.

Alarmed for what? It hasn't dawned on him that not everyone is taken in by his 'saintly' stance against so-called corruption. They see him burning scarce resources on his health without accountability, they know he's in cahoots with criminals so it's only normal that the thieves he has surrounded himself with are just waiting to pounce on any available money.

1 Like

Re: FG Negotiates With US On Looted Funds by thesicilian: 12:33pm
This is the summary of the process:
FG will negotiate with the foreign countries, and they will agree to return the looted funds on the condition that we give them a percentage. FG will agree, and the remaining money will be sent back to Nigeria, and this will now be shared between the presidency, governors and lawmakers in the name of bailout fund, monthly allocation, infrastructural allowance or any other sweet name.
Re: FG Negotiates With US On Looted Funds by Negotiate: 12:35pm
ijustdey:









• Expects return of stolen money from UAE, Germany, others





http://sunnewsonline.com/fg-negotiates-with-us-on-looted-funds/





This country sef
Re: FG Negotiates With US On Looted Funds by Negotiate: 12:45pm
thesicilian:
This is the summary of the process:
FG will negotiate with the foreign countries, and they will agree to return the looted funds on the condition that we give them a percentage. FG will agree, and the remaining money will be sent back to Nigeria, and this will now be shared between the presidency, governors and lawmakers in the name of bailout fund, monthly allocation, infrastructural allowance or any other sweet name.

In order to not pull down the economy of the countries due to to large amounts, some refunds can be in batches, and some via infrastructure.
Re: FG Negotiates With US On Looted Funds by brainpulse: 1:04pm
The government is doing its bits, the international countries are not helping.
Re: FG Negotiates With US On Looted Funds by modelmike7(m): 1:05pm
My president is working.
And you will still see some wailers that are so pained by this good news.
They only want to heat about negative news all over the country, they are even here already.
God bless PMB.
Re: FG Negotiates With US On Looted Funds by brenister10: 1:06pm
APC, we are all watching. How are you going to convince the average Nigeria about the monies you have so far recovered?

1 Like

Re: FG Negotiates With US On Looted Funds by magoo10: 1:07pm
The same US lie lie Mohammed warned not to interfere in Nigeria's internal issue.I laugh in spanish

Even after negotiating they will still find it difficult to make the outcome known to the innocent and gullible masses who voted them in.

These people are bunch of brainless mofos ,failure is in their DNA
Re: FG Negotiates With US On Looted Funds by buffalowings: 1:07pm
Wetin consign me
Re: FG Negotiates With US On Looted Funds by Terror666(m): 1:09pm
we will get someday, somehow
Re: FG Negotiates With US On Looted Funds by lunacol(m): 1:10pm
Once repatriated,Reloot will be the next action shocked

1 Like

Re: FG Negotiates With US On Looted Funds by NigerDeltan(m): 1:13pm
grin

Where is diezani's $90billion they claimed to have recovered?

Ndi ara!
Re: FG Negotiates With US On Looted Funds by WowSweetGuy(m): 1:13pm
Even if dem recover am...it will be re-looted.

Useless country
Re: FG Negotiates With US On Looted Funds by Deckylicious(m): 1:13pm
New world population statistics​ Population 7.8 billion people on planet earth. Women 5.6 billion​ Men 2.2 billion​ So baby gal think twice before saying NO​ to a man.! Of the 2.2bn 1bn are married already 200, 000 are in prison and mental institutions Leaving 1bn 500 million are jobless 5% are gay 3% are roman priests 10% are relatives The remainder are above 66years. Anyway I'm still single Incase you don't know.....dont feel shy inbox me let's talk over it
Re: FG Negotiates With US On Looted Funds by lyriclekidd(m): 1:17pm
lol nice
anyways iPhone 6s for sale

(0) (Reply)

SHOULD WE MAKE THE I G POSITION ELECTIVE OR SELECTIVE? / Will Yar'adua Win The Next Coming Election? / Police Withdraw Tinubu’s Adc

Viewing this topic: maxzzo1(m), nelsilvercloud(m), chegbe1104, edunolakunle, zailaman, reindeer, cmt1(m), dignity33, okpobe, santa62(m), mrteegaa(m), Adeola894(m), Seedorffay, Skain(m), kitaatita, Keneking, eakenbor, jaymichael(m), bakynes(m), NigerDeltan(m), deelaaw, SRACER, alutaoracle, salawu(m), Gliding(m), Tjango(m), Spandy(m), dmaze, Yksoul(m), Bizinton, lyriclekidd(m), Grammy08, WowSweetGuy(m), Hexilon, Drniyi4u(m), magoo10, musamadallah(m), tunde4top(m), Jokkarm2, born2g8, Owaincouncil, Financialfree, Ndaadama, herrlekan(m), dynicks(m), sukkot, webgenius234(m), Kyliegame, LifeofAirforce(m), DeBlunt and 91 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.