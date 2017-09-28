₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,886,273 members, 3,820,208 topics. Date: Thursday, 28 September 2017 at 01:17 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FG Negotiates With US On Looted Funds (921 Views)
Ibe Kachikwu Negotiates $15Billion Oil Deal In India / If Buhari Negotiates With NDA We Will Have Another Civil War: Dr Junaid Mohammed / Hillarious(photo): Sick Child Negotiates With Doctors Over Injection (1) (2) (3) (4)
|FG Negotiates With US On Looted Funds by ijustdey: 12:20pm
• Expects return of stolen money from UAE, Germany, others
From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
http://sunnewsonline.com/fg-negotiates-with-us-on-looted-funds/
lalasticlala
|Re: FG Negotiates With US On Looted Funds by cosby02(m): 12:21pm
Ok
|Re: FG Negotiates With US On Looted Funds by freeze001(f): 12:23pm
He is also alarmed that despite the anti-corruption war of his administration, some governments we reportedly demanding for firm guarantee that the monies, if retrieved, would not be re-looted by corrupt officials in the country.
Alarmed for what? It hasn't dawned on him that not everyone is taken in by his 'saintly' stance against so-called corruption. They see him burning scarce resources on his health without accountability, they know he's in cahoots with criminals so it's only normal that the thieves he has surrounded himself with are just waiting to pounce on any available money.
1 Like
|Re: FG Negotiates With US On Looted Funds by thesicilian: 12:33pm
This is the summary of the process:
FG will negotiate with the foreign countries, and they will agree to return the looted funds on the condition that we give them a percentage. FG will agree, and the remaining money will be sent back to Nigeria, and this will now be shared between the presidency, governors and lawmakers in the name of bailout fund, monthly allocation, infrastructural allowance or any other sweet name.
|Re: FG Negotiates With US On Looted Funds by Negotiate: 12:35pm
ijustdey:
This country sef
|Re: FG Negotiates With US On Looted Funds by Negotiate: 12:45pm
thesicilian:
In order to not pull down the economy of the countries due to to large amounts, some refunds can be in batches, and some via infrastructure.
|Re: FG Negotiates With US On Looted Funds by brainpulse: 1:04pm
The government is doing its bits, the international countries are not helping.
|Re: FG Negotiates With US On Looted Funds by modelmike7(m): 1:05pm
My president is working.
And you will still see some wailers that are so pained by this good news.
They only want to heat about negative news all over the country, they are even here already.
God bless PMB.
|Re: FG Negotiates With US On Looted Funds by brenister10: 1:06pm
APC, we are all watching. How are you going to convince the average Nigeria about the monies you have so far recovered?
1 Like
|Re: FG Negotiates With US On Looted Funds by magoo10: 1:07pm
The same US lie lie Mohammed warned not to interfere in Nigeria's internal issue.I laugh in spanish
Even after negotiating they will still find it difficult to make the outcome known to the innocent and gullible masses who voted them in.
These people are bunch of brainless mofos ,failure is in their DNA
|Re: FG Negotiates With US On Looted Funds by buffalowings: 1:07pm
Wetin consign me
|Re: FG Negotiates With US On Looted Funds by Terror666(m): 1:09pm
we will get someday, somehow
|Re: FG Negotiates With US On Looted Funds by lunacol(m): 1:10pm
Once repatriated,Reloot will be the next action
1 Like
|Re: FG Negotiates With US On Looted Funds by NigerDeltan(m): 1:13pm
Where is diezani's $90billion they claimed to have recovered?
Ndi ara!
|Re: FG Negotiates With US On Looted Funds by WowSweetGuy(m): 1:13pm
Even if dem recover am...it will be re-looted.
Useless country
|Re: FG Negotiates With US On Looted Funds by Deckylicious(m): 1:13pm
New world population statistics Population 7.8 billion people on planet earth. Women 5.6 billion Men 2.2 billion So baby gal think twice before saying NO to a man.! Of the 2.2bn 1bn are married already 200, 000 are in prison and mental institutions Leaving 1bn 500 million are jobless 5% are gay 3% are roman priests 10% are relatives The remainder are above 66years. Anyway I'm still single Incase you don't know.....dont feel shy inbox me let's talk over it
|Re: FG Negotiates With US On Looted Funds by lyriclekidd(m): 1:17pm
lol nice
anyways iPhone 6s for sale
(0) (Reply)
SHOULD WE MAKE THE I G POSITION ELECTIVE OR SELECTIVE? / Will Yar'adua Win The Next Coming Election? / Police Withdraw Tinubu’s Adc
Viewing this topic: maxzzo1(m), nelsilvercloud(m), chegbe1104, edunolakunle, zailaman, reindeer, cmt1(m), dignity33, okpobe, santa62(m), mrteegaa(m), Adeola894(m), Seedorffay, Skain(m), kitaatita, Keneking, eakenbor, jaymichael(m), bakynes(m), NigerDeltan(m), deelaaw, SRACER, alutaoracle, salawu(m), Gliding(m), Tjango(m), Spandy(m), dmaze, Yksoul(m), Bizinton, lyriclekidd(m), Grammy08, WowSweetGuy(m), Hexilon, Drniyi4u(m), magoo10, musamadallah(m), tunde4top(m), Jokkarm2, born2g8, Owaincouncil, Financialfree, Ndaadama, herrlekan(m), dynicks(m), sukkot, webgenius234(m), Kyliegame, LifeofAirforce(m), DeBlunt and 91 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18