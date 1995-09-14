Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers, 10 Nov 2017 (4096 Views)

Algeria vs Nigeria





venue: Stade Chahid HamlaouConstantine (ALG)





date: 10 Nov 2017



8:30Local time





Algeria 1-1 Nigeria 1 Like

Nigeria with a slender victory...... A lepa victory!

I remember the famous "90 munites to glory" in 1993 enroute the 1994 world cup 2 Likes 1 Share

having qualified for the 2018 world cup



the game against Algeria will provide the eagles an opportunity to test some new players 3 Likes

Super eagles has made us proud.... Well done guys 2 Likes 1 Share

Algeria vs Nigeria: Rohr speaks on team selection



Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr has disclosed that he will field a much changed side, for their last 2018 World Cup qualifier against Algeria in Algiers.



Nigeria is already through to the tournament in Russia, following the Eagles’ 1-0 victory over Zambia on Saturday in Uyo.







However, Rohr insists he will take the game against Algeria seriously, but will also give a lot of players a chance to prove themselves.



It means players like John Ogu, Oghenekaro Etebo, Kelechi Iheanacho, Anthony Nwakaeme, etc could start against the North Africans.



“We never go to a match with second team, we want to win our last match as well. At least not to lose so we can qualify without losing any game, it will be wonderful this is another challenge but I think we will play a second friendly game perhaps in Morocco to see all the players who couldn’t play in our previous games,” Rohr said. 1 Like 2 Shares







Newly appointed Algeria coach Rabah Madjer has promised his team will give the Super Eagles a tough time in their November 10 Russia 2018 World Cup African qualifying Group B clash.



Algeria are out of the World Cup race after losing four of their five qualifying matches, while Nigeria claimed the group’s sole ticket with four wins and a draw.



But, despite the game being of little significance, Algeria legend Madjer insists he is taking it seriously.

“We will defend the honour of the the national team in the next match against Nigeria,” RabahMadjer told lebuteur.com after his unveiling on Thursday.



“You will see the true face of the team after the match against Nigeria.”



Madjer, 58, who took over from sacked Spanish coach Lucas Alcaraz, becomes the country’s fifth national coach in three years



How about that for a line up with Paul Onuachu coming in as a sub for Imoh Fred Friday in the second half.

How about that for a line up with Paul Onuachu coming in as a sub for Imoh Fred Friday in the second half. lol...who is Imo Fred Friday? And what are the chances he'll be invited over Nwakaeme and Kayode that have been in the fold? Even more against someone like Dessers who is even under consideration?



We will not be starting any forward that has not been part of the Qualifiers all this time against Algeria, you can take that to the bank lol...who is Imo Fred Friday? And what are the chances he'll be invited over Nwakaeme and Kayode that have been in the fold? Even more against someone like Dessers who is even under consideration?We will not be starting any forward that has not been part of the Qualifiers all this time against Algeria, you can take that to the bank 1 Like

lol...who is Imo Fred Friday? And what are the chances he'll be invited over Nwakaeme and Kayode that have been in the fold? Even more against someone like Dessers who is even under consideration?



We will not be starting any forward that has not been part of the Qualifiers all this time against Algeria, you can take that to the bank

true but our forwards so far do not give us much. Imoh Fred Friday has the attributes of a real super eagles forward. Power, Pace and a more clinical finisher than Odion Ighalo



Nwakaeme is lucky to have been invited, don't rate him much. Larry Kayode is a winger and not a striker. Odion Ighalo is alright but average, Iheanacho will not scare anyone at the world cup, he is too easy to pocket that's why Guardiola sold him



We need strikers who can find and fight for their own goals even when the supply is not coming. For me Imoh Fred Friday is the best number 9 we have in a 4-3-3 formation; then Paul Onuachu as a sub in a 4-2-3-1 formation





true but our forwards so far do not give us much. Imoh Fred Friday has the attributes of a real super eagles forward. Power, Pace and a more clinical finisher than Odion Ighalo



Nwakaeme is lucky to have been invited, don't rate him much. Larry Kayode is a winger and not a striker. Odion Ighalo is alright but average, Iheanacho will not scare anyone at the world cup, he is too easy to pocket that's why Guardiola sold him



We need strikers who can find and fight for their own goals even when the supply is not coming. For me Imoh Fred Friday is the best number 9 we have in a 4-3-3 formation; then Paul Onuachu as a sub in a 4-2-3-1 formation





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DkC5bh4Yr7k our biggest issue every World Cup is the affinity to drop people who executed the Qualifiers for perceived 'better' players, you will end up tampering with a vital part of play which is Team Chemistry. It's this same behaviour we put up that had us going to Brazil with the likes of Uchebo and Ameobi in 2014



Barring injuries I can assure you that Ighalo and Kelechi will be at that World Cup, these two suggestions of yours will have to battle for one spot.



They will have players like



Onyekuru

Nwakaeme

Dessers

Bonaventure

Olayinka



And of course, anyone else with a Nigerian name we can find before the World Cup.



our biggest issue every World Cup is the affinity to drop people who executed the Qualifiers for perceived 'better' players, you will end up tampering with a vital part of play which is Team Chemistry. It's this same behaviour we put up that had us going to Brazil with the likes of Uchebo and Ameobi in 2014



Barring injuries I can assure you that Ighalo and Kelechi will be at that World Cup, these two suggestions of yours will have to battle for one spot.



They will have players like



Onyekuru

Nwakaeme

Dessers

Bonaventure

Olayinka



And of course, anyone else with a Nigerian name we can find before the World Cup.



We already have the core of the team....Kelechi and Odion are part of that core. We will not be dropping them for unproven players

You are right team chemistry is very vital but the team must also seek to improve. Keshi made mistakes ahead o 2014 and there is no evidence that some of the new faces then were better than the players we had.



However in this case we have a clear problem in front of goal. I wont be scared of Iheanacho, or Nwakaeme if I was a central defender. I think the 3 strikers we should go to world cup with should be

Odion Ighalo, Imoh Fred Friday and Paul Onuachu



we need strikers who can fight for goal and score when the opportunity presents itself. You are right team chemistry is very vital but the team must also seek to improve. Keshi made mistakes ahead o 2014 and there is no evidence that some of the new faces then were better than the players we had.However in this case we have a clear problem in front of goal. I wont be scared of Iheanacho, or Nwakaeme if I was a central defender. I think the 3 strikers we should go to world cup with should beOdion Ighalo, Imoh Fred Friday and Paul Onuachuwe need strikers who can fight for goal and score when the opportunity presents itself. 1 Like

You are right team chemistry is very vital but the team must also seek to improve. Keshi made mistakes ahead o 2014 and there is no evidence that some of the new faces then were better than the players we had.



However in this case we have a clear problem in front of goal. I wont be scared of Iheanacho, or Nwakaeme if I was a central defender. I think the 3 strikers we should go to world cup with should be

Odion Ighalo, Imoh Fred Friday and Paul Onuachu



we need strikers who can fight for goal and score when the opportunity presents itself. so, you propose we drop our most prolific scorer for a couple of guys who have never kicked a ball for the Nigerian team?



Club form is usually not reflective of National team form.... I don't get this your harping on 'fear'...football has gone past that stage of having fearful forwards like Tevez.



Does Messi look like he can instill fear in anyone? I wouldn't be scared of Morata, or Vardy, Harry Kane is far from a fearful fellow, you forget those guys Odion and Kelechi scored against a Cameroonian side with some pretty big guys who seemed fearful enough, but couldn't quite get anything past our defenders or Ezenwa.





Being big and imposing may get you attention, but it's not enough. Cameroon went to the Confeds with some pretty burly forwards and it still didn't prevent them from collecting from the likes of Spain.



We need skillful players, not fearful ones. The guys who can take advantage of spaces, not those who just want to bulldoze their way through.



so, you propose we drop our most prolific scorer for a couple of guys who have never kicked a ball for the Nigerian team?



Club form is usually not reflective of National team form.... I don't get this your harping on 'fear'...football has gone past that stage of having fearful forwards like Tevez.



Does Messi look like he can instill fear in anyone? I wouldn't be scared of Morata, or Vardy, Harry Kane is far from a fearful fellow, you forget those guys Odion and Kelechi scored against a Cameroonian side with some pretty big guys who seemed fearful enough, but couldn't quite get anything past our defenders or Ezenwa.





Being big and imposing may get you attention, but it's not enough. Cameroon went to the Confeds with some pretty burly forwards and it still didn't prevent them from collecting from the likes of Spain.



We need skillful players, not fearful ones. The guys who can take advantage of spaces, not those who just want to bulldoze their way through.



I repeat, Kelechi and Ighalo WILL be in Russia barring injuries. They are part of the CORE of the team and unless Onuachu and Friday are CR7 and Messi, neither can displace Kelechi...best they can do is battle for the last CF spot available

Iheanacho has no fight in him. talking about taking advantage of spaces involves making off the ball runs. The 2 strikers I proposed are always on the move looking for the pass to come. watch them without the ball and you will appreciate what I mean. also ability to hold the ball up and invite others to join play involves having upper body strength. Against the likes of Spain, Brazil, Argentina, Germany . . . we may not be able to out-pass them for a great length of time. Our ball possession against the best might be weak, this is also another example where you need a striker up front with the strength to hold up play and give the defence some breathing space. Again Iheanacho is not that man.



How about counter attack? Again Iheanacho does not have a lot of speed. He has done well for the country no doubt but we have better athletes and strikers.



The 2 strikers I proposed can even dribble better than Iheanacho.



Nwakaeme is using too much football age, he is too old! Iheanacho has no fight in him. talking about taking advantage of spaces involves making off the ball runs. The 2 strikers I proposed are always on the move looking for the pass to come. watch them without the ball and you will appreciate what I mean. also ability to hold the ball up and invite others to join play involves having upper body strength. Against the likes of Spain, Brazil, Argentina, Germany . . . we may not be able to out-pass them for a great length of time. Our ball possession against the best might be weak, this is also another example where you need a striker up front with the strength to hold up play and give the defence some breathing space. Again Iheanacho is not that man.How about counter attack? Again Iheanacho does not have a lot of speed. He has done well for the country no doubt but we have better athletes and strikers.The 2 strikers I proposed can even dribble better than Iheanacho.Nwakaeme is using too much football age, he is too old! 2 Likes

Iheanacho has no fight in him



Nwakaeme is using too much football age, he is too old! we don't need him to have fight, we need him to score and he does that well enough



And I don't know why you keep mentioning Nwakaeme because last I checked, he is not among the two sure bets for the World Cup. Only Kelechi and Ighalo are, Nwakaeme is just like Onuachu and everyone else fighting for one spot.



Nigeria v Algeria Head to Head



Games Nigeria won: 9

Games Nigeria drawn: 3

Games Nigeria lost: 6









10 Jan 1973 Nigeria v Algeria D 2-2 African Games



28 Jul 1978 Algeria v Nigeria L 1-0 African Games



22 Mar 1980 Nigeria v Algeria W 3-0 Africa Cup of Nations



10 Oct 1981 Nigeria v Algeria L 0-2 FIFA World Cup



30 Oct 1981 Algeria v Nigeria L 2-1 FIFA World Cup



10 Mar 1982 Nigeria v Algeria L 1-2 Africa Cup of Nations



11 Mar 1984 Nigeria v Algeria D 0-0 Africa Cup of Nations



23 Mar 1988 Nigeria v Algeria W 1-1 Africa Cup of Nations



02 Mar 1990 Algeria v Nigeria L 5-1 Africa Cup of Nations



16 Mar 1990 Algeria v Nigeria L 1-0 Africa Cup of Nations



03 Jul 1993 Nigeria v Algeria W 4-1 FIFA World Cup



08 Oct 1993 Algeria v Nigeria D 1-1 FIFA World Cup



14 Sep 1995 Nigeria v Algeria W 2-0 African Games



21 Jan 2002 Algeria v Nigeria W 0-1 Africa Cup of Nations



03 Jul 2004 Nigeria v Algeria W 1-0 FIFA World Cup



04 Sep 2005 Algeria v Nigeria W 2-5 FIFA World Cup



30 Jan 2010 Nigeria v Algeria W 1-0 Africa Cup of Nations



12 Nov 2016 Nigeria v Algeria W 3-1 FIFA World Cup







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9suU5kUILm8 can Rabah Madjer inspire Algeria to save some pride

Naso Algeria go take end with 1point.? Nawa o

Naso Algeria go take end with 1point.? Nawa o

omo no be Nigeria won give them another points omo no be Nigeria won give them another points

Let's go there

Obi Mikel and Alex Iwobi top Nigeria squObi Mikel and Alex Iwobi top Nigeria squad for Algeria, Argentina games



Gernot Rohr has invited Francis Uzoho and Chidiebere Nwakali for Super Eagles encounter with the Desert Foxes and La Albiceleste









John Obi Mikel will lead Nigeria senior national team against Algeria and Argentina in November.



The Super Eagles have already booked their place in the 2018 Fifa World Cup billed for Russia and will face Rabah Madjer’s men on November 10 in their last qualifying game which is a mere formality.



Four days later, they face the South Americans in a friendly encounter billed for the Krasnodar Stadium, Russia.









And to prosecute this encounter, Gernot Rohr has invited 24 players with the former Chelsea midfielder and Arsenal forward making the cut.



Others are Ogenyi Onazi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Odion Ighalo and Hapoel Be’er Sheva’s John Ogu.



Following his impressive form in the Spanish topflight, 18-year-old goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has been handed his maiden call-up as well as former U17 skipper Chidiebere Nwakali.



Invited players are expected to arrive in a camp in Morocco on Monday, 6th November, before the delegation flies to Constantine on Thursday, 9th November.







FULL SQUAD



Goalkeepers: Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (FC IfeanyiUbah); Francis Uzoho (Deportivo La Coruna, Spain)



Defenders: William Ekong (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Abdullahi Shehu (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus); Tyronne Ebuehi (ADO Den Haag, The Netherlands); Leon Balogun (FSV Mainz 05, Germany); Uche Agbo (Standard Liege, Belgium); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France); Olaoluwa Aina (Hull City, England)

The form of ndidi will surely excite our coach

This is a match that is good for relaxed viewing.... Pop corn and maltina will be required when the game is on 1 Like 1 Share







This is a match that is good for relaxed viewing.... Pop corn and maltina will be required when the game is on ok lets go there

Algeria will host Nigeria in an African qualifying Group B Russia 2018 World Cup fixture in Constantine on Friday.









The Super Eagles sealed qualification for the 2018 World Cup after beating Zambia 1-0 in their penultimate group game, while Algeria are rooted to the bottom of the group.







Ahead of the game in Constantine, Completesportsnigeria.com‘s JAMES AGBEREBI highlights SEVEN interesting facts in clashes between the two African giants…









ALGERIA HAVE NOT BEATEN NIGERIA IN 27 YEARS





The last time that Nigeria lost to Algeria was way back 27 years ago.





It was in the final of the 1990 Africa Cup of Nations hosted by Algeria which Nigeria lost 1-0.





The goal was scored by Cherif Oudjani in the 38th minute which secured Algeria their first and only AFCON title.





NIGERIA’S LAST AWAY LOSS TO ALGERIA WAS THE FINAL OF 1990 AFCON





The final of the 1990 AFCON in Algiers was the last time the Super Eagles lost away to Algeria.





Prior to the 1990 AFCON final, Nigeria had lost all four of their previous away games against Algeria.





Since then, Nigeria have secured one win and one draw in their last two visits.





The win was the 5-2 thrashing of Algeria during the qualifiers for the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Oran. While the draw was the 1-1 scoreline in 1993 that secured Nigeria’s first qualification for the 1994 World Cup in USA.





NIGERIA BEAT ALGERIA TO WIN FIRST AFCON TITLE





After finishing third at the 1976 and 1978 AFCONs in Ethiopia and Ghana respectively, Nigeria were eventually crowned champions as hosts in 1980.





In the final played at the National Stadium, Lagos, Nigeria faced Algeria and spanked them 3-0.





A brace from Segun Odegbami and another goal from the late Muda Lawal secured Nigeria’s first ever AFCON title.





ALGERIA BEAT NIGERIA TO WIN FIRST AFCON TITLE





Algeria got their pound of flesh against Nigeria when they hosted and won the 1990 AFCON.





Just like in the 1980 AFCON final, Algeria met Nigeria in the final and won 1-0 in the 1990 edition.





The hero for Algeria was Cherif Oudjani whose 38th minute strike was enough to secure victory.





LAST TIME ALGERIA SCORED FIRST AGAINST NIGERIA WAS IN 1993





Nigeria last conceded first against Algeria in 1993 in the first leg group stage of the 1994 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Lagos.





Abdelhafid Tasfaout put Algeria 1-0 ahead in the fifth minute before goals from the late Rashidi Yekini (brace), Austin Okocha and Daniel Amokachi gave Nigeria a 4-1 win.





Since then, Nigeria have gone ahead to score first in their last six clashes. In the return leg of the 1994 World Cup qualifier played in Algiers, in 1993, Finidi George put Nigeria 1-0 up before Sidi Ahmed Zerrouki equalised for Algeria.











At the 2002 AFCON group game, Julius Aghahowa’s goal gave Nigeria a 1-0 win, while in the first leg group stage 2006 World Cup qualifiers in Abuja, Joseph Yobo’s 84th minute goal gave Nigeria a 1-0 victory. Also, in the reverse fixture which Nigeria won 5-2, Obafemi Martins gave Nigeria the lead.





In the third place match at the 2010 AFCON, Nigeria won 1-0 thanks to Obinna Nsofor’s goal. And in the first leg group stage clash in the 2018 World Cup qualifier in Uyo, Victor Moses shot Nigeria in the lead in a game which the Eagles eventually won 3-1.





-ALGERIA HAVE RECORDED THE HIGHEST SCORE MARGIN BETWEEN THEM AND NIGERIA





The opening game of the 1990 AFCON saw Algeria thrash Nigeria 5-1.





It is the highest score margin recorded since both countries first met in the football event of the 1973 All Africa Games in Lagos.





However, Nigeria defeated Algeria 4-1 and 5-2 in the 1994 and 2006 World Cup qualifiers respectively.





NIGERIA HAVE WON THEIR LAST FIVE CONSECUTIVE GAMES AGAINST ALGERIA





Following the 1-1 draw against Algeria in the 1994 World Cup quallfier, Nigeria have gone on to beat Algeria in their last five meetings.





At the 2002 AFCON group stage, Nigeria triumphed 1-0, while the first leg of the 2006 World Cup qualifier in Abuja saw Nigeria win 1-0. In the reverse fixture in Oran, Nigeria walloped Algeria 5-2.







The third place match of the 2010 AFCON in Angola pitted Nigeria and Algeria against each other with Nigeria winning 1-0, while their last meeting in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup qualifier in Uyo also saw Nigeria win 3-1.

Fifteen Super Eagles players have arrived at their Golden Tulip Farah Hotel camp in Rabat, Morocco ahead of Friday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Algeria.



The game is billed to hold at the Stade Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine on Friday. Kick-off time for the game is 8.30pm Algerian time.



According to a report from the media communications department of the Nigerian Football Federation, Oghenekaro Etebo, Alex Iwobi, Olanrewaju Kayode, Henry Onyekuru, Chidiebere Nwakali were the early arrivals.



Other players also in camp are Kelechi Iheanacho, Uche Agbo and Chidozie Awaziem, Kenneth Omeruo, Ahmed Musa, Wilfred Ndidi, Mikel Agu, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Israel-based duo of John Ogu and Anthony Nwakaeme have all arrived in Rabat.



The report also confirmed that team captain Mikel Obi, as well as goalkeepers Francis Uzoho and Daniel Akpeyi, are expected in Rabat on Tuesday while William Troost Ekong, Abdullahi Shehu, Tyronne Ebuehi, Leon Balogun and Olaoluwa Aina are also being expected.







The Super Eagles will fly from Rabat on Friday morning to Constantine to take on Algeria on Friday before flying out aboard a chartered plane to Krasnodar, Russia for Tuesday’s international friendly against Argentina.





Algeria 3

Nigeria 0

Make I park here

Algeria 2-3 Nigeria

Correct scores . 2:2