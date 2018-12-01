₦airaland Forum

Date: Friday, 10 November 2017 at 11:28 PM

Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) - Sports

Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time)

Nigeria Is The First African Country To Qualify For FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia / 2018 World Cup Qualifiers: Nigeria Vs Algeria - Who Is Your Man Of The March? / Zambia Vs Nigeria 2018 Fifa World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 2 (Full Time) (1) (2) (3) (4)

Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by meforyou1(m): 10:24pm
coolie1:
this is what the ref also did in Cameroon match
same nonsense refree did in South Africa vs Senegal that made FIFA cancel the match. 1st time I heard FIFA cancelling match
Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by femo86(m): 10:24pm
Walelavender:
Will Ezenwa be keeping the Goal post against Argentina?

Or against Spain....

Nah Sergio Ramos and Morata go score all the corner kick with head

1 Like

Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by miteolu(m): 10:25pm
This match is fixed.

5 Likes

Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Johnrake69: 10:25pm
That ref has to be sanctioned. Ezenwa is clearly an amateur. Lots of work to be done
Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by tnewsr: 10:25pm
Update
90mins already. 4 Additional minutes to be played. Algeria 1-1 Nigeria

Watch Live: Algeria Vs Nigeria

.
Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by bjt(m): 10:25pm
The Algerians were even surprised to be given a penalty grin grin

13 Likes

Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Apina(m): 10:25pm
favourmic:

will you keep quite
Have u said those same words to ur father this night? Ewu!
Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by freakcin: 10:25pm
Onyekuru is not bad. He should be further tested against Argentina.

4 Likes

Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by BabaOwen: 10:25pm
meforyou1:
that refree is so mad mad and so stupid. The Nigerian defender trying to tackle fell down, the Algerian player was up and moved with the ball. And u gave penalty against Nigeria. African referees are a joke.
the Algerian captain head butt one of our player,instead of red card,the mumu give the player yellow card,now look at the useless penalty he gave Algeria again sad

7 Likes

Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by NoFavors: 10:25pm
Matinho:

Truth is for Russia 2018 we have to beg Enyeama
These keepers cant stand the caliber of players they will meet at the mundial
Ezenwa is just not what we need. If he's the best we've got, then I'm afraid we have no goalkeeper
Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by TheMainMan: 10:26pm
hope ds match will be replayed



i don't care if its insignificant undecided undecided undecided

6 Likes

Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by passionateyouth: 10:26pm
femo86:
Ref go blow penalty against us soon grin
How did you know? U using jah?

3 Likes

Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Flango: 10:26pm
Results are most times misleading.
A better team would have punished us badly.

How do you allow a team below average like Algeria create so many clear cut scoring opportunities?��

1 Like

Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by optional1(f): 10:26pm
iSlayer:



Ah ah. Waterfall again?? Are you that flexible? I did enjoy the reverse cowgirl with you tho'. I can see you became a Pro.



all thanks to you mr prof..
Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by thanta(m): 10:26pm
AN EMPTY NET IS BETTER THAN OUR GOALKEEPER.. Lmao
Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by obo389(m): 10:26pm
Abeg na wetn be the implication of this draw? We still qualify?

1 Like

Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by robosky02(m): 10:26pm
grin Issorite
Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by femo86(m): 10:26pm
miteolu:
This match is fixed.

Na you fix am abi?

Mschteww
Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by bastien: 10:27pm
mazimee:
Ezenwa is not that keeper that thought he was cry cry cry
we gonna have him in goal until a good keeper comes in or Vincent
Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Matinho: 10:27pm
Useless Ref.lol
Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Goke7: 10:27pm
nigeria's unbeaten wcq record maintained well done super eagles

13 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by bastien: 10:27pm
Flango:
Results are most times misleading.
A better team would have punished us badly.

How do you allow a team below average like Algeria create so many clear cut scoring opportunities?��
bad pitch

5 Likes

Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by gabi98(m): 10:27pm
it's like this refree is high on some weed, how can you give that as a penalty

4 Likes

Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Jaybeee(m): 10:27pm
like seriously we need a better keeper for the world cup.
Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by meforyou1(m): 10:28pm
BabaOwen:
the Algerian captain head butt one of our player,instead of red card,the mumu give the player yellow card,now look at the useless penalty he gave Algeria again sad
this is the worst refree I have seen

8 Likes

Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by femo86(m): 10:28pm
passionateyouth:

How did you know? U using jah?

Yea wink
Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by tnewsr: 10:28pm
Update from other games
Sweden 1-0 Italy

Watch Live: Sweden Vs Italy

.
Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Walelavender(m): 10:29pm
Terrible calls by the refree in the second half.
The head butt...penalty..
Horrible!
For that Ezenwa, let him remain the third Goalkeeper and be Rohr's handbag to Russia

8 Likes

Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by optional1(f): 10:29pm
meforyou1:
hello, please can you guys move this your gist to romance section? Good evening. Remember u when u contested for miss nairaland or so.


sure you read the part were am directing him to go to romance section.. Right
Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Shegman22(m): 10:29pm
Stewpid ref
Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by SHOPPERS(m): 10:29pm
The match was fixed. Full time draw. Congrats to everyone that played x2, remember those of us who played 12 in your kingdom sha...

2 Likes

Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by imperiouxx: 10:29pm
And the Man of the Match Award goes to the........ Refree cheesy

18 Likes 1 Share

(Reply)

