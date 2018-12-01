Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) (50986 Views)

coolie1:

this is what the ref also did in Cameroon match same nonsense refree did in South Africa vs Senegal that made FIFA cancel the match. 1st time I heard FIFA cancelling match

Walelavender:

Will Ezenwa be keeping the Goal post against Argentina?

Or against Spain....



Nah Sergio Ramos and Morata go score all the corner kick with head

This match is fixed. 5 Likes

That ref has to be sanctioned. Ezenwa is clearly an amateur. Lots of work to be done



90mins already. 4 Additional minutes to be played. Algeria 1-1 Nigeria



Watch Live:



The Algerians were even surprised to be given a penalty 13 Likes

favourmic:



Have u said those same words to ur father this night? Ewu!

Onyekuru is not bad. He should be further tested against Argentina. 4 Likes

meforyou1:

that refree is so mad mad and so stupid. The Nigerian defender trying to tackle fell down, the Algerian player was up and moved with the ball. And u gave penalty against Nigeria. African referees are a joke. the Algerian captain head butt one of our player,instead of red card,the mumu give the player yellow card,now look at the useless penalty he gave Algeria again

Matinho:



Truth is for Russia 2018 we have to beg Enyeama

These keepers cant stand the caliber of players they will meet at the mundial

Ezenwa is just not what we need. If he's the best we've got, then I'm afraid we have no goalkeeper Ezenwa is just not what we need. If he's the best we've got, then I'm afraid we have no goalkeeper









i don't care if its insignificant hope ds match will be replayedi don't care if its insignificant 6 Likes

femo86:

How did you know? U using jah?

Results are most times misleading.

A better team would have punished us badly.



How do you allow a team below average like Algeria create so many clear cut scoring opportunities?�� 1 Like

iSlayer:







AN EMPTY NET IS BETTER THAN OUR GOALKEEPER.. Lmao

Abeg na wetn be the implication of this draw? We still qualify? 1 Like

Issorite Issorite

miteolu:

This match is fixed.

Na you fix am abi?



Na you fix am abi?
Mschteww

mazimee:

we gonna have him in goal until a good keeper comes in or Vincent

Useless Ref.lol

nigeria's unbeaten wcq record maintained well done super eagles 13 Likes 2 Shares

Flango:

Results are most times misleading.

A better team would have punished us badly.



bad pitch

it's like this refree is high on some weed, how can you give that as a penalty 4 Likes

like seriously we need a better keeper for the world cup.

BabaOwen:

this is the worst refree I have seen

passionateyouth:



How did you know? U using jah?

Yea Yea



Sweden 1-0 Italy



Watch Live:



Update from other games
Sweden 1-0 Italy
Watch Live: Sweden Vs Italy

Terrible calls by the refree in the second half.

The head butt...penalty..

Horrible!

For that Ezenwa, let him remain the third Goalkeeper and be Rohr's handbag to Russia 8 Likes

meforyou1:

Stewpid ref

The match was fixed. Full time draw. Congrats to everyone that played x2, remember those of us who played 12 in your kingdom sha... 2 Likes