|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by meforyou1(m): 10:24pm
coolie1:same nonsense refree did in South Africa vs Senegal that made FIFA cancel the match. 1st time I heard FIFA cancelling match
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by femo86(m): 10:24pm
Walelavender:
Or against Spain....
Nah Sergio Ramos and Morata go score all the corner kick with head
1 Like
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by miteolu(m): 10:25pm
This match is fixed.
5 Likes
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Johnrake69: 10:25pm
That ref has to be sanctioned. Ezenwa is clearly an amateur. Lots of work to be done
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by tnewsr: 10:25pm
Update
90mins already. 4 Additional minutes to be played. Algeria 1-1 Nigeria
Watch Live: Algeria Vs Nigeria
.
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by bjt(m): 10:25pm
The Algerians were even surprised to be given a penalty
13 Likes
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Apina(m): 10:25pm
favourmic:Have u said those same words to ur father this night? Ewu!
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by freakcin: 10:25pm
Onyekuru is not bad. He should be further tested against Argentina.
4 Likes
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by BabaOwen: 10:25pm
meforyou1:the Algerian captain head butt one of our player,instead of red card,the mumu give the player yellow card,now look at the useless penalty he gave Algeria again
7 Likes
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by NoFavors: 10:25pm
Matinho:Ezenwa is just not what we need. If he's the best we've got, then I'm afraid we have no goalkeeper
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by TheMainMan: 10:26pm
hope ds match will be replayed
i don't care if its insignificant
6 Likes
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by passionateyouth: 10:26pm
femo86:How did you know? U using jah?
3 Likes
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Flango: 10:26pm
Results are most times misleading.
A better team would have punished us badly.
How do you allow a team below average like Algeria create so many clear cut scoring opportunities?��
1 Like
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by optional1(f): 10:26pm
iSlayer:
all thanks to you mr prof..
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by thanta(m): 10:26pm
AN EMPTY NET IS BETTER THAN OUR GOALKEEPER.. Lmao
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by obo389(m): 10:26pm
Abeg na wetn be the implication of this draw? We still qualify?
1 Like
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by robosky02(m): 10:26pm
Issorite
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by femo86(m): 10:26pm
miteolu:
Na you fix am abi?
Mschteww
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by bastien: 10:27pm
mazimee:we gonna have him in goal until a good keeper comes in or Vincent
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Matinho: 10:27pm
Useless Ref.lol
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Goke7: 10:27pm
nigeria's unbeaten wcq record maintained well done super eagles
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by bastien: 10:27pm
Flango:bad pitch
5 Likes
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by gabi98(m): 10:27pm
it's like this refree is high on some weed, how can you give that as a penalty
4 Likes
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Jaybeee(m): 10:27pm
like seriously we need a better keeper for the world cup.
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by meforyou1(m): 10:28pm
BabaOwen:this is the worst refree I have seen
8 Likes
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by femo86(m): 10:28pm
passionateyouth:
Yea
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by tnewsr: 10:28pm
Update from other games
Sweden 1-0 Italy
Watch Live: Sweden Vs Italy
.
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Walelavender(m): 10:29pm
Terrible calls by the refree in the second half.
The head butt...penalty..
Horrible!
For that Ezenwa, let him remain the third Goalkeeper and be Rohr's handbag to Russia
8 Likes
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by optional1(f): 10:29pm
meforyou1:
sure you read the part were am directing him to go to romance section.. Right
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Shegman22(m): 10:29pm
Stewpid ref
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by SHOPPERS(m): 10:29pm
The match was fixed. Full time draw. Congrats to everyone that played x2, remember those of us who played 12 in your kingdom sha...
2 Likes
|Re: Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) by imperiouxx: 10:29pm
And the Man of the Match Award goes to the........ Refree
18 Likes 1 Share
