|Re: Nigeria Vs Algeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 0 - 0 (Live) by ikorodureporta: 7:09pm
Dem go sho am sef
|Re: Nigeria Vs Algeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 0 - 0 (Live) by netflicks: 7:09pm
Actual score... 0-0
|Re: Nigeria Vs Algeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 0 - 0 (Live) by Algerian1: 7:14pm
my prediction
Algeria 2 - 2 Nigeria
|Re: Nigeria Vs Algeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 0 - 0 (Live) by Kylekent59: 7:14pm
Nairabet give Nigeria 4.0 odds oooo.
I wan nack am 6k collect 24k oooo.
But I dey fear. Naija fit draw
|Re: Nigeria Vs Algeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 0 - 0 (Live) by somehow: 7:17pm
Pick GG or one half draw
Kylekent59:
|Re: Nigeria Vs Algeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 0 - 0 (Live) by Nbote(m): 7:19pm
A super Eagles midfield of Ndidi and Mikel as a double pivot and Iwobi as 10 at d world cup is very mouth watering
|Re: Nigeria Vs Algeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 0 - 0 (Live) by WizzPoll: 7:24pm
Nbote:
Mikel and Ndidi are similar
Onazi is the engine room, I hope he remains fit
remember Nigeria vs France at the last world cup? our game changed after Blaise Matuidi injured Onazi
3 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Algeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 0 - 0 (Live) by dominique(f): 7:28pm
For the first time in a long time we'll watch a Super Eagle's qualification without our hearts in our mouths. No speculations, permutations or combinations about who we have to defeat by by how how many goals and who needs to defeat who before we can qualify. I'm so proud of my eagles, win draw or lose they have won our hearts. Keep flying eagles❤❤❤��
10 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Algeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 0 - 0 (Live) by Dreamswayne: 7:42pm
Algeria 0-2 Nigeria...
Quote After The Match
|Re: Nigeria Vs Algeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 0 - 0 (Live) by mansakhalifa(m): 7:43pm
Forget it guys. It is just a 'glorified' friendly match. The first in a series of warm-up ahead of RUS '18.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Algeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 0 - 0 (Live) by mansakhalifa(m): 7:44pm
@dominique Spot on.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Algeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 0 - 0 (Live) by ChiefPiiko(m): 7:51pm
What's in this match for Algeria if there win?? Coz I know Naija has already qualified
|Re: Nigeria Vs Algeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 0 - 0 (Live) by Nbote(m): 7:53pm
WizzPoll:
Dat Onazi then isn't d Onazi now... Onazi is actually d weaklink in d super Eagles midfield now.. Ndidi and Mikel are by no way similar, yea dey are both physical and like to shield d ball but Mikel is more technical and can do d ball distribution and recycling forward while Ndidi does d tackling and recovery.. Jus in d mould of a Pogba and Matic partnership
3 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Algeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 0 - 0 (Live) by stenlydxlite(m): 7:53pm
someone please, post the link to live stream.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Algeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 0 - 0 (Live) by goldtube(m): 7:58pm
2/2 ht/ft... correct score 0:1
|Re: Nigeria Vs Algeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 0 - 0 (Live) by ikennaf1(m): 7:59pm
If you're patriotic, place a bet on nigeria win with maximum 10k. No shaking
|Re: Nigeria Vs Algeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 0 - 0 (Live) by Archie30: 7:59pm
stenlydxlite:
Please help us. I had the previous games on BT sports but it's not happening today. Any link pleaseee
|Re: Nigeria Vs Algeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 0 - 0 (Live) by Emeskhalifa(m): 8:13pm
Abeq were we fit watch am on modro android app
|Re: Nigeria Vs Algeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 0 - 0 (Live) by lexyman(m): 8:14pm
I[b]TS BEEN A WHILE SUPER EAGLES GIVES US THIS KIND OF TREAT ... JUST SIT DOWN CROSS YOUR LEGS WHILE ENJOY THE MATCH WITH A BOTTLE OF WINE . NO TENSION , NO STRESS ... AND NO PERMUTATION !!!. THANK YOU ROHR .... THANK YOU PINNICK THANK YOU NFF.[/b]
|Re: Nigeria Vs Algeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 0 - 0 (Live) by ogbuluj(m): 8:25pm
Nigeria 2 and Algeria 0
|Re: Nigeria Vs Algeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 0 - 0 (Live) by Pidginwhisper: 8:26pm
Na naija go win this match by 3-1 quote me after the match
|Re: Nigeria Vs Algeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 0 - 0 (Live) by lekanville: 8:28pm
Why is balogun on mask
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Algeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 0 - 0 (Live) by ammyluv2002(f): 8:31pm
Sadly, I will miss watching Nigeria match for the first time
|Re: Nigeria Vs Algeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 0 - 0 (Live) by Ladyjumong(f): 8:31pm
Yeah, let the game start man.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Algeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 0 - 0 (Live) by youngaz(m): 8:31pm
Dis Algeria national anthem be like d song gladiators sing wen goin to war[right][/right]
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Algeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 0 - 0 (Live) by JustCryptos: 8:33pm
Who's the guy wearing a mask, and why?
|Re: Nigeria Vs Algeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 0 - 0 (Live) by injurybaba(m): 8:33pm
Please which station is showing the match on Gotv??
|Re: Nigeria Vs Algeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 0 - 0 (Live) by Chrismario(m): 8:34pm
JustCryptos:
Leon Balogun, Nose injury
|Re: Nigeria Vs Algeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 0 - 0 (Live) by Ladyjumong(f): 8:34pm
lekanville:I wonder ooo. it looks cool on him tho..
|Re: Nigeria Vs Algeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 0 - 0 (Live) by Azeez532(m): 8:36pm
Any link to stream this guys??
