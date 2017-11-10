Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Nigeria Vs Algeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 0 - 0 (Live) (20723 Views)

Dem go sho am sef

Actual score... 0-0

my prediction



Algeria 2 - 2 Nigeria

Nairabet give Nigeria 4.0 odds oooo.









I wan nack am 6k collect 24k oooo.



But I dey fear. Naija fit draw

A super Eagles midfield of Ndidi and Mikel as a double pivot and Iwobi as 10 at d world cup is very mouth watering

For the first time in a long time we'll watch a Super Eagle's qualification without our hearts in our mouths. No speculations, permutations or combinations about who we have to defeat by by how how many goals and who needs to defeat who before we can qualify. I'm so proud of my eagles, win draw or lose they have won our hearts. Keep flying eagles❤❤❤�� 10 Likes

Algeria 0-2 Nigeria...



Forget it guys. It is just a 'glorified' friendly match. The first in a series of warm-up ahead of RUS '18.

@dominique Spot on.

What's in this match for Algeria if there win?? Coz I know Naija has already qualified

Dat Onazi then isn't d Onazi now... Onazi is actually d weaklink in d super Eagles midfield now.. Ndidi and Mikel are by no way similar, yea dey are both physical and like to shield d ball but Mikel is more technical and can do d ball distribution and recycling forward while Ndidi does d tackling and recovery.. Jus in d mould of a Pogba and Matic partnership Dat Onazi then isn't d Onazi now... Onazi is actually d weaklink in d super Eagles midfield now.. Ndidi and Mikel are by no way similar, yea dey are both physical and like to shield d ball but Mikel is more technical and can do d ball distribution and recycling forward while Ndidi does d tackling and recovery.. Jus in d mould of a Pogba and Matic partnership 3 Likes

someone please, post the link to live stream.

2/2 ht/ft... correct score 0:1

If you're patriotic, place a bet on nigeria win with maximum 10k. No shaking

Please help us. I had the previous games on BT sports but it's not happening today. Any link pleaseee Please help us. I had the previous games on BT sports but it's not happening today. Any link pleaseee

Abeq were we fit watch am on modro android app

I[b]TS BEEN A WHILE SUPER EAGLES GIVES US THIS KIND OF TREAT ... JUST SIT DOWN CROSS YOUR LEGS WHILE ENJOY THE MATCH WITH A BOTTLE OF WINE . NO TENSION , NO STRESS ... AND NO PERMUTATION !!!. THANK YOU ROHR .... THANK YOU PINNICK THANK YOU NFF.[/b]

Nigeria 2 and Algeria 0

Na naija go win this match by 3-1 quote me after the match

Why is balogun on mask 1 Like

Sadly, I will miss watching Nigeria match for the first time

Yeah, let the game start man.

Dis Algeria national anthem be like d song gladiators sing wen goin to war[right][/right] 1 Like

Who's the guy wearing a mask, and why?

Please which station is showing the match on Gotv??

Leon Balogun, Nose injury Leon Balogun, Nose injury

lekanville:

Why is balogun on mask I wonder ooo. it looks cool on him tho.. I wonder ooo. it looks cool on him tho..