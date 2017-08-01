Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Joe Budden: "Americans Are Stealing Wizkid’s Caribbean Style" (9698 Views)

Don Jazzy: American Artistes Are ‘Scared’ To Work With Me / Fan Calls Out Omotola For Dressing Too Sexy For A Married Woman & She Claps Back / Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj And Joe Budden Engage In Twitter Argument (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





American Rapper and Presenter, Joe budden, while in a talk show acknowledged the feat achieved by Wizkid where he stated that his sound doesn’t sound Nigerian but Caribbean. He said since the SFTOS album dropped, many American Artistes have been stealing his style and that what bothers him the most is that they never bought the album.



Transcript of what he said:



Wizkid’s album came out… we’ve never talked about it… and it’s amazing. And I don’t think that’s really fair that all you n*ggers can steal Wizkid’s Caribbean bleeping style and flow and songwriting and not buy the album.

He added:



”Ya’ll should go buy Wizkid’s album if ya’ll gonna appropriate his f**king music and style. That’s what I did and it’s a great album”

The lady hosting the show had this to say about Wizkid:



”This guy is a super star globally, he’s making moves even if he’s not so present in the States right now… he’ll get there. He’s doing very well for himself.”



https://www.wotzup.ng/wizkids-album-joe-budden-american-artistes/





SEE VIDEO: Nigerian Afrobeat Singer, Wizkid is actually bigger than what his fans back home think. Since he went International and unleashed a new sound to the world, he’s achieved a feat no other Nigerian Singer in his time has ever reached.American Rapper and Presenter, Joe budden, while in a talk show acknowledged the feat achieved by Wizkid where he stated that his sound doesn’t sound Nigerian but Caribbean. He said since the SFTOS album dropped, many American Artistes have been stealing his style and that what bothers him the most is that they never bought the album.Transcript of what he said:He added:The lady hosting the show had this to say about Wizkid:SEE VIDEO: https://www.instagram.com/p/BZlVMBVDfTd/ 6 Likes 2 Shares

Ok

True tho 2 Likes

Afro sound is a gift to the world. Thanks Fela. 20 Likes

Reminds me of one of my GCE exams of those days when I was almost tempted to "spy" the lady sitting next to me. She was beautiful, wearing glasses (to me that is usually a sign of intelligence, even till date), and writing plenty stuff so I imagined she knew what she was doing.

However, by divine intervention I was able to recollect the answer to the question and I started writing fast. Only to have this lady tear up her sheet, demand for a new sheet and start copying my answer word for word. She even told me to shift my hand away so she can see more clearly!

Moral of the story: If only you can step back, think for a moment and be original, the people you envy will become the ones copying you! 84 Likes 8 Shares





I cant believe they actually know him.



Davido nko? Wizkid is truly International.I cant believe they actually know him.Davido nko? 36 Likes 2 Shares

This should make fp...... Wizkid number one in Africa

newsynews:

Wizkid is truly International.

I cant believe they actually know him.

Davido nko? Davido is well known in Congo, Tanzania, South Sudan, and so many other places. Davido is well known in Congo, Tanzania, South Sudan, and so many other places. 47 Likes 4 Shares

Frog voice nko? Well known in Ghana 14 Likes 2 Shares

lalasticlala







Meanwhile here are



6 Reasons Why Davido Is Better Than Wizkid This is not my real comment... I will comment my real comment on how Davido reply the comment i commented on his picture....Meanwhile here are 1 Like





Not mentioning names o Wizkid is the only Afro beat artiste in Naija.. d rest na pon ponNot mentioning names o 11 Likes

thesicilian:



Davido is well known in Congo, Tanzania, South Sudan, and so many other places. 32 Likes

thesicilian:



Davido is well known in Congo, Tanzania, South Sudan, and so many other places. You forgot to include Eritrea. He's big there.



The latest is that Jay Sean, a 2006 one hit wonder, just featured him. Dude even announced it on IG.







lalasticlala You forgot to include Eritrea. He's big there.The latest is that Jay Sean, a 2006 one hit wonder, just featured him. Dude even announced it on IG.lalasticlala 18 Likes 1 Share

I read people comments about disappearing of Nnamdi Kanu and I discovered that Nigerians are totally enslaved by this Buhari regime.



People tend to believe the useless cover up made by Army that Nnamdi Kanu is hiding or that he might have cross to Cameroon and i laughed . I earlier wrote that Nnamdi Kanu and parents was either killed or in Government custody but they refuse to believe me, let me give some reason while Nnamdi Kanu is not hiding.



If you can recall the first time soldiers came near his house were two people was killed Nnamdi Kanu came out the following day address the press outside his house which means he was in the House during the time they came.



Nnamdi kanu can never hide because he made it know that he is ready to lose his life for Biafra, this is the man who leave everything for Biafra talk of good life he is enjoying in London, from a noble family even after bail condition he still defiled all and continue the struggle and not even the intimidation by army during the Ebonyi state rally that stop him but keep on and on attending other rallies accross the Biafra land.



Have you ask yourself why are the issue of biafra now is giving the Government sleepless night after invading Nnamdi Kanu house? Because they murdered Nnamdi Kanu that is why after the operation IPOB was quickly proscribed in South East and tagged terrorist Organization by Nigeria Government within a week, now looking for international backing should in case the issue of Nnamdi Kanu killing come up so they can called him terrorist.



Have you ask yourself why was Buhari sent some northern Governors to Eastern region for peace and thereafter VP and IG of police to Abia to meet with Governor? The reason is that Ikpazue was angry that Nnamdi Kanu was killed by army so all those peace visit was to Console him and promised him more Government package, visiting other state was to make it not look suspicious, has Buhari ever sent people for peace before in the past the answer Is no why was it that all this was happening after Kanu home was invaded by soldier.



No time has his brother mention that Kanu hiding position will not be disclosed did you watch him in any video is Government cover up story to make it look as if Kanu are hiding, if Kanu is hiding his brother can never said such. Kanu brother have accused Government of kidnapping Kanu and his parent that he has no knowledge of their way about since after there house was invadad by army.



IPOB or his lawyers can not wrote to World leaders and UN to asked Nigeria Government to release Nnamdi Kanu if Kanu is hiding let us use our brain propaganda may be a weapon of war but there are limit.



So if Government who are holding Kanu and parent will denial that, it means that Kanu has being murdered by army and probable buried somewhere which I don't wish. 4 Likes

Joe Budden get sense jaré... They wont even give credit Chai for biting his style... 3 Likes

OK DEN

wizkid ft future everytime, thats a track!! i can listen to it all day 4 Likes

WotzupNG:

Nigerian Afrobeat Singer, Wizkid is actually bigger than what his fans back home think. Since he went International and unleashed a new sound to the world, he’s achieved a feat no other Nigerian Singer in his time has ever reached.



American Rapper and Presenter, Joe budden, while in a talk show acknowledged the feat achieved by Wizkid where he stated that his sound doesn’t sound Nigerian but Caribbean. He said since the SFTOS album dropped, many American Artistes have been stealing his style and that what bothers him the most is that they never bought the album.



Transcript of what he said:







He added:







The lady hosting the show had this to say about Wizkid:









https://www.wotzup.ng/wizkids-album-joe-budden-american-artistes/





SEE VIDEO: https://www.instagram.com/p/BZlVMBVDfTd/

Wizkid get style





Wizkid get style 1 Like

I just hope he(wizkid) would be able to balance his music to soothe his local and international fan base. More success to him and others pushing our entertainment industry to the international scene. 1 Like

mmclatino:

Afro sound is a gift to the world. Thanks Fela. I tell u... I tell u...

I chop ban and i feel alright,God bless nairaland republic. 4 Likes

Wizkid be feeling cool right now.

And I don’t think that’s really fair that all you n*ggers can steal Wizkid’s Caribbean bleeping style and flow and songwriting and not buy the album.

Who did Wizkid steal his Caribbean style from? Is Wizkid Caribbean? Who did Wizkid steal his Caribbean style from? Is Wizkid Caribbean? 4 Likes

Niceee *loso's voice*

dignity33:

I read people comments about disappearing of Nnamdi Kanu and I discovered that Nigerians are totally enslaved by this Buhari regime.



People tend to believe the useless cover up made by Army that Nnamdi Kanu is hiding or that he might have cross to Cameroon and i laughed . I earlier wrote that Nnamdi Kanu and parents was either killed or in Government custody but they refuse to believe me, let me give some reason while Nnamdi Kanu is not hiding.



If you can recall the first time soldiers came near his house were two people was killed Nnamdi Kanu came out the following day address the press outside his house which means he was in the House during the time they came.



Nnamdi kanu can never hide because he made it know that he is ready to lose his life for Biafra, this is the man who leave everything for Biafra talk of good life he is enjoying in London, from a noble family even after bail condition he still defiled all and continue the struggle and not even the intimidation by army during the Ebonyi state rally that stop him but keep on and on attending other rallies accross the Biafra land.



Have you ask yourself why are the issue of biafra now is giving the Government sleepless night after invading Nnamdi Kanu house? Because they murdered Nnamdi Kanu that is why after the operation IPOB was quickly proscribed in South East and tagged terrorist Organization by Nigeria Government within a week, now looking for international backing should in case the issue of Nnamdi Kanu killing come up so they can called him terrorist.



Have you ask yourself why was Buhari sent some northern Governors to Eastern region for peace and thereafter VP and IG of police to Abia to meet with Governor? The reason is that Ikpazue was angry that Nnamdi Kanu was killed by army so all those peace visit was to Console him and promised him more Government package, visiting other state was to make it not look suspicious, has Buhari ever sent people for peace before in the past the answer Is no why was it that all this was happening after Kanu home was invaded by soldier.



No time has his brother mention that Kanu hiding position will not be disclosed did you watch him in any video is Government cover up story to make it look as if Kanu are hiding, if Kanu is hiding his brother can never said such. Kanu brother have accused Government of kidnapping Kanu and his parent that he has no knowledge of their way about since after there house was invadad by army.



IPOB or his lawyers can not wrote to World leaders and UN to asked Nigeria Government to release Nnamdi Kanu if Kanu is hiding let us use our brain propaganda may be a weapon of war but there are limit.



So if Government who are holding Kanu and parent will denial that, it means that Kanu has being murdered by army and probable buried somewhere which I don't wish.

Keep spamming Nairaland.. You go wound yourself on top KANU matter ... mtchew.. Keep spamming Nairaland.. You go wound yourself on top KANU matter ... mtchew.. 15 Likes 1 Share

Baba NLA

but wait ooo

wat of olamide?

Waiting for dafido to respond



if wizkid can get style



then music for dafido is finished, as that guy dey sing like person wey swallow frog 1 Like 1 Share

Hmm

newsynews:



Wizkid is truly International.



I cant believe they actually know him.



Davido nko? Davido is well known in my village nah...Even our village head sabi am.. Davido is well known in my village nah...Even our village head sabi am.. 1 Like

Believe me, wizkid is the greatest musician we've ever had in this Africa 1 Like