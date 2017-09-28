Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 2 Men Stoned To Death In Benue For Stealing Motorcycles (Graphic Photos) (7737 Views)

Heavily Stoned Tekno Vibing To His Coming Album [PICS] / Birthday Sex, See The Photos Two Young University Couple Shared Online / END TIME: Picture Of Young Guys And Girls In The Beach That Has Got People Talki (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







http://www.naijabazeline.net/two-young-guys-stoned-to-death-in-benue-state-for-stealing-motorcycles-see-photos/







Lalasticlala Report Reaching Our Naijabazeline News Desk Has It That, These Two Young men Pictured Where killed (Jungle justice) for stealing Motorcycles in Aliade Part Of Benue State.Lalasticlala

Oh God!



What's up with the jungle justice bill the senate are working on? 11 Likes

Yah Rasululahi 9 Likes

This is pure barbaric 4 Likes 1 Share

Nawao.



This is the height of inhumanity.



Anyway, robbers are also heartless killers. 14 Likes 1 Share

.... May his soul rest in peace.. Jungle justice.... 1 less nigga to feed........ May his soul rest in peace..

Nigerians... how do you sleep after knowing you have killed sm1?



Just motorcycle you kill two people



I will continue saying it

If you want to join crime- be a professional

Get guns and form a gang



Don't be a petty criminal orderwise you will end like these men



Be like Evans 17 Likes 1 Share

Yet these Benue youths take to their heels and abandon their villages when they see a dozen Fulani herdsmen approaching.. this is too barbaric and must be condemned by all sane minds like mine 8 Likes 1 Share

I blame buhari and those idiots from class captains through local government chairmen to the president 1 Like

sad

paiz:

Nigerians... how do you sleep after knowing you have killed sm1? Asin, i wonder! Asin, i wonder! 5 Likes

BARBARIC...blood on their hands,all i can say





The devil is no longer Satan. But man. The devil is no longer Satan. But man. 5 Likes

humans actually did dat humans actually did dat 3 Likes 1 Share

Blood thirsty human beings......

Obaofnaija:

Report Reaching Our Naijabazeline News Desk Has It That, These Two Young men Pictured Where killed (Jungle justice) for stealing Motorcycles in Aliade Part Of Benue State.





http://www.naijabazeline.net/two-young-guys-stoned-to-death-in-benue-state-for-stealing-motorcycles-see-photos/







Lalasticlala







Na wa oooo



Na so person 9 months take go oooo Na wa ooooNa so person 9 months take go oooo 1 Like

Obaofnaija:

Report Reaching Our Naijabazeline News Desk Has It That, These Two Young men Pictured Where killed (Jungle justice) for stealing Motorcycles in Aliade Part Of Benue State.





http://www.naijabazeline.net/two-young-guys-stoned-to-death-in-benue-state-for-stealing-motorcycles-see-photos/







Lalasticlala







why dem go steal motorcycle from their fellow hungry man like nah, why, why why dem go steal motorcycle from their fellow hungry man like nah, why, why 1 Like 1 Share

wait Benue na name of place or desert?

But why na?!





And people who steal with the aid of their pens daily in Hugh sums are celebrated



4 Likes

The heart of man...

Obaofnaija:

Report Reaching Our Naijabazeline News Desk Has It That, These Two Young men Pictured Where killed (Jungle justice) for stealing Motorcycles in Aliade Part Of Benue State.





http://www.naijabazeline.net/two-young-guys-stoned-to-death-in-benue-state-for-stealing-motorcycles-see-photos/







Lalasticlala





YEP. IT HAD TO BE THE NORTH. YEP. IT HAD TO BE THE NORTH.

God

When we they attack Benue governor like that?

That guy is useless

Barbaric Nigerians

The most wicked people on earth.

Spit on y'all 1 Like

Too bad

That's very wrong and bad.If they are copying sharia law,it says they should be investigated if it be for hunger otherwise, otherwise they shud face hand amputation

because of okada

Lynching should be cancelled in Nigeria.

what kind of country is this. the more you shed blood , the more calamity befalls you.

Hhhmmmmm. speechless. . .

. .



. . . . . check my signature ⬇️⬇️⬇️

Even after aluu 4 people still do this kinda stuff