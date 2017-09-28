₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,886,463 members, 3,820,876 topics. Date: Thursday, 28 September 2017 at 07:03 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 2 Men Stoned To Death In Benue For Stealing Motorcycles (Graphic Photos) (7737 Views)
Heavily Stoned Tekno Vibing To His Coming Album [PICS] / Birthday Sex, See The Photos Two Young University Couple Shared Online / END TIME: Picture Of Young Guys And Girls In The Beach That Has Got People Talki (1) (2) (3) (4)
|2 Men Stoned To Death In Benue For Stealing Motorcycles (Graphic Photos) by Obaofnaija(m): 3:52pm
Report Reaching Our Naijabazeline News Desk Has It That, These Two Young men Pictured Where killed (Jungle justice) for stealing Motorcycles in Aliade Part Of Benue State.
http://www.naijabazeline.net/two-young-guys-stoned-to-death-in-benue-state-for-stealing-motorcycles-see-photos/
Lalasticlala
|Re: 2 Men Stoned To Death In Benue For Stealing Motorcycles (Graphic Photos) by Supersuave2(m): 3:53pm
Oh God!
What's up with the jungle justice bill the senate are working on?
11 Likes
|Re: 2 Men Stoned To Death In Benue For Stealing Motorcycles (Graphic Photos) by madridguy(m): 3:54pm
Yah Rasululahi
9 Likes
|Re: 2 Men Stoned To Death In Benue For Stealing Motorcycles (Graphic Photos) by tyson98: 3:58pm
This is pure barbaric
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2 Men Stoned To Death In Benue For Stealing Motorcycles (Graphic Photos) by LionDeLeo: 3:58pm
Nawao.
This is the height of inhumanity.
Anyway, robbers are also heartless killers.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2 Men Stoned To Death In Benue For Stealing Motorcycles (Graphic Photos) by abelprice(m): 4:02pm
Jungle justice.... 1 less nigga to feed.... .... May his soul rest in peace..
|Re: 2 Men Stoned To Death In Benue For Stealing Motorcycles (Graphic Photos) by paiz(m): 4:06pm
Nigerians... how do you sleep after knowing you have killed sm1?
Just motorcycle you kill two people
I will continue saying it
If you want to join crime- be a professional
Get guns and form a gang
Don't be a petty criminal orderwise you will end like these men
Be like Evans
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2 Men Stoned To Death In Benue For Stealing Motorcycles (Graphic Photos) by SalamRushdie: 4:07pm
Yet these Benue youths take to their heels and abandon their villages when they see a dozen Fulani herdsmen approaching.. this is too barbaric and must be condemned by all sane minds like mine
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2 Men Stoned To Death In Benue For Stealing Motorcycles (Graphic Photos) by Jacktheripper: 4:14pm
I blame buhari and those idiots from class captains through local government chairmen to the president
1 Like
|Re: 2 Men Stoned To Death In Benue For Stealing Motorcycles (Graphic Photos) by josephine123: 4:53pm
sad
|Re: 2 Men Stoned To Death In Benue For Stealing Motorcycles (Graphic Photos) by Praisles(f): 5:23pm
paiz:Asin, i wonder!
5 Likes
|Re: 2 Men Stoned To Death In Benue For Stealing Motorcycles (Graphic Photos) by HMZi(m): 5:32pm
BARBARIC...blood on their hands,all i can say
|Re: 2 Men Stoned To Death In Benue For Stealing Motorcycles (Graphic Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 5:41pm
The devil is no longer Satan. But man.
5 Likes
|Re: 2 Men Stoned To Death In Benue For Stealing Motorcycles (Graphic Photos) by IAMSASHY(f): 6:11pm
humans actually did dat
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2 Men Stoned To Death In Benue For Stealing Motorcycles (Graphic Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 6:11pm
Blood thirsty human beings......
|Re: 2 Men Stoned To Death In Benue For Stealing Motorcycles (Graphic Photos) by free2ryhme: 6:11pm
Obaofnaija:
Na wa oooo
Na so person 9 months take go oooo
1 Like
|Re: 2 Men Stoned To Death In Benue For Stealing Motorcycles (Graphic Photos) by free2ryhme: 6:12pm
Obaofnaija:
why dem go steal motorcycle from their fellow hungry man like nah, why, why
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 2 Men Stoned To Death In Benue For Stealing Motorcycles (Graphic Photos) by boldking(m): 6:13pm
wait Benue na name of place or desert?
|Re: 2 Men Stoned To Death In Benue For Stealing Motorcycles (Graphic Photos) by emeijeh(m): 6:13pm
But why na?!
And people who steal with the aid of their pens daily in Hugh sums are celebrated
4 Likes
|Re: 2 Men Stoned To Death In Benue For Stealing Motorcycles (Graphic Photos) by Sixaxis: 6:13pm
The heart of man...
|Re: 2 Men Stoned To Death In Benue For Stealing Motorcycles (Graphic Photos) by Shhhh01(f): 6:14pm
Obaofnaija:YEP. IT HAD TO BE THE NORTH.
|Re: 2 Men Stoned To Death In Benue For Stealing Motorcycles (Graphic Photos) by princechiemekam(m): 6:14pm
God
|Re: 2 Men Stoned To Death In Benue For Stealing Motorcycles (Graphic Photos) by seunny4lif(m): 6:15pm
When we they attack Benue governor like that?
That guy is useless
|Re: 2 Men Stoned To Death In Benue For Stealing Motorcycles (Graphic Photos) by SensualMan: 6:15pm
Barbaric Nigerians
The most wicked people on earth.
Spit on y'all
1 Like
|Re: 2 Men Stoned To Death In Benue For Stealing Motorcycles (Graphic Photos) by modelmike7(m): 6:15pm
Too bad
|Re: 2 Men Stoned To Death In Benue For Stealing Motorcycles (Graphic Photos) by danjumakolo: 6:15pm
That's very wrong and bad.If they are copying sharia law,it says they should be investigated if it be for hunger otherwise, otherwise they shud face hand amputation
|Re: 2 Men Stoned To Death In Benue For Stealing Motorcycles (Graphic Photos) by giftq: 6:15pm
because of okada
|Re: 2 Men Stoned To Death In Benue For Stealing Motorcycles (Graphic Photos) by ayoyonet(m): 6:15pm
Lynching should be cancelled in Nigeria.
|Re: 2 Men Stoned To Death In Benue For Stealing Motorcycles (Graphic Photos) by vaca1: 6:15pm
what kind of country is this. the more you shed blood , the more calamity befalls you.
|Re: 2 Men Stoned To Death In Benue For Stealing Motorcycles (Graphic Photos) by AkProsper(m): 6:15pm
Hhhmmmmm. speechless. . .
. .
. . . . . check my signature ⬇️⬇️⬇️
|Re: 2 Men Stoned To Death In Benue For Stealing Motorcycles (Graphic Photos) by uddeze(m): 6:16pm
Even after aluu 4 people still do this kinda stuff
|Re: 2 Men Stoned To Death In Benue For Stealing Motorcycles (Graphic Photos) by stankezzy: 6:18pm
I know it is that religion that likes stoning , sharia loading
I Can't Do Without Sex Daily –10yrs Old Girl Confesses / Lagos State Polytechnic Graduate Raped To Death / Video: Maid In Nairobi Caught On Camera Breastfeeding Boss's Baby
Viewing this topic: shehuAO, Xda59, Etumgbe(m), Uyi168(m), tit(f), tamertery(m), Lilchilz(m), BornAgainMay, centboy123456(m), chemicalwasiu(m), jericco1(m), Howmon, greenstar, Oluwasaeon(m), denitro(m), Cowmilk(m), Chuks0485, madridguy(m), DelNifty, LegendaryArnold(m), dmg1, Mumben(f), olamil34(m), ayo22(m), Nurtay(m), abbey2kool, ugorom, SaintMorris, taurus21, pachukwu16, enemyofprogress, dabongys, moremoney007(f), warota(m), Laurettalolo(f), Chimez93, Ermacc, lifehackmax, kenbee(m), Scholar8200(m), Deyinka007, nelklyn(m), Christardor, Sagamaje(m), legendaryTaurus, bigwig10(m), Anthos(m), Boss347(m), Samabey, Cubeet, oshe11(m), roqrules04(m), HisSexcellency(m), bigfish3k, Kingzola4life(m), Holarbizzy042, joxhibit(m), happiness100, Joyful7, RuddyFusion(m), menace1, sacluxisback(m), judedave181, angiemartinez(f), wallace1, sparrowpaint, Dozieson(m), Sirpc(m), ibrokoto, Stevengerd(m), GENIUS18, niceeric(m), tobdee and 109 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12