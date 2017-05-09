₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Police Arrests Man Who Helped Rescue 7 Kidnapped Victims Inside Creek by dre11(m): 4:27pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/police-arrests-man-helped-rescue-7-kidnapped-victims-inside-creek/
lalasticlala
|Re: Police Arrests Man Who Helped Rescue 7 Kidnapped Victims Inside Creek by paiz(m): 4:31pm
I can never ever disclose a crime incident to police
They are very unprofessional
Have you seen police rewarding people for giving information?
My people stay off police they are terrorists
|Re: Police Arrests Man Who Helped Rescue 7 Kidnapped Victims Inside Creek by tyson98: 4:33pm
Simply because the police wants to take the Glory and besides maybe they know about the kidnappers
|Re: Police Arrests Man Who Helped Rescue 7 Kidnapped Victims Inside Creek by BiafranYouths(m): 4:41pm
They beat you into false confession Police is your friend indeed
|Re: Police Arrests Man Who Helped Rescue 7 Kidnapped Victims Inside Creek by Nutase(f): 4:43pm
Police is ya friend.
|Re: Police Arrests Man Who Helped Rescue 7 Kidnapped Victims Inside Creek by Jagermeister(m): 4:48pm
In saner climes, this 'egbon' lad is potentially a lead.
He is regarded as a witness and is even put in witness protection.
But look. Here he's even arrested. What's more? He's perhaps tortured too.
Now, if by any means he's let out, he might wind up deceased because his identify has been let out to the masters of those he's exposed.
Where's the rationale then?
The hunter has become the hunted.
Nigeria, my country.
|Re: Police Arrests Man Who Helped Rescue 7 Kidnapped Victims Inside Creek by quiverfull(m): 6:36pm
Nigerian Police...always doing things upside down.
|Re: Police Arrests Man Who Helped Rescue 7 Kidnapped Victims Inside Creek by free2ryhme: 6:37pm
dre11:
Police is your worse enemy
|Re: Police Arrests Man Who Helped Rescue 7 Kidnapped Victims Inside Creek by sod09(m): 6:37pm
Comedy ..... useless people
|Re: Police Arrests Man Who Helped Rescue 7 Kidnapped Victims Inside Creek by free2ryhme: 6:37pm
Aye le o, Ibosi o o,
|Re: Police Arrests Man Who Helped Rescue 7 Kidnapped Victims Inside Creek by adisabarber(m): 6:38pm
Maybe the kidnappers were settling the police men
|Re: Police Arrests Man Who Helped Rescue 7 Kidnapped Victims Inside Creek by free2ryhme: 6:38pm
dre11:
This is the height of wickedness
you provide information they arrest you, you dont they still arrest you and even frame you
that is why no nigeria police man will make heaven
|Re: Police Arrests Man Who Helped Rescue 7 Kidnapped Victims Inside Creek by STUPUDTHEISTS: 6:38pm
Egbon is a suspect until proven innocent. He might have had a beef with the group and decided to expose 'em.
|Re: Police Arrests Man Who Helped Rescue 7 Kidnapped Victims Inside Creek by abatisegun: 6:39pm
Na to be keeping mute sure pass now if a crime scene is discovered by u to avoid unecessary detention. God save us.
|Re: Police Arrests Man Who Helped Rescue 7 Kidnapped Victims Inside Creek by IMASTEX: 6:39pm
Hmm. What moral lesson are you sending to the public. It is a shame!!!
|Re: Police Arrests Man Who Helped Rescue 7 Kidnapped Victims Inside Creek by dingbang(m): 6:40pm
Supol what do you have to say?
I tire for una oo
|Re: Police Arrests Man Who Helped Rescue 7 Kidnapped Victims Inside Creek by lomprico(m): 6:40pm
|Re: Police Arrests Man Who Helped Rescue 7 Kidnapped Victims Inside Creek by HMZi(m): 6:40pm
LESSON::: been a police informant in Nigeria almost never ends well,i rem d story of the lady who found a missing child in lagos,she got LOCKED UP too
|Re: Police Arrests Man Who Helped Rescue 7 Kidnapped Victims Inside Creek by curvilicious: 6:40pm
Ah! Nigerian police this is not nice o
|Re: Police Arrests Man Who Helped Rescue 7 Kidnapped Victims Inside Creek by opera1(m): 6:40pm
adisabarber:U are right.
|Re: Police Arrests Man Who Helped Rescue 7 Kidnapped Victims Inside Creek by uzoclinton(m): 6:41pm
It's like once you put on naija police uniform you immediately become dumb..... either that or those in charge of recruiting people into naija police force only select the dumb applicants...
|Re: Police Arrests Man Who Helped Rescue 7 Kidnapped Victims Inside Creek by SensualMan: 6:41pm
These people sef
|Re: Police Arrests Man Who Helped Rescue 7 Kidnapped Victims Inside Creek by LordIsaac(m): 6:41pm
Ɓe at the behest of anƴthing Nijeriya at your own peril!
|Re: Police Arrests Man Who Helped Rescue 7 Kidnapped Victims Inside Creek by ayoyonet(m): 6:41pm
Comment later
|Re: Police Arrests Man Who Helped Rescue 7 Kidnapped Victims Inside Creek by HMZi(m): 6:41pm
STUPUDTHEISTS:HOW MUCH FOR YOUR SPACE NA
|Re: Police Arrests Man Who Helped Rescue 7 Kidnapped Victims Inside Creek by AceRoyal: 6:42pm
Moral Lesson:
TRUST NOT THE POLICE, ESPECIALLY THE NIGERIAN POLICE!
|Re: Police Arrests Man Who Helped Rescue 7 Kidnapped Victims Inside Creek by noeloge82(m): 6:43pm
Am still trying to understand what is Egbon S fault even if police suspects fowl play they could has put an eye on him cos arresting him means that d kidnappers will go after him when released.
And what the community should do is to petition the commissioner of police so that Egbon S life will be saved
Nigeria police "a force of many comedy"
|Re: Police Arrests Man Who Helped Rescue 7 Kidnapped Victims Inside Creek by loadedvibes: 6:43pm
I don first talk am.. let's replace Nigeria police with androids.
|Re: Police Arrests Man Who Helped Rescue 7 Kidnapped Victims Inside Creek by Adenex3051(m): 6:44pm
I think we should exercise caution in apportioning blame...let keep our arms folded until we can confirm the true position of things
But if the man was indeed proved to be innocent of the alleged crime I think we have to come down heavily on whoever is involved
|Re: Police Arrests Man Who Helped Rescue 7 Kidnapped Victims Inside Creek by tdbankplc: 6:46pm
Wistle blowing gone wrong
|Re: Police Arrests Man Who Helped Rescue 7 Kidnapped Victims Inside Creek by Nemesis1: 6:50pm
Thier way
