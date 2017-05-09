Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Arrests Man Who Helped Rescue 7 Kidnapped Victims Inside Creek (3785 Views)

CYRIACUS IZUEKWE





The residents of Igando, Lagos were shock after the police from Igando Division arrested a young man simply known as ‘Egbon’, who led the Vigilante group to the creek and exposed the kidnappers den which led to the rescue of seven victims.



The arrest and detention of Egbon (real name not yet known) had triggered negative reactions especially from those living in Akesan, Egan Igando and Badore areas who knew the role he played in unmasking the criminal hide out in the river line.



P.M.EXPRESS learnt that the police were not happy that Egbon took the vigilante group to the creek instead of the police where seven victims were recently rescued. The vigilante group also recovered some arms, handed them over to the police and the kidnappers were temporarily dislodged.



The police has turned now to allege that Egbon knew too much about the activities of the kidnappers and therefore must be among those who collect ransom for the kidnappers. When our correspondent visited Igando Police Division, the DPO was said not to be around but the suspect was still detained in the cell.



However, a police source confirmed that Egbon was arrested as a suspect. The source also said he will be transferred to the State Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS at Ikeja for interrogation. The Area Commander, Area M Idimu Command, ACP Austine Akika was contacted and he said he would contact the DPO to find out the facts and get back to the reporter but did not.



The VGN Lagos State Deputy Commander, Mr Adeye Santos confirmed the development and explained what happened. He said Egbon was one of the key informants the vigilante group was using to unmask the criminal hideouts mostly in the riverine areas because of his deep knowledge of the water ways.



He said in the last operation which led to the rescue of the seven victims, he was fully involved and even led the operation in the creek. He was therefore surprised when he was told that Egbon has been arrested and detained by the police as one of the kidnappers.



He wondered how he would be chasing the kidnappers and at the same time be among the kidnappers.



P.M.EXPRESS gathered that the residents have expressed their displeasure over the matter and described dealing with the police as dangerous despite the fact that they always claimed that ‘police is our friend’ and we should pass information to them.



lalasticlala

I can never ever disclose a crime incident to police

They are very unprofessional



Have you seen police rewarding people for giving information?



My people stay off police they are terrorists 16 Likes 2 Shares

Simply because the police wants to take the Glory and besides maybe they know about the kidnappers 9 Likes

Police is your friend indeed They beat you into false confessionPolice is your friend indeed 5 Likes

Police is ya friend.

In saner climes, this 'egbon' lad is potentially a lead.



He is regarded as a witness and is even put in witness protection.



But look. Here he's even arrested. What's more? He's perhaps tortured too.



Now, if by any means he's let out, he might wind up deceased because his identify has been let out to the masters of those he's exposed.



Where's the rationale then?



The hunter has become the hunted.



Nigeria, my country. 14 Likes 1 Share

Nigerian Police...always doing things upside down. 1 Like

Police is your worse enemy Police is your worse enemy 3 Likes

Comedy ..... useless people

Aye le o, Ibosi o o,

Maybe the kidnappers were settling the police men

This is the height of wickedness



you provide information they arrest you, you dont they still arrest you and even frame you



that is why no nigeria police man will make heaven This is the height of wickednessyou provide information they arrest you, you dont they still arrest you and even frame youthat is why no nigeria police man will make heaven 3 Likes

Egbon is a suspect until proven innocent. He might have had a beef with the group and decided to expose 'em.

Na to be keeping mute sure pass now if a crime scene is discovered by u to avoid unecessary detention. God save us. 1 Like

Hmm. What moral lesson are you sending to the public. It is a shame!!!

Supol what do you have to say?





I tire for una oo 1 Like

.

LESSON::: been a police informant in Nigeria almost never ends well,i rem d story of the lady who found a missing child in lagos,she got LOCKED UP too

Ah! Nigerian police this is not nice o

adisabarber:

Maybe the kidnappers were settling the police men U are right. U are right.





12 Reasons Why We Hate The Nigerian Police It's like once you put on naija police uniform you immediately become dumb..... either that or those in charge of recruiting people into naija police force only select the dumb applicants...

These people sef

Ɓe at the behest of anƴthing Nijeriya at your own peril!

Comment later

STUPUDTHEISTS:

G HOW MUCH FOR YOUR SPACE NA HOW MUCH FOR YOUR SPACE NA



TRUST NOT THE POLICE, ESPECIALLY THE NIGERIAN POLICE! Moral Lesson:TRUST NOT THE POLICE, ESPECIALLY THE NIGERIAN POLICE!

Am still trying to understand what is Egbon S fault even if police suspects fowl play they could has put an eye on him cos arresting him means that d kidnappers will go after him when released.



And what the community should do is to petition the commissioner of police so that Egbon S life will be saved



Nigeria police "a force of many comedy" 1 Share

I don first talk am.. let's replace Nigeria police with androids.

Ogbodo Maryann Chinenye wrote.............. And i concur!

.

I think we should exercise caution in apportioning blame...let keep our arms folded until we can confirm the true position of things

But if the man was indeed proved to be innocent of the alleged crime I think we have to come down heavily on whoever is involved

Wistle blowing gone wrong 1 Like