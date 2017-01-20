₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Khanyi Mbau Boobs & Abs Surgery Costs R95,000 (N2.5M) by contactmorak: 5:29pm
South African actress and TV host, Khanyi Mbau who went under the knife and spent R95,000 (N2.5M) on breast augmentation, liposuction, and breast reduction surgery, showed her fans parts of the procedure on TV on Wednesday night.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/south-african-actress-khanyi-mbau-spends-n25m-on-breast-augmentation-liposuction-and-breast-reduction-surgery
|Re: Khanyi Mbau Boobs & Abs Surgery Costs R95,000 (N2.5M) by contactmorak: 5:30pm
See the plenty graphic photos she shared from the surgery here>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/south-african-actress-khanyi-mbau-spends-n25m-on-breast-augmentation-liposuction-and-breast-reduction-surgery
**Viewers Discretion though**
|Re: Khanyi Mbau Boobs & Abs Surgery Costs R95,000 (N2.5M) by Lotel: 5:31pm
Abeg, who dey fry the Akara, hungry wan ki me
|Re: Khanyi Mbau Boobs & Abs Surgery Costs R95,000 (N2.5M) by Iceman2017(m): 10:23pm
Just to please men....
God, I don't even know who you handed over this world to, the person don spoil am finish.
There is nothing left to see again.
|Re: Khanyi Mbau Boobs & Abs Surgery Costs R95,000 (N2.5M) by IneedSugarMumy1(m): 10:23pm
It seems like she has a dick too smh
In no distance time, they will be asking for donations for her treatment in India.
Her life her business
|Re: Khanyi Mbau Boobs & Abs Surgery Costs R95,000 (N2.5M) by elog(m): 10:23pm
Very soon babies would not be enjoying real boobs
Ops and some men
Na so so fake go come full everywhere
|Re: Khanyi Mbau Boobs & Abs Surgery Costs R95,000 (N2.5M) by InfinixMine(m): 10:23pm
Some people think having large breasts makes a woman stupid. Actually, it's quite the opposite: a woman having large breasts makes men stupid.
Rita Rudner
|Re: Khanyi Mbau Boobs & Abs Surgery Costs R95,000 (N2.5M) by donchi5050(m): 10:24pm
,
|Re: Khanyi Mbau Boobs & Abs Surgery Costs R95,000 (N2.5M) by nototribalist: 10:24pm
If I catch am press that nonsense comot for her chest.
|Re: Khanyi Mbau Boobs & Abs Surgery Costs R95,000 (N2.5M) by manmind: 10:24pm
Hmmm ontop wetin
|Re: Khanyi Mbau Boobs & Abs Surgery Costs R95,000 (N2.5M) by GreatDreams: 10:24pm
And av been stressing myself on exercise to av a good shape too....never knew it's been surgery all along,
|Re: Khanyi Mbau Boobs & Abs Surgery Costs R95,000 (N2.5M) by soberdrunk(m): 10:24pm
You cannot cheat nature forever'........
|Re: Khanyi Mbau Boobs & Abs Surgery Costs R95,000 (N2.5M) by JamesReacher(m): 10:24pm
Africans don't need this poo! but who am I not to smash if I see those two moist lips
|Re: Khanyi Mbau Boobs & Abs Surgery Costs R95,000 (N2.5M) by joystickextendr: 10:24pm
Ok
|Re: Khanyi Mbau Boobs & Abs Surgery Costs R95,000 (N2.5M) by Satansadvocate(m): 10:24pm
You think you are doing us??
You are doing yourself girl. When breast cancer comes knocking now,i will be glad to type RIP for you.
|Re: Khanyi Mbau Boobs & Abs Surgery Costs R95,000 (N2.5M) by FemiEddy(m): 10:25pm
Its her body, Its her money, d body/plastic actually looks good.........but her face and mouth doesnt compliment, lemme call chief Inspector lalas247 for further analysis
|Re: Khanyi Mbau Boobs & Abs Surgery Costs R95,000 (N2.5M) by santopelele(m): 10:25pm
iberibe = mumurism
|Re: Khanyi Mbau Boobs & Abs Surgery Costs R95,000 (N2.5M) by Sexytemi(f): 10:25pm
her body her life her money and old age sickness.
|Re: Khanyi Mbau Boobs & Abs Surgery Costs R95,000 (N2.5M) by oka4ugoo: 10:25pm
She equally needs brain augmentation and liposuction...
|Re: Khanyi Mbau Boobs & Abs Surgery Costs R95,000 (N2.5M) by yettymuse(f): 10:25pm
Graphic bawo?
|Re: Khanyi Mbau Boobs & Abs Surgery Costs R95,000 (N2.5M) by Guadiol104(m): 10:26pm
Na so dem life dey spoil small small.... Radarada
|Re: Khanyi Mbau Boobs & Abs Surgery Costs R95,000 (N2.5M) by SweetBoyFriend(m): 10:26pm
She would have used that money to fix her goat face
|Re: Khanyi Mbau Boobs & Abs Surgery Costs R95,000 (N2.5M) by DaudaAbu(m): 10:26pm
See her mouth like loose punna walls
|Re: Khanyi Mbau Boobs & Abs Surgery Costs R95,000 (N2.5M) by shikshark: 10:26pm
I can see where they deposited the flesh removed from the chest......only Bleep gurus will see it too
|Re: Khanyi Mbau Boobs & Abs Surgery Costs R95,000 (N2.5M) by seyirock(m): 10:26pm
okay...
|Re: Khanyi Mbau Boobs & Abs Surgery Costs R95,000 (N2.5M) by jobaltol: 10:26pm
Please folks...I am very curious.
I know that a woman's breast increases by 25% when aroused...
What about those having an implant, what increases in size when aroused? Is it the implant or the tissues around the implant? Wont the implant prevent full arousal?
Medics in the house, pls i need your explanation..thanks
|Re: Khanyi Mbau Boobs & Abs Surgery Costs R95,000 (N2.5M) by seyirock(m): 10:26pm
Psg 3-0 bayern Munich
*#Bayern_Munich are doing everything in their power to go to Europa just to meet #Arsenal��*
|Re: Khanyi Mbau Boobs & Abs Surgery Costs R95,000 (N2.5M) by GreatDreams: 10:26pm
If that small thing costs that huge....just wondering how much it will cost to av Cossy's size
|Re: Khanyi Mbau Boobs & Abs Surgery Costs R95,000 (N2.5M) by Anijay1212(m): 10:26pm
Chai!!! See booby.... Sorry i mean to say see money.
|Re: Khanyi Mbau Boobs & Abs Surgery Costs R95,000 (N2.5M) by irynterri(f): 10:27pm
At least she is sincere, her counterparts in Nigeria will tell you how they got flat abs in 2weeks through squats
|Re: Khanyi Mbau Boobs & Abs Surgery Costs R95,000 (N2.5M) by Oluwamuyeewa(m): 10:27pm
She needs brain implant
All this money spent and yet she no still fine
Omo leleyi abi suwonna(is this a child or waste)
