South African actress and TV host, Khanyi Mbau who went under the knife and spent R95,000 (N2.5M) on breast augmentation, liposuction, and breast reduction surgery, showed her fans parts of the procedure on TV on Wednesday night.



During her entertainment and lifestyle show, The Scoop, the media personality shared parts of the surgery with fans, where Plastic, and Reconstructive Surgeon, Dr, Mark Steinmann and other doctors were seen marking and injecting her body in preparation for the procedure.



South African actress Khanyi Mbau spends N2.5m on breast augmentation, liposuction, and breast reduction surgery?Khanyi, who is no stranger to cosmetic surgery has apparently also had breast implants, and has done skin lightening treatment.



In July, she was dragged by angry South Africans after she defended her plastic surgery procedures while making references to some quotes supposedly from the bible.



Continue to see more photos below...

Abeg, who dey fry the Akara, hungry wan ki me 6 Likes



Just to please men....



God, I don't even know who you handed over this world to, the person don spoil am finish.

There is nothing left to see again. Just to please men....God, I don't even know who you handed over this world to, the person don spoil am finish.There is nothing left to see again. 15 Likes 1 Share



















In no distance time, they will be asking for donations for her treatment in India.







Her life her business It seems like she has a dick too smhIn no distance time, they will be asking for donations for her treatment in India.Her life her business 3 Likes

Very soon babies would not be enjoying real boobs

Ops and some men



Na so so fake go come full everywhere 1 Like

Some people think having large breasts makes a woman stupid. Actually, it's quite the opposite: a woman having large breasts makes men stupid.



Rita Rudner

,

If I catch am press that nonsense comot for her chest.

Hmmm ontop wetin

And av been stressing myself on exercise to av a good shape too....never knew it's been surgery all along, 1 Like

You cannot cheat nature forever'........ 2 Likes

Africans don't need this poo! but who am I not to smash if I see those two moist lips

You think you are doing us??





You are doing yourself girl. When breast cancer comes knocking now,i will be glad to type RIP for you. 2 Likes

Its her body, Its her money, d body/plastic actually looks good.........but her face and mouth doesnt compliment, lemme call chief Inspector lalas247 for further analysis 3 Likes

iberibe = mumurism

her body her life her money and old age sickness.

She equally needs brain augmentation and liposuction...

Graphic bawo?

Na so dem life dey spoil small small.... Radarada



She would have used that money to fix her goat face 1 Like

See her mouth like loose punna walls

I can see where they deposited the flesh removed from the chest......only Bleep gurus will see it too 1 Like

Please folks...I am very curious.

I know that a woman's breast increases by 25% when aroused...

What about those having an implant, what increases in size when aroused? Is it the implant or the tissues around the implant? Wont the implant prevent full arousal?

Medics in the house, pls i need your explanation..thanks 2 Likes 1 Share

If that small thing costs that huge....just wondering how much it will cost to av Cossy's size

Chai!!! See booby.... Sorry i mean to say see money.

At least she is sincere, her counterparts in Nigeria will tell you how they got flat abs in 2weeks through squats 3 Likes