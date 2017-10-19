₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,898,151 members, 3,862,650 topics. Date: Thursday, 19 October 2017 at 05:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 6pm (257 Views)
Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL (6 - 0) On 12th September 2017 / Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL (5 - 1) On 15th February 2017 / Manchester United Vs Manchester City: EFL (1 - 0) On 26 Oct 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 6pm by Omooba77: 8:18pm On Sep 28
Arsenal and jaw breaking opponents.
Red Star vs Arsenal
UEFA Europa League
Date: 19th October 2017
Kick off at 18:00 UK/ 19:00 CET
Venue: Stadion Rajko Mitic.
Red Star held on to a 0-1 lead from the first half to take away a massive three-pointer from Germany and they are now in a solid position after opening two days opa League’s group phase.
Anything the Serbians do against the group’s favourites Arsenal will be regarded as a bonus since they will battle BATE and Koln for the second place in the Group H.
|Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 6pm by Omooba77: 2:33pm
Red Stars Belgrade of old na fire.
|Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 6pm by addavez: 5:50pm
Over beating
|Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 6pm by shervydman(m): 5:51pm
I wont watch it....uselss team!
|Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 6pm by Dutchey(m): 5:52pm
Arsenal abeg, am nt saying u shouldn't loose, draw or win... what i want is very simple, just repeat ur last game against watford 4 me...just win either half and let me GBA'OPE just like weekend...biko
|Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 6pm by modelmike7(m): 5:52pm
Goodluck to our younger bro the gunners....
Coming from a Chelsea Fan!!
*lookingFORtrouble*
|Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 6pm by Lomprico2: 5:52pm
shervydman:
|Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 6pm by modelmike7(m): 5:53pm
shervydman:eh ya!!
|Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 6pm by Jonbold(m): 5:53pm
full time 0 - 0 quote me after
|Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 6pm by nairavsdollars: 5:54pm
Red Star koo; DHL nii
|Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 6pm by Jonbold(m): 5:54pm
full time 0 - 0 quote me after...[b]full time 0 - 0 quote me after...[/b]full time 0 - 0 quote me after...
|Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 6pm by yeyerolling: 5:55pm
sure GG and over 2.5
|Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 6pm by ALAYORMII: 5:55pm
Did you know??...In the 90s Arsenal Soccer Club had a player called David Dicks. When he was injured, the Newspaper headline wrote"Arsenal to play without Dicks". The coach was upset so the Newspaper changed the headline to read"Arsenal to play with Dicks out"... A record number of women attended the match.
|Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 6pm by Omoluabi16: 5:56pm
Arsenal cunts. They're exactly where they deserve to be. playing Irrelevant teams from san marino and Gibraltar. I hate arsenal.
|Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 6pm by ALAYORMII: 5:56pm
nairavsdollars:
What about blue moon
|Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 6pm by meforyou1(m): 5:57pm
Arsenal will beat them 3-0
|Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 6pm by Dutchey(m): 5:57pm
Jonbold:if arsenal no win either half, i go send SANGO to u
(0) (Reply)
"Chelsea Can't Buy Me With A Piece Of Paper"- Paris Metro Train Man / How To Make It Big In Virtual Football League With A Powerful No-loss Software / Uefa
Viewing this topic: jhorjhor, ehimatie(m), Sirheny007(m), mizvee(f), Viccctor(m), ucsylviaoks, Jonbold(m), alphatron, yeyerolling, milkymouth(m), Saveasoul, WilliamsNedd, ellex(m), Masanto(m), houseful, DaM4(m), Dutchey(m), Omooba77, meforyou1(m), MrMystrO(m) and 71 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27