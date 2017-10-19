Arsenal and jaw breaking opponents.

Red Star vs Arsenal

UEFA Europa League

Date: 19th October 2017

Kick off at 18:00 UK/ 19:00 CET

Venue: Stadion Rajko Mitic.

Red Star held on to a 0-1 lead from the first half to take away a massive three-pointer from Germany and they are now in a solid position after opening two days opa League’s group phase.

Anything the Serbians do against the group’s favourites Arsenal will be regarded as a bonus since they will battle BATE and Koln for the second place in the Group H.