





Klopp has been dealt a huge blow with the news that Sadio Mane is out for six weeks. Mane will miss this weekend's match as well as a big clash against Tottenham, and is a doubt to face Chelsea on November 25.



Roberto Firmino was left out against the Magpies, but will likely start against United.



Midfielder Adam Lallana (thigh) is running outside again but is still several weeks from a comeback while right-back Nathaniel Clyne is also recovering well from a back injury.





Mourinho is still set to be without Paul Pogba after confirming that he thinks of the midfielder as a "long-term" injury problem, while Marouane Fellaini will also miss out after damaging his knee ligaments on international duty for Belgium.



Michael Carrick is out in a further midfield setback, but Romelu Lukaku has recovered.



With United lacking the height of Fellaini and Pogba, Mourinho could be tempted to play a three-man defence, bring Ander Herrera into midfield for added security before throwing on the likes of Anthony Martial to make an impact in the second half.





