|Liverpool Vs Manchester United Today at 12:30pm by luvola(m): 9:03pm On Sep 28
First test for the united. Bitter rivalry between the North-West derby. Match preview coming soon.
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United Today at 12:30pm by luvola(m): 1:00am
TEAM NEWS
Klopp has been dealt a huge blow with the news that Sadio Mane is out for six weeks. Mane will miss this weekend's match as well as a big clash against Tottenham, and is a doubt to face Chelsea on November 25.
Roberto Firmino was left out against the Magpies, but will likely start against United.
Midfielder Adam Lallana (thigh) is running outside again but is still several weeks from a comeback while right-back Nathaniel Clyne is also recovering well from a back injury.
Stats reveal why Klopp can be confident for Liverpool vs Man United
Mourinho is still set to be without Paul Pogba after confirming that he thinks of the midfielder as a "long-term" injury problem, while Marouane Fellaini will also miss out after damaging his knee ligaments on international duty for Belgium.
Michael Carrick is out in a further midfield setback, but Romelu Lukaku has recovered.
With United lacking the height of Fellaini and Pogba, Mourinho could be tempted to play a three-man defence, bring Ander Herrera into midfield for added security before throwing on the likes of Anthony Martial to make an impact in the second half.
https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-vs-manchester-united-premier-league-prediction-team-news-lineups-start-time-live-tv-head-a3658151.html
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United Today at 12:30pm by pamcode(m): 8:09am
I hope the game would not be as boring as last season game which ended goalless. I predict 2-2 draw
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United Today at 12:30pm by luvola(m): 8:42am
pamcode:
expect mourinho to pack the bus as usual.
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United Today at 12:30pm by luvola(m): 10:48am
Mukina2 front page
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United Today at 12:30pm by chimerase2: 10:52am
Manure
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United Today at 12:30pm by nairaman66(m): 11:41am
Clash of the Titans!
Who remember this movie! Please not the recent computer generated one oo!
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United Today at 12:30pm by mukina2: 11:42am
am here for the fights, mtns, sergio ramos' and airtels
and to sekem
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United Today at 12:30pm by LesbianBoy(m): 11:42am
Liverpool 0 - 3 Manchester united
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United Today at 12:30pm by mooregan(m): 11:43am
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United Today at 12:30pm by mrbillz(m): 11:43am
We are Liverpool trala la la la
YNWA
1 Like
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United Today at 12:30pm by Eleniyan15(m): 11:43am
Liverpool 1-2 Man United
GGMU
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United Today at 12:30pm by obembet(m): 11:43am
K
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United Today at 12:30pm by Keketu(m): 11:43am
YNWA
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United Today at 12:30pm by Adaumunocha(f): 11:44am
Man utd to Win!!!
|Re: Liverpool Vs Manchester United Today at 12:30pm by seedman(m): 11:44am
Man u
