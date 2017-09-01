Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) (14177 Views)

Source; A strange looking baby was born recently in Adamawa state. According to Femi Mofe Van Zekin, the baby was delivered at Numan General Hospital in Adamawa state on Tuesday September 26th. The woman reportedly gave birth to this child through Caesarean Section C.S...Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/see-strange-looking-baby-born-adamawa-hospital-viewers-discretion.html 1 Like 1 Share

Jeez

warris this?!

warris this?! Alien. Alien. 3 Likes

Is this thing alive?

Error in DNA replication or the use of abortion pills.. 20 Likes

Blood of Kanu 8 Likes

Blood Of Jesus!

Is It Alive?

Is this thing alive? hate speech hate speech 17 Likes

#chuckle#

like seriously??

hmmmmm.

Zika virus 2 Likes 1 Share

The 1st pix be like as if the baby is saying "Gee bro, m with u all the way" 4 Likes

Blood of Kanu nay. Blood of Buhari. nay. Blood of Buhari. 4 Likes

this is a rare disorder during embryonic development but this is Nigeria, they'll term that child an ogbanje 12 Likes 1 Share

Use of agbo or pills 2 Likes

Why keep it alive? 3 Likes

Whoever is the mother got some explanations to make 1 Like

am afraid ooo,, God please help her.................

Wowser! This is a real life cyborg!

Lord have mercy. So much trouble in the world! 1 Like

What could have caused this? Where are the atheist when you need them most 1 Like

God's creation is Always beautiful, hope the parents will accept him/her in good faith 1 Like

Neural tube defects 5 Likes

That's what happens when you do monkey style while making love to your wife 2 Likes

Fear catch me

I hope they won't say buhari is d cause bcus everything that is bad Na buhari it used to be d fault of the devil b4 or has buhari replaced the devil

this is a rare disorder during embryonic development but this is Nigeria, they'll term that child an ogbanje

village people at work, believe me when I said this village people at work, believe me when I said this

I thought this only happens in india

God's creation is Always beautiful, hope the parents will accept him/her in good faith to slap you just dey hungry me to slap you just dey hungry me 3 Likes 1 Share