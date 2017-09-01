₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by dainformant(m): 9:11pm
A strange looking baby was born recently in Adamawa state. According to Femi Mofe Van Zekin, the baby was delivered at Numan General Hospital in Adamawa state on Tuesday September 26th. The woman reportedly gave birth to this child through Caesarean Section C.S...
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/see-strange-looking-baby-born-adamawa-hospital-viewers-discretion.html
|Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by dainformant(m): 9:11pm
|Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by josephine123: 9:19pm
Jeez
|Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by bidemz(m): 9:27pm
warris this?!
|Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by AntiIPOB: 9:37pm
bidemz:Alien.
|Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by enomakos(m): 9:49pm
Is this thing alive?
|Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by CosmeticChemist(m): 9:57pm
Error in DNA replication or the use of abortion pills..
|Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by Kyase(m): 10:06pm
Blood of Kanu
|Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by kalufelix(m): 10:06pm
Blood Of Jesus!
Is It Alive?
|Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by Kyase(m): 10:07pm
enomakos:hate speech
|Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by michresa(m): 10:07pm
#chuckle#
like seriously??
hmmmmm.
|Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by fkj950ax(m): 10:08pm
Zika virus
|Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by Mckandre(m): 10:08pm
The 1st pix be like as if the baby is saying "Gee bro, m with u all the way"
|Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by NothingDoMe: 10:08pm
Kyase:nay. Blood of Buhari.
|Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by UrennaNkoli(f): 10:08pm
this is a rare disorder during embryonic development but this is Nigeria, they'll term that child an ogbanje
|Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by goingape1: 10:08pm
dainformant:probably zika virus must have reach Adamawa!
|Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by DALE917(f): 10:09pm
Use of agbo or pills
|Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by emedy(m): 10:09pm
Why keep it alive?
|Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by oka4ugoo: 10:09pm
Whoever is the mother got some explanations to make
|Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by ObamaOsama: 10:09pm
am afraid ooo,, God please help her.................
|Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by sisisioge: 10:09pm
Wowser! This is a real life cyborg!
|Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by OrestesDante(m): 10:09pm
Lord have mercy. So much trouble in the world!
|Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by hanassholesolo: 10:10pm
What could have caused this? Where are the atheist when you need them most
|Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by kindnyce(m): 10:10pm
God's creation is Always beautiful, hope the parents will accept him/her in good faith
|Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by Clembola: 10:10pm
Neural tube defects
|Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by enemyofprogress: 10:10pm
That's what happens when you do monkey style while making love to your wife
|Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by pejuakinab: 10:11pm
Fear catch me
|Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by Abfinest007(m): 10:11pm
I hope they won't say buhari is d cause bcus everything that is bad Na buhari it used to be d fault of the devil b4 or has buhari replaced the devil
|Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by ObamaOsama: 10:11pm
UrennaNkoli:
village people at work, believe me when I said this
|Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by WebSurfer(m): 10:11pm
I thought this only happens in india
|Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by enemyofprogress: 10:12pm
kindnyce:to slap you just dey hungry me
|Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by drpompay(m): 10:12pm
Most likely anenceohaly with severe spinal tube defect. Very bad prognosis
