Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by dainformant(m): 9:11pm
A strange looking baby was born recently in Adamawa state. According to Femi Mofe Van Zekin, the baby was delivered at Numan General Hospital in Adamawa state on Tuesday September 26th. The woman reportedly gave birth to this child through Caesarean Section C.S...

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/see-strange-looking-baby-born-adamawa-hospital-viewers-discretion.html

Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by dainformant(m): 9:11pm
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by josephine123: 9:19pm
Jeez
Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by bidemz(m): 9:27pm
warris this?!
Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by AntiIPOB: 9:37pm
bidemz:
warris this?!
Alien.

Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by enomakos(m): 9:49pm
Is this thing alive?
Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by CosmeticChemist(m): 9:57pm
Error in DNA replication or the use of abortion pills..

Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by Kyase(m): 10:06pm
Blood of Kanu

Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by kalufelix(m): 10:06pm
Blood Of Jesus!
Is It Alive?
Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by Kyase(m): 10:07pm
enomakos:
Is this thing alive?
hate speech

Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by michresa(m): 10:07pm
#chuckle#
like seriously??
hmmmmm.
Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by fkj950ax(m): 10:08pm
Zika virus

Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by Mckandre(m): 10:08pm
The 1st pix be like as if the baby is saying "Gee bro, m with u all the way" angry

Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by NothingDoMe: 10:08pm
Kyase:
Blood of Kanu
nay. Blood of Buhari.

Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by UrennaNkoli(f): 10:08pm
this is a rare disorder during embryonic development but this is Nigeria, they'll term that child an ogbanje

Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by goingape1: 10:08pm
dainformant:
A strange looking baby was born recently in Adamawa state. According to Femi Mofe Van Zekin, the baby was delivered at Numan General Hospital in Adamawa state on Tuesday September 26th. The woman reportedly gave birth to this child through Caesarean Section C.S...

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/see-strange-looking-baby-born-adamawa-hospital-viewers-discretion.html
probably zika virus must have reach Adamawa!

Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by DALE917(f): 10:09pm
Use of agbo or pills

Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by emedy(m): 10:09pm
Why keep it alive?

Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by oka4ugoo: 10:09pm
Whoever is the mother got some explanations to make

Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by ObamaOsama: 10:09pm
am afraid ooo,, God please help her.................
Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by sisisioge: 10:09pm
Wowser! This is a real life cyborg! shocked
Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by OrestesDante(m): 10:09pm
Lord have mercy. So much trouble in the world!

Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by hanassholesolo: 10:10pm
What could have caused this? Where are the atheist when you need them most

Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by kindnyce(m): 10:10pm
God's creation is Always beautiful, hope the parents will accept him/her in good faith

Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by Clembola: 10:10pm
Neural tube defects

Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by enemyofprogress: 10:10pm
That's what happens when you do monkey style while making love to your wife

Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by pejuakinab: 10:11pm
Fear catch me
Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by Abfinest007(m): 10:11pm
I hope they won't say buhari is d cause bcus everything that is bad Na buhari it used to be d fault of the devil b4 or has buhari replaced the devil
Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by ObamaOsama: 10:11pm
UrennaNkoli:
this is a rare disorder during embryonic development but this is Nigeria, they'll term that child an ogbanje

village people at work, believe me when I said this
Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by WebSurfer(m): 10:11pm
I thought this only happens in india
Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by enemyofprogress: 10:12pm
kindnyce:
God's creation is Always beautiful, hope the parents will accept him/her in good faith
to slap you just dey hungry me

Re: Deformed Baby Born In Adamawa Hospital (Viewers Discretion) by drpompay(m): 10:12pm
Most likely anenceohaly with severe spinal tube defect. Very bad prognosis

