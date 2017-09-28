



INEC chairman, Professor Yakubu Mahmood, made this announcement, while meetijng with members of the Commission and all Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC), at the INEC Headquarters’ Conference Hall, Abuja on Thursday.



According to him, the Presidential and National Assembly elections have been fixed for Saturday, 16th February, 2019.



The event was live-tweeted on INEC’s official Twitter handle.



“Above all the 2019 #NigeriaDecidesGeneral Elections is exactly 505 days away from today.



“The Governorship, State Assembly and Federal Capital Territory(FCT) Area Council elections are fixed for Saturday 2nd March 2019.



“As part of our preparations for the elections, we shall discuss the on-going Continuos Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.



“As you are aware, the foundation of a free and fair election rest on credible Voter Register.



“So far, 2,786,405 citizens have registered in the ongoing exercise out of which 1,619,513 (58%) are Male while 1,166,892 (42%) are female.



