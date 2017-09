Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / INEC Sets Date For 2019 Presidential Election, February 16, 2019 (10221 Views)

2019: Presidential Nomination Forms To Cost N10million / Atiku Meets With Oyegun Over 2019 Presidential Ambition / PDP Zones 2019 Presidential Ticket To North (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





INEC chairman, Professor Yakubu Mahmood, made this announcement, while meetijng with members of the Commission and all Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC), at the INEC Headquarters’ Conference Hall, Abuja on Thursday.



According to him, the Presidential and National Assembly elections have been fixed for Saturday, 16th February, 2019.



The event was live-tweeted on INEC’s official Twitter handle.



“Above all the 2019 #NigeriaDecidesGeneral Elections is exactly 505 days away from today.



“The Governorship, State Assembly and Federal Capital Territory(FCT) Area Council elections are fixed for Saturday 2nd March 2019.



“As part of our preparations for the elections, we shall discuss the on-going Continuos Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.



“As you are aware, the foundation of a free and fair election rest on credible Voter Register.



“So far, 2,786,405 citizens have registered in the ongoing exercise out of which 1,619,513 (58%) are Male while 1,166,892 (42%) are female.



“The Presidential and National Assembly elections have been fixed for Saturday 16th February 2019.



http://dailypost.ng/2017/09/28/2019-inec-announces-date-presidential-national-assembly-elections/ The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed the dates for the Presidential and National Assembly elections, which will hold in 2019.INEC chairman, Professor Yakubu Mahmood, made this announcement, while meetijng with members of the Commission and all Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC), at the INEC Headquarters’ Conference Hall, Abuja on Thursday.According to him, the Presidential and National Assembly elections have been fixed for Saturday, 16th February, 2019.The event was live-tweeted on INEC’s official Twitter handle.“Above all the 2019 #NigeriaDecidesGeneral Elections is exactly 505 days away from today.“The Governorship, State Assembly and Federal Capital Territory(FCT) Area Council elections are fixed for Saturday 2nd March 2019.“As part of our preparations for the elections, we shall discuss the on-going Continuos Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.“As you are aware, the foundation of a free and fair election rest on credible Voter Register.“So far, 2,786,405 citizens have registered in the ongoing exercise out of which 1,619,513 (58%) are Male while 1,166,892 (42%) are female.“The Presidential and National Assembly elections have been fixed for Saturday 16th February 2019.

ok

Yeeeh, 2019 too tee abeg.... 2 Likes

Look at them. Useless country

For over ten years, thhey can't even conduct a very important thing like census. which is very vital in economic planning but they are always quick to announce the date of an election that will come in 2019.

They don't even know how many people inhabit that jungle.



Shame on you people!

Educated nicompoops 25 Likes 1 Share

If they no postpone am, make God furnish me walahi.....







Jega..... Hnm 3 Likes

.

Apc already serving their rigging machine for 2019, as they will soon test-run it in Anambra election before deploying it for 2019. 5 Likes

We shall see

time for some blind Nigerians to elect a blind President who gives no Damn about the well-being of the people therein.

if una like make una no shine una eyes...

Remember the story of Esau......... 7 Likes

dannytoe:

Apc already serving their rigging machine for 2019, as they will soon test-run it in Anambra election before deploying it for 2019.

no one tests water on a gasoline generator so it won't work no one tests water on a gasoline generator so it won't work 1 Like

Dexter247:

ok just that?



after you'll start complaining. just that?after you'll start complaining.

Some pple will be jegalised that day









Meanwhile, If you are a care user in Nigeria kindly check this thread, you sure need it >>> Wooow.. It's already around the corner.. My people it's time to vote these corrupt people out.. Nigeria must change. We must move forward.. We are not cursed.. Enough of this backwardness.. Let's get our voters card together.Meanwhile, If you are a care user in Nigeria kindly check this thread, you sure need it >>> http://www.nairaland.com/4086781/offline-navigation-map-cars-reverse#60956723

We are waiting

Who do you think will win the presidential election?

Click like if you want fayose to win

Click share if you want buhari to win 4 Likes 9 Shares

So sad the viscious cycle of electing another generation of oppressors may be repeated again. 1 Like

Can't wait

In Nigeria it is called selection even if you win by the blood of the dogs and the baboons

If not for fraud, why conduct presidential election before governorship election,?

Oh Jega

INEC registration don start

Let me start dusting my Pvc













EGWU EKE(Python Dance) fall on them Dem neva return my voters card wen Jega carry give one Almajiri for North n deprived me frm voting bt dem dey talk of another oneEGWU EKE(Python Dance) fall on them 1 Like

G