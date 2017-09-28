₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|INEC Sets Date For 2019 Presidential Election, February 16, 2019 by PDPGuy: 10:14pm On Sep 28
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed the dates for the Presidential and National Assembly elections, which will hold in 2019.
INEC chairman, Professor Yakubu Mahmood, made this announcement, while meetijng with members of the Commission and all Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC), at the INEC Headquarters’ Conference Hall, Abuja on Thursday.
According to him, the Presidential and National Assembly elections have been fixed for Saturday, 16th February, 2019.
The event was live-tweeted on INEC’s official Twitter handle.
“Above all the 2019 #NigeriaDecidesGeneral Elections is exactly 505 days away from today.
“The Governorship, State Assembly and Federal Capital Territory(FCT) Area Council elections are fixed for Saturday 2nd March 2019.
“As part of our preparations for the elections, we shall discuss the on-going Continuos Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.
“As you are aware, the foundation of a free and fair election rest on credible Voter Register.
“So far, 2,786,405 citizens have registered in the ongoing exercise out of which 1,619,513 (58%) are Male while 1,166,892 (42%) are female.
|Re: INEC Sets Date For 2019 Presidential Election, February 16, 2019 by Dexter247: 10:19pm On Sep 28
ok
|Re: INEC Sets Date For 2019 Presidential Election, February 16, 2019 by LilSmith55(m): 12:28am On Sep 29
Yeeeh, 2019 too tee abeg....
2 Likes
|Re: INEC Sets Date For 2019 Presidential Election, February 16, 2019 by Foolishking: 1:47am On Sep 29
Look at them. Useless country
For over ten years, thhey can't even conduct a very important thing like census. which is very vital in economic planning but they are always quick to announce the date of an election that will come in 2019.
They don't even know how many people inhabit that jungle.
Shame on you people!
Educated nicompoops
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: INEC Sets Date For 2019 Presidential Election, February 16, 2019 by Depreacherman(m): 2:13am On Sep 29
If they no postpone am, make God furnish me walahi.....
Jega..... Hnm
3 Likes
|Re: INEC Sets Date For 2019 Presidential Election, February 16, 2019 by dannytoe(m): 6:47am On Sep 29
.
|Re: INEC Sets Date For 2019 Presidential Election, February 16, 2019 by dannytoe(m): 6:48am On Sep 29
Apc already serving their rigging machine for 2019, as they will soon test-run it in Anambra election before deploying it for 2019.
5 Likes
|Re: INEC Sets Date For 2019 Presidential Election, February 16, 2019 by ScotFree(m): 7:11am On Sep 29
We shall see
|Re: INEC Sets Date For 2019 Presidential Election, February 16, 2019 by Chascop: 5:49pm On Sep 29
time for some blind Nigerians to elect a blind President who gives no Damn about the well-being of the people therein.
if una like make una no shine una eyes...
Remember the story of Esau.........
7 Likes
|Re: INEC Sets Date For 2019 Presidential Election, February 16, 2019 by Chascop: 5:52pm On Sep 29
dannytoe:
no one tests water on a gasoline generator so it won't work
1 Like
|Re: INEC Sets Date For 2019 Presidential Election, February 16, 2019 by Chascop: 5:53pm On Sep 29
Dexter247:just that?
after you'll start complaining.
|Re: INEC Sets Date For 2019 Presidential Election, February 16, 2019 by veekid(m): 9:24pm On Sep 29
Some pple will be jegalised that day
|Re: INEC Sets Date For 2019 Presidential Election, February 16, 2019 by naijaisGOOD: 9:25pm On Sep 29
Wooow.. It's already around the corner.. My people it's time to vote these corrupt people out.. Nigeria must change. We must move forward.. We are not cursed.. Enough of this backwardness.. Let's get our voters card together.
Wooow.. It's already around the corner.. My people it's time to vote these corrupt people out.. Nigeria must change. We must move forward.. We are not cursed.. Enough of this backwardness.. Let's get our voters card together.
|Re: INEC Sets Date For 2019 Presidential Election, February 16, 2019 by pat077: 9:25pm On Sep 29
We are waiting
|Re: INEC Sets Date For 2019 Presidential Election, February 16, 2019 by jobaltol: 9:26pm On Sep 29
Who do you think will win the presidential election?
Click like if you want fayose to win
Click share if you want buhari to win
4 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: INEC Sets Date For 2019 Presidential Election, February 16, 2019 by Paperwhite(m): 9:27pm On Sep 29
So sad the viscious cycle of electing another generation of oppressors may be repeated again.
1 Like
|Re: INEC Sets Date For 2019 Presidential Election, February 16, 2019 by Rick9(m): 9:28pm On Sep 29
Can't wait
|Re: INEC Sets Date For 2019 Presidential Election, February 16, 2019 by magoo10: 9:28pm On Sep 29
In Nigeria it is called selection even if you win by the blood of the dogs and the baboons
|Re: INEC Sets Date For 2019 Presidential Election, February 16, 2019 by meforyou1(m): 9:28pm On Sep 29
If not for fraud, why conduct presidential election before governorship election,?
|Re: INEC Sets Date For 2019 Presidential Election, February 16, 2019 by maxiuc(m): 9:28pm On Sep 29
|Re: INEC Sets Date For 2019 Presidential Election, February 16, 2019 by curvilicious: 9:29pm On Sep 29
Oh Jega
|Re: INEC Sets Date For 2019 Presidential Election, February 16, 2019 by Rick9(m): 9:29pm On Sep 29
INEC registration don start
|Re: INEC Sets Date For 2019 Presidential Election, February 16, 2019 by maxiuc(m): 9:29pm On Sep 29
Let me start dusting my Pvc
|Re: INEC Sets Date For 2019 Presidential Election, February 16, 2019 by oshe11(m): 9:30pm On Sep 29
Dem neva return my voters card wen Jega carry give one Almajiri for North n deprived me frm voting bt dem dey talk of another one
EGWU EKE(Python Dance) fall on them
1 Like
|Re: INEC Sets Date For 2019 Presidential Election, February 16, 2019 by emeijeh(m): 9:30pm On Sep 29
G
|Re: INEC Sets Date For 2019 Presidential Election, February 16, 2019 by tobiogunboye(m): 9:31pm On Sep 29
|Re: INEC Sets Date For 2019 Presidential Election, February 16, 2019 by Dearlord(m): 9:31pm On Sep 29
This is the only area they are good at.
After election comes champagne .
The winner grabs it all &
The loser begins to criticize the winner.
