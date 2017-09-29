₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,886,761 members, 3,821,942 topics. Date: Friday, 29 September 2017 at 10:28 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / I Will Reveal Why We Lost In 2015 When Buhari And Others Leave Office - Jonathan (8883 Views)
Governor Ajimobi,others Leave For London To See The President / "You're VISIONLESS If You Add No Value After 20 Months In Office" - Jonathan / Nigerians Will Appreciate Me When I Leave Office – Jonathan (1) (2) (3) (4)
|I Will Reveal Why We Lost In 2015 When Buhari And Others Leave Office - Jonathan by malagu: 12:06am
Former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan said he would soon make public what happened in the 2015 general elections that led to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),losing the presidency.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/sunnewsonline.com/2015-polls-ill-reveal-how-we-lost-presidency-soon-jonathan/amp/
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Will Reveal Why We Lost In 2015 When Buhari And Others Leave Office - Jonathan by fuckerstard: 12:13am
Does it matter anymore?
Write a book sir
28 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: I Will Reveal Why We Lost In 2015 When Buhari And Others Leave Office - Jonathan by EEZe(m): 12:24am
foreword ever backward never
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: I Will Reveal Why We Lost In 2015 When Buhari And Others Leave Office - Jonathan by yarimo(m): 12:28am
Kikikiki mr GEJ No need of saying anything, you lost because you don't know why you are president of Nigeria.
65 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: I Will Reveal Why We Lost In 2015 When Buhari And Others Leave Office - Jonathan by SalamRushdie: 12:31am
yarimo:
He lost because for lot of reasons some his fault most a grand conspiracy
21 Likes
|Re: I Will Reveal Why We Lost In 2015 When Buhari And Others Leave Office - Jonathan by yarimo(m): 12:33am
SalamRushdie:grand conspiracy by FAYOSE, FFK and PATIENT JONATHAN
37 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: I Will Reveal Why We Lost In 2015 When Buhari And Others Leave Office - Jonathan by 9jvirgin(m): 12:49am
The man that supervised the looting of Nigeria. You shall not know peace.
43 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: I Will Reveal Why We Lost In 2015 When Buhari And Others Leave Office - Jonathan by Foolishking: 1:21am
That's what they do in stupid enclave called nigeria.
They only think about politics and how to better the affairs of the useless, empty and wicked bourgeois class while some foolish docile idiots cheer them up on social media because of penny that they are paid.
Useless country.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Will Reveal Why We Lost In 2015 When Buhari And Others Leave Office - Jonathan by tamonokare: 2:16am
Will it change anything then?
6 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: I Will Reveal Why We Lost In 2015 When Buhari And Others Leave Office - Jonathan by Rexnegro: 4:24am
Mr gej Please park one side abegi, I don't care to know, for me You lost Because You abuse Your office by Been so clueless About most national issues. You were a total waste of time sir.
37 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: I Will Reveal Why We Lost In 2015 When Buhari And Others Leave Office - Jonathan by dollytino4real(f): 5:52am
it is useless talk from a good man with good intention 4 nigeria with bad cabals
|Re: I Will Reveal Why We Lost In 2015 When Buhari And Others Leave Office - Jonathan by morbeta(m): 6:02am
You lost because you were too drunk to understand the true meaning of leadership.
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: I Will Reveal Why We Lost In 2015 When Buhari And Others Leave Office - Jonathan by kingcypress: 6:10am
You lost because you were surroundey by people like; FFK, PEJ, Fayose and IPOB
14 Likes
|Re: I Will Reveal Why We Lost In 2015 When Buhari And Others Leave Office - Jonathan by adem30: 6:17am
First of all, go and Balance our Brother FFK his N24m you are owing him
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Will Reveal Why We Lost In 2015 When Buhari And Others Leave Office - Jonathan by agabusta: 6:31am
SalamRushdie:
He lost because he took people for granted until it was too late. It started gradually, wise people were telling him, but he saw himself infallible and invisible.
He thought he could buy his way through the election and in the process surrounded himself with court jesters like FFK and Fayose that even did more harm to his bid.
We told you lots that with the situation on ground, he was going to lose the election, but his die-hard supporters just like he himself always revel in self-deceit.
After their defeat, instead to come into reality, that the man lost squarely, they are still looking for grand conspiracy here and there.
There is no grand conspiracy anywhere! He didnt lose the SW at once, it started gradually from 2011 till the election time.
His attempt at appealing to religious and ethnic sentiments to the areas he already has in the sac was highly misguided. He already has the SS and SE in the saddle, what's the wisdom in appealing to their ethnic/religious sentiments.
What that did was to draw voters from him in the core North and Middle regions.
18 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: I Will Reveal Why We Lost In 2015 When Buhari And Others Leave Office - Jonathan by fatymore(f): 6:31am
Why don't you say it now, so people can know and do the same thing to them..
1 Like
|Re: I Will Reveal Why We Lost In 2015 When Buhari And Others Leave Office - Jonathan by Pavore9: 7:28am
Who is he scared of?
|Re: I Will Reveal Why We Lost In 2015 When Buhari And Others Leave Office - Jonathan by libertyhope2017: 7:31am
What if they kill before then, Oga Jonathan? Better make you talk now...now!
1 Like
|Re: I Will Reveal Why We Lost In 2015 When Buhari And Others Leave Office - Jonathan by tuniski: 7:39am
yarimo:Ethno-reliigious conspiracy!
|Re: I Will Reveal Why We Lost In 2015 When Buhari And Others Leave Office - Jonathan by brainpulse: 8:53am
Honestly, this goat talks when he should keep quiet.
7 Likes
|Re: I Will Reveal Why We Lost In 2015 When Buhari And Others Leave Office - Jonathan by proudlyYoruba(m): 8:54am
It is forward ever, we are never moving backward. You lost Oga every time i imagine a president escaping the country with $9.3bn dollars i never regret my decision for you to be booted out. God willing Buhari will be booted but surely not by Fayose
5 Likes
|Re: I Will Reveal Why We Lost In 2015 When Buhari And Others Leave Office - Jonathan by yeyeboi(m): 8:54am
Ok
|Re: I Will Reveal Why We Lost In 2015 When Buhari And Others Leave Office - Jonathan by Untainted007: 8:54am
LET ME HELP YOU SIR
1. You did not win because you were clueless Sir (The looting was extremely too much due to cluelessness)
2. You did not win because your wife was the one in power
3. You did not win because the people you relied on left your party at die minutes to APC
4. You did not win because your ogogoro intake has no part 2
5. You did not win because Prof Jega was mean to be fair to the best he could be.
6. You did not win because the Pastors you visited were only after your money
7. You did not win because the Obas, Emirs and Titled chiefs you gave money to took you as maga
8. You did not win because Buhari and APC used your failures to lure people to vote for him
9. You did not win because Otuoke was calling for you.
10. You did not win because God has decided to choose Buhari over you and Tinubu is a real politician from inception while your own was by chance.
There are still more points but let me park here first Sir.
16 Likes
|Re: I Will Reveal Why We Lost In 2015 When Buhari And Others Leave Office - Jonathan by MrPresident1: 8:54am
There is nothing hidden under the sun that will not be revealed.
1 Like
|Re: I Will Reveal Why We Lost In 2015 When Buhari And Others Leave Office - Jonathan by Millz404(m): 8:55am
Oga stop acting like the Messiah we rejected.. Both you and buhari are utterly useless
11 Likes
|Re: I Will Reveal Why We Lost In 2015 When Buhari And Others Leave Office - Jonathan by MaziOmenuko: 8:55am
Lol, we already know why you lost so no amount of lies will twist the history.
Alibaba and his gang of 40 thieves! Brazenly stealing and looting like paupers that saw wealth for the first time in their life.
Never Again!
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Will Reveal Why We Lost In 2015 When Buhari And Others Leave Office - Jonathan by adeblow(m): 8:55am
Look at this drunk pussy
3 Likes
|Re: I Will Reveal Why We Lost In 2015 When Buhari And Others Leave Office - Jonathan by admax(m): 8:55am
Don't tell us what we already know, you are very incompetent and a failure as a President.
We voted you out and we would do it again sir!
7 Likes
|Re: I Will Reveal Why We Lost In 2015 When Buhari And Others Leave Office - Jonathan by abescom: 8:55am
Only some sick idiotas who have had their blood infected with "the my region" syndrome do not know why you and PDP lost in 2015.
You lot looted the country dry. The majority know how corrupt your regime was. The worst looting those place under your leadership Mr Shoeless and that alone was enough. Even your die hard fans are saddened by the looting under your watch but won't say it openly.
6 Likes
|Re: I Will Reveal Why We Lost In 2015 When Buhari And Others Leave Office - Jonathan by deariekay(m): 8:56am
Mumu gej.fool empty vessel.brainless man. Gave tompolo money to purchase ship for navy .oniranu president.
14 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: I Will Reveal Why We Lost In 2015 When Buhari And Others Leave Office - Jonathan by Techwriter: 8:57am
wise decision. For a government that can send military men after you for just talking. You better be careful what you say. you can talk when we return to democracy again
1 Like
Reuben Abati's Mum Is Dead / FG Inaugurates Committee For Concession Of Airports / Umahi On Inspection And Commissioning Tour To Mark His Two Years In Office
Viewing this topic: simreal, ollah1, kaywhynoni, Uchefame(m), Maxcollins042(m), Lovethywilbedon, notttty(m), Amalision, Roscodaddy(m), smoothrun(m), vexing(m), diana158(m), Amandafoods, Ekpeitut, Bloodforblood, ChiefMarumba, AfriAskMen, ibemeekene, Okwute001, Spykey, Donald1987, walex2(m), mumdemmy, xhale99, peculiarchworld(m), Chimezie198(m), mylifeisagift(m), Mrmoore14(m), Sapeleboy911(m), Milestones, baskybrave, Jebosh, Joseankles, c733d(m), Cutecharlz(m), SonOfMargaret27(m), Francobaresi222(m), glasshouse(m), awuf2008, abiola081(m), Gloria007(f), sharatech, TheTrueSeeker, 7Alexander(m), Gbengem(m) and 77 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22