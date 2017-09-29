Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / I Will Reveal Why We Lost In 2015 When Buhari And Others Leave Office - Jonathan (8883 Views)

Governor Ajimobi,others Leave For London To See The President / "You're VISIONLESS If You Add No Value After 20 Months In Office" - Jonathan / Nigerians Will Appreciate Me When I Leave Office – Jonathan (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan said he would soon make public what happened in the 2015 general elections that led to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),losing the presidency.



Jonathan stated this while receiving members of the Forum of Ex-speakers of State Houses of Assembly, who visited him in Abuja on Thursday.



The former President said no matter what anyone says, the PDP recorded several achievement through the number of reforms its introduced and implemented in the 16 years it ruled the country.



According to him, “PDP is still the strongest party. We know the reason we lost elections.

“People maybe writing left and right, at the appropriate time, some of these things would be properly addressed because of history.

“There are certain things you don’t write now because it would be misunderstood as if you are playing politics.



“After some years, five, six or eight years, when the beneficiaries have left, you can state it in written and people will not fight with you.”



Speaking on the anti-corruption war, Jonathan urged members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) not to be intimidated by the manner it is currently being prosecuted in the country.



The former President said the issue of corruption in the country is worrisome, noting that there is need to combat it.



However, he noted that approach in the fight against corruption is also very important.



Jonathan said : “There are stories of corruption. I say this will always be there because if you read the statement of the organizers of the first military coup, their statement was attributed to corruption.

“It will continue to be, but one day we will get out of it. Most nations passed through this stage of life.



“The only thing I plead of you is not to politicize certain basic things. Issues of corruption, yes, it is worrisome. Nobody will encourage it.



“The society must come up with reform to reduce it, if you cannot eliminate it totally. No Society is 100 per cent free of some of these vices but the approach you go about it is key.



” You may approach it in a way that it will become detrimental to the society. It should be done in a way that will enhance the development of the nation. So we encourage people to do well.”



Similarly, former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido said the PDP governed very well when it was in power.



https://www.google.com.ng/amp/sunnewsonline.com/2015-polls-ill-reveal-how-we-lost-presidency-soon-jonathan/amp/ 3 Likes 1 Share

Does it matter anymore?



Write a book sir 28 Likes 4 Shares

foreword ever backward never 20 Likes 2 Shares

Kikikiki mr GEJ No need of saying anything, you lost because you don't know why you are president of Nigeria. 65 Likes 7 Shares

yarimo:

Kikikiki mr GEJ No need of saying anything, you lost because you don't know why you are president of Nigeria.

He lost because for lot of reasons some his fault most a grand conspiracy He lost because for lot of reasons some his fault most a grand conspiracy 21 Likes

SalamRushdie:





He lost because for lot of reasons some his fault most a grand conspiracy grand conspiracy by FAYOSE, FFK and PATIENT JONATHAN grand conspiracy by FAYOSE, FFK and PATIENT JONATHAN 37 Likes 7 Shares

The man that supervised the looting of Nigeria. You shall not know peace. 43 Likes 6 Shares

That's what they do in stupid enclave called nigeria.

They only think about politics and how to better the affairs of the useless, empty and wicked bourgeois class while some foolish docile idiots cheer them up on social media because of penny that they are paid.

Useless country. 5 Likes 1 Share

Will it change anything then? 6 Likes 3 Shares

Mr gej Please park one side abegi, I don't care to know, for me You lost Because You abuse Your office by Been so clueless About most national issues. You were a total waste of time sir. 37 Likes 3 Shares

it is useless talk from a good man with good intention 4 nigeria with bad cabals

You lost because you were too drunk to understand the true meaning of leadership. 21 Likes 2 Shares

You lost because you were surroundey by people like; FFK, PEJ, Fayose and IPOB 14 Likes

First of all, go and Balance our Brother FFK his N24m you are owing him 7 Likes 1 Share

SalamRushdie:





He lost because for lot of reasons some his fault most a grand conspiracy

He lost because he took people for granted until it was too late. It started gradually, wise people were telling him, but he saw himself infallible and invisible.



He thought he could buy his way through the election and in the process surrounded himself with court jesters like FFK and Fayose that even did more harm to his bid.



We told you lots that with the situation on ground, he was going to lose the election, but his die-hard supporters just like he himself always revel in self-deceit.



After their defeat, instead to come into reality, that the man lost squarely, they are still looking for grand conspiracy here and there.



There is no grand conspiracy anywhere! He didnt lose the SW at once, it started gradually from 2011 till the election time.



His attempt at appealing to religious and ethnic sentiments to the areas he already has in the sac was highly misguided. He already has the SS and SE in the saddle, what's the wisdom in appealing to their ethnic/religious sentiments.



What that did was to draw voters from him in the core North and Middle regions. He lost because he took people for granted until it was too late. It started gradually, wise people were telling him, but he saw himself infallible and invisible.He thought he could buy his way through the election and in the process surrounded himself with court jesters like FFK and Fayose that even did more harm to his bid.We told you lots that with the situation on ground, he was going to lose the election, but his die-hard supporters just like he himself always revel in self-deceit.After their defeat, instead to come into reality, that the man lost squarely, they are still looking for grand conspiracy here and there.There is no grand conspiracy anywhere! He didnt lose the SW at once, it started gradually from 2011 till the election time.His attempt at appealing to religious and ethnic sentiments to the areas he already has in the sac was highly misguided. He already has the SS and SE in the saddle, what's the wisdom in appealing to their ethnic/religious sentiments.What that did was to draw voters from him in the core North and Middle regions. 18 Likes 3 Shares

Why don't you say it now, so people can know and do the same thing to them.. 1 Like

Who is he scared of?

What if they kill before then, Oga Jonathan? Better make you talk now...now! 1 Like

yarimo:

grand conspiracy by FAYOSE, FFK and PATIENT JONATHAN Ethno-reliigious conspiracy! Ethno-reliigious conspiracy!

Honestly, this goat talks when he should keep quiet. 7 Likes

It is forward ever, we are never moving backward. You lost Oga every time i imagine a president escaping the country with $9.3bn dollars i never regret my decision for you to be booted out. God willing Buhari will be booted but surely not by Fayose 5 Likes

Ok

LET ME HELP YOU SIR



1. You did not win because you were clueless Sir (The looting was extremely too much due to cluelessness)

2. You did not win because your wife was the one in power

3. You did not win because the people you relied on left your party at die minutes to APC

4. You did not win because your ogogoro intake has no part 2

5. You did not win because Prof Jega was mean to be fair to the best he could be.

6. You did not win because the Pastors you visited were only after your money

7. You did not win because the Obas, Emirs and Titled chiefs you gave money to took you as maga

8. You did not win because Buhari and APC used your failures to lure people to vote for him

9. You did not win because Otuoke was calling for you.

10. You did not win because God has decided to choose Buhari over you and Tinubu is a real politician from inception while your own was by chance.



There are still more points but let me park here first Sir. 16 Likes

There is nothing hidden under the sun that will not be revealed. 1 Like

Oga stop acting like the Messiah we rejected.. Both you and buhari are utterly useless 11 Likes

Lol, we already know why you lost so no amount of lies will twist the history.



Alibaba and his gang of 40 thieves! Brazenly stealing and looting like paupers that saw wealth for the first time in their life.



Never Again! 7 Likes 1 Share

Look at this drunk pussy 3 Likes

Don't tell us what we already know, you are very incompetent and a failure as a President.



We voted you out and we would do it again sir! 7 Likes

Only some sick idiotas who have had their blood infected with "the my region" syndrome do not know why you and PDP lost in 2015.



You lot looted the country dry. The majority know how corrupt your regime was. The worst looting those place under your leadership Mr Shoeless and that alone was enough. Even your die hard fans are saddened by the looting under your watch but won't say it openly. 6 Likes

Mumu gej.fool empty vessel.brainless man. Gave tompolo money to purchase ship for navy .oniranu president. 14 Likes 3 Shares