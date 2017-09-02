₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Chinese Police To Muslims: Hand In All Your Qurans Or Face Harsh Punishment
|Chinese Police To Muslims: Hand In All Your Qurans Or Face Harsh Punishment by 9inches(m): 1:29am
Chinese police order Muslims to hand in all copies of the Koran and prayer mats or face 'harsh punishment'
According to sources in the region, officials have been warning neighbourhoods and mosques that ethnic minority Muslim families are being forced to hand in religious items including the Koran and prayer mats. They face severe punishment if they are discovered.
The spokesman for the exile World Uyghur Congress group, Dilxat Raxit said they received a notification saying that every single ethnic Uyghur must hand in any Islam-related items from their own home.
Copies of the Koran and related items must be handed into the government authorities, and there are will be notices being broadcast via WeChat, China's most popular social media app.
According to local officials, Xinjiang authorities earlier this year, began removing all Korans published more than five years ago due to extremist content.
The Korans were taken as part of the 'Three Illegals and One Item' campaign that was underway in Xinjiang, which is against 'illegal' religious items owned by mostly Muslim Uyghurs.
This operation bans 'illegal' publicity, religious activities, religious teaching, and items believed to be tools of terrorism including flammable objects, and knives.
The Uyghur American Association said in a recent press release that China has introduced new regulations that further criminalise religious practice and belief.
China says it is facing threats from domestic cults and radical Islam, however, critics have accused Beijing of a broader pattern of harassment, detention and abuse.
Read the whole: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/china/article-4929064/amp/Chinese-police-ask-Muslims-hand-copies-Koran.html
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Chinese Police To Muslims: Hand In All Your Qurans Or Face Harsh Punishment by fuckerstard: 2:31am
Chinese government for kuku ma send them out of the country. Some people eye no fit see ordinary knife na to start stabbing, i no blame the chinese at all.
Too much radicalism in Islam, some people go just decide to take everything personal for crazy reasons.
Dem full naija also.
134 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Chinese Police To Muslims: Hand In All Your Qurans Or Face Harsh Punishment by olureignforever: 2:35am
Which kain wahala be this now. Someone cannot be Muslim in peace?
18 Likes
|Re: Chinese Police To Muslims: Hand In All Your Qurans Or Face Harsh Punishment by frankdGreat125: 4:48am
Waooooo..... datz a gud move
Religion of destruction
Religion of blood shed
I hope the same should happen all over d world
127 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Chinese Police To Muslims: Hand In All Your Qurans Or Face Harsh Punishment by newsynews: 10:10am
WELCOMED DEVELOPMENT
72 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Chinese Police To Muslims: Hand In All Your Qurans Or Face Harsh Punishment by Whyem15: 10:19am
Very dumb move, there are soft copy Koran and other Islamic app that they can download online and they can pray anywhere as long as it is clean, even on sand. They should just start converting them by force or kill them so that the world will know they are enemies of Islam
38 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Chinese Police To Muslims: Hand In All Your Qurans Or Face Harsh Punishment by 9inches(m): 10:50am
Whyem15:
You don't convert people by force, force conversion is an islamic thing.
146 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: Chinese Police To Muslims: Hand In All Your Qurans Or Face Harsh Punishment by newsynews: 11:30am
Whyem15:Such apps can be blocked from being accessible in China.
137 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: Chinese Police To Muslims: Hand In All Your Qurans Or Face Harsh Punishment by Dottore: 2:09pm
3 Likes
|Re: Chinese Police To Muslims: Hand In All Your Qurans Or Face Harsh Punishment by Drniyi4u(m): 2:09pm
Chinese government has always against smooth practising of both Islamic and Christianity religions in their countries.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Chinese Police To Muslims: Hand In All Your Qurans Or Face Harsh Punishment by eezeribe(m): 2:09pm
fuckerstard:True talk...
1 Like
|Re: Chinese Police To Muslims: Hand In All Your Qurans Or Face Harsh Punishment by greatdave(m): 2:10pm
olureignforever:
hahaha...who else sees the pun in this
35 Likes
|Re: Chinese Police To Muslims: Hand In All Your Qurans Or Face Harsh Punishment by Jaqenhghar: 2:10pm
olureignforever:Muslim and peace os an oxymoron
46 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Chinese Police To Muslims: Hand In All Your Qurans Or Face Harsh Punishment by SHTFguy: 2:10pm
BASED Chinese
Muslims do not deserve one single drop of human sympathy
32 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Chinese Police To Muslims: Hand In All Your Qurans Or Face Harsh Punishment by oake(m): 2:10pm
This is pure persecution. The Chinese govt ought to know that the more you try to suppress a thing, the more it rebounds to much greater dimension. I don't support terrorism by Islamist terrorists or by anyone for that matter, but to ban the Koran is an overkill.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chinese Police To Muslims: Hand In All Your Qurans Or Face Harsh Punishment by eluquenson(m): 2:10pm
This isn't fair
2 Likes
|Re: Chinese Police To Muslims: Hand In All Your Qurans Or Face Harsh Punishment by Jeezuzpick(m): 2:10pm
So it's time for the Muslims now?
Christians have been suffering behind the Bamboo Curtain for decades.
Welcome to the club!
17 Likes
|Re: Chinese Police To Muslims: Hand In All Your Qurans Or Face Harsh Punishment by eezeribe(m): 2:10pm
frankdGreat125:True talk...
5 Likes
|Re: Chinese Police To Muslims: Hand In All Your Qurans Or Face Harsh Punishment by UncleSnr(m): 2:10pm
Can Islam Dominate China, Korea, And Japan In The Future?
For Christians
China bans children from attending churches
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chinese Police To Muslims: Hand In All Your Qurans Or Face Harsh Punishment by HMZi(m): 2:10pm
RELIGION never took any country far.......
.
.
.
plus islamic radicalisation is a huge probability in most countries.
2 Likes
|Re: Chinese Police To Muslims: Hand In All Your Qurans Or Face Harsh Punishment by GoroTango: 2:11pm
9inches:Go and read the history of the christian church, forced conversions were the order of the day anywhere its adherents stepped foot
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chinese Police To Muslims: Hand In All Your Qurans Or Face Harsh Punishment by R2bees(m): 2:11pm
And people keep wondering why they are the REAL MADRID of world economy and also free from conflicts.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chinese Police To Muslims: Hand In All Your Qurans Or Face Harsh Punishment by Leakdaddy: 2:11pm
This should be done all over the world
5 Likes
|Re: Chinese Police To Muslims: Hand In All Your Qurans Or Face Harsh Punishment by MorataFC: 2:11pm
Hurray!!!
1 Like
|Re: Chinese Police To Muslims: Hand In All Your Qurans Or Face Harsh Punishment by Banter1: 2:11pm
I want to laugh so hard but my tummy hurt right now
4 Likes
|Re: Chinese Police To Muslims: Hand In All Your Qurans Or Face Harsh Punishment by Kokaine(m): 2:11pm
even if all the qurans are taken away overnight, it remains in the memory of hafiz
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Chinese Police To Muslims: Hand In All Your Qurans Or Face Harsh Punishment by MorataFC: 2:12pm
Banter1:we will soon ban u
1 Like
|Re: Chinese Police To Muslims: Hand In All Your Qurans Or Face Harsh Punishment by Mikee7(m): 2:12pm
It's quite silly to be oppressing religion, this will have an adverse effect and may even increase terrorist attacks.
3 Likes
