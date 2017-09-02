Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Chinese Police To Muslims: Hand In All Your Qurans Or Face Harsh Punishment (13883 Views)

Melania Trump Brushes Off Her Husband's Attempt To Hold Her Hand In Public / Eritrea Makes Move Asking Men To Marry At-least Two Wives Or Face Imprisonment / US Gay Marriage: Robert Mugabe Asks Obama's Hand In Marriage (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to sources in the region, officials have been warning neighbourhoods and mosques that ethnic minority Muslim families are being forced to hand in religious items including the Koran and prayer mats. They face severe punishment if they are discovered.



The spokesman for the exile World Uyghur Congress group, Dilxat Raxit said they received a notification saying that every single ethnic Uyghur must hand in any Islam-related items from their own home.



Copies of the Koran and related items must be handed into the government authorities, and there are will be notices being broadcast via WeChat, China's most popular social media app.



According to local officials, Xinjiang authorities earlier this year, began removing all Korans published more than five years ago due to extremist content.



The Korans were taken as part of the 'Three Illegals and One Item' campaign that was underway in Xinjiang, which is against 'illegal' religious items owned by mostly Muslim Uyghurs.



This operation bans 'illegal' publicity, religious activities, religious teaching, and items believed to be tools of terrorism including flammable objects, and knives.



The Uyghur American Association said in a recent press release that China has introduced new regulations that further criminalise religious practice and belief.



China says it is facing threats from domestic cults and radical Islam, however, critics have accused Beijing of a broader pattern of harassment, detention and abuse.



Read the whole: Chinese police order Muslims to hand in all copies of the Koran and prayer mats or face 'harsh punishment'According to sources in the region, officials have been warning neighbourhoods and mosques that ethnic minority Muslim families are being forced to hand in religious items including the Koran and prayer mats. They face severe punishment if they are discovered.The spokesman for the exile World Uyghur Congress group, Dilxat Raxit said they received a notification saying that every single ethnic Uyghur must hand in any Islam-related items from their own home.Copies of the Koran and related items must be handed into the government authorities, and there are will be notices being broadcast via WeChat, China's most popular social media app.According to local officials, Xinjiang authorities earlier this year, began removing all Korans published more than five years ago due to extremist content.This operation bans 'illegal' publicity, religious activities, religious teaching, and items believed to be tools of terrorism including flammable objects, and knives.The Uyghur American Association said in a recent press release that China has introduced new regulations that further criminalise religious practice and belief.China says it is facing threats from domestic cults and radical Islam, however, critics have accused Beijing of a broader pattern of harassment, detention and abuse.Read the whole: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/china/article-4929064/amp/Chinese-police-ask-Muslims-hand-copies-Koran.html 7 Likes 3 Shares

Chinese government for kuku ma send them out of the country. Some people eye no fit see ordinary knife na to start stabbing, i no blame the chinese at all.



Too much radicalism in Islam, some people go just decide to take everything personal for crazy reasons.



Dem full naija also. 134 Likes 2 Shares

Which kain wahala be this now. Someone cannot be Muslim in peace? 18 Likes

Waooooo..... datz a gud move

Religion of destruction

Religion of blood shed

I hope the same should happen all over d world 127 Likes 6 Shares







WELCOMED DEVELOPMENT 72 Likes 5 Shares

Very dumb move, there are soft copy Koran and other Islamic app that they can download online and they can pray anywhere as long as it is clean, even on sand. They should just start converting them by force or kill them so that the world will know they are enemies of Islam 38 Likes 6 Shares

Whyem15:

Very dumb move, there are soft copy Koran and other Islamic app that they can download online and they can pray anywhere as long as it is clean, even on sand. They should just start converting them by force or kill them so that the world will know they are enemies of Islam

You don't convert people by force, force conversion is an islamic thing. You don't convert people by force, force conversion is an islamic thing. 146 Likes 9 Shares

Whyem15:

Very dumb move, there are soft copy Koran and other Islamic app that they can download online and they can pray anywhere as long as it is clean, even on sand. They should just start converting them by force or kill them so that the world will know they are enemies of Islam Such apps can be blocked from being accessible in China.



Such apps can be blocked from being accessible in China. 137 Likes 9 Shares

3 Likes

Chinese government has always against smooth practising of both Islamic and Christianity religions in their countries. 4 Likes 2 Shares

fuckerstard:

Chinese government for kuku ma send them out of the country. Some people eye no fit see ordinary knife na to start stabbing, i no blame the chinese at all.



Too much radicalism in Islam, some people go just decide to take everything personal for crazy reasons.



Dem full naija also. True talk... True talk... 1 Like

olureignforever:

Which kain wahala be this now. Someone cannot be Muslim in peace?



hahaha...who else sees the pun in this hahaha...who else sees the pun in this 35 Likes

olureignforever:

Which kain wahala be this now. Someone cannot be Muslim in peace?

Muslim and peace os an oxymoron Muslim and peace os an oxymoron 46 Likes 2 Shares

BASED Chinese



Muslims do not deserve one single drop of human sympathy 32 Likes 3 Shares

This is pure persecution. The Chinese govt ought to know that the more you try to suppress a thing, the more it rebounds to much greater dimension. I don't support terrorism by Islamist terrorists or by anyone for that matter, but to ban the Koran is an overkill. 3 Likes 1 Share

This isn't fair 2 Likes

So it's time for the Muslims now?



Christians have been suffering behind the Bamboo Curtain for decades.



Welcome to the club! 17 Likes

frankdGreat125:

Waooooo..... datz a gud move

Religion of destruction

Religion of blood shed

I hope the same should happen all over d world

True talk... True talk... 5 Likes

RELIGION never took any country far.......

.

.

.

plus islamic radicalisation is a huge probability in most countries. 2 Likes

9inches:





You don't convert people by force, force conversion is an islamic thing. Go and read the history of the christian church, forced conversions were the order of the day anywhere its adherents stepped foot Go and read the history of the christian church, forced conversions were the order of the day anywhere its adherents stepped foot 14 Likes 1 Share

And people keep wondering why they are the REAL MADRID of world economy and also free from conflicts. 3 Likes 1 Share

This should be done all over the world 5 Likes

Hurray!!! 1 Like

I want to laugh so hard but my tummy hurt right now 4 Likes

even if all the qurans are taken away overnight, it remains in the memory of hafiz 7 Likes 3 Shares

Banter1:

I want to laugh so hard but my tummy hurt right now we will soon ban u we will soon ban u 1 Like