Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / State Governors Are More Powerful Than The President – Obasanjo (6935 Views)

Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors / Governors Are Not Meeting Over Buhari's Health - Lai Mohammed / Who Is More Powerful...a Minister And A Senator??? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that state governors are more powerful than President Muhammad Buhari or any other Nigerian President.



Obasanjo speaking with africanarguments in an up close and a little too personal interview said ‘In fact, state governors are more powerful than the president. That’s the truth’



He also said President Buhari has not done enough on unemployment and recession saying “Buhari has made some announcements. He has tried to keep on going in the area of agribusiness, but not enough. It is not yet enough to prepare the ground for uninhibited growth of the economy, which we need”.



He further said that he believes that President Buhari can do more for the youths area of empowerment saying: “All youth in Nigeria have legitimate reasons to feel frustrated and angry,”



He advised that if “youth empowerment, skill acquisition and youth employment – education are provided ‘’the ticking bomb of possible youth explosion out of restiveness and anger will subside.”





He went on to say that many of those who are agitating or protesting for the sovereign state of Biafra do not know why they are doing so.



“The protesters don’t even know what the struggle is all about, but if it gives them false hope, why not hang onto it?”



“Let the elders handle it or ignore it until it loses momentum,”

“There are elders in any community who are still respected…After all, they’re their fathers and mothers, grandfathers and grandmothers, and can still be used effectively.” he said.



On federalism Obasanjo said he does not not believe in it and that those talking about devaluation and true federalism don’t know what they are talking about.



“I don’t believe in true federalism. What is true federalism?

“Why are they not accountable? What powers do they not have?”,

““In fact, state governors are more powerful than the president. That’s the truth,”

‘If anybody tells you they want devolution or true federalism, he doesn’t know what he is talking about.

. “The fact anybody talks about it doesn’t mean it’s right.” he said.





On the N20,000 said to be in his account before he became president in 1999 he said he was a wealth man despite that and that even then he had the largest poultry farm before in Africa then.



“Come off it. I had the largest poultry farm before I became president, the largest in Africa. The fact I have N20,000 in my account does not mean I’m not wealthy,”

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/state-governors-powerful-president-obasanjo/amp/

This man sef!



I think old age have really beclouded your sense of reasoning such that you still believe 2017 is 2007 or 1967.



The agitation going on is a result of systematic looting of our common wealth by you and your cronies,the ruling class.

You,the fathers,grandfathers and elders are the root cause of our problems.



Why are you the political class afraid of true federalism if they are not beneficiary of the warped system.

This problems can only be genuinely addressed if there is restructuring of the polity and every imbalances corrected. 14 Likes 3 Shares

Like he's in anyway better 5 Likes

At this stage, OBJ should speak less 6 Likes

If Obasanjo was a king he would be a bad one. Kings are not heard everytime, everywhere on everything....Obasanjo will not adhere to this expectation and will soon be viewed as a peer. 5 Likes

Hahahahaha...





Elrufai ordered the police commissioner to arrest arewa youth, and he was simply ignored!





Ikpeazu claimed that military will withdraw from the streets of Aba and Umuahia, and the army came out to refute his claims!





Can a governor order EFCC to go arrest a staff in the presidency?





Can the service chiefs take order from a state governor?





Why did Obasanjo not choose to become the governor of Ogun state instead of scheming to elongate his stay as president?





Abeg make I dey go joor, OBJ don dey mis-yarn. 31 Likes 5 Shares

Two things I know;

1) This z reasonable. 2) Fayose can never be president of Nigeria in 2019 and beyond.

fool 2 Likes

Ok

naijastoryz:





https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/state-governors-powerful-president-obasanjo/amp/

Baba has started again ooo Baba has started again ooo 1 Like

ok even if it is true is it not a proof that there is something wrong with the system,what happens to the third tier of government?Nigeria surely needs a whole lot of restructuring that should be done by referendum representing what the people want and not what buhari nor apc wants. 2 Likes

naijastoryz:





https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/state-governors-powerful-president-obasanjo/amp/

Obj should have vied for the post of Ogun state governor if truly state governors are powerful than the president. Baba should just retire in peace to his ota farm instead of spewing gibberish everywhere. Obj should have vied for the post of Ogun state governor if truly state governors are powerful than the president. Baba should just retire in peace to his ota farm instead of spewing gibberish everywhere. 5 Likes 1 Share

What's baba iyabo saying

really

A lie

OBODO NDI ALA. CLUELESS COUNTRY. 10 Likes

naijastoryz:





https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/state-governors-powerful-president-obasanjo/amp/

Father Obj, well done sir Father Obj, well done sir

Why are they afraid of restructuring?

Answer: they prefer the status quo.

But The change the Lord has started in this nation is not of man so no human being can stop it.



Nigeria will be restructured. 1 Like

powerful but most of them aren't sound upstairs aka Fayose(But baba we kbw how u make Fayose runz during ur first tenure.power. pass power. oo) 1 Like

.

ambode is

Make we day decieve Una. Zombiesss! 2 Likes

Ok

like if you think MAN UTD is really really baCK...

for the past 3 seasons i have endured,lack of respect,abuse etc from people

NOW IM BACK....FEELS GOOD TO BE A UNITED FAN... 1 Like

FSBoperator:

fool

Obj looking for excuse not to support APC and BUHARI in 2019.He knows they have failed to deliver their electoral mandate.



But OBJ should be an elder stateman by now, he should not be partisan ,just like TY DANJUMA

ok

This man is mad.



Pls obj u need to see ur doctor.



I cant wait to see ur obituary cos u are the most corrupt person in this country.



U no go die beta.

Henrybet56:

It took me so much risk to get to where I am now and I wish u take your step to become someone today call or Whatsapp me on the number showing below for sure fixed match ready and available for today not free at all meant for serious minded people only