₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,886,761 members, 3,821,942 topics. Date: Friday, 29 September 2017 at 10:28 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / State Governors Are More Powerful Than The President – Obasanjo (6935 Views)
Meet Late Musa Yar'adua's Daughters, All Married To Former State Governors / Governors Are Not Meeting Over Buhari's Health - Lai Mohammed / Who Is More Powerful...a Minister And A Senator??? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|State Governors Are More Powerful Than The President – Obasanjo by naijastoryz: 7:00am
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that state governors are more powerful than President Muhammad Buhari or any other Nigerian President.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/state-governors-powerful-president-obasanjo/amp/
|Re: State Governors Are More Powerful Than The President – Obasanjo by hatchy: 7:07am
This man sef!
I think old age have really beclouded your sense of reasoning such that you still believe 2017 is 2007 or 1967.
The agitation going on is a result of systematic looting of our common wealth by you and your cronies,the ruling class.
You,the fathers,grandfathers and elders are the root cause of our problems.
Why are you the political class afraid of true federalism if they are not beneficiary of the warped system.
This problems can only be genuinely addressed if there is restructuring of the polity and every imbalances corrected.
14 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: State Governors Are More Powerful Than The President – Obasanjo by Florblu(f): 7:16am
Like he's in anyway better
5 Likes
|Re: State Governors Are More Powerful Than The President – Obasanjo by aolawale025: 7:26am
At this stage, OBJ should speak less
6 Likes
|Re: State Governors Are More Powerful Than The President – Obasanjo by BabaRamota1980: 7:32am
If Obasanjo was a king he would be a bad one. Kings are not heard everytime, everywhere on everything....Obasanjo will not adhere to this expectation and will soon be viewed as a peer.
5 Likes
|Re: State Governors Are More Powerful Than The President – Obasanjo by Omeokachie: 7:37am
Hahahahaha...
Elrufai ordered the police commissioner to arrest arewa youth, and he was simply ignored!
Ikpeazu claimed that military will withdraw from the streets of Aba and Umuahia, and the army came out to refute his claims!
Can a governor order EFCC to go arrest a staff in the presidency?
Can the service chiefs take order from a state governor?
Why did Obasanjo not choose to become the governor of Ogun state instead of scheming to elongate his stay as president?
Abeg make I dey go joor, OBJ don dey mis-yarn.
31 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: State Governors Are More Powerful Than The President – Obasanjo by Chikpat(m): 7:55am
Two things I know;
1) This z reasonable. 2) Fayose can never be president of Nigeria in 2019 and beyond.
|Re: State Governors Are More Powerful Than The President – Obasanjo by FSBoperator: 9:14am
fool
2 Likes
|Re: State Governors Are More Powerful Than The President – Obasanjo by yeyeboi(m): 9:15am
Ok
|Re: State Governors Are More Powerful Than The President – Obasanjo by free2ryhme: 9:15am
naijastoryz:
Baba has started again ooo
1 Like
|Re: State Governors Are More Powerful Than The President – Obasanjo by cockcrowatdawn: 9:15am
ok even if it is true is it not a proof that there is something wrong with the system,what happens to the third tier of government?Nigeria surely needs a whole lot of restructuring that should be done by referendum representing what the people want and not what buhari nor apc wants.
2 Likes
|Re: State Governors Are More Powerful Than The President – Obasanjo by free2ryhme: 9:15am
naijastoryz:
Obj should have vied for the post of Ogun state governor if truly state governors are powerful than the president. Baba should just retire in peace to his ota farm instead of spewing gibberish everywhere.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: State Governors Are More Powerful Than The President – Obasanjo by abdelrahman: 9:16am
What's baba iyabo saying
|Re: State Governors Are More Powerful Than The President – Obasanjo by steveyoungwealth: 9:16am
really
|Re: State Governors Are More Powerful Than The President – Obasanjo by DerscomTQJ: 9:16am
A lie
|Re: State Governors Are More Powerful Than The President – Obasanjo by stepup2know: 9:17am
OBODO NDI ALA. CLUELESS COUNTRY.
10 Likes
|Re: State Governors Are More Powerful Than The President – Obasanjo by free2ryhme: 9:18am
|Re: State Governors Are More Powerful Than The President – Obasanjo by donnie(m): 9:19am
Why are they afraid of restructuring?
Answer: they prefer the status quo.
But The change the Lord has started in this nation is not of man so no human being can stop it.
Nigeria will be restructured.
1 Like
|Re: State Governors Are More Powerful Than The President – Obasanjo by ipobarecriminals: 9:19am
powerful but most of them aren't sound upstairs aka Fayose(But baba we kbw how u make Fayose runz during ur first tenure.power. pass power. oo)
1 Like
|Re: State Governors Are More Powerful Than The President – Obasanjo by Watermelonman: 9:19am
.
|Re: State Governors Are More Powerful Than The President – Obasanjo by iamchybs(m): 9:19am
ambode is
|Re: State Governors Are More Powerful Than The President – Obasanjo by Promismike(m): 9:20am
Make we day decieve Una. Zombiesss!
2 Likes
|Re: State Governors Are More Powerful Than The President – Obasanjo by Moreoffaith(m): 9:20am
Ok
|Re: State Governors Are More Powerful Than The President – Obasanjo by twentyk(m): 9:20am
like if you think MAN UTD is really really baCK...
for the past 3 seasons i have endured,lack of respect,abuse etc from people
NOW IM BACK....FEELS GOOD TO BE A UNITED FAN...
1 Like
|Re: State Governors Are More Powerful Than The President – Obasanjo by IdisuleOurOwn(m): 9:20am
FSBoperator:
|Re: State Governors Are More Powerful Than The President – Obasanjo by adeleke5157: 9:21am
Obj looking for excuse not to support APC and BUHARI in 2019.He knows they have failed to deliver their electoral mandate.
But OBJ should be an elder stateman by now, he should not be partisan ,just like TY DANJUMA
|Re: State Governors Are More Powerful Than The President – Obasanjo by admax(m): 9:21am
ok
|Re: State Governors Are More Powerful Than The President – Obasanjo by MTKbudapest(m): 9:22am
This man is mad.
Pls obj u need to see ur doctor.
I cant wait to see ur obituary cos u are the most corrupt person in this country.
U no go die beta.
|Re: State Governors Are More Powerful Than The President – Obasanjo by IdisuleOurOwn(m): 9:22am
Henrybet56:
|Re: State Governors Are More Powerful Than The President – Obasanjo by Viergeachar: 9:27am
Obasanjo! You are very wrong here!!
Nigeria MUST be restructured!!!
States must generate their real revenue and pay royalties to the centre. Enough of going to Abuja for federal allocation. That's why we are where we are today. Poor and corrupt. What is currently shared is not enough to do anything meaningful including paying salaries; hence it gets looted.
Gowon - My Role In Nigeria-biafra War / Is Hon Evans Bipi The Phantom Speaker A Cultist?? / Jonathan's Message On Facebook.
Viewing this topic: Lanrelorry, Deivid10(m), idubs, NUELOJEI17, talk4free, donyusy, Lieyel09(m), Ayomide93(m), dan6019(m), primzi, jospepper, soldierkunle, moneymind, adeoku(m), freeman191(m), wallbuilder(m), TRADEMARK(m), Eric2703(m), BigSarah(f), ASAMPETE1, Ngasky(m), engrlarex(m), TeetoEsq(m), joyfit, smogfly(m), nnabyke042, Lordfiido, makivi, qarlmax, Gnwuashi, GogetterMD(m), Otogah, dansokoto1(m), flootintin, theblessings, 5oyad, blaqoracle, DahtDopeBoi(m), passwelle, Jabioro, stepo707, izaray(f), Foxykevo(m), MightyHand(m), life4lekan2, francisbarrack(m), chuckdee4(m), adeleye17, LydayBobo(m) and 106 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12